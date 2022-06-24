News
Early voting for MN Aug. 9 primary election starts Friday. What to know.
Minnesota residents who want to vote early in the state’s Aug. 9 primary election can start casting ballots Friday, June 24.
By law, voters can cast ballots by mail or in person up to 46 days before an election. If you want to vote by mail from home, go to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website (www.sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting) and click on “Other ways to vote,” where you can apply for an absentee ballot.
You must have a witness present — either a registered voter or a notary — as you complete your ballot and vote. Return the completed absentee ballot to your county election office by mail, fax or email.
Ballots for the 2022 primary election will be mailed starting Friday, June 24. You can apply for a ballot any day except Election Day. Your returned ballot must be received by Election Day or it will not be counted.
You may also drop off your mail-in ballot in person at the local elections office that mailed it to you. Those ballots must be returned by 3 p.m. on Election Day.
You can track the status of your ballot and make sure it was received and counted on the Secretary of State’s website.
News
Minnesota DNR releases updated plan on wolf management, but doesn’t take position on hunting
Minnesota’s population of gray wolves is resilient and robust, wildlife managers said Thursday as they released a draft updated plan to keep it that way.
The Department of Natural Resources laid out a blueprint for the next 10 years to both strengthen conservation and minimize conflicts between people and predators. It calls for maintaining a statewide population of between 2,200 and 3,000 wolves. That’s in line with recent annual estimates of about 2,700 and around where it’s been since the late 1990s.
“Wolf conservation is a high priority for the DNR and we expect this updated plan to help ensure Minnesota’s wolf population remains healthy,” Kelly Straka, the agency’s wildlife section manager, said in a statement.
Of the estimated 6,000 gray wolves in the lower 48 states, nearly one-half are in Minnesota.
The plan does not take a position on whether Minnesota should resume wolf hunting if gray wolves are again removed from endangered species protection. Minnesota held three wolf hunting seasons, from 2012 to 2014, before a court restored federal protections.
However, the draft includes a framework for future decision-making about wolf seasons. It includes ensuring that tribal governments are consulted “with a goal of identifying and pursuing a mutually acceptable decision.” The federal government would continue to compensate farmers for livestock killed by wolves and could send in trappers to kill wolves in the area.
The DNR will hold an informational webinar July 13. Public comments will be accepted through Aug. 8. The DNR hopes to finalize the plan in the early fall.
News
The White Sox jump-started their rebuild with big trades. The Orioles are finally benefiting from theirs.
Thursday night’s start was the kind of outing that might have slipped away for the 2021 version of Dean Kremer. Instead, it showed that, perhaps, the Orioles’ haul from their 2018 sell-off might not fully slip away from them.
Against a Chicago White Sox team that was able to jump-start a rebuild thanks to the returns it got for trading stars, the Orioles’ 4-0 victory served as an example that they might yet be able to extract value from their own franchise’s teardown nearly four years ago. Kremer and Dillon Tate, two products of Baltimore’s flurry of trades as its rebuild began that 2018 summer, combined for seven of Thursday’s nine scoreless innings.
Of course, the trades that sent superstar infielder Manny Machado to the Los Angeles Dodgers, closer Zack Britton to the New York Yankees, second baseman Jonathan Schoop to the Milwaukee Brewers, and right-handers Kevin Gausman and Darren O’Day to the Atlanta Braves brought far more than those two pitchers. In all, the Orioles got 15 players out of those four deals. Only six remain in the organization, with four having played for Baltimore this year and three on the current roster, with infielder Rylan Bannon joining Kremer and Tate.
Each of these moves was made by a front office that was doubtful to return in 2019, leaving little in terms of major league assets for new general manager Mike Elias to work with to quickly inject the type of talent he desired into the system. Instead, Baltimore’s process has been long and methodical, as all but two of the club’s top 22 prospects according to Baseball America have been draft picks or international signings. The organization is at last starting to benefit after a handful of consecutive years among the league’s worst teams.
A portion of the White Sox’s recent success — they’re two games below .500 after Thursday’s loss but comfortably won the American League Central last year — can be traced to two trades they made on consecutive days in December 2016. First, they sent left-handed ace Chris Sale to the Boston Red Sox for a return that included Michael Kopech, a hard-throwing right-hander who will start Friday’s game for Chicago, and infielder Yoán Moncada, who has dealt with injuries and struggles this year but has been productive in the past. A day later, dealing center fielder Adam Eaton to the Washington Nationals brought back a trio of right-handers in Lucas Giolito, who finished in the top 11 of AL Cy Young voting the previous three seasons; Reynaldo Lopez, who has been effective since a move to the bullpen; and Dane Dunning, who was part of a package used to acquire bulldog starter Lance Lynn.
In a long-term sense, Tate, one of three pitchers acquired in the Britton deal, has been the greatest contributor from any of the Orioles’ moves. Thursday’s performance lowered his ERA to 1.87 in 30 appearances.
Kremer and Bannon were both part of the Machado trade, though neither was the centerpiece. Outfielder Yusniel Diaz once ranked as the Orioles’ No. 1 prospect, but a series of lower body injuries have kept him from reaching that potential. He was tearing up Triple-A before suffering a right hamstring strain and is currently on a rehab assignment with High-A Aberdeen. Called up because the Orioles needed to add another position player to their roster, Bannon has yet to play in three games since that promotion. He was hitting well for Triple-A Norfolk in the week leading up to the move.
But Kremer is emerging in a way that could be a salve. His second straight scoreless start left him with a 1.71 ERA through four outings this year.
“That’s four good starts in a row for him,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “I’m really happy and encouraged by how he’s throwing the baseball. Thought he had multiple pitches going tonight. He had confidence. He attacked.”
Confidence has been key for Kremer, who had his shaken last year. He made Baltimore’s opening day rotation, but in a start a year ago Friday, he lasted less than an inning against the Toronto Blue Jays, issuing five walks and allowing a grand slam, and made only one more major league appearance that season.
He again made the Orioles’ season-opening roster this year as a bulk reliever, suffering a left oblique strain as he warmed up for his first appearance. The injury provided him further time to reflect, and he’s seemingly gained a new perspective from it: “Just being aggressive and not really caring who’s in the box or what kind of kind of damage they can do.”
“The change in mentality has definitely helped that,” Kremer said. “I just kind of, I don’t want to say forget about the guys on base, but kind of like, ‘OK, my priority is at the plate.’”
Even Kremer acknowledged these four starts are too small a sample size to consider this a full turnaround. Left-hander Bruce Zimmermann, a Baltimore area native who joined the organization through the Gausman/O’Day trade, started the Orioles’ home opener and had a 2.72 ERA through seven starts, but a 9.79 mark with more runs than strikeouts over his next six prompted a demotion to Triple-A.
But with this organization, optimism is worth taking when it’s available. Kremer worked Thursday with catcher Adley Rutschman, who as the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2019 has served as the face of this rebuild over any of the prospects added in the 2018 trades. After working together last year at Norfolk, Rutschman has served as Kremer’s batterymate for each of his four starts, with each of the last two being scoreless.
“Just continues to get better,” Rutschman said of Kremer.
More games like Thursday’s could make the same apply to the perception of those 4-year-old trades.
News
ASK IRA: Are Heat waking up to a new East reality?
Q: OK Ira, how did the draft change the East? – Geoff.
A: Unless a playoff team trades to the top of the selections, the draft rarely changes a conference playoff race. I would expect that to be the case, again. Yes, the Magic made an intriguing selection with Paolo Banchero, Detroit got considerable talent with Jaden Ivey and even John Duren, Indiana should benefit from Bennedict Mathurin. From there, not necessarily sold by the fit with Johnny Davis with the Wizards or the Knicks’ machinations. Yes, the Knicks might maximize the free-agency space they created, but that will be more of a free agency factor. As for the draft, even with the No. 1 pick, it continually seems as if the Magic are a year away from being a year away. For now, in some order, it’s still Boston, Miami, Milwaukee, Philadelphia and perhaps what remains from Brooklyn.
Q: Ira, why waste our time with Kyrie Irving? He’s not a Pat Riley player. – Adam,
A: I’m not sure anyone knows who truly is a Pat Riley player until they become a Pat Riley player. And even then, you can’t always be so sure. Anthony Mason wasn’t a Pat Riley player in New York, when Riley suspended him. But then Mason very much turned into a Riley player with the Heat. Again, there is plenty to come with Kyrie Irving’s contract solution, with nothing ever simple with Kyrie.
Q: The last three years the teams (Lakers, Bucks and Celtics) that beat the Heat in the playoffs all put pressure on the Heat by playing big. Putting injuries aside, do the Heat have to play bigger or at least make sure they have a lineup that can match up against teams with length and size? – Stuart.
A: Not sure that isn’t too much of a generalization, since Bam Adebayo missed time in the 2020 NBA Finals against the Lakers and since the Heat were perhaps a single shot away from moving past the Celtics. The first-round sweep at the hands of the Bucks in 2021 was the series where it truly stood out. You play to the strengths of your roster. So now the Heat have to decide whether Omer Yurtseven is a strength of their roster.
