Chicago Bulls select Arizona guard Dalen Terry with No. 18 pick in the NBA draft
The Chicago Bulls selected Arizona guard Dalen Terry with the No. 18 pick in the NBA draft on Thursday, adding wing depth to their roster as the team looks to build around DeMar DeRozan for the 2022-23 season.
The 19-year-old averaged eight points and 3.9 assists in his sophomore season with the Wildcats, serving a utilitarian role for the Wildcats that highlighted his ball movement and defense. Terry helped lead Arizona to a Pac-12 championship ahead of a Sweet 16 exit in the NCAA Tournament. At 6-foot-7, Terry will add length to the Bulls around the perimeter, a factor the undersized roster was sorely missing.
Despite early projections placing him further down on the draft board, the guard impressed teams throughout team workouts. After a workout with the Portland Trail Blazers, Terry didn’t hold back on confidence in his ability to perform in the NBA.
“There’s going to be a redraft in 10 years and it’s going to be different,” Terry said.
Terry will likely fill a rotational role for the Bulls in his rookie season. The Bulls are looking to return their starting core from the 2021-22 season, including star guard Zach LaVine as he navigates his first summer as a free agent.
This story will be updated.
Magic fill biggest need by drafting Paolo Banchero at No. 1 in NBA draft
When the Orlando Magic kicked off a rebuild in March 2021 centered around young talent, they could’ve only hoped to put themselves in this position.
The position to win the NBA’s draft lottery last month. The position to select Paolo Banchero with the No. 1 pick in Thursday’s draft.
Whether Banchero will live up to the long-term expectations of a No. 1 pick won’t be answered immediately.
What is known is the drafting of Banchero is the single most significant decision the Magic’s basketball operations leadership, led by president Jeff Weltman, has made since deconstructing the roster and the organization’s biggest draft-day decision since taking Dwight Howard over Emeka Okafor with the No. 1 pick in 2004′s draft.
Although it wasn’t clear if there was a franchise-changing player available in this draft, making the choice for No. 1 more difficult than most years, the Magic made the right pick based on where they’re looking to go.
“I’m very confident that we are going to get a guy with size, talent, IQ, skill, character — everything that we want to be about,” Weltman said ahead of the draft. “We’re going to add him to our group of already exciting young players. We’ll put him in a position to fully maximize his potential. Beyond that, it goes where it goes.”
Why Banchero was the pick
This year’s draft wasn’t like some years where the No. 1 pick is an “easy” decision like it was when Cade Cunningham, Anthony Davis or LeBron James were available.
The feeling entering Thursday was that Banchero, Chet Holmgren and Jabari Smith were all good options for the top pick, but none great enough to separate themselves within the tier they shared with each other.
With the margins as thin as they were, Orlando decided to fill its biggest need which is why Banchero was the pick.
Throughout the 2021-22 season and the early stages of this rebuild, the Magic lacked a reliable offensive hub. They had the league’s second-worst offensive rating, only behind the Oklahoma City Thunder, last season.
Banchero may be the closest thing to a go-to offensive option in this draft class. It’s the bet Orlando is taking.
Orlando values versatility, defensive intensity, playing with pace and space and communication. Offensively, Banchero is there. There are concerns about his defense, but the Magic have the infrastructure to cover for him as he progresses on that end of the floor. Coach Jamahl Mosley demands defense.
The Magic needed someone to make life easier for them offensively, and they chose the player who they believe will do that.
“The best feature he brings,” Weltman said Thursday, “is he makes it easier for other guys to play.”
Positional fit
It helps that Banchero fits among the players Orlando already has in place.
He has the combination of size, skill and offensive prowess that helps him score in myriad ways. Banchero’s a smart playmaker and the best passer of the trio considered for the top pick.
He’ll slot between Franz Wagner, the No. 8 pick in last year’s draft, and Wendell Carter Jr. in an Orlando frontcourt that won’t lack playmaking or offensive versatility.
There also will be room for big man Mo Bamba, who started for the Magic throughout the 2021-22 season and will be a restricted free agent this offseason.
Banchero hasn’t been shy about proclaiming that he’s the best player in this year’s draft class.
