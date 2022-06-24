Finance
About the Recent Court Ruling Against IRS Oversight of Tax Preparers
For the past couple of years the IRS has taken steps to implement an oversight process designed to ensure the competency of tax practitioners to assure greater accuracy in the preparation of individual tax returns. The IRS based its authority to implement the program on a law enacted in 1884 that allows the agency to regulate “representatives” who “practice” before it gave them legal grounds to implement the program and circumvent the legislative process.
In introducing the new regulation for tax preparers, the stated IRS’ main objective was to improve tax compliance by root-out unqualified tax preparers and unscrupulous practitioners proven to have committed a number of violations ranging from filing fraudulent claims to cheating their clients.
However, a recent court decision has ruled that whereas the referred law gives the IRS the authority to regulate lawyers, Enrolled Agents, CPAs and other professionals who represent clients in “cases” before the IRS, that authority is not extensive to individual tax preparers. In effect, the judge ruled that the IRS has no legal basis for imposing on tax preparers the requirement to be tested for competency and maintain a Preparer Tax Identification Number (PTIN) in order to file federal tax returns.
The ruling affected all three aspects of the IRS tax preparer regulation program, namely requirements for testing, continuing education and RTRP registration, but does not affect the Preparer Tax Identification Number, or PTIN, required for registration. That is because the PTIN is covered in a regulation under a separate statutory authority. However, the court ruling circumvents the IRS from making issuance of the PTIN conditional on acquiring the RTRP credential, first.
The court decision has met with mixed reviews. Some industry advocates believe that the IRS should stop the tax preparer regulations process until it can legally enforce it. On the other hand a considerable number of preparers weight in supporting competency testing and continuing professional education as critical in establishing and/or elevating the quality of returns filed by tax preparers to insure adequate service and possible representation of taxpayers.
For some, the IRS oversight seems to be a way of instilling professional pride and they feel that the Registered Tax Return Preparer title would add prestige to the profession as a mark of someone who has met required qualification and standard of conduct. They favor continuing with the testing even if on a voluntary basis.
For others, the professional standards foreseen in the proposed regulations are no big deal and cite the need for oversight and education to stem misrepresentation and outright fraud by unqualified or unscrupulous tax practitioners.
The IRS has responded to the Court’s decision by announcing on January 22 that it is working with the Department of Justice and is confident that it is indeed within the scope of its authority to administer the program it has established to regulate the work of individual tax preparers. The IRS states in the same announcement that it is currently considering how to best address the court’s order and it will take further action shortly.
In the midst of uncertainty about the final outcome of the litigation now underway, it might not be a bad idea for tax preparers to continue to prepare themselves as if they had to take the test at some point in near future. If the courts final decision is in favor of the plaintiffs in the case against the IRS, studying the material would help tax preparers gain in knowledge, thereby rendering them more capable to better serve their clients. If the decision is overturned in favor of the IRS, those who continued to study will be ready to test in the short term and with good possibilities of passing the test and obtaining their RTRP credentials.
New Jersey Attorney Ethics Investigations – The "Ten-Day Letter"
You have just received a “ten day” letter from the NJ Attorney Ethics Committee. Someone has filed a grievance against you, and you are now a respondent in an Ethics matter. A person identifying herself as an Investigator for the Attorney Ethics Committee has given you ten days in which to reply in writing and to provide certain records and documents. Perhaps the grievant was a client or a former client. Perhaps it was an adversary. Hopefully, it was not a judge. You are instructed to cooperate with the investigation.
At this point, you should review your E & O coverage, specifically the notice requirements and terms of coverage. As required, advise your E & O carrier of the pending investigation. Not only may they provide counsel for you in an appropriate case, but your failure to advise them may result in forfeiture of coverage in a potential malpractice suit down the line. With or without insurance, you don’t have much time to respond Ethics.
