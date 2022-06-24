Drug and Alcohol Interventions

Share Pin 0 Shares

When you are witness to a close friend, family member or spouse that is suffering from alcohol or drug abuse, when is it time for an intervention? Also, what exactly is an intervention, and how does one go about it? Chronic addiction to a harmful substance is a serious matter that can effect an individual’s health, finances, lifestyle, and the lifestyle and relationship with those around them.

What is an intervention? An intervention in dealing with the abuse of drug and/or alcohol is a carefully constructed confrontation of an individual with such a problem. The most common interventions occur between families. Perhaps a mother and three children will sit down with their father and ask for them to join a rehab program to amend his current situation. Or perhaps a teenage son brings together a gathering of siblings, a mother, a father, friends and cousins.

Behaviors of a loved one may change with chronic substance abuse, and it may be difficult to intervene with a loved one and their addiction. Often times, a family or group of friends will also consult a professional counselor, psychiatrist or treatment center employee to aid them in speaking at the intervention. While others may just gather treatment information from a drug and alcohol rehabilitation center and go about it themselves. The decision is completely up to you, as you must do what you believe is right for you and your loved one.

What is asked or stated at a drug and/or alcohol intervention? As the main objective is for your loved one to agree to obtain help for their addiction, often times behavior and lifestyle is discussed. A family member may state that an addiction has caused their loved one to become violent, or harmful in many ways. With respects to behavior, perhaps your loved one is not attending family events anymore, and a statement may be made on how they are sorely missed.

The point of an intervention is not to make the individual feel horrible about them self, which may lead to defensive arguments. Instead, that individual should know how much they are loved, and how each person at the intervention wishes them to be happier and healthier in the long-run. It is much easier to agree to treatment when an individual knows they have a strong support system behind them that cares deeply for their health, their relationships and their future. A general feeling of concern should be shared, with positive reinforcement backing the desire for you to find your friend of family member help.

If you do not choose to find professional assistance to aid in your intervention, be sure to complete research on how a formal intervention should be conducted. As interventions happen all over the world, each and every day, read up on approaches that work, and approaches that may not. Be prepared for any outcome, but also realize that with several friends or family making the effort, your hopes should be high that your friend or family member may just listen to your advice.