Now, he’ll be looked upon to be the catalyst for the Magic to level up, which Mosley has said Orlando needs to do this offseason.
“The thing about Paolo is there is no one thing [that makes him stand out],” Weltman said. “He’s such a multi-positional player. He fits the modern NBA. That’s one of the things the league is looking for. You don’t have these guys very often. You say the most NBA-ready, I agree. What gets lost in that sometimes is the incredible growth he has as well. He’s going to get a whole lot better.”
Expectations
As for how drafting at No. 1 will impact the Magic’s approach to the 2022-23 season, Weltman’s reiterated before Thursday that Orlando will continue to be patient with its rebuild.
“You guys know we didn’t do all the roster deconstruction we did so we can rush back to the middle,” he said. “That’s not what we’re trying to do. Right now, we want to play better basketball, make fewer mistakes, increase our IQ, build chemistry and continue to understand which of our players are going to impact winning. We do want to get better, but not at the expense of rushing back to mediocrity. We do want to have something sustainable. You have to elevate the standard to do that. You can’t just stay at the basement level.”
But there’s pressure on the Magic — especially externally — to become a winner again quickly.
There’s been a recent common trend among the teams who’ve been in the Magic’s position before drafting at No. 1. Teams that won fewer than 30% of their games before drafting the top pick in the last 15 years typically made marginal improvements to their winning percentage the following season before making a more significant leap in the No. 1 pick’s second season.
As Weltman said after the Magic won the draft lottery, Orlando was “privileged to have the pressure” of the No.1 pick.
Now, they’re privileged to have that pick turn into a player — Banchero — and the expectations that come with it.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
St. Paul now accepting police chief applications, with plans to appoint next chief in late summer or early fall
St. Paul officially kicked off the search for a new police chief Thursday, with a job posting that will be open for a month.
Todd Axtell stepped down in the beginning of June after serving a six-year term. Mayor Melvin Carter named Jeremy Ellison, most recently a deputy chief, as the department’s interim chief.
Carter said in early May that he planned to name the next police chief in late summer or early fall. The timeline remains the same, said Kamal Baker, Carter’s press secretary, on Thursday.
The next chief’s starting salary will be $132,000 to $180,000, depending on experience and qualifications, according to the job posting. When St. Paul last searched for a police chief in 2016, the salary range was $114,000 to $161,000.
Minneapolis is also searching for a police chief and the city council approved an increased salary range last week — $257,000 to $300,000.
St. Paul retained AB Strategic Security Group, at a cost of about $43,000, to recruit candidates, review applications and, with the city’s Human Resources Department, advance eligible candidates to the city’s police chief examining committee, which has already been appointed, Baker said.
Applications are due by the end of day on July 22. The examining committee will lead community engagement work, review applications, conduct interviews and recommend five candidates to Carter. He’ll then make his selection of a chief to serve a six-year term.
3 thoughts after the Chicago Cubs’ 14th loss in 18 games, including reliever Ethan Robert’s season-ending injury
Any momentum the Chicago Cubs built coming off a series win against the defending World Series champions quickly evaporated.
The Cubs lost for the 14th time in 18 games Thursday, falling to the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-7 in the finale of a four-game series.
A five-run rally in the eighth inning positioned the Cubs to earn a series split when pinch hitter Alfonso Rivas delivered a two-out, two-run single to give them a one-run lead. But the comeback attempt didn’t even last a pitch. Michael Chavis took right-hander David Robertson deep for a tying home run, and the Cubs ultimately lost on a walk-off bloop single in the 10th.
In a scary moment one pitch into the bottom of the first, Cubs trainers trekked to the bullpen because of an apparent medical issue. Cubs bullpen coach Chris Young became lightheaded during the inning, prompting a visit from trainers, including medical staff from the Pirates, and a six-minute delay in the game.
Young went to a hospital, was checked out and is going to be all right, manager David Ross said after the game. Ross appreciated the umpires’ and Pirates’ patience.
“Down in the bullpen you don’t know if it’s a player or a coach, kind of stopped everything — you see the worry on people’s faces,” Ross said. “There’s just a lot going on. The medical staff was on top of it.”