Intuition says you should exercise your right to remain silent; practice tells you to try to forestall the investigation. Should you cooperate with your prosecutors? Suppose you believe that your documents may actually result in the filing of criminal charges against you? What if the investigator asks you questions whose truthful answers would be an admission of crime. Can they make you testify? What can they do if you don’t? What about the Fifth Amendment?
There are a few facts you should know. The Office of Attorney Ethics (OAE), under the state Supreme Court, is responsible for attorney discipline in New Jersey. It investigates all grievances against all attorneys. If the OAE decides that your case requires immediate attention, or if you happen also to be a defendant in criminal proceedings, the ethics case may be handled directly by the OAE in Trenton. In such a case, the Investigator who contacted you is probably a paid professional. Sometimes, the case originates “automatically” when an Attorney Trust Account check bounces. Those cases, too, are generally handled out of Trenton. It is not often clear from the first letter or phone call.
Most grievances, however, are investigated by the District Ethics Committees, (DEC), whose investigators are attorney volunteers in districts around the state. Following its investigation, the DEC will determine whether discipline may be required. If so, a formal Complaint will be filed. Other times, the grievance is dismissed. Sometimes, in minor cases, you may be offered diversion, a non-disciplinary, conditional resolution of the case. In all cases, you ultimately have the right to a full evidentiary hearing on the charges.
It is important that you know that the OAE has the power to summarily suspend your license merely for your refusal to respond to respond to the ten-day letter. Usually, you will be given a few extra days to comply, if you need them, but your additional or continued failure to cooperate with the investigation (or even the mere appearance of such) can result in additional measures against you, including, in appropriate cases, summary disbarment. While the Ethics Committee cannot put you in jail, it can do something that the criminal courts cannot: it may penalize you for “pleading the fifth”. Unlike the trier of fact in a criminal case, an Ethics Committee Hearing Panel and the rest of the OAE, and even the Supreme Court, may draw a negative inference from your non-cooperation or your failure to appear or produce evidence or from your refusal to testify.
That is because there is no Constitutional, or even statutory right, to practice law – there only a license, not unlike a driver’s license. Where a trade or profession must be regulated by the state, and the practitioners must be licensed, the state may impose conditions and restrictions on that license. Accused violators do not get a jury, and the standard of proof is “clear and convincing,” not the Constitution’s “no reasonable doubt” standard.
Of course, if your ethics case also involves (or may involve) criminal charges against you or your client or someone in your firm, consult immediately with an attorney who has appropriate expertise. The issues are complex, the stakes are high, and there is no standard approach.
New Jersey Attorney Ethics decisions invariably give credit to attorneys who cooperate fully with investigations against them. They generally discipline attorneys who don’t. While you should always have experienced counsel whenever you are the focus of an ethics grievance, if you wish to continue to practice law, cooperation with Ethics is a no-brainer.
Benefits of Using an Apache Web Server Explained
Any website on the Internet needs to be hosted on a web server application that does the job of delivering the pages from the hosted website to a visitor’s browser. Since it was created, Apache has grown rapidly in popularity and acceptance to become the single most popular web server application. To give a measure of its success, in 2010, it served close to 55% of all the websites in the world. It was also the very first web server to cross the 100 million websites mark just a year before. Most web servers using Apache run on UNIX, Linux or similar operating system. As an open source software, it is maintained, developed on and added to by many developers all around the world, keeping it constantly updated and evolving as the web hosting needs change.
It has many features that have resulted in its overwhelming popularity. Support for programming languages and interfaces including Python, PHP, Perl, Tcl, etc.; authentication modules like mod_access, mod_auth and mod_digest. Its rich feature list includes support for SSL and TLS, proxy, URL rewriter, custom log files creation, support for filtering and much more.
For virtual private hosts, it is the perfect web hosting solution becaise just one instance supports and hosts a number of websites making it cost effective. It lets you configure and customize error messages, set up DBMS-based authentication databases, content negotiation and more. And finally, Apache supports a number of graphical user interfaces. No wonder then that it’s so popular!
