ASK IRA: Are Heat waking up to a new East reality?
Q: OK Ira, how did the draft change the East? – Geoff.
A: Unless a playoff team trades to the top of the selections, the draft rarely changes a conference playoff race. I would expect that to be the case, again. Yes, the Magic made an intriguing selection with Paolo Banchero, Detroit got considerable talent with Jaden Ivey and even John Duren, Indiana should benefit from Bennedict Mathurin. From there, not necessarily sold by the fit with Johnny Davis with the Wizards or the Knicks’ machinations. Yes, the Knicks might maximize the free-agency space they created, but that will be more of a free agency factor. As for the draft, even with the No. 1 pick, it continually seems as if the Magic are a year away from being a year away. For now, in some order, it’s still Boston, Miami, Milwaukee, Philadelphia and perhaps what remains from Brooklyn.
Q: Ira, why waste our time with Kyrie Irving? He’s not a Pat Riley player. – Adam,
A: I’m not sure anyone knows who truly is a Pat Riley player until they become a Pat Riley player. And even then, you can’t always be so sure. Anthony Mason wasn’t a Pat Riley player in New York, when Riley suspended him. But then Mason very much turned into a Riley player with the Heat. Again, there is plenty to come with Kyrie Irving’s contract solution, with nothing ever simple with Kyrie.
Q: The last three years the teams (Lakers, Bucks and Celtics) that beat the Heat in the playoffs all put pressure on the Heat by playing big. Putting injuries aside, do the Heat have to play bigger or at least make sure they have a lineup that can match up against teams with length and size? – Stuart.
A: Not sure that isn’t too much of a generalization, since Bam Adebayo missed time in the 2020 NBA Finals against the Lakers and since the Heat were perhaps a single shot away from moving past the Celtics. The first-round sweep at the hands of the Bucks in 2021 was the series where it truly stood out. You play to the strengths of your roster. So now the Heat have to decide whether Omer Yurtseven is a strength of their roster.
Chicago White Sox can’t break through despite ‘good chances’ in a 4-0 loss to the Baltimore Orioles
The Chicago White Sox had a solid recent history on their side against the Baltimore Orioles, but they never had to face off against Adley Rutschman.
The Orioles rookie catcher had Sox starter Johnny Cueto’s number Thursday night, tagging him for a two-run homer in the fourth and an RBI double two innings later to send the Sox to a 4-0 loss at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Rutschman’s three RBIs were a career high — he had all of four in his first 26 games.
“He had a big night,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “See if we can make some adjustments, keep him quiet.”
Cueto threw 5 ⅓ innings, allowed seven hits — including a two-run homer to Rutschman — and struck out seven.
The Sox had won eight straight against the Orioles dating to May 1, 2019. But they went 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position and left 11 on base.
“I would say we should win the game when you get nine hits and a lot of hard outs — you should mark something, right?” La Russa said. “So we hit a lot of balls hard and couldn’t break through.
Added catcher Seby Zavala, who had two doubles: “We had three, four balls that were hit pretty good and thought we had a good chance to leave the yard or at least go off the wall. They were just dying out there.”
One bright spot for the Sox was Lenyn Sosa’s major-league debut, which made a lasting impression on the infielder: “Step on the field and see the crowd, the stadium, the fans. I’ve never played in a stadium like this.
“It was pretty amazing.”
The Orioles thought they had grabbed an early lead on Trey Mancini’s would-be RBI double in the third inning, but Cedric Mullins was tagged out sliding into home. The Orioles challenged, believing the left-field relay from A.J. Pollock to Tim Anderson to Zavala came too late, but the call was upheld.
In the fourth, Ryan Mountcastle doubled to center and advanced to third on Leury Garcia’s error. Rutschman made the Sox pay for that mistake with a two-run homer.
Gavin Sheets, playing his first game in the majors since June 9, gave the Sox hope for a response with a double in the bottom of the inning, but right fielder Austin Hays threw him out at home after Leury Garcia’s line-drive single.
Sheets followed Jake Burger’s sixth-inning double with a walk and chased Orioles starter Dean Kremer, but reliever Felix Bautista struck out Zavala.
Sheets worked a 3-0 count in the eighth, but the drama ended with a flyout to the center-field warning track.
“Good at bats. Very good,” La Russa said.
Injuries forced the Sox to shuffle the lineup for the series opener.
Anderson, who turned 29 on Thursday, led off with backup shortstop Danny Mendick out for the season with a torn ACL in his right knee. Anderson went 1-for-5 with two strikeouts.
