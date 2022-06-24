Cosmos (ATOM) Price Swells 12%

- Customers will be able to purchase and sell cryptocurrency at all 59 of their locations.
There will be Shiba Inu and Bitcoin Automated Checkouts shortly at one of the largest Hispanic grocery chains in the United States, “Cardenas Markets.” The supermarket has 59 locations in significant states, including California, Nevada, and Arizona, and is the largest in the country. An American supplier of Digital Currency Machines (DCMs) and crypto ATMs has teamed up with the leading Hispanic grocery store chain to form Coin Cloud. Thanks to the cooperation, customers will soon be able to purchase and sell cryptocurrency at all 59 of their locations.
Multiple Crypto Options Available
Customers at Cardenas Markets will soon be able to use Coin Cloud’s crypto ATMs to access 40 different cryptocurrencies. There is a wide range of cryptocurrencies available, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and Litecoin, as well as Cardano, Nano, SushiSwap, and Algorand.
Cardenas Markets in Las Vegas will be the first location to install a crypto ATM. ATMs will be placed in the remaining 58 establishments stage-by-stage. Coin Cloud’s CEO, Chris McAlary, said that customers in Las Vegas would be able to purchase and sell cryptos for cash.
The CEO further added:
“Recognized as one of the largest grocery chains in the country serving the Hispanic community. Cardenas Markets’ stores now offer the capabilities to buy and sell digital currencies with cash. It’s beginning right here in our home of Las Vegas.”
The Shiba Inu is gaining broad acceptance as a form of payment in several companies across the globe. A growing number of Hispanics are interested in cryptocurrency and using blockchain technology. According to a new poll of the country’s adults, Hispanics in the United States are adopting cryptocurrencies at a higher rate than the overall population.