Uses of an Apache Server
- Both static HTML based and dynamic websites can use an Apache server.
- It’s most commonly used when there is a need to serve secure content to an audience.
- Its features as a web server include CGI, SSL, supports for virtual domains, and plug-in modules.
- It’s free, reliable and easy to configure.
Benefits
- Feature rich: It is extremely rich in features that are very useful for modern websites and follows the latest web protocols.
- Customizable: Its modular architecture lends itself to customization when there is a need to build a server configuration to the needs of a client.
- Ease of Administration: The configuration files in apache use ASCII. That makes them extremely simple to administer because it is east to edit the files using any text editor.
- Extensible: With its open source architecture and API, it is a server application that is always evolving thanks to the development done on it by developers around the world. Because of this extensibility, any developer can create a custom module and submit it for use by other developers through the Apache development community.
- Efficiency: It’s lean, fast and consequently uses very few system resources. The C code that it is based on is designed for performance optimization.
- OS Independent: It can run on a variety of operating systems like UNIX, Windows 9x/NT, MacOS and many others.
- Stability: Over the years, it has evolved and grown into an extremely reliable and stable web server. Communication and reporting of possible bugs is seamless and easy thanks to its open source code. This also means that bugs are addressed by developers around the world, resulting in speedy resolution.
For businesses, the reliability and efficiency of the web server platform is always a matter of importance. What Apache does well with all its features and benefits is to provide businesses with a stable, fast, reliable, evolving and lean web server with a global development and support through an open source architecture. What more could a business owner need for their web server?
RV Tip: Top Five RV Insurance Claims & How to Avoid Them
After doing some research on RV insurance claims I discovered what one insurance company listed as the top five RV insurance claims filed. Today we’re going to discuss what these claims are and how you can avoid them.
Claim #1
This insurance company stated that it receives at least 400 claims each year involving fires around the back of the refrigerator that are caused by leaking propane lines. If you’re using your refrigerator in the LP gas mode, with an open flame, you definitely don’t want a leaking LP gas line.
How to avoid it
To avoid becoming a statistic I recommend that you take your RV to an authorized RV repair facility annually and have the entire LP gas system checked. RV technicians have the proper equipment to check the system for leaks and to make sure the LP gas pressure is adjusted properly.
You, the owner, can periodically inspect for LP gas leaks. To do this turn the main gas supply on, but do not light any pilot lights or other burners. Take a bottle of approved LP leak detector solution and dab around all gas fittings. If there is a leak the small bubbles will grow into larger bubbles. Tighten the fitting and repeat the leak test. If the problem persists turn the LP gas supply off and take it to an RV repair center to have it checked out and repaired.
Claim #2
The next claim the insurance company listed was RV’s hitting gas station overhangs and bridges. RVers forget or don’t know the height of their RV and enter areas that don’t have enough overhead clearance.
How to avoid it
The first step is to measure the height of the RV from the ground to the highest point, usually the top off the air conditioner. Manufacturer brochures often times include this information. Check the footnotes to make sure it includes optional equipment like the air conditioner. For safety measures add an additional six inches to the overall height. Write this information down and post it in the RV or tow vehicle where it can be easily seen and will serve as a constant reminder for you. When you exit the interstate to refuel select an exit that has several fuel stations so you can pick one that is easy to navigate, and has plenty of overhead clearance. If you travel on roads less traveled be sure and check clearances on all overhead bridges before attempting to go under them.
Claim #3
The insurance company lumped retracting the RV steps and awnings together in this claim. Traveling with the awning properly secured is one concern and stowing your awning in bad weather is another concern. Since the claim was not very specific about the awning I will address both issues.
How to avoid it
When I worked for an RV dealership I saw the end result of not retracting the steps on more than one occasion. It’s easy to forget the RV steps when you are getting ready go on a trip or leave a campground. I have two ways to avoid this from happening to you. First you should always use a pre-trip checklist anytime you plan to move the RV. Second you should always walk around the entire RV a second time just before pulling out. You’ll be amazed at some of the things you missed the first time you walked around the RV. I have a very thorough pre-trip checklist available in my “Checklists for RVers” e-book at http://www.rveducation101.com.
