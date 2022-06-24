Crypto Market Conditions Heat Up Swiss Regulatory

Switzerland’s Finma CEO states that the crypto market needs stricter regulations.
The volatile market resembles the 1928 US stock market.
Swiss Financial Regulations joins the list of nations planning to implement stricter laws and restrictions on cryptocurrency and its market. The reason being stated is to protect the investors and public in their respective nations.
Urban Angehrn, CEO of Switzerland’s Financial Market Supervisory Authority (Finma), addressed a conference on June 22, in Zurich, that much more precautionary systems have to be implemented when coming to the crypto market.
“It would seem to me that a lot of trading in digital assets looks like the U.S. stock market in 1928, where all kinds of abuse, pump, and dump, are now in fact frequently common.”
He also expressed the desire to use the technology to safeguard consumer identities and handle the huge amount of data and computation. The drastic downfall in the market has escalated interest and fear about the blockchain platform among the higher authorities.
Current Crypto Market
The position of the market at present is totally upside down from where it stood last November. The coins hit their All-Time High (ATH) and the total market cap was around $3 trillion. But now, the coins have gone below their 18-month low and the market cap is only $900 billion.
Other than the market condition, the SEC focuses on different exchanges and limits their working. Parallelly many blockchain networks were vulnerable and their transaction validation also got halted. The major exchanges that got stuck in the above troubles are Terra, Binance, Ripple, and Celsius.
The price of Cosmos (ATOM) has not been left behind by the present cryptocurrency rally. ATOM is currently trading at $7.66, its highest price since the middle of this month. Since its low point in June, the token’s value has increased by about 40 percent.
ATOM is currently positioned to surpass $8.4 resistance, which may solidify a bullish trend. The token also reached its highest level in 11 days on Thursday, as prices increased for the fifth straight session.
Since the broader crypto market has been in a sea of red recently, ATOM has followed suit. After a dismal 10-week weekend, though, buyers are observing some encouraging signs.
Cosmos (ATOM) Hosts dydx On Its Platform
A lot of attention has been paid to $ATOM with the revelation by dydx that they will be building their V4 blockchain on the Cosmos platform.
In their disclosure, dydx praised Cosmos. They said that the V4 protocol’s most crucial characteristic is its total decentralization.
The V4 protocol contains a fully decentralized, off-chain orderbook and matching engine. The Cosmos platform, according to dydx, allows them to expand to a substantially higher number of orders and cancellations per second.
Cosmos is one of the largest and most significant blockchain-based platforms. It employs the Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) protocol to guarantee that different cryptocurrencies can connect with one another.
ATOM total market cap at $2.35 billion on the daily chart
Cosmos, often known as the Internet of Blockchains, specializes in enabling businesses to create their own independent blockchain. Each blockchain will make its own decisions autonomously while being driven by the Tendermint consensus.
Cosmos also created a product called SDK, which has been utilized in numerous applications. Terra, the platform that collapsed in May of this year, was the most noteworthy project inside its ecosystem. ThorChain and Osmosis are two other notable projects developed with Cosmos SDK.
ATOM bulls have re-entered the market in high gear following last week’s breach of its $5.50 floor, which saw prices reach their lowest level since January 2021. Earlier Thursday, the ATOM/USD reached an intraday high of $7.73 because to this short-term increase in optimistic sentiment.
The market capitalization of ATOM coin is currently well above $2.1 billion, up 13.4 percent in the green zone over the past 24 hours according to CMC statistics.
In the face of a positive momentum, there is a modest increase in trade volume. Similarly, trading volume increased by 142% compared to the previous day. However, the bulls still require additional volume to breach the negative trend line.
Featured image from Exodus Wallet
Customers will be able to purchase and sell cryptocurrency at all 59 of their locations.
Cardenas Markets in Las Vegas will be the first location to install a crypto ATM.
There will be Shiba Inu and Bitcoin Automated Checkouts shortly at one of the largest Hispanic grocery chains in the United States, “Cardenas Markets.” The supermarket has 59 locations in significant states, including California, Nevada, and Arizona, and is the largest in the country. An American supplier of Digital Currency Machines (DCMs) and crypto ATMs has teamed up with the leading Hispanic grocery store chain to form Coin Cloud. Thanks to the cooperation, customers will soon be able to purchase and sell cryptocurrency at all 59 of their locations.
