Chicago White Sox place Danny Mendick on the IL with a torn ACL and call up hot prospect Lenyn Sosa
The Chicago White Sox continued to get hit hard on the injury front Thursday with the news infielder Danny Mendick suffered a torn ACL in his right knee during an outfield collision Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Mendick was placed on the 10-day IL along with Adam Engel, who suffered a strained right hamstring one inning after Mendick went down.
The Sox on Thursday recalled first baseman/outfielder Gavin Sheets from Triple-A Charlotte, and selected the contract of Double-A infielder Lenyn Sosa. Eloy Jiménez was transferred to the 60-day IL and was eligible to be reinstated as early as Thursday. Jiménez is rehabbing at Charlotte.
Engel’s injury was not considered severe, but the loss of Mendick for at least the rest of the season is another crushing blow to the Sox, who’ve suffered a string of injuries since Garrett Crochet and Lance Lynn went down during spring training.
Mendick, 28, was hitting .289 with 15 RBIs in 31 games, earning more playing time from manager Tony La Russa and respect from Sox fans for his gritty play.
The left-handed hitting Sheets batted .270 with two home runs in nine games at Charlotte after being demoted June 10. He hit .204 in his first stint with the Sox this season, regressing from last year’s promising rookie season.
Sosa, 22, can play short, second or third, and has been one of the Sox’s top prospects this season. He led the Southern League Thursday with a .331 average, 85 hits and 48 RBIs, while posting a .933 OPS at Double-A Birmingham. The Venezuelan infielder, signed as an international free agent in 2016, will wear No. 50.
The Sox take on the Baltimore Orioles Thursday in the start of a four-game series.
Ravens veterans will report to training camp in late July
In less than five weeks, the Ravens will be heading back to Owings Mills for training camp.
Rookies will report to the team facility July 19, and veterans on July 26, the NFL announced Thursday. Only four teams have an earlier reporting date for veterans.
The Ravens haven’t announced their training camp schedule yet, but their first full-team practice is expected to be held July 27. According to the team, fans passes will be made available July 13.
Last year’s preseason was a costly one for the Ravens, who lost cornerback Marcus Peters, inside linebacker L.J. Fort, and running backs J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill to season-ending injuries. Wide receivers Miles Boykin and Rashod Bateman and defensive lineman Derek Wolfe, meanwhile, opened the season on injured reserve after suffering injuries in camp.
Quarterback Lamar Jackson also missed 10 days of camp after testing positive for the coronavirus the night before the first full-team practice.
Coach John Harbaugh said last week that it was too early to know the impact of the Ravens’ revamped strength and conditioning program.
“”What did [former U.S. Secretary of Defense Donald] Rumsfeld say? ‘It’s an unknowable,’ something like that?” Harbaugh joked, referring to Rumseld’s 2002 comments about “known knows,” “known unknowns” and “unknown unknowns.” “But I feel like the guys appreciate what we’re doing, and I can’t wait to take it into training camp and see how it affects us.”
St. Paul businessman and veteran Ralph Nardini dies at 93
St. Paul businessman Ralph Nardini passed away June 6 at the age of 93 at his home in Shoreview.
“Ralph was a friend to everybody,” said Joe Fox, who served the Ramsey County Fair Board with Nardini. “He was a warm person to be around, and had no problem making strangers feel comfortable.”
Nardini was born in St. Paul in 1929. He grew up playing hockey and working at the Nardini Family Restaurant. After graduating from Johnson High School, he joined the U.S. army and served as a cook in the Korean War.
Back in St. Paul, he started Nardini Fire Equipment, which he ran for 50 years and built into one of Minnesota’s largest fire equipment companies. In his free time, Nardini was an avid golfer at the North Oaks Golf Club.
As an active member of his hometown, Nardini served in various positions on the Ramsey County Fair Board. He also volunteered his time with the St. Paul Midway Lions, the Roseville Central Park Foundation, the Suburban Chamber of Commerce, the Saint Paul Club, and the St. Paul Winter Carnival.
“He would stop in the County Fair office everyday and see what he could do to help,” Fox said. “He ran his own business, but we would joke that he was my ‘gopher,’ and he would run around doing anything that needed to be done.”
Nardini is survived by his wife, Lenore; sister, Irene Klatt; children, Tom and Gay; stepchildren, Terri Termblay, Tony, Tim and Tina Payton; and grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Twins hang on for 1-0 victory in series finale over Guardians
In the end, Joe Smith accomplished what he set out to do: keep the Guardians off the board in a scoreless seventh inning. But the roundabout way of doing so might have caused a few heart palpitations among the Target Field faithful.
Smith’s highwire act, a scoreless six innings from starter Devin Smeltzer and scoreless outings from Jhoan Duran and Caleb Thielbar combined with just enough offense helped the Twins win 1-0 and salvage the series finale against the Guardians on Thursday afternoon at Target Field.
On a day where the Twins could get little going offensively — they finished with just five hits, three from Carlos Correa and none in the same inning — Nick Gordon’s solo home run proved to be just enough. Playing in place of Byron Buxton — out as his problematic right knee has flared up — Gordon crushed a curveball to straightaway center field off Zach Plesac in the third inning.
That was enough for Smeltzer, who induced his fair share of weak contact in his six-inning start. Smeltzer allowed just three hits and didn’t walk a batter in before turning the game over to the bullpen.
And that’s when things got interesting.
Smith, entering in the seventh, walked the first batter he faced, allowed a double and then hit the next batter to load the bases. But Smith got Ernie Clement to bounce to Jose Miranda at first, who rifled a throw to Gary Sánchez at the plate for a force out. Next batter Luke Maile bounced to Gio Urshela, who bobbled the ball before recovering and throwing to Sánchez to get the second out on a force. Myles Straw then lined to right for the final out.
The Twins then turned the Jhoan Duran, who worked a scoreless eighth inning, despite hitting a batter. Duran came out to begin the ninth, too, striking out slugger Franmil Reyes before manager Rocco Baldelli came out to get him, a decision that elicited boos from the Target Field crowd.
Brought in to face a lefty, Thielbar gave up a double to the first batter he faced before getting the final two batters and pick up his first save of the season.
