Biden vows abortion fight, assails ‘extreme’ court ruling
By CHRIS MEGERIAN, ZEKE MILLER and FATIMA HUSSEIN
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Friday he would try to preserve access to abortion after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, and he called on Americans to elect more Democrats who would safeguard rights upended by the court’s decision. “This is not over,” he declared.
“Let’s be very clear, the health and life of women across this nation are now at risk,” he said from the White House on what he called “a sad day for the court and the country.”
Biden added that “the court has done what it’s never done before — expressly taking away a constitutional right that is so fundamental to so many Americans.”
Republicans and conservative leaders celebrated the culmination of a decades-long campaign to undo the nationwide legalization of abortion that began with Roe v. Wade in 1973.
“Millions of Americans have spent half a century praying, marching, and working toward today’s historic victories for the rule of law and for innocent life,” said Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., an architect of efforts to tilt the Supreme Court to the right.
Although Biden has previously expressed conflicted feelings about abortion, he delivered a forceful defense on Friday. Noting that Republican-controlled states now had a clear path to ban abortion even in cases of incest or rape, he said “it just stuns me.”
And he warned that other legal precedents ensuring same sex marriage and access to birth control could also be at risk.
“This is an extreme and dangerous path this court is taking us on,” he said.
The overturning of Roe v. Wade was not unexpected — a draft of the decision leaked nearly two months ago — but it still reverberated throughout Washington in what has suddenly become a new era in the country’s battle over abortion.
The White House and the Justice Department said they would look for ways to blunt the impact of the ruling, and Biden said his administration would try to ensure that abortion medication is available as widely as possible and women aren’t prevented from traveling across state lines to end pregnancies.
However, no executive actions were announced on Friday, and Biden conceded that his options were limited.
Protesters convened on the Supreme Court, where a crowd of abortion-rights supporters quickly swelled to the hundreds. One chanted into a bullhorn, “legal abortion on demand” and “this decision must not stand.” Some shouted “the Supreme Court is illegitimate.”
“It’s a painful day for those of us who support women’s rights,” said Laura Free, an Ithaca, New York, resident and women’s rights historian who came to Washington to do research. When she learned of the decision, she said, “I had to come here.”
A competing faction demonstrated in favor of the ruling, holding signs saying “the future is anti-abortion″ and “dismember Roe.”
Garrett Bess, with Heritage Action for America, a lobbying arm of the conservative Heritage Foundation, said his organization would be working in states to continue efforts to limit abortion.
“This has been a long time coming,” he said.
Biden and other Democrats hope to use outrage over the court decision to rally voters in November’s midterm elections. Although nationwide legislation ensuring access to abortion appears out of reach, more Democratic victories at the state level could limit Republican efforts to ban the practice.
“Congress must act, and with your vote, you can act,” Biden said. “You can have the final word.”
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said the court’s ruling “is outrageous and heart-wrenching” and fulfills the Republican Party’s “dark and extreme goal of ripping away women’s right to make their own reproductive health decisions.”
Many Republican-controlled states are poised to severely restrict abortion, or even ban it outright.
In a statement, Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Justice Department “will work tirelessly to protect and advance reproductive freedom.” He said that in addition to protecting providers and those seeking abortions in states where it remains legal, “we stand ready to work with other arms of the federal government that seek to use their lawful authorities to protect and preserve access to reproductive care.”
He also noted that the Food and Drug Administration has approved the use of mifepristone, a drug used to end pregnancies.
“States may not ban mifepristone based on disagreement with the FDA’s expert judgment about its safety and efficacy,” Garland said.
Lawrence Gostin, who runs the O’Neill Institute for National and Global Health at Georgetown Law, said before Friday’s ruling that he expected the Biden administration to be “to be nibbling around the edges, and is not going to do anything really profound.”
Gostin said he’s discussed a variety of options with administration officials but believes they are “gun shy” given the potential for legal challenges that could lead to more roadblocks from a Supreme Court dominated by conservatives.
