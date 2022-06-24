News
Former Poly star Justin Lewis reportedly agrees to two-way deal with Chicago Bulls
Former Poly and Marquette forward Justin Lewis has agreed to a two-way deal with the Chicago Bulls, according to The Athletic, after going unselected in the 2022 NBA draft on Thursday night.
The 20-year-old Lewis joins a Bulls team that went 46-36 under coach Billy Donovan last season and returned to the playoffs for the first time in five years before losing to the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks in the first round. Chicago selected Arizona point guard Dalen Terry with the No. 18 overall pick on Thursday.
According to ESPN, two-way contracts in the 2022-23 season will be equal to one-half of the rookie minimum salary, or approximately $502,000 for the year. Two-way players compete in the NBA G League and can make up to 50 appearances for their team during the regular season, but are not eligible to play in the postseason.
Lewis is coming off a breakout sophomore season at Marquette in which he averaged 16.8 points and 7.9 rebounds per game while leading the Golden Eagles to the NCAA Tournament. The 6-foot-7, 237-pound forward was named the Big East Most Improved Player and an All-Big East first-team selection.
Lewis, who started in all 32 games, posted a team-best five double-doubles while finishing third in the conference in scoring and seventh in field goal percentage (.440). He had four games in which he scored 25 or more points, including a 33-point effort in a victory over Seton Hall in January.
Lewis’ sophomore campaign was a step up from his freshman year, in which he only averaged 7.8 points in 21 games (one start). He only scored in double figures nine times, and he missed seven games because of an ankle injury.
In high school, Lewis was a four-star recruit and one of the top players in the Baltimore area, ranking as the third-best player in the state and the 17th-best power forward from the 2020 class, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings.
The Baltimore native played his freshman season at Calvert Hall before finishing his high school career at Poly, where he led the Engineers to two state titles while totaling 1,374 career points, the third-most in school history. Lewis was named The Baltimore Sun’s 2019-20 All-Metro co-Player of the Year after averaging 19.3 points and 13.4 rebounds per game.
Meanwhile, Duke guard Trevor Keels, a native of Clinton in Prince George’s County and a former standout at Paul VI in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference, was picked No. 42 overall in the second round by the New York Knicks.
News
Magic choose Michigan’s Caleb Houstan in 2nd round of NBA draft
The Orlando Magic once again dipped into the University of Michigan pipeline, picking Caleb Houstan at No. 32 in the second round of the NBA draft on Thursday.
The 6-foot-8 forward averaged 10.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game in his freshman year for the Wolverines.
“He does a lot of things that don’t show up in the box score,” Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman told the Orlando Sentinel on Thursday evening. “He’s just a very smart, sound player who quietly does winning things, that’s kind of his personality, too.”
Franz Wagner, who the Magic chose at No. 8 in last year’s draft, Moe Wagner and Ignas Brazdeikis were former Michigan players on Orlando’s 2021-22 roster. Brazdeikis was on a two-way contract.
The Magic originally had picks No. 1 and No. 32 before receiving No. 35 from Indiana via Milwaukee.
Orlando traded the No. 35 pick to the Los Angeles Lakers hours before the draft.
Houstan joins No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero in the 2022 Magic draft class.
News
Yankees storm back in 9th inning for 7-6 win over Astros on clutch Aaron Hicks HR, Judge walk-off
Aaron Hicks? Yes, Aaron Hicks.
The often-ridiculed, sometimes downright unwatchable outfielder was the Yankees’ hero on Thursday night. His three-run, no-doubt home run in the bottom of the ninth tied things up. Five batters later, Aaron Judge’s walk-off liner into the left field corner gave the Yankees an improbable 7-6 win just hours before Judge is set for an arbitration hearing that will decide his salary.
Hicks was slugging just .288 heading into the game, the eighth-lowest among any player with at least 200 plate appearances. For his late-game showdown with Astros’ closer Ryan Pressly, that was irrelevant. The only thing that mattered was ball meeting bat, and Hicks did that with cathartic force.
Amid cries that he’s overrated, overpaid, and over his head, Hicks’ immediate skyward point upon hitting the home run signaled one thing: I’m over all of that.
“Man, it feels amazing,” Hicks said afterward. “When you make contact with the ball and don’t even feel it, you just know you flushed it well, especially in a situation like that. Having two guys in front of me that got on base for me, and to come up big and tie the game right there was huge.”
Jose Trevino later followed Hicks with a single up the middle on the seventh pitch of his at-bat. DJ LeMahieu kept the inning alive for Judge by laying off several pitches below the knees and earning a two-out walk. They were the kind of at-bats that the Yankees had lacked for the previous eight innings, failing to figure out Framber Valdez or either of Houston’s first two relievers. Valdez went to his sinker time and time again in big spots. At the end of his day, 62 of Valdez’s 101 pitches were sinkers. The Yankees were left rubbernecking at the umpire quite often, as 17 of those sinkers landed for called strikes. All told, 32% of his sinkers led to a called strike or whiff. The average pitcher in 2022 is getting a called strike or whiff 27.5% of the time.
It only took about 20 minutes for Pressly and his replacement, righty Ryne Stanek, to spoil all of that. Not that they needed it, given that virtually everything has gone their way this season, but the Yankees’ ninth inning was a massive boost to their spirit. Their comeback showed the kind of resolve that will make them one of the toughest teams to beat in September, October, and for each poor soul that has to face them right now.
