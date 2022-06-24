News
Adley Rutschman homers, catches shutout as outfield defense dazzles in Orioles’ 4-0 win over White Sox
Adley Rutschman has arrived.
Sure, the top prospect in baseball and the Orioles’ farm system reached the majors just more than a month ago. But the player who inspired all that hype has been bubbling in recent days, coming to the surface in full force in Thursday night’s series opener against the Chicago White Sox. Rutschman homered and added an RBI double to supply Baltimore’s first three runs and caught the Orioles’ third shutout in six games in a 4-0 victory at Guaranteed Rate Field.
The performance was the greatest evidence yet that Rutschman’s bat is approaching the lofty expectations placed upon it when baseball’s top prospect first joined the Orioles (32-39). Over the past two weeks, Rutschman is batting .326/.370/.651, with 10 of his 14 hits going for extra bases. Baltimore is 16-15 since promoting him to the majors.
He snapped a scoreless tie in the fourth inning. With one out, Ryan Mountcastle — who entered play tied for the American League lead in extra-base hits for the month — doubled, taking third on an error in the outfield. That added base proved meaningless, with Rutschman driving a Johnny Cueto cutter a projected 402 feet to right field at 107 mph for his second major league home run.
Another Mountcastle knock in the sixth chased Cueto and put two on for Rutschman, who lashed Reynaldo Lopez’s third pitch down the first base line. It scored Austin Hays, who offensively couldn’t match the cycle he posted Wednesday but dazzled defensively once again.
Rutschman, too, was sharp with his glove, catching Dean Kremer’s second straight shutout start and the scoreless innings Félix Bautista, Dillon Tate and Jorge López provided behind him. Having pitched six clean frames in his previous outing and 5 2/3 more Thursday, Kremer became only the third Oriole since 2019 with consecutive scoreless starts of at least five innings.
Hays again … and again
If the word to not run on Hays’ arm in the outfield is spreading around the league, it seemingly hasn’t made its way to Chicago yet.
After throwing out a runner at third base while playing center field Wednesday, Hays kept a run off Kremer’s line with a perfect throw home a half-inning after Rutschman’s homer. He wasn’t done defensively, diving across the chalk of the right field line to grab Jake Burger’s fly in the eighth.
Hays’ six outfield assists are the second most in the majors, trailing only Cleveland outfielder Myles Straw’s eight. Baltimore’s 16 outfield assists are tied with the Texas Rangers for the most of any team.
Hays’ night was part of a collective defensive showcase from the Orioles’ outfield, with center fielder Cedric Mullins and left fielder Anthony Santander also ranging for several difficult catches to support Baltimore’s pitching staff. Mullins provided Baltimore’s final run with an RBI single in the ninth.
Around the horn
>> Right-hander Spenser Watkins threw only one inning in Wednesday’s start for Triple-A Norfolk because the Orioles consider him an option for Saturday’s opening in their rotation, manager Brandon Hyde said.
>> Orioles prospect Terrin Vavra homered to open Norfolk’s game but left after he was hit in the head with a pitch in his next plate appearance.
>> Right-hander Matt Harvey threw six scoreless innings for High-A Aberdeen in his 2022 debut. Harvey, on a minor league contract, is serving a suspension for violating the league’s drug policy through July 7 but is able to pitch at levels beneath Triple-A before that.
>> The Orioles traded minor league infielder Patrick Dorrian to the Milwaukee Brewers for cash considerations.
This story will be updated.
Friday, 8:10 p.m.
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
Magic choose Caleb Houstan in 2nd round of NBA draft
The Orlando Magic picked Caleb Houstan at No. 32 in the second round of the NBA draft on Thursday.
The Magic originally had picks No. 1 and No. 32 before receiving No. 35 from Indiana via Milwaukee.
The Magic then traded the No. 35 pick to the Los Angeles Lakers hours before the draft.
Magic pick Michigan shooter at No. 32, trade 35th pick to Lakers
As expected, the Orlando Magic didn’t use both of their second-round picks in Thursday’s NBA draft.
They did, however, choose forward Caleb Houstan from Michigan. He’s a 6-8 shooter who averaged 10.1 points in his only season and made 35.5% of his 3s.
The Magic traded the No. 35 pick to the Los Angeles Lakers for a 2028 second-round pick and cash, a league source told the Orlando Sentinel earlier in the day.
Orlando announced the trade Thursday afternoon.
The second-round pick will be the better pick between the Lakers’ 2028 second-rounder and the 2028 second-round pick the Washington Wizards owe the Lakers as part of the five-team trade (Brooklyn Nets-Indiana Pacers-San Antonio Spurs-Lakers-Wizards) that sent Russell Westbrook to Los Angeles in August 2021.
The Magic took Paolo Banchero with the No. 1 pick.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
Timberwolves trade down, select Auburn center Walker Kessler
The Timberwolves had two clear weaknesses bite them in key moments of their first-round playoff loss to Memphis: They weren’t big enough and they couldn’t rebound.
With his first selection as Minnesota’s president of basketball operations, Tim Connelly did his best to address those holes. After trading down three picks in the first round, the Timberwolves selected Walker Kessler of Auburn with the No. 22 pick in Thursday’s draft.
At 7-foot-1, 245 pounds, Kessler is an imposing defensive presence in the paint. He led all of Division I basketball with 155 blocked shots en route to claiming national defensive player of the year honors.
The 20-year-old averaged 11.4 points and 8.1 rebounds this season as a sophomore for the Tigers. He showed the nimbleness necessary to defend at all levels and also was a strong finisher around the rim.
Minnesota acquired the pick by trading its No. 19 pick, along with a future second-round pick, to Memphis in exchange for picks No. 22 and No. 29 in Thursday’s draft.
The selection of Kessler suggests Minnesota is serious about its willingness to play Karl-Anthony Towns at power forward, at least at times. Towns has operated in that type of role alongside certain other Wolves forwards in the past but rarely alongside a true center such as Kessler.
The pick is a pivot from the Gersson Rosas regime, in which Towns was rarely placed alongside even a legitimate power forward.
Playing Towns at power forward takes defensive pressure off the all-star forward in certain matchups and could shore up Minnesota’s rebounding issues.
At the same time, centers often come along slowly in the NBA, so Kessler’s true impact may not be felt immediately. It seems unlikely he’ll start at center as a rookie, but he does seem like a good bet to serve as the Wolves’ backup center, likely with some minutes played next to Towns.