The Cubs (26-44) head to St. Louis with the fifth-worst record in baseball. Here are three thoughts on the state of the team.
1. Reliever Ethan Roberts needs season-ending Tommy John surgery.
The right-hander was one of the best stories coming out of spring training.
The 24-year-old rookie’s camp performance earned him a spot on a major-league roster for the first time in his career behind a nasty slider. Roberts landed on the injured list in late April with right shoulder inflammation but was working toward rejoining the Cubs when his season took an unfortunate turn. He departed his first rehab appearance with Triple-A Iowa on Sunday after throwing one pitch and signaled in pain for a trainer.
An evaluation revealed a torn ulnar collateral ligament. Roberts needs season-ending Tommy John surgery. The procedure has not yet been scheduled.
“Even going back to the last calendar year, what he did to put himself on the map and the reason we put him on the 40-man in the offseason because we believe in him and what he can do, and I think he showed really good glimpses of that early in the year,” pitching coach Tommy Hottovy said. “It’s just unfortunate that he didn’t get the opportunity to really show us what he can do over the course of the year. It doesn’t change anything. We believe in him.
“And no matter what happens the rest of this year, that moment in the dugout in spring training when we told him he made the team, it’s one of those things you’ll never forget.”
Hottovy said he didn’t have clarity as to whether Roberts’ injury occurred on the singular pitch or if something changed when possibly adjusting to the shoulder issue. Hottovy watched Roberts’ last live batting practice remotely and thought he looked great.
“Everything that we got from the reports was it just kind of was one of those things,” Hottovy said.
Roberts is the second young reliever the Cubs have lost to Tommy John surgery this year after trade-deadline acquisition Codi Heuer had the surgery in March. Although it’s an unexpected hurdle for Roberts, the Cubs clearly think highly of him, both as a pitcher and person, after seeing him in camp and nine appearances in April. He should have an opportunity to reestablish himself once he’s healthy.
“We have a lot of confidence in Ethan, and he’s got real big league stuff in there,” Ross said. “I know he’ll work hard to get back.”
2. Defensive issues are hurting the team.
The Cubs defense did not help their pitchers this week.
After a four-error game Thursday, the Cubs committed 10 over the four-game series. The miscues forced more pitches for the Cubs and gave the Pirates extra chances offensively. Entering Thursday, five players on the Cubs’ active roster had negative runs prevented, led by infielder Jonathan Villar’s minus-6. Villar, who committed a fielding error in the loss, also ranks last on the team with minus-8 Outs Above Average. That also ties him for second-worst in the majors.
The Cubs’ 43 errors through 70 games are ninth-most in the majors. Ross said the Cubs need to “lock things down” defensively.
“We’ve got to continue to go back to work,” Ross said.
For a Cubs team lacking stars, fundamentals must be executed. Too many times this season, particularly over their four games in Pittsburgh, the Cubs made careless plays in the field, ranging from not hitting the cutoff man and failing to feel the ball cleanly. And given how many one-run games they have played and been on the wrong side of, the defense can be a game-changer. In the Cubs’ case, it’s contributing to the loss column.
3. Justin Steele’s slider usage is notable.
Steele did not shy from attacking the zone against the Pirates on Thursday.
He finished with a 78% strike rate, largely relying on his slider to try to neutralize them. His slider accounted for 42% of his 100 pitches thrown in the loss, significantly higher than his 25.9% season average with the pitch. Steele got 10 whiffs on his slider, a pitch he was able to use in any situation against the Pirates.
Steele’s slider usage is an encouraging development, a sign he feels comfortable going to it often when it’s on while also generating some positive results.
“I felt like I was putting it for a strike whenever I wanted to, putting it in the dirt when I wanted to and backdooring it on the backside when I wanted to so when you have command of a pitch like that and you need a strike or you need something for chase, that’s what you go to,” Steele said.
Steele’s pitching line — six runs (five earned) and seven hits in 5⅔ innings with no walks and eight strikeouts — was not fully indicative of how well the left-hander pitched.
“He was as clean and efficient as I’ve seen him yet,” Ross said. “His stuff was playing well, hung a breaking ball 0-2 that cost him a homer. But for the most part, he played really well. We didn’t give him any breaks.”
