Ethereum Key Indicators Suggest Strengthening Case For More Upsides

Ethereum is slowly moving higher above the $1,120 zone against the US Dollar. ETH could rally if there is a clear move above the $1,165 resistance level.

Ethereum is facing resistance near the $1,165 and $1,190 levels.

The price is now trading above $1,120 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.

There was a break above a major bearish trend line with resistance near $1,085 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).

The pair could gain bullish momentum if there is a clear move above the $1,165 resistance.

Ethereum Price Eyes Upside Break

Ethereum started a downside correction below the $1,120 level. ETH even traded below the $1,080 level, but the bulls were active near the $1,050 support zone.

The price traded as low as $1,048 and recently started a fresh increase. Ether price was able to surpass the $1,100 level. There was a move above the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $1,192 swing high to $1,048 low.

Besides, there was a break above a major bearish trend line with resistance near $1,085 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. The pair is now trading above $1,120 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.

An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $1,165 level. It is close to the 76.4% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $1,192 swing high to $1,048 low. The next major resistance is near the $1,190 zone. A clear move above the $1,190 resistance zone could start a steady increase.

Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com

The next major resistance is near the $1,250 level. Any more gains could start a move towards the $1,320 resistance in the near term.

Fresh Decline in ETH?

If ethereum fails to rise above the $1,165 resistance, it could start a fresh decline. An initial support on the downside is near the $1,120 zone.

The next major support is near the $1,100 zone and the 100 hourly simple moving average. A close below the $1,100 level might start another decline. In the stated case, ether price may perhaps decline towards the $1,050 level. Any more losses might call for a move towards the $1,000 support.

Technical Indicators

Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is now gaining momentum in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now above the 50 level.

Major Support Level – $1,100

Major Resistance Level – $1,165