The first thing we’ll cover concerning the awning is stowing it properly for travel. Make sure the awning is properly stowed against the side of the RV and the roller tube lock mechanism is in the retract position. Make sure the awning arm travel locks are latched and tighten the black knobs on the back of the awning arms. The awning makes your RV six inches wider and you must always keep this in mind when you are traveling. I have seen many cases where the awning roller tube and fabric gets damaged by hitting or rubbing on something and the awning arms get damaged by catching on something. When navigating in close quarters, such as at a campground, use a ground guide to make sure you have enough clearance to avoid damage to the awning.
I’m not sure if the insurance company gets more claims for travel related damage to the awning or storm related damage. I think I have seen more awning damage caused by rain, wind and storms. You should always lower one end of the awning to allow for water run off. The weight from water pooling on the awning fabric can cause extensive and costly damage. Any wind over 20 miles per hour can also cause extensive damage to the awning and to the RV. Never leave the awning out unattended. If everyone is leaving the campsite, store the awning in the travel position. When you go to bed, store the awning in the travel position. Even when you are at the campsite, you should use awning tie downs to prevent any sudden damage caused by a high wind gust or a storm that moves in quickly.
Claim #4
The next claim the insurance company listed was for damage caused by tire blowouts. I have seen extensive damage to RVs caused by tire blowouts. Tire blowouts on RVs are caused by overloaded tires, under inflated tires, old tires and tires damaged by the ozone and UV rays.
How to avoid it
Just like the axles on your RV, tires have load ratings too. The maximum ratings are molded into the side of the tires. You need to have your fully loaded RV weighed to ensure that the tires are not overloaded. The only way to know if a tire is overloaded is to find scales where you can weigh individual wheel positions in addition to the overall weight, and the axle weights.
Another leading cause of tire failure is under inflated tires. The load rating for a tire is only accurate if the tire is properly inflated. Under inflated tires cause extreme heat build up that leads to tire failure. The appearance of the tire can look normal but the internal damage is not visible and the tire can fail at any time without warning. If you find any tire 20 percent or more below the correct inflation pressure have it removed, demounted and inspected. Driving on a tire that is 20 percent or more under inflated can cause serious, permanent damage to the tire that may not be visible.
Ideally you should check tire inflation, and adjust it if required, everyday that you move or drive your RV. If you can’t get into the habit of doing it on a daily basis you need to make it a point to check all tires weekly, at a minimum when you’re traveling. You always want to check the tires when they are cold, meaning that you don’t drive or move the RV before checking inflation pressure. The only way to correctly measure the inflation pressure in your tires is with a quality inflation pressure gauge. Don’t ever depend on your eyes to check tire inflation. There can be as much as 20 PSI difference between tires that look the same. You need to invest in an accurate inflation pressure gauge. You should get one with a double, angled foot. This makes it much easier to check the outer tire of a dual set.
The age of your tires is another factor that contributes to tire failure. If your tires are more than seven years old they should be replaced. All tires manufactured in the United States have a DOT number. You might have to look on the inside sidewalls to find it. The last three or four digits in the DOT number identify how old the tire is. Older tires used three digits. The first two identify the week of the year that the tire was built and the third identifies the year. Newer tires use four digits. Again the first two digits are the week of the year and the last two identify the year. For example 1005 is the 10th week of the year, and 05 is the year 2005. If you question the age of your tires, especially on a used RV, and you can’t find the DOT number have them inspected by a qualified tire center.
