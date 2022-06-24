News
Biden to speak about abortion ruling, outline his plans
By CHRIS MEGERIAN and ZEKE MILLER
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will speak from the White House on Friday about the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that legalized abortion nationwide.
The remarks, which are scheduled for 12:30 p.m. EDT, will outline his approach to this new phase of the fight over abortion access.
The White House has been preparing for this moment since a draft of the decision leaked in May. Officials have been huddling with state leaders, advocates, health care professionals and others to prepare for a future without Roe v. Wade.
Now Biden’s plans will be tested in terms of politics and policy.
Outside the Supreme Court, a crowd of abortion supporters swelled to the hundreds after the ruling was issued. One chanted into a bullhorn, “legal abortion on demand” and “this decision must not stand.”
A competing faction demonstrated in favor of the ruling, holding signs saying “the future is anti-abortion″ and “dismember Roe.”
Biden and other Democrats hope to use outrage over the court decision to rally voters in November’s midterm elections. Although nationwide legislation ensuring access to abortion appears out of reach, more Democratic victories at the state level could limit Republican efforts to ban the practice.
In a statement, Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Justice Department “will work tirelessly to protect and advance reproductive freedom.” He said that in addition to protecting providers and those seeking abortions in states where it remains legal, “we stand ready to work with other arms of the federal government that seek to use their lawful authorities to protect and preserve access to reproductive care.”
He also noted that the Food and Drug Administration has approved the use of mifepristone, a drug used to end pregnancies.
“States may not ban mifepristone based on disagreement with the FDA’s expert judgment about its safety and efficacy,” Garland said.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said the court’s ruling “is outrageous and heart-wrenching” and fulfills the Republican Party’s “dark and extreme goal of ripping away women’s right to make their own reproductive health decisions.”
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., applauded the decision.
“A lot of lives are going to be saved,” McCarthy told reporters. “But it also goes back to people in the states to have a say in the process.”
Many Republican-controlled states are poised to severely restrict abortion, or even ban it outright.
The White House has been exploring options for Biden to take executive action to safeguard abortion rights, but his options are limited.
Lawrence Gostin, who runs the O’Neill Institute for National and Global Health at Georgetown Law, said before Friday’s ruling that he expected the Biden administration to be “to be nibbling around the edges, and is not going to do anything really profound.”
Gostin said he’s discussed a variety of options with administration officials but believes they are “gun shy” given the potential for legal challenges that could lead to more roadblocks from a Supreme Court dominated by conservatives.
Some of Gostin’s suggestions included having Medicaid cover the cost of traveling across state lines to end pregnancies, as well as expanding access to abortion medication that can be delivered by mail.
“States couldn’t pick and choose what cancer drug they would allow, and they shouldn’t be permitted to choose what options women have for medication abortions that are fully approved as safe and effective,” he said.
Alexandra LaManna, a White House spokeswoman, said this week that the president “believes we should defend the right of all Americans to make their own decisions,” and she added that Republican policies “include abortion bans with no exceptions for rape or incest, and criminalizing women who have an abortion and the physicians who perform them.”
During their preparations, White House officials have held a series of meetings with advocates, medical groups and faith leaders who are supportive of abortion access.
The Rev. John Dorhauer, the general minister and president of the United Church of Christ, drove from Cleveland to Washington to attend one meeting earlier this month. Another virtual meeting was held this week, featuring Vice President Kamala Harris.
“It was rather impressive to see the commitment the White House and the vice president’s office has had to gather advocates from around the country,” Dorhauer said.
However, there are also concerns that the administration is not ready.
Dr. Colleen McNicholas, chief medical officer of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri, attended a recent virtual meeting with abortion providers and said she expects “a true health crisis.”
“I think that we should have been preparing for far longer than we have been,” McNicholas said. “Do I think that they recognize that this a problem? Yes. Do I think that they’re prepared in this moment? No.”
___
Associated Press writers Will Weissert, Matthew Daly, Lisa Mascaro and Mary Clare Jalonick contributed to this report.
News
Gophers to play Virginia Tech in 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge
The Minnesota men’s basketball team will face Virginia Tech in the 2022 ACC/Big Ten Men’s Basketball Challenge, the university announced Friday. The game will be Nov. 28 in Blacksburg, Va., with tipoff and television broadcast information to be announced at a later date.