“There’s a confidence where, if the game is in the balance or within reason, they’re gonna find a way to win,” Aaron Boone said of his potentially historic team. “In the ninth, just some great, winning at-bats. What a huge swing by Aaron, both Aarons.”
It’s not just that the Yankees win games. It’s that they win games when their opponent turns in a 95% grade. That’s still an A, but the Yankees are at an A+ level. When Judge strode to the plate with two outs and two runners on, a base hit seemed like an inevitability. Following a squandered eighth-inning rally, the crowd had gotten fully back into the game thanks to Hicks’ homer and LeMahieu’s scrappy walk. They went fully nuclear when Judge’s ball touched the left field grass and sent the Bombers sprinting out of their dugout to mob him. Just like that, a clean, presumably affirming game for the Astros became a loss.
“We don’t like to lose,” Hicks said.
Houston scored their runs in bunches, but could only do so early on. They started things off with three in the first before tacking on three more in the third. The heart of their order — which really runs one through six — remains completely terrifying. Yordan Alvarez, who’s built like a statue in cleats, continued his budding MVP case. While the award is still Judge’s to lose, Alvarez showed out in his first Yankee Stadium recital of the year. Playing for a national TV audience on MLB Network, the Astros’ left-handed laser show went 2-for-5 with three RBI thanks to a heat-seeking missile into the right field seats.
Alex Bregman matched him with a three-run smash of his own that a fan immediately chucked back onto the field. Both of the sluggers did their damage off Jameson Taillon, who had indisputably the worst start of his otherwise brilliant season. Taillon’s final line showed ten hits, six earned runs and nine batted balls that the Astros thumped at 100 miles per hour or better.
Alvarez and Bregman’s shots into the cheap seats were not enough to get the Astros a W, even as the Yankees’ offensive output for the first eight frames was extremely limited. Giancarlo Stanton, as he’s wont to do, turned a lazy fly ball into an opposite field homer in the first. With a 34 degree launch angle, Stanton’s ball held up in the air long enough to send the entire stadium through a familiar thought process when watching the one-of-a-kind hitter. “That isn’t going out, is it? It looked like he barely swung. Wow, that’s in the second deck.”
But then, the ninth inning happened. Pressly and Stanek melted down while the Yankees held firm. If it feels like they might never lose again, it’s because of games, players (Judge when asked about his impending hearing: “We’ll talk after”), and moments like this. As Frank Sinatra croons in the team’s trademark song, they want to be a part of it.
News
Chicago Bulls select Arizona guard Dalen Terry with the No. 18 pick in the NBA draft: ‘He’s a ball of energy’
When Dalen Terry stepped out of a NBA draft watch party of more than 100 friends and family in Phoenix, his boisterous excitement zipped across two time zones — even through a Zoom call.
The Chicago Bulls selected Terry with the No. 18 pick Thursday, adding wing depth to their roster as the team looks to build around DeMar DeRozan for the 2022-23 season. Bulls general manager Marc Eversley said the rookie’s infectious energy was key in the team’s selection.
“He’s a tough kid, he’s competitive, he brings a winning spirit to the room,” Eversley said. “He’s a ball of energy and I think we need that in the building every day. … We spoke to him about 30 minutes ago, and the kid was incredibly excited about being a Chicago Bull. He literally said to us that he would run here right now to get started.”
Despite consistently holding first-round draft stock, Terry didn’t exactly leap off the stat sheet after two seasons with Arizona.
The 19-year-old averaged eight points and 3.9 assists in his sophomore season with the Wildcats, serving a utilitarian role that highlighted his ball movement and defense. But he wasn’t a key scorer for an Arizona team that finished with a Pac-12 championship and a Sweet 16 appearance in the NCAA Tournament, averaging only 6.2 attempts per game.
Terry offered a simple explanation Thursday for his low shooting — “I pass the ball.”
At 6-foot-7, Terry will add length to the Bulls around the perimeter, a factor the undersized roster was sorely missing. Eversley emphasized Terry’s ability to defend and run the floor in transition, two critical factors in the Bulls’ early success last season behind defensive guards Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso.
“My defense, my versatility are coming over immediately,” Terry said. “Those are things I do every day. My energy, my leadership, my grit … make me who I am.”
Despite early projections placing him further down on the draft board, the guard impressed teams throughout workouts. After one with the Portland Trail Blazers, Terry didn’t hold back on confidence in his ability to perform in the NBA.
“There’s going to be a redraft in 10 years and it’s going to be different,” Terry said.
Although Terry said he was “glad” to be taken No. 18 so he could end up in Chicago, he kept careful track of every name called before his on draft night.
“I remember everybody already,” Terry said. “Trust me. I got it.”
Terry said he was familiar with the Bulls roster before the team landed at the top of his list of potential landing spots.
“I watched so much DeMar DeRozan this year, it’s crazy,” Terry said, complimenting Zach LaVine as “the smoothest player ever.”
But the rookie was sold on the Bulls after a workout in Chicago. Terry met with Bulls executives and coaches for dinner ahead of the NBA combine, then underwent a workout at the Advocate Center. Immediately after leaving the Bulls training facility, Terry said he called his agent and told him he wanted to be a Bull.
“Man, I’m so happy to be here,” Terry said. “I feel like I fit in perfectly.”