Some of Gostin’s suggestions included having Medicaid cover the cost of traveling across state lines to end pregnancies, as well as expanding access to abortion medication that can be delivered by mail.
The Rev. John Dorhauer, the general minister and president of the United Church of Christ, drove from Cleveland to Washington to attend one meeting earlier this month. Another virtual meeting was held this week, featuring Vice President Kamala Harris.
“It was rather impressive to see the commitment the White House and the vice president’s office has had to gather advocates from around the country,” Dorhauer said.
However, there are also concerns that the administration was not ready.
Dr. Colleen McNicholas, chief medical officer of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri, attended a recent virtual meeting with abortion providers and said she expects “a true health crisis.”
“I think that we should have been preparing for far longer than we have been,” McNicholas said. “Do I think that they recognize that this a problem? Yes. Do I think that they’re prepared in this moment? No.”
Associated Press writers Will Weissert, Mike Balsamo, Matthew Daly, Lisa Mascaro and Mary Clare Jalonick contributed to this report.
For AP's full coverage of the Supreme Court ruling on abortion, go to
Latvian Song and Dance Festival to have events in St. Paul starting June 29
The 15th Latvian Song and Dance Festival will be hosting events in downtown St. Paul from June 29 through July 4.
It is the largest Latvian festival in the world, and thousands of members of the Latvian diaspora come in to dance, sing and affirm their identity as Latvians. The Latvian prime minister, minister of culture and ambassador to the United States are expected to attend.
About several thousand Latvian-Americans live in Minnesota due to a large wave of immigration after World War II.
A signature dance event will be held at 4 p.m. July 2 at the Xcel Energy Center, 199 W Kellogg Blvd, St. Paul. A large choral concert will be held at 3 p.m. July 3 at the Ordway Center for Performing Arts, 345 Washington St., St. Paul.
Other events and information can be found at latviansongfest2022.org.
Wisconsin doctors halt abortions following court ruling
By SCOTT BAUER
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Doctors across Wisconsin said they would immediately stop providing abortions, even as questions remained about the enforceability of a 173-year-old state ban, following the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling striking down its Roe v. Wade decision on Friday.
Wisconsin has an 1849 law that bans abortion, except to save the life of the mother, but whether that law is enforceable is expected to be challenged in court. Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, a Democrat, said he would have news next week about how his office would respond to Friday’s ruling.
The nonpartisan Wisconsin Legislative Council, which is comprised of attorneys who advise the Legislature, indicated in a memo that the enforceability of the state ban will likely have to be decided by a judge.
Under the Wisconsin law, doctors could be charged with felonies for performing abortions and face up to six years in prison and $10,000 in fines.
Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin said it was halting all abortions at its clinics in Milwaukee, Madison and Sheboygan. The group’s president, Tanya Atkinson, said in a statement that Planned Parenthood will now focus on getting patients in Wisconsin access to “safe abortion care where it remains legal, offering travel assistance, and providing appropriate follow-up care when they return home.”
A person who answered the phone at Affiliated Medical Services, which also provides abortions in Milwaukee, said it was busy contacting patients about the Supreme Court’s ruling and declined to comment further. Its website suggested that when Roe v. Wade is struck down, the group would stop providing abortions and instead “provide resources for out-of-state abortion clinics, travel support and general questions.”
UW Health said in a statement that, “While reverting to a 173-year-old state law on abortion will create some legal uncertainties, we recognize that this court decision has effectively banned abortions in Wisconsin except to save the life of the mother, and UW Health will continue to comply with the laws related to reproductive healthcare.”
A large abortion rights rally was scheduled for Friday afternoon at the Capitol.
A Republican candidate for governor, Tim Michels, earlier this week called on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to put the Wisconsin National Guard on alert in the event of violent protests. The office of an anti-abortion group in Madison was vandalized last month and no one has been arrested.
On Wednesday, the Republican-controlled Legislature refused to overturn the state’s ban, as Evers had called on them to do. Evers is making abortion rights a pillar of his reelection campaign, as are Democrats looking to take on Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson.
Associated Press writer Todd Richmond contributed to this story.
For Heat, seeing first-round pick Nikola Jovic turned into believing
The story of the draft-night marriage between Serbian big man Nikola Jovic and the Miami Heat is one of being smitten at first sight.
For the Heat, it was catching the skilled 6-foot-11, 223-pound big man at last summer’s Under-19 World Cup in Latvia. There, Jovic was named to the All-Tournament team along with Chet Holmgren and Jaden Ivey — as in the Nos. 1, 5 picks, respectively in Thursday’s NBA draft.
“He obviously was really good there,” Heat assistant general manager Adam Simon said Friday of Jovic, who the Heat drafted at No. 27 Thursday night. “He was really impressive for a kid who’s maturing his body.”
For Jovic, all it took was a similar first impression, when he attended the Heat’s Game 5 blowout victory over the visiting Philadelphia 76ers during the Eastern Conference finals in May.
“The atmosphere there,” Jovic said, “was crazy. The first impression was great.”
That’s not to say instant attraction will lead to instant success, considering Jovic turned 19 on June 9, making him one of the Heat’s youngest-ever players.
“Physically, he’s mature in his body,” said Simon, who leads the Heat’s draft scouting. “You can see it from the last two years. He’s got good, strong shoulders and he’s going to grow into it more.”
COVID concerns kept Simon and his immediate staff from the Under-19 World Cup. But what the Heat’s European scout saw was enough to keep the international lines open.
“He was a priority guy to see this year, and we all took turns going over there to see him,” Simon said. “He’s been on our radar.”
There were ample twists and turns along the way. The Heat got to see Jovic during the Chicago pre-draft camp in a May workout session run by his agency, but there was no workout at FTX Arena.
“He was scheduled to,” Simon said, “but he got hurt.”
For a team in win-now mode, Jovic’s timeline might not quite mesh at the moment.
“The whole draft is full of developmental players, they’re so young,” Simon said. “He’s advanced in that sense. But any player that comes in the NBA needs development. So we’ll see.
“He can handle – 6-10-plus that can handle. He’s got that skill set. He sees the game. He can pass. He can find guys. Sometimes he gets excited, but I think he can learn from that. But at least he has the ability to make plays. We like that about him, for someone his size to be able to handle like that.
“And then the shooting, wherever he shoots, he shoots confidently. There’s never any hesitation. He’s really good off the catch.”
The knock on such skilled lithe European prospects, from Kristaps Porzingis to Aleksej Pokusevski, has been on the defensive end.
But in that regard, Jovic might prove to be a legitimate Heat fit.
“I think the kid is athletic enough and quick enough and long enough to be able to play defense the way we want,” Heat President Pat Riley said. “The way we play, we’re switching all the time, we’re sort of this positionless basketball. He has the ability to do those things. That’s how we see him.”
When it comes to how Jovic sees himself in the NBA, it’s as a young player who has spent years playing professionally in Europe against competition older, stronger than what is faced by collegians.
“I played against grown men. I think that’s what helped me the most. It was really tough there,” said Jovic, who was born in Leicester, England, where he spent his first nine years.
“If I get in a game right now, I’m sure I can help the team – my passing, vision. What a lot of people don’t see is I improved on defense. I’m a big guard who can switch on everything. Things that can translate immediately are my shot, my passing skills and basketball IQ.”
It ultimately proved tempting enough for the Heat to pass on the likes of Kentucky guard TyTy Washington, Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell, Arkansas forward Jaylin Williams and Tennessee guard Kennedy Chandler, who were all still available at 27.
“We just think this kid is a burgeoning talent that you couldn’t pass up at 27 from that standpoint,” Riley said. “There were other guys on the board that we liked, but I also think that they were duplicates of what we had. So this is a very unique player. Unique size, unique skills.”