Multiple Crypto Options Available
Customers at Cardenas Markets will soon be able to use Coin Cloud’s crypto ATMs to access 40 different cryptocurrencies. There is a wide range of cryptocurrencies available, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and Litecoin, as well as Cardano, Nano, SushiSwap, and Algorand.
Cardenas Markets in Las Vegas will be the first location to install a crypto ATM. ATMs will be placed in the remaining 58 establishments stage-by-stage. Coin Cloud’s CEO, Chris McAlary, said that customers in Las Vegas would be able to purchase and sell cryptos for cash.
The CEO further added:
“Recognized as one of the largest grocery chains in the country serving the Hispanic community. Cardenas Markets’ stores now offer the capabilities to buy and sell digital currencies with cash. It’s beginning right here in our home of Las Vegas.”
The Shiba Inu is gaining broad acceptance as a form of payment in several companies across the globe. A growing number of Hispanics are interested in cryptocurrency and using blockchain technology. According to a new poll of the country’s adults, Hispanics in the United States are adopting cryptocurrencies at a higher rate than the overall population.
According to CoinMarketCap, the Polygon (MATIC) value was increased by nearly 27% to $0.55 within 24 hours after Polygon’s news of being carbon neutral. However, the coin is still on an upward trend, and as of the time of writing, it was trading at $0.60.
The price is still below what it was at the beginning of the month when it was trading at $0.66, but considering the market downturn, MATIC’s price gain is sending out a positive vibe. It ranks as the 18th largest cryptocurrency worldwide.
The value of Polygon (MATIC) increased by roughly 50%% within seven days, as per CoinMarketCap statistics. On the other hand, the leading cryptocurrencies, like Bitcoin and Ethereum, saw a week’s decline. In addition, Having peaked at $2.92 on December 27, 2021, Polygon has since plummeted nearly 80%. Although it is still 50% higher than this month’s low of 0.31 on June 18.
MATIC was first created on top of the Ethereum Network and is now enhanced with Plasma-based side-chains to guarantee asset security. The main objective of MATIC Network, which calls itself a blockchain-agnostic Layer-2 scaling solution, is to enable scalable, quick, and safe blockchain transactions.
The Main Factor Driving Polygon’s Matic Value Upward
Mainly two catalysts appear to be the reason for Polygon’s increasing value. Nevertheless, the most important one is Polygon’s recent announcement that it has retired $400,000 worth of carbon credits, turning the company carbon neutral.
The value of its native token has increased significantly as a result of its achievement of carbon neutrality. Indian crypto exchange WazirX’s Trade Desk also claims that:
Polygon(MATIC), just lately achieved carbon neutrality(a stability between emitting and absorbing carbon). This has led to a surge in MATIC value in the previous couple of days, leaping up by 30%. The hourly pattern for MATIC has damaged out of the ascending triangle sample. The subsequent resistance is predicted at $0.73 degree.
Polygon stated in its blog post that through their partnership with KlimaDAO, it became carbon neutral and further explained that:
In helping to implement the first phase of Polygon’s long-term commitment to sustainability, KlimaDAO, in partnership with Offsetra, analyzed the network’s energy footprint to identify emissions hotspots and develop an effective mitigation strategy.
Then, utilizing the offset aggregator feature of KlimaDAO, Polygon bought tokenized credits valued at $400,000 from the on-chain carbon market.
In addition, Polygon collaborated with KlimaDAO to retire the carbon credits created by particular projects on its blockchain. The Bull Run Forest Conservation Project is one of those projects.
Furthermore, whale accumulation is the second factor that drives MATIC’s price increase, according to Santiment on-chain statistics.
$MATIC sharks and whales have been in a pretty big accumulation trend for about six weeks. The tiers of holders ranging from 10k to 10m coins held have collectively added 8.7% more to their bags in this timespan.
Featured image from Flickr and chart from TradingView.com