This will be the second Big Ten/ACC game between the two teams, and the second meeting in program history. The Gophers beat Virginia Tech, 58-55, at Williams Arena in 2011.
ACC/BIG TEN CHALLENGE
The Big Ten and television partner released all ACC/Big Ten Challenge matchups on Friday. Start times and TV info will be released at a later date.
Nov. 28: Minnesota at Virginia Tech; Pitt at Northwestern
Nov. 29: Syracuse at Illinois; Maryland at Louisville; Penn State at Clemson; Virginia at Michigan; Wake Forest at Wisconsin; Georgia Tech at Iowa.
Nov. 30: Ohio State at Duke; Purdue at Florida State; Rutgers at Miami; North Carolina at Indiana; Michigan State at Notre Dame; Boston College at Nebraska.
News
Ravens to host fans for 17 training camp practices, including session at M&T Bank Stadium
The Ravens will hold 17 free and open training camp practices, the team announced Friday, highlighted by a July 30 session at M&T Bank Stadium.
The Ravens’ first full-team practice will be held July 27, and fans can attend training camp through Aug. 17. Post-practice autograph sessions for children ages 6 to 14 will be held after each practice.
The 16 practices at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills will be limited to about 1,000 fans per day. Fans can visit the Ravens’ website or mobile app starting at 11 a.m. on July 13 to claim a parking pass for the practices. Reservations will be made on a first-come, first-served basis.
“We are excited to welcome the Ravens Flock back to training camp,” senior vice president of marketing Brad Downs said in a statement. “We look forward to hosting our outstanding fans and kicking off what will surely be a fantastic season of Ravens football.”
The July 30 practice at M&T Bank Stadium will begin at 7 p.m. and feature an autograph session for children and a fireworks and laser show.
()
News
Wisconsin Planned Parenthood halts abortions after ruling
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Planned Parenthood in Wisconsin immediately halted all scheduled abortions at its clinics in Madison and Milwaukee following the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling striking down the Roe v. Wade decision on Friday.
Wisconsin has an 1849 law that bans abortion, except to save the life of the mother, but whether that law is enforceable was expected to be the center of yet-to-be-filed lawsuits. Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, a Democrat, said he would have news next week about next steps in reaction to the court’s ruling.
Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin President Tanya Atkinson said in a statement that the group will now focus on getting patients in Wisconsin access to “safe abortion care where it remains legal, offering travel assistance, and providing appropriate follow-up care when they return home.”
A Republican candidate for governor, Tim Michels, earlier this week called on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to put the Wisconsin National Guard on alert in the event of violent protests. The office of an anti-abortion group in Madison was vandalized last month and no one has been arrested.
On Wednesday, Wisconsin’s Republican-controlled Legislature refused to overturn the state’s ban as Evers called on them to do. Evers is making abortion rights a pillar of his reelection campaign, as are Democrats looking to take on Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson.
Biden to speak about abortion ruling, outline his plans
Gophers to play Virginia Tech in 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge
Tips For Choosing a Building Maintenance Service Provider
Ravens to host fans for 17 training camp practices, including session at M&T Bank Stadium
Wisconsin Planned Parenthood halts abortions after ruling
Magic draft profile: Meet Caleb Houstan, Orlando’s second-round pick
Understanding the Juvenile Justice System in Texas
Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Jose Trevino proving to be key pieces to Yankees juggernaut
Establishment of BitDAO’s Layer 1 (L1) Proposed by BitDAO Development Team Headed by Bybit
Why a Durable Power of Attorney is “Durable” and Why It’s Great For Estate Planning
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
Toscana Filming Locations
Stillwater: Celebration planned to mark fire department’s 150th anniversary
Why Did Vecna Kill Chrissy In Stranger Things
Buried In Barstow Part 2 Release Date
How is Papa still alive in stranger things?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
News4 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
-
News4 weeks ago
Toscana Filming Locations
-
News3 weeks ago
Stillwater: Celebration planned to mark fire department’s 150th anniversary
-
News3 weeks ago
Why Did Vecna Kill Chrissy In Stranger Things