Bitcoin Perpetual Open Interest Suggests Short Squeeze Led To Crash

- Carbon-neutral Polygon aims to achieve its goal of being carbon-negative by 2022 end.
- The digital artwork on each NFT will be unveiled before the NFTs go on sale in September.
For the first time ever, Bentley is launching a one-time NFT drop on the carbon-neutral Polygon network in September 2022 with a restricted supply of 208 units. Both its quickest Grand Tourer and total manufacturing run of its legendary R-Type Continental in 1952, the vehicle that influenced contemporary Bentley design, have unique significance to Bentley.
Carbon-neutral Approach
Bentley NFT will be a one-of-a-kind piece of art developed by Bentley Design, and holders will have exclusive access and benefits. Long-term Bentley ownership expansion and enhancement will begin with the NFT.
Polygon, an Ethereum scaling platform that integrates millions of Web3 users, will be used to mint the Bentley NFT collection. Carbon-neutral Polygon aims to achieve its goal of being carbon-negative by the end of 2022. Consequently, all Bentley NFTs will be carbon neutral. In order to meet its goal of carbon neutrality by 2030, Bentley had to ensure that its maiden foray into the world of Web3 was done responsibly.
Ryan Wyatt, CEO at Polygon, said:
“Polygon is excited to expand our partnerships in the automobile industry, by working with the most prestigious brand in its sector. Polygon will provide the sustainable, low-fee infrastructure Bentley requires for its foray into Web3. By embracing this novel tech, Bentley secures its position in the next iteration of the internet, and doing so via Polygon’s carbon-neutral network will assist the automaker on its journey toward attaining carbon-neutrality by 2030.”
A crucial initial step towards Web3 will be Bentley’s NFT drop. NFCs (non-fungible chips), online gaming, Metaverse applications, and the deployment of blockchain technology across the corporation will be examined by Bentley. Before the NFTs go on sale in September, the digital artwork displayed on each NFT will be unveiled.
Recommended For You:
Ecommerce Giant eBay Acquires Prominent NFT Marketplace ‘KnownOrigin’