La Russa opted to replace right fielder Adam Engel, who went on the 10-day IL with a strained right hamstring, with Sheets and kept Andrew Vaughn at first base.
Luis Robert was dealing with a leg issue that arose during Wednesday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays, so La Russa opted to sit him and inserted Leury Garcia in center.
“It’s baseball. It’s part of the game,” Cueto said of all the injuries. “I think you have to be like a horse — just keep moving forward.”
The Sox’s original plan for Sosa was for him to make his debut sometime during the four-game weekend homestand against the Orioles — just not Thursday. But Josh Harrison was shaken up after getting hit by a pitch in the bottom of the fifth, and Sosa replaced him at second in the sixth. Sosa struck out in his first career at-bat, then walked in the ninth on a nine-pitch at bat.
“I thought his first at-bat was all right,” La Russa said. “I thought his second at-bat was one of the highlights of the night. We were competing at that point. He drew a walk, fouled off a couple of tough pitches. I thought that was very impressive.
“He has all the attributes of being a good hitter.”
Harrison suffered a bruised right triceps, and X-rays were negative. He’s day to day.
“He’s got a big ol’ knot in the back of his right throwing arm,” La Russa said. “It was a peculiar way to get hit.”
Former Poly star Justin Lewis reportedly agrees to two-way deal with Chicago Bulls
Former Poly and Marquette forward Justin Lewis has agreed to a two-way deal with the Chicago Bulls, according to The Athletic, after going unselected in the 2022 NBA draft on Thursday night.
The 20-year-old Lewis joins a Bulls team that went 46-36 under coach Billy Donovan last season and returned to the playoffs for the first time in five years before losing to the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks in the first round. Chicago selected Arizona point guard Dalen Terry with the No. 18 overall pick on Thursday.
According to ESPN, two-way contracts in the 2022-23 season will be equal to one-half of the rookie minimum salary, or approximately $502,000 for the year. Two-way players compete in the NBA G League and can make up to 50 appearances for their team during the regular season, but are not eligible to play in the postseason.
Lewis is coming off a breakout sophomore season at Marquette in which he averaged 16.8 points and 7.9 rebounds per game while leading the Golden Eagles to the NCAA Tournament. The 6-foot-7, 237-pound forward was named the Big East Most Improved Player and an All-Big East first-team selection.
Lewis, who started in all 32 games, posted a team-best five double-doubles while finishing third in the conference in scoring and seventh in field goal percentage (.440). He had four games in which he scored 25 or more points, including a 33-point effort in a victory over Seton Hall in January.
Lewis’ sophomore campaign was a step up from his freshman year, in which he only averaged 7.8 points in 21 games (one start). He only scored in double figures nine times, and he missed seven games because of an ankle injury.
In high school, Lewis was a four-star recruit and one of the top players in the Baltimore area, ranking as the third-best player in the state and the 17th-best power forward from the 2020 class, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings.
The Baltimore native played his freshman season at Calvert Hall before finishing his high school career at Poly, where he led the Engineers to two state titles while totaling 1,374 career points, the third-most in school history. Lewis was named The Baltimore Sun’s 2019-20 All-Metro co-Player of the Year after averaging 19.3 points and 13.4 rebounds per game.
Meanwhile, Duke guard Trevor Keels, a native of Clinton in Prince George’s County and a former standout at Paul VI in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference, was picked No. 42 overall in the second round by the New York Knicks.
Magic choose Michigan’s Caleb Houstan in 2nd round of NBA draft
The Orlando Magic once again dipped into the University of Michigan pipeline, picking Caleb Houstan at No. 32 in the second round of the NBA draft on Thursday.
The 6-foot-8 forward averaged 10.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game in his freshman year for the Wolverines.
“He does a lot of things that don’t show up in the box score,” Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman told the Orlando Sentinel on Thursday evening. “He’s just a very smart, sound player who quietly does winning things, that’s kind of his personality, too.”
Franz Wagner, who the Magic chose at No. 8 in last year’s draft, Moe Wagner and Ignas Brazdeikis were former Michigan players on Orlando’s 2021-22 roster. Brazdeikis was on a two-way contract.
The Magic originally had picks No. 1 and No. 32 before receiving No. 35 from Indiana via Milwaukee.
Orlando traded the No. 35 pick to the Los Angeles Lakers hours before the draft.
Houstan joins No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero in the 2022 Magic draft class.
