American Continental Academy offers two diploma programs for the prospective student. The first is a 16 credit program, completed entirely online. This is available to students 18 years and older. The second is a 24 credit home school program. This is a paper and pencil program taken through the mail. This is available to students 16 years and older.

Online diploma program: With this program, designed for adult students, all coursework, assignments and exams are done online. This allows the student to achieve a high school diploma in the fastest most effective way possible. An accredited high school diploma at affordable rates can be earned in less then a week (depending on their initial knowledge and motivation) through our advanced online system that allows you to take all your courses online at your own pace.

Past students who have used this program are adults looking to go on to college, and those looking for jobs that require a high school diploma, in which case time is of the essence. The program is available nationwide and you can enroll in a SACS, CASI, and CITA accredited program in just a few minutes and for an initial payment of $40.

Home school diploma program. This program is designed for students ages 16 and up or international students looking to achieve an accredited high school diploma which may aid them in getting admitted to U.S. college or university. When you enroll in the home school program you will either take a brief test or submit a transcript. This will allow us to determine which courses you demonstrate competence in. This means you will get credit for these courses and move on directly to the ones you need to work on, thereby speeding up your diploma process. Once this is completed you will then be able to begin your high school courses and start the journey to obtaining an American high school diploma. The home school program can be completed in as little as 3 months.

Past students who have used this program are students who’s parents have decided the local public school is not the safest environment for their child to get their high school diploma in and would prefer their child get a quality education at home through an accredited home school program. In addition we have had past students who have enrolled in the home school program as an alternative to going through a GED program which is usually not given the same significance as an actual high school diploma. Finally, the largest growing part of our student body is our international students. Students from Cairo, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Columbia, Argentina, Chile, the Virgin Islands, Bahamas, South Africa and many more are inquiring daily.

Contact our academy today to begin your high school classes. Our faculty is here to serve you and is dedicated to making sure we offer a high standard quality education. For $40 to begin you can start your high school classes online or through our home school program. You will be given your own person guidance counselor who will help you on a regular basis with any questions you have. We also have a full customer service center that is designed to help in addition to this.