Comparison Between Manual and Computerized Accounting
Accounting is a fundamental slogan of every business. Without the accounting practice, it is difficult to be effective in your business. Its basically helps you to monitor the transactions happening and make sure that all the expenditures are meaningful. Accounting helps you to reduce the unnecessary expenses and increase the profit scale of the business. All the companies implementing the same strategy of recording the transactions to achieve the maximized profit with the minimized expenditure. Accounting can be done either manually or using the accounting software. We are going to discuss about the advantages and disadvantages of the manual accounting and the computerized accounting in this article.
Generally accounting cycle has certain steps of activities. Recording all the transactions as “Journal”. Posting them into ledger accounts. Preparing trial balance, making adjustment entries, preparing adjusted trial balance, preparing financial statements and proper disclosures, posting the closing entries and preparing the balance sheet. This is all about accounting. It is not a big deal to carry out this sequential process, but its become dramatically hectic when there are thousands of transactions.
Let us focus on the main issues of manual accounting here. Paper works are involved in manual accounting. All the accounting activities would be carried out on the paper manually. Obviously, it would take much time and resources for the large organization. Computerized accounting saves lot of time where in, the employee has to record the transactions and all the other calculations would be carried out by the software either automatically or by a request. Computerized accounting provides accurate results on the precised report but some software takes much time and resources as manual accounting requires. Hence, it is not easy to decide on which software would work more fast and economic. Best computerized accounting software is highly expensive. On the other hand, computerized accounting could handle thousand calculations simultaneously where as manual accounting needs much time to do that. Even then, we cannot say that manual accounting provides no benefits. Manual accounting can be handled with cheap work force and resources. It is reliable as it is done manually with minutes of observations. Do not have to rely on the machines.
The main advantage of computerized accounting is the speed and accuracy. We can have an easy backup and restoration system. All the data and information will be secured. The disadvantages includes high cost, updating the system, special training for the personnel, relying only on the machines and the reduced employment.
Both the computerized and the manual accounting got the merits and the demerits. They can be differentiated only in terms of cost, speed and the mobility. It can be implemented according to the size of the business. Small and Medium sized companies prefer manual accounting considering the low cost. They could utilize quality accountants and carry out the day to day activity or even they could simply offshore their accounting tasks to an outsourcing firm. Large scale businesses completely rely on the computerized accounting as it gives fast and accurate results. It would be really helpful for them to have the accounting records without any chaos.
Medications for Drug Addiction Recovery
Recovering from a drug or alcohol addiction takes a lifetime of effort. Recovering addicts must consistently attend therapies, practice self-reflection, and develop new coping mechanisms in order to stay sober for the long term. Unfortunately, most addicts experience a relapse at some point in their recovery. Drug cravings and post acute withdrawal symptoms can be too much for even the most dedicated and disciplined addict to handle.
In some cases, healthcare professionals will actually prescribe new drugs for recovering addicts. Though it can be risky to give drugs to someone who has exhibited addictive behavior patterns, certain pharmaceuticals can be invaluable for maintaining sobriety. Most addicts experience a combination of cravings, depression, physical pain, and social problems post-treatment, and these medicines often allow them to manage their symptoms and make good decisions. Here are some of the most common types of drug addiction medications.
Medications for Opiate Addiction
Opiates such as heroin are some of the most addictive – and most physically dangerous – substances currently abused. Even after a successful detoxification, opiate addicts often experience intense cravings. To combat these cravings and their accompanying mental and physical problems, many doctors actually prescribe other opium derivatives. The most common of these pharmaceutical-grade opiates are methadone and Naltrexone.
These medicines work by altering the way in which heroin affects certain receptor sites in addicts’ brains. Since addiction is a neurological disorder, such medication can be necessary for curbing uncontrollable cravings. However, these opium derivatives also carry risks of their own. Though they tend not to be as addictive as their illicitly-used counterparts, methadone and naltrexone can still be habit-forming. Doctors who prescribe these drugs must carefully monitor their patients to ensure consistent dosages.
Medications for Cocaine Addiction
There are currently no drugs designed specifically to treat cocaine addiction. However, there are still several medicines which have proven effective in this regard. One drug called Gabapentin increases levels of calming neurotransmitters in addicts’ brains. Since people addicted to drugs typically crave the euphoria of dopamine releases, this calming effect can act as a substitute and reduce cravings to manageable levels.
Two other medications cocaine addicts sometimes use are n-acetylcysteine and nocaine. N-acteylcysteine can actually repair brain cell damage caused by heavy cocaine use. It is also available over the counter and is less habit-forming than most illicit drugs. Nocaine is a drug scientists are still testing that appears to weakly mimic the effects of cocaine. It doesn’t have the same stimulant effects, so it may prove helpful for weaning some patients off of cocaine without disrupting their lives with intense detox and drug treatment.
