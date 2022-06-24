Finance
Going Global With Grants
I had worked with grants for more than 15 years when at the beginning of this year I decided to go international. Following my interests, I decided to focus on getting grant funding for organizations working outside the United States. Little did I know that I will have to master a whole new language of grantspeak and a whole new and different world of funders.
The Language
We, grant professionals in the US, have our own jargon. Not surprisingly, there are parallel jargons in other parts of the world. Just as an example, what I would call a preproposal or preliminary proposal is referred to as a “concept note” by non-US funders. In several cases, particularly in the European Commission grant proposals, I came across a matrix called Logical Framework Analysis (LFA or logframe), which to me looks like a combination of a logic model and an implementation schedule that I used to do for American federal grants. Supposedly this LFA format has actually been developed in the US (by USAID) in the 1970s, and it seems to have become an international hit.
Another aspect that seems to be much more important when developing proposals for international NGOs is the gender factor. Since the situation of women and girls in many countries of the developing world is so different from that of men and boys, many funders are very sensitive to gender issues in project design and delivery. We have to always consciously keep it in mind and explicitly address equitability of participation in the project and distribution of resources.
Funders and where to find them
International NGOs get their funding from anywhere they can (Isn’t it what everybody does?) While American nonprofits seem to mostly rely on US funders, international NGOs look everywhere. Even though I worked on many international projects before, they were always funded by US funders and always managed by an American organization, in most cases an educational institution. It was quite an eye opener for me to delve into the world of international funders. There are several categories of funders to consider.
First, there are multilateral development banks. They are called multilateral because they are financed by many governments. Their geographic focus can be global or regional. Examples of such banks are the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, International Development Bank. Their main business is to provide loans and advice to client governments, but their local country offices often make grants to NGOs. Their grant programs are not necessarily easy to find on their websites so it takes some digging to get the information, but it’s worth the effort. Many of them also have excellent background research for specific regions and countries that is much more current than information on the US State Department or USAID sites.
Some multilateral agencies also fund NGOs, for example United Nation’s International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), United Nation’s Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), United Nations Development Program (UNDP), United Nations Development Fund for Women (UNIFEM) and World Health Organization (WHO). Navigating the huge UN bureaucracy can be difficult, but once the relationship is established, it can last for many years. Other agencies, such as OPEC, for example, also have grant programs for NGOs.
There are also Official Development Assistance (ODA) Agencies of governments of wealthy countries, which usually have well developed websites with information on funding initiatives and application processes. Some of the NGOs I have worked with received funding from Scandinavian development agencies, the Australian AusAID, and the Canadian International Development Agency. The truth is that many other governments are much more generous with their international aid that our government.
Private foundations exist not only in the United States. Some of my client NGOs received grants from foundations in Switzerland, Germany, UK or the Netherlands. Searching for these foundations is more complicated as there is no good database that includes all of them.
International corporations are also a big source of funding internationally. All of them (or almost all) consider corporate social responsibility (CSR) and corporate philanthropy (CP) an important part of doing business. The latest iteration of their approach is what they call “creating shared value”-an approach designed to deliver as much value to the company as to society. They tend to fund projects that are related to their business focus (e.g. pharmaceutical companies fund projects that focus on healthcare access and quality) and in the areas where they operate, but there are exceptions. Their websites are fairly easy to locate and the application processes are clear and easy to follow.
International Nongovernmental Organizations are global charities that raise money from a variety of sources and support projects in the developing world. Many of them focus on a specific issue, such as American Save the Children or French Medicins Sans Frontieres. Connecting with them and maybe even creating a close partnership in certain areas can result in funding for specific initiatives.
On the whole, researching funders for international organizations and projects is a little like doing detective work. To get beyond the obvious sources, you have to follow clues and hunches and develop your own tracking mechanisms and your own database of potential funