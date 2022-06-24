News
As St. Joseph’s Hospital old signage comes down in St. Paul, Fairview’s Center for Community Health and Equity launches
In a sign of its further transformation the old St. Joseph’s Hospital signage was taken down Thursday and its successor, the “Fairview Community Health and Wellness Hub,” took another step forward.
Plans are for the wellness hub to take a statewide, research-based look at health disparities and promote new and existing health and wellness programs through partner nonprofits.
In recent months, St. Joe’s has had several missions.
Since January, the former ambulance bays at St. Joseph’s Hospital in downtown St. Paul served as staging areas for palettes of food ready to be distributed by the Sanneh Foundation, an effort organized hand in hand with Second Harvest Heartland and M Health Fairview.
More recently, Minnesota Community Care began filling in a floor of the old hospital space in advance of a soft opening for its new primary care clinic, which is scheduled to begin seeing patients in July. The federally-qualified health center plans to offer medical, dental and vision services, followed this fall by wide-ranging “gender care” targeted to transgender and gender non-conforming patients.
“It’s an exciting time,” said Diane Tran, the center’s director for Community Health Equity. “The signs have come off the building, and there will be more services coming online in the coming weeks.”
ESTABLISHED IN 1853
St. Joe’s, which was established in 1853 by the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet as the state’s first hospital, shuttered its emergency room and relocated most other services in December 2020, an M Health Fairview decision that continues to rankle some elected officials and St. Paul advocates.
Though certain mental health and addiction services remain, upwards of 10,000 patients have had to find new locations at which to seek primary care.
Nevertheless, Tran and others foresee a more targeted use of the former hospital building, which is gradually being converted into a hub for research and wellness programs.
The center plans to host community health discussions and engagement around key “social determinants of health” — the everyday factors that help people live longer, happier lives.
Among the priorities will be a “Food is Medicine” program that focuses on steering the vulnerable to food programs while educating low-to-moderate income groups around the state that healthy eating is tied to better health outcomes. “What are the things that have worked, and how do we scale these and expand them … to think holistically and at a greater scale about the need for food support?” Tran said.
ADDITIONAL PROGRAMS
Additional future programs will include Ebenezer Senior Living’s enhanced senior day services and skilled nursing units, as well a Fairview retail pharmacy.
The Fairview Community Health and Wellness Hub will officially launch this summer with a land ceremony hosted by the American Indian Family Center in St. Paul.
In July, Tran hopes to install a temporary exhibit on Native American land treaties assembled by the Minnesota Humanities Center.
NASA reclaims moon dust and cockroaches sold by UMN researcher’s daughter
BOSTON — NASA wants its moon dust and cockroaches back.
The space agency has asked Boston-based RR Auction to halt the sale of moon dust collected during the 1969 Apollo 11 mission that had subsequently been fed to cockroaches during an experiment to determine if the lunar rock contained any sort of pathogen that posed a threat to terrestrial life.
The material, a NASA lawyer said in a letter to the auctioneer, still belongs to the federal government.
The material from the experiment, including a vial with about 40 milligrams of moon dust and three cockroach carcasses, was expected to sell for at least $400,000, but has been pulled from the auction block, RR said Thursday.
“All Apollo samples, as stipulated in this collection of items, belong to NASA and no person, university, or other entity has ever been given permission to keep them after analysis, destruction, or other use for any purpose, especially for sale or individual display,” said NASA’s letter dated June 15.
It went on: “We are requesting that you no longer facilitate the sale of any and all items containing the Apollo 11 Lunar Soil Experiment (the cockroaches, slides, and post-destructive testing specimen) by immediately stopping the bidding process,” NASA wrote.
In another letter dated June 22, NASA’s lawyer asked RR Auction to work with the current owner of the material to return it to the federal government.
The Apollo 11 mission brought more than 47 pounds (21.3 kilograms) of lunar rock back to Earth. Some was fed to insects, fish and other small creatures to see if it would kill them.
The cockroaches that were fed moon dust were brought to the University of Minnesota where entomologist Marion Brooks dissected and studied them.
“I found no evidence of infectious agents,” Brooks, who died in 2007, told the Minneapolis Tribune for an October 1969 story. She found no evidence that the moon material was toxic or caused any other ill effects in the insects, according to the article.