Medications for Alcoholism
The first substance the Federal Drug Administration approved for treating alcoholism was disulfiram. This medicine helps some alcoholics fight their cravings by upsetting the gastrointestinal system when combined with alcohol. Addicts who consistently take disulfiram may simply avoid alcohol consumption because of the combination’s resultant nausea and vomiting. People addicted to alcohol may also use acamprosate – a drug which can help reduce depression, aggression, and other psychological post acute withdrawal symptoms.
These medications may be effective in treating addictions, but they cannot replace a holistic treatment program at a rehabilitation clinic. If you or someone you love is currently struggling with drugs or alcohol, use the links below for a free, no-obligation consultation. Take the first step on the road to recovery today.
How Modern Courier Services Work
With easy access to price comparison resources and booking options, couriers make it convenient for customers to use their delivery services. Some people argue that this trend towards greater use of courier services is damaging to the natural environment. The good news is that many companies are taking the issue of sustainability seriously, and implementing changes to “green” their services.
Creating Efficient Service
Couriers improve delivery efficiency in a few different ways. They help customers meet their delivery deadlines by providing guaranteed shipping times, and they also save their clients time by providing flexible pick-up and drop-off options. Guaranteed shipping times are very important in some cases, such as deliveries that have a specific deadline. At other times, it is simply desirable to receive the package as soon as possible. A variety of delivery services are normally supplied, ranging from express same-day deliveries to multi-day standard shipping options. Couriers are a step-up from traditional postal services in terms of pick-up and drop-off routines as well. Instead of using post offices, couriers go directly to the home or office of the client, and often make multiple attempts to reach the recipient when completing the delivery.
Creating Accessible Options
With the help of the Internet, courier companies are able to provide easy access to information about their services and convenient booking options. Today, it’s possible to find all possible courier services within your area with the click of a mouse. Online comparison sites provide an excellent way to search various options and compare price quotes. This site includes searching and booking options for top couriers in the UK, like TNT, DHL, City Link, and DPD couriers. By entering basic information about your package, you’re instantly provided with details about all the possible delivery options in your area for local and international shipments.
Creating Green Options
As couriers typically use fossil-fuel-burning transportation methods, they are blamed for increasing carbon emissions around the world. Fortunately, many companies are making changes to counteract the effect of these pollution problems. Within cities, local couriers often make use of low-pollution alternatives like motorcycle or bicycle couriering. For greater distances, eco-friendly companies are switching to new high-efficiency vehicles than run on alternative fuel sources or electricity.
Best way to get rid of your packing peanuts is simply to call your local courier company or any other business that may pack and ship parcels and ask them if they take donations of peanuts. If so, simply seal up your box, or place the peanuts in a plastic bag and take them to the location the next time you are in the neighborhood. Some may prefer this method, as their packing peanuts will be res-used rather than thrown away.
American Continental Academy
American Continental Academy offers two diploma programs for the prospective student. The first is a 16 credit program, completed entirely online. This is available to students 18 years and older. The second is a 24 credit home school program. This is a paper and pencil program taken through the mail. This is available to students 16 years and older.
Online diploma program: With this program, designed for adult students, all coursework, assignments and exams are done online. This allows the student to achieve a high school diploma in the fastest most effective way possible. An accredited high school diploma at affordable rates can be earned in less then a week (depending on their initial knowledge and motivation) through our advanced online system that allows you to take all your courses online at your own pace.
Past students who have used this program are adults looking to go on to college, and those looking for jobs that require a high school diploma, in which case time is of the essence. The program is available nationwide and you can enroll in a SACS, CASI, and CITA accredited program in just a few minutes and for an initial payment of $40.
Home school diploma program. This program is designed for students ages 16 and up or international students looking to achieve an accredited high school diploma which may aid them in getting admitted to U.S. college or university. When you enroll in the home school program you will either take a brief test or submit a transcript. This will allow us to determine which courses you demonstrate competence in. This means you will get credit for these courses and move on directly to the ones you need to work on, thereby speeding up your diploma process. Once this is completed you will then be able to begin your high school courses and start the journey to obtaining an American high school diploma. The home school program can be completed in as little as 3 months.
Past students who have used this program are students who’s parents have decided the local public school is not the safest environment for their child to get their high school diploma in and would prefer their child get a quality education at home through an accredited home school program. In addition we have had past students who have enrolled in the home school program as an alternative to going through a GED program which is usually not given the same significance as an actual high school diploma. Finally, the largest growing part of our student body is our international students. Students from Cairo, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Columbia, Argentina, Chile, the Virgin Islands, Bahamas, South Africa and many more are inquiring daily.
Contact our academy today to begin your high school classes. Our faculty is here to serve you and is dedicated to making sure we offer a high standard quality education. For $40 to begin you can start your high school classes online or through our home school program. You will be given your own person guidance counselor who will help you on a regular basis with any questions you have. We also have a full customer service center that is designed to help in addition to this.