Ozone in the air and UV rays from the sun shorten the life of your tires. It’s not uncommon to see RV tires with low mileage and plenty of tread that are ruined by the damaging effects of ozone and UV rays. Ozone in the air causes tires to dry rot and deteriorate. UV rays from the sun make it happen quicker. This is especially true of the tires sidewall. Inspect your tires for checking or cracks in the sidewalls. If you notice any damage the tires should be inspected by a professional. To protect your tires from sun damage keep them covered with covers that will block out the sunlight when not in use.
Claim #5
Number five in the top five RV claims was for damage caused by rodent infestation. When RVs are stored for the winter it’s not uncommon for mice and squirrels to make their winter home in the RV. These animals are notorious for chewing through vehicle wiring and plastic and rubber lines, debilitating the entire vehicle.
How to avoid it
I don’t know if there is any proven, full proof method for keeping these rodents out of your RV but there is a long list of ways people have tried. I will list some of these ideas that you can try to keep these unwanted guests away from your RV.
Possibly the most important step is to try and prevent mice and other rodents from being able to access your RV. This can be difficult because they can enter the RV through some very small areas. Start by inspecting the underside of your RV for any gaps or holes. Fill these gaps using silicone or expanding foam. A word of caution, if you never used expanding foam before you should experiment with it on something other than your RV first. When it dries it can expand a great deal more than you expect. Next, open drawers and cabinet doors inside your RV. Look in all of the corners and crevices, especially where plumbing and wiring enter the RV. If you can see any daylight mice can get in. Fill these areas with silicone or foam.
Remove all food from the RV when it’s being stored and thoroughly clean it to remove any remnants of food that might attract mice and other rodents.
If at all possible try to park or store your RV on a solid surface like pavement or concrete. Try to avoid grass, fields or wooded areas.
If it’s a motorized RV start it every week to run any squirrels off that may be making the engine compartment into a home for the winter. This is where a lot of chewing damage occurs.
If you don’t mind the smell of mothballs scatter them throughout areas of the RV to include storage compartments and the underside. I have been told that mothballs will work for a while but eventually rodents will get used to the smell and it will no longer deter them.
Others say the alternative to mothballs is dryer sheets, like Bounce. People swear they work and the smell is much more pleasant. The problem with dryer sheets is once they dry out they are not really effective.
If you are close to where your RV is being stored you may want to use conventional mouse traps and check for mice every few days. The only problem with traps is the bait can actually attract mice. I don’t recommend any type of poison. It can take several days for the poison to work and the mice will usually die somewhere that you can’t find them. If this happens you may never get rid of the smell. If you do use poison make sure pets can’t get to the areas where you put it.
I have talked to RVers who suggest you spray some type of insect spray (that contains mint oils) around the tires to discourage mice. The only problem I see with this is you would need to do it every few days if the RV is stored outside.
There are numerous ultrasonic pest controllers on the market. Some even offer money back guarantees. Again, I have talked to some people who swear by them and others who insist they don’t work. I have never tried this method.
After a great deal of research on this topic I have come to the conclusion that the only way to really keep rodents away is to get rid of the rodent’s altogether. Continue to set traps for mice until they are gone and in the case of squirrels it may be necessary to trap and relocate them if there is no other method available to get rid of them.
I was surprised that damage to TV antennas did not make it in the top five RV claims. I have seen many TV antennas and RV roofs damaged by forgetting to lower the TV antenna. The damage isn’t just from the antenna hitting something when it’s in the raised position; it’s also because the antenna cannot withstand the force from highway speeds when it’s in the raised position. There are a couple of ways to avoid damage to your TV antenna. One is to stick to the trusty pre-trip checklist before you move the RV. Another way is hang the motor home or tow vehicle starting key, or something like a piece of colorful ribbon on the TV antenna handle whenever it’s in the raised position. This will serve as a reminder to lower the antenna before you move the RV.
Armed with this advice, hopefully you can avoid becoming a statistic in the top five RV insurance claims. Be safe and have a great time exploring this wonderful country in your RV.
Happy Camping!
Mark
Copyright 2006 by Mark J. Polk owner of RV Education 101