But the moon rock and the cockroaches were never returned to NASA, instead displayed at Brooks’ home. Her daughter sold them in 2010, and now they are up for sale again by a consignor who RR did not disclose.
It’s not unusual for a third party to lay claim to something that is being auctioned, said Mark Zaid, an attorney for RR Auction.
“NASA has a track record of pursuing items related to the early space programs,” although they have been inconsistent in doing so, Zaid said. By its own admission, NASA acknowledged in one of its letters that it did not know about the previous auction of the cockroach experiment items.
“We have worked with NASA before and have always cooperated with the U.S. government when they lay claims to items,” Zaid said. “At the end of the day, we want to act appropriately and lawfully.”
RR Auction is holding on to the lot for now, but ultimately, it’s up to the consignor to work something out with NASA, he said.
Pride festival, parade mark 50th anniversary in Twin Cities
The Twin Cities Pride festival and parade are returning this weekend after the pandemic brought the celebrations of the LGBTQ+ community of Minnesota to its full cancellation in 2020 and strict limitations in 2021.
Across the state, the coming days have no shortage of Pride related events. They range from a two-spirit powwow at South High School in Minneapolis, a beer dabbler at the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden on Friday, a Trans Joy Fest in Duluth and Pride Month trivia night at Summit Brewing Co. in St. Paul on Saturday. There’s also a Pride themed amphibian presentation and mixer at the Dodge Nature Center this Tuesday.
This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Twin Cities Pride festival, with the iconic Pride march honoring Ashley Rukes, former director of the festival. Gathering in Loring Park in downtown Minneapolis since 1972, Minnesota’s LGBTQ+ community is celebrating 50 years of Pride gatherings.
It started as a small group of 50 people marching to from Loring Park to Nicollet Mall in celebration of their identities. Now, Loring Park has now become the destination for one of the largest Pride festivals in the country, attracting roughly 400,000 attendees each year.
If you go
Who: All LGBTQ+ community members and allies are invited to join in the events inspired by Pride month.
What: Twin Cities Pride festival and parade in downtown Minneapolis celebrating the LGBTQ+ community and its members. LGBTQ+ and BIPOC owned vendors will be stationed in Loring Park. Beer garden is free and open to attendees 21 and over. Other organizations throughout the metro area will host inclusive events for the weeks to come.
When: Minneapolis festival goes from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday. Sunday’s parade will begin at 11 a.m.. Times and locations of other events in the metro can be found on Twin Cities Pride website’s updated events calendar.
Where: The festival will be held in Loring Park, and Sunday’s parade will begin on Hennepin Ave. and Seventh street.
How to get there: Transportation, directions, and parking maps are available on the Pride website, and metro transit is providing free rides to the festival.
Chicago White Sox place Danny Mendick on the IL with a torn ACL and call up hot prospect Lenyn Sosa
The Chicago White Sox continued to get hit hard on the injury front Thursday with the news infielder Danny Mendick suffered a torn ACL in his right knee during an outfield collision Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Mendick was placed on the 10-day IL along with Adam Engel, who suffered a strained right hamstring one inning after Mendick went down.
The Sox on Thursday recalled first baseman/outfielder Gavin Sheets from Triple-A Charlotte, and selected the contract of Double-A infielder Lenyn Sosa. Eloy Jiménez was transferred to the 60-day IL and was eligible to be reinstated as early as Thursday. Jiménez is rehabbing at Charlotte.
Engel’s injury was not considered severe, but the loss of Mendick for at least the rest of the season is another crushing blow to the Sox, who’ve suffered a string of injuries since Garrett Crochet and Lance Lynn went down during spring training.
Mendick, 28, was hitting .289 with 15 RBIs in 31 games, earning more playing time from manager Tony La Russa and respect from Sox fans for his gritty play.
The left-handed hitting Sheets batted .270 with two home runs in nine games at Charlotte after being demoted June 10. He hit .204 in his first stint with the Sox this season, regressing from last year’s promising rookie season.
Sosa, 22, can play short, second or third, and has been one of the Sox’s top prospects this season. He led the Southern League Thursday with a .331 average, 85 hits and 48 RBIs, while posting a .933 OPS at Double-A Birmingham. The Venezuelan infielder, signed as an international free agent in 2016, will wear No. 50.
The Sox take on the Baltimore Orioles Thursday in the start of a four-game series.
