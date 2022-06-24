News
Chicago Bears Q&A: Is there a realistic move GM Ryan Poles could make for a notable WR? Who will be the best addition to the roster?
The Chicago Bears are off for summer break until late July when training camp begins in Lake Forest. Brad Biggs answers your Bears questions in this final mailbag until camp.
I find it curious national media lambaste the talent level of the Bears’ WR corps while continually urging the organization to trade draft capital to acquire another team’s disgruntled and/or underperforming wideout. Kenny Golladay is the latest example. Is there a realistic trade option at wide receiver that would actually elevate the roster, or is Ryan Poles being prudent by staying the course? — David D., Arlington Heights
Well, the Bears don’t have a lot of proven talent at the position outside of Darnell Mooney, and I don’t believe a lot of folks around the league view him as a No. 1 receiver. Could he ascend into that role? No doubt. The jump he made from his rookie season to last year was impressive, and with a new coaching staff, new playbook and some familiarity with quarterback Justin Fields, Mooney definitely could make significant gains again in 2022.
The Bears are hopeful Byron Pringle is ready to spread his wings now that he’s out of Kansas City and in a position to get more opportunities. Equanimeous St. Brown is an interesting player but he was never consistent enough to get on the field regularly in Green Bay. Rookie Velus Jones Jr. is a player the Bears are really excited about but he has yet to play a down in the NFL. The vast majority of teams have depth with more proven experience and, in many cases, more known talent.
Do I think the Bears will trade for Golladay? No, I don’t. I haven’t heard any rumors in that regard, and why would Poles want to pay big money — Golladay is due $13 million this season — for a player who has a track record of injuries, especially last season? You would think the Bears believe they can get similar production out of one of the players already on the roster. Plus, Golladay is 28.
I get repeated questions about the position, and nearly all are valid. I don’t see the Bears making a blockbuster move for a game-breaker at the position. Who thinks Poles wants to trade his 2023 first-round draft pick for a player who is going to require a massive contract? Not me. I think the Bears are curious to see how their crop of receivers pans out. Not everyone is going to excel or meet expectations, but if one or two are solid, it’s a step in the right direction. Maybe an unknown will step forward. I thought former Notre Dame wide receiver Chris Finke made some nice plays this spring. He’s undersized at 5-foot-9, 186 pounds, but maybe he can compete for a look in the slot. Finke entered the NFL undrafted in 2020 with the San Francisco 49ers. We’ll see what he and the others look like when training camp gets rolling.
I feel the Bears are getting dumped on nationally and picked to be worse than the Jacksonville Jaguars. I believe Matt Eberflus will get them playing hard and Justin Fields can win more games than people think. Cincinnati Bengals-type season? — @dpeak1313
The Bengals reached the Super Bowl last season. I do not believe the Bears are going to enjoy a similar resurgence in 2022 and ultimately be crowned NFC champions. There’s a heck of a lot of space in the middle, though, between being worse than the Jaguars and being as good the Bengals. I agree Eberflus likely will get the team playing hard, which can create the kind of energy needed in the building to power through some rough spots in the schedule. The coaching staff has been really positive about Fields this spring, and he has nowhere to go but up.
I understand Bears fans, at least a good portion of them, are tired of hearing that this might be a season full of growing pains. From a national perspective, why would there be a different quick take on the team? They won six games last season. Statistically, Fields struggled as much as about any rookie quarterback has in the last decade. Some marquee defensive players departed, and there are significant questions about an offensive line that struggled last season. The only additions to the O-line were center Lucas Patrick, signed to a two-year, $8 million contract, and a quartet of Day 3 draft picks. If Fields takes some steps forward, the Bears can be competitive nearly every week and be close into the fourth quarter. Then, it’s about making plays.
Are the Bears heading into a really bad season as all experts predict? — @jcadengo1
Can you rattle off three or four compelling reasons why this could be a playoff season for Eberflus in Year 1? Yes, it happened for Matt Nagy in 2018, but he walked through the doors of Halas Hall and talked defensive coordinator Vic Fangio into staying put. The Bears had a playoff-ready defense when Nagy was hired, and that unit only got better when Khalil Mack was acquired via trade. I don’t see a Mack-type player being added to the roster before the season.
The Bears are starting from scratch on offense and defense. Obviously, you need to keep a close eye on Fields and his developmental. There are many other compelling storylines to keep an eye on. The roster that has gotten younger and will continue to turn over in the next 12 months. If Fields steps up and shows improvement this season while a good bunch of younger players gains experience and shows promise and the final record is 7-10, is that really bad? Let’s see what happens. I think GM Ryan Poles presented a long-term plan to Chairman George McCaskey, a plan he knew would take multiple years to come together. Poles hasn’t said as much, but as I have written before, this roster wasn’t a weekend DIY project when he took it over. I think people need to have open minds and shape their expectations accordingly.
Do you think Trestan Ebner will play a big role in the offense, and if so, how does that fit in with David Montegomery and Khalil Herbert? — @sambiinoo
A big role? That might be asking a bit much from a rookie sixth-round pick. He projects as a change-of-pace back when he’s fully up to speed. Injuries to players ahead of him on the depth chart could create more opportunities. When I think “big role,” I am envisioning something over one-third of the snaps on offense, which seems a bit ambitious considering the presence of Montgomery and Herbert, whom you referenced, as well as Darrynton Evans.
The Bears appear to have decent depth and competition beginning in training camp. Maybe Ebner can carve out a role for himself early in the season and he is smooth catching the ball out of the backfield. I certainly think he can step in immediately as a multi-phase contributor on special teams. He will be an interesting rookie to track during camp and preseason.
With spots open at linebacker, right guard and defensive tackle and salary cap space, do the Bears make more free-agent moves before camp? — @pilcher2700
Whom are they going to sign? With 32 teams having 90-man rosters right now, it’s not as if a bunch of guys are on the street who look like Week 1 starters once they have a contract and a uniform. Yes, I expect this roster to be constantly evolving, and that could mean players added because of injuries or other reasons. No, I don’t envision the Bears adding a difference maker off the street. Maybe they get a player or two who can fit their system during roster cuts, but it’s not as if the Bears are just biding their time waiting to pounce on potential free agents. Most of the moves at this point are for camp depth.
Who is your prediction for the MVPA (most valuable player added) for this roster? — @gentleindif
That is an interesting question and you can make a case for a handful of players because there are so many new faces. It certainly appears the Bears plan on starting cornerback Kyler Gordon and safety Jaquan Brisker right away, and the rookies could help solidify a secondary that had issues at times last season. Linebacker Nicholas Morrow appears to be a really good fit for this scheme because of his range and athleticism. If one of the wide receivers steps up — Byron Pringle, Equanimeous St. Brown or rookie Velus Jones Jr. — that would go a long way toward helping quarterback Justin Fields. The Bears believe Lucas Patrick, the new center, can be a tone setter for the offensive line and that is certainly needed. Justin Jones and Al-Quadin Muhammad are new additions to the defensive line. Like I said, there are a lot of choices among several new faces.
If I had to pick one, I’d go with Gordon. He was their highest draft pick and it looks like he could be the starting left cornerback. Brisker has a nice combination of size and athleticism and could be a really exciting young player as well.
Given the hole at right guard, is the possibility of starting Braxton Jones at left tackle more about getting the best five O-linemen on the field and maybe means Larry Borom or Teven Jenkins plays guard? — @jtbcubs
I see where you are going here but I don’t think you make a decision at left tackle, of all positions, because of a question you have at right guard. Left tackle is the premier position on the offensive line and you can make a case right guard is at the bottom of the list. I say this because some coaches really value an athletic player at left guard, making it more of a priority than the right guard position.
Yes, the Bears need to find their five best linemen and get them on the field. They’ve yet to look at Borom or Jenkins at guard this spring, at least as far as I saw. Could that change on Day 1 of minicamp? Sure. Some I talked to when the Bears drafted Jenkins last year thought he might be best playing inside. But I don’t think you put a rookie fifth-round pick at left tackle unless you believe he’s your best option at that position, no matter what else you have going on along the line. Questions at left tackle trump questions at right guard. Maybe Jones excels when pads going on next month.
Which player is more likely to be starting in Week 1: Robert Quinn or Braxton Jones? — @gucasliogito
I have to say Quinn. He’s a starter for this defense until he isn’t on the roster. Jones has a lot of ground to cover before he can really be in the mix to nail down that job.
What are the Bears doing with Teven Jenkins? — @joeymalabarba
Jenkins got what amounted to half the snaps with the starters at right tackle this spring. It should be noted he was the first player to get a look there too. I imagine he remains in the mix to win that job with an outside chance of the team taking a peek at him inside at right guard. Jenkins is a big, physical player who should look better when pads go on in training camp. It would be premature to write him off at this point. There are a lot of moving parts on the offensive line right now and we’ll have to see how things shake out in the first couple weeks of training camp.
Given Ndamukong Suh’s production last year (compared to Akiem Hicks and including health), wouldn’t Suh be a great one- or two-year plug-in veteran option on the D-line? — @basucally
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers effectively replaced Suh by signing Hicks to a one-year deal. The 35-year-old Suh has indicated a desire to continue playing but at his age, and after winning a Super Bowl ring in Tampa, do you think he’d be interested in joining a team that is in the beginning stages of a complete rebuild? My guess is no.
Adding Suh would not fit the profile of the players GM Ryan Poles has brought on board so far. You don’t see a lot of big-name players who are on the back side of their careers. In fact, you really don’t see any. What he has done is shop for available players in their 20s with the idea some or most of them have their best football ahead of them. It doesn’t look like a match for either party. That’s just my take.
()
News
The Nets played with fire. Now, they’re about to get burned
Just like the Daily News reported back on May 25, the Nets have been playing with fire. And now, almost a month later, they’re about to get burned.
We already know the Nets have been unwilling to give Kyrie Irving a long-term contract extension after he played a grand total of just 103 regular-season games in his first three seasons in Brooklyn, and after his decision not to get vaccinated against COVID-19 ruined the Nets’ championship hopes last season.
We also already know Kevin Durant’s future is intrinsically tied to the decision Irving and the Nets make. If Irving and the Nets cannot come to an agreement that keeps the superstar guard in Brooklyn, Durant, who signed a four-year, $198M extension last summer, is likely to request a trade from the franchise that failed to keep his co-star in town.
Now, according to ESPN, we know where Irving wants to be traded in the event he and the Nets cannot come to terms: to any one of the Lakers, Clippers, Knicks, Heat, Mavs or 76ers. None of those teams have the cap space to sign Irving should he decline his player option by his June 29 deadline and test free agency. And only two of those teams (the Lakers and Heat) have a star-caliber player (Russell Westbrook and Kyle Lowry) the Nets could pair alongside Durant.
Which means we’ve reached the danger zone: The Nets traded away the rights to all their picks through 2027, and Ben Simmons is coming off back surgery and hasn’t played basketball in an entire calendar year. If the Nets can’t come to an agreement with Irving and Durant requests a trade, it’s back to the 20- and 28-win seasons from which Brooklyn emerged. It’s back to ping-pong ball chasing in the lottery with picks that don’t belong to them. It’s back to irrelevance. It’s back to developing late-first round and second-round draft picks. It’s back to the jokes about having no fans, because season-ticket holders are already threatening to boycott Nets games because of a spike in ticket prices for a franchise that very well may not have the stars it has peddled.
Or, the Nets could snap out of it. They could snap out of this ego trip they have and give Irving the deal he wants. They could give him a four-year max deal, or a three-year deal with a games-played incentive that triggers guaranteed money in years four and five. In May, a source who requested anonymity because of the nature of the negotiations told The News the Nets wanted Irving to opt into the final year of his contract worth $36.5M in order to “prove” he deserves a long-term deal. For a star player with a very real injury history, a one-year deal is a non-starter. It is unclear if the Nets have budged on the one-year stance and have offered more years, but judging by reports that the Nets and Irving have reached an “impasse” in contract negotiations, it’s fair to assume the contract length is the sticking point of the discussions.
The best-case scenario for Brooklyn remains giving Irving a long-term deal and living and dying with him and Durant chasing championships in the borough for the next four years. Rarely in NBA history do two players as talented as Irving and Durant join forces in their primes. Even more rarely does a franchise fumble those stars the way the Nets are positioned if the front office doesn’t find a way to retain Irving long-term.
It is almost impossible to find an alternate reality that gives the Nets equal or better odds at winning a championship. And if the Nets play more hardball and don’t agree to a sign-and-trade with a team of Irving’s liking, he can leave in free agency and sign a max contract with a team that has cap space (the Spurs, Pistons, Magic and Pacers can clear enough room to sign Irving to a max deal) with an agreement that he is traded elsewhere in exchange for draft assets and young players after the Dec. 15 restriction lifts.
Here’s a friendly reminder: Even if Irving’s $36.5M comes off the books, the Nets still don’t have cap space to sign a max free agent, or any impact player who commands more than the mid-level exception. It will be Durant and Simmons and role players – which will ultimately become just Simmons and players who need to be developed.
The other side of that coin is a future that includes Durant, Irving, Simmons and whichever additional players the Nets feel makes this team a contender. If Simmons is healthy – and after a year-and-change away from basketball, he should be – the Nets could have the best trio in all of basketball. They could use their three traded player exceptions to acquire impact players from other teams, then also use their taxpayer mid-level exception to make a significant signing. The Daily News reported Wednesday the Nets are among the teams interested in signing Durant’s friend P.J. Tucker.
One thing’s for sure: Tucker isn’t coming to Brooklyn if Irving isn’t there, because it’s become increasingly clear that if Irving isn’t in town, Durant might not be, either. And if Durant is gone, so is everything the Nets built.
The championship aspirations. The dedicated, growing fanbase. The belief that this organization can get the job done. Three years in, they have not.
()
News
St. Joseph’s Hospital signage comes down, Fairview’s Center for Community Health and Equity launches
In a sign of its further transformation the old St. Joseph’s Hospital signage was taken down Thursday and its successor, the “Fairview Community Health and Wellness Hub,” took another step forward.
Plans are for the wellness hub to take a statewide, research-based look at health disparities and promote new and existing health and wellness programs through partner nonprofits.
In recent months, St. Joe’s has had several missions.
Since January, the former ambulance bays at St. Joseph’s Hospital in downtown St. Paul served as staging areas for palettes of food ready to be distributed by the Sanneh Foundation, an effort organized hand in hand with Second Harvest Heartland and M Health Fairview.
More recently, Minnesota Community Care began filling in a floor of the old hospital space in advance of a soft opening for its new primary care clinic, which is scheduled to begin seeing patients in July. The federally-qualified health center plans to offer medical, dental and vision services, followed this fall by wide-ranging “gender care” targeted to transgender and gender non-conforming patients.
“It’s an exciting time,” said Diane Tran, the center’s director for Community Health Equity. “The signs have come off the building, and there will be more services coming online in the coming weeks.”
ESTABLISHED IN 1853
St. Joe’s, which was established in 1853 by the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet as the state’s first hospital, shuttered its emergency room and relocated most other services in December 2020, an M Health Fairview decision that continues to rankle some elected officials and St. Paul advocates.
Though certain mental health and addiction services remain, upwards of 10,000 patients have been sent to new locations for care.
Nevertheless, Tran and others foresee a more targeted use of the former hospital building, which is gradually being converted into a hub for research and wellness programs.
The center plans to host community health discussions and engagement around key “social determinants of health” — the everyday factors that help people live longer, happier lives.
Among the priorities will be a “Food is Medicine” program that focuses on steering the vulnerable to food programs while educating low-to-moderate income groups around the state that healthy eating is tied to better health outcomes. “What are the things that have worked, and how do we scale these and expand them … to think holistically and at a greater scale about the need for food support?” Tran said.
ADDITIONAL PROGRAMS
Additional future programs will include Ebenezer Senior Living’s enhanced senior day services and skilled nursing units, as well a Fairview retail pharmacy.
The Fairview Community Health and Wellness Hub will officially launch this summer with a land ceremony hosted by the American Indian Family Center in St. Paul.
In July, Tran hopes to install a temporary exhibit on Native American land treaties assembled by the Minnesota Humanities Center.
News
This Astros-Yankees series should be a slobberknocker
The Yankees have done a lot this year, but they haven’t played the Astros yet.
Outside of the Red Sox, the games against the Astros are undoubtedly the most heated ones on the Yankees’ schedule. With the Yankees returning home in the middle of the night after their last series in Tampa, manager Aaron Boone was asked if seeing the Astros could stimulate the team following their late-night travel.
“One of the cool things about Yankee Stadium, especially this year, we’ve had that juice,” Boone said. “I would certainly expect, coming off a road trip, we’ll walk out there tonight and they’ll be pretty energized.”
The Astros have established themselves as the American League’s clear second-best team. In a normal year, their 43-25 record would likely be enough to put them in position for the AL’s top seed. But the Yankees have played a brand of baseball that the Bronx hasn’t seen since the powerhouse 1998 team won 114 games, going 11-2 in the postseason on their way to a World Series championship.
This Yankees-Astros series, especially with the added caveat of it being their first meeting of 2022, stands to be a very competitive one. Riddled with excellent pitching matchups and several deserving All-Stars in both dugouts, Boone and his troops are ready for a war.
“They’re complete,” Boone assessed the Astros. “They have outstanding depth in their bullpen, really good starting pitching, they catch the ball, they’re athletic. They’re probably as complete of a team as we’ve played. You know it’s going to be a challenge.”
Houston’s 43 wins, plus-61 run differential, 114 wRC+ and 3.04 collective ERA all rank second in the American League behind the Yankees. The Astros’ position players have combined for 12.9 Wins Above Replacement (the Yankees’ 14.8 make them the only AL team with more) and their pitching staff checks in at 9.1 WAR, trailing only the Yankees’ 11.4 on the American League leaderboard.
Of course, with the Astros and Yankees, the elephant in the room is always the 2017 and 2019 American League Championship Series. The 2017 one — which was before Boone’s time in the managerial seat — is also tarnished by the Astros’ cheating scandal. Boone was asked if this adds any import to the series, even if it is just four regular season games in June.
“To me, it’s past history,” Boone stated. “I think it’s a shot in the arm series in a tough stretch. The rivalry that certainly exists has something to do with some past things too. I think our guys look forward to that and like playing on the big stages against the best teams.”
SCHMIDT TO SCRANTON
Clarke Schmidt was optioned back to Triple-A on Thursday morning.
Albert Abreu, the former Yankee who re-joined the team after being claimed off waivers from Kansas City on Tuesday, is back on the active roster. Fellow right-handed reliever David McKay was traded to Tampa Bay for cash considerations after being designated for assignment on Tuesday. Boone spoke about the decision making process in demoting Schmidt.
“I think there’s a lot of value in home going down and starting,” he began. “Maybe he can go down for three or four weeks and get a handful of starts while also, long term, building some volume moving forward if he’s going to be a starter for us this year or down the road.
“As far as staying on the [big league] roster, he’s shown that he belongs and deserves to be here,” Boone added. “I think he’s made huge strides from where he was last year. I feel like he’s a way better pitcher.”
Schmidt, who owns a 3.00 ERA in 24 innings this season, made the Yankees’ Opening Day roster but has been back and forth between the minors and majors for most of the year. While the overall numbers look decent, Schmidt still hasn’t kicked his walk habit. An issue that plagued him in his minor league journey as well, Schmidt has issued a free pass to 12.2% of the hitters he’s faced in 2022.
If he can get straightened out, Schmidt’s stuff makes him an intriguing arm, particularly with Chad Green missing the rest of the year with injury. The same can be said for Abreu, who pitched in 28 games for the Bombers in 2021.
“Hopefully we can get him back to what we saw in the back half of last year, which was a guy throwing the ball incredibly well,” Boone said of Abreu. “If you recall, last year down the stretch, we were pitching him in some big time situations and he was doing the job.”
TREVIN-YES
In a world where hitting has become optional for most MLB catchers, Jose Trevino has put together a sly All-Star case.
Over his last 25 games, the unheralded backstop is mashing .353/.408/.662. During that span, eight of his 24 hits have gone for extra bases, including six homers and one of just 12 triples by a catcher this year. For the season, Trevino is second among AL catchers in Wins Above Replacement. He trails only Toronto’s Alejandro Kirk, who has played in 15 more games.
Not bad for someone who replaced Ben Rortvedt on the Yankees’ depth chart.
()
Chicago Bears Q&A: Is there a realistic move GM Ryan Poles could make for a notable WR? Who will be the best addition to the roster?
Causes of Divorce – The Three A’s
The Nets played with fire. Now, they’re about to get burned
St. Joseph’s Hospital signage comes down, Fairview’s Center for Community Health and Equity launches
Business Meeting Thank You Note Samples
This Astros-Yankees series should be a slobberknocker
Bitcoin May Have Hit Bottom According to Indicators, BTC Targets $23K?
Increase Your Chances of Landing High Paying Jobs by Obtaining an Engineering Degree Online
Dates set for Dolphins’ joint practices with Buccaneers, training camp start
Heat linked to Kyrie Irving’s latest NBA wandering eye, as Nets situation grows muddled
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
The Greatest Lie Ever Told Release Date
Toscana Filming Locations
Factors To Consider When Purchasing A Gaming Laptop
Stillwater: Celebration planned to mark fire department’s 150th anniversary
Why Did Vecna Kill Chrissy In Stranger Things
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
News4 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
-
News4 weeks ago
The Greatest Lie Ever Told Release Date
-
News4 weeks ago
Toscana Filming Locations
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Factors To Consider When Purchasing A Gaming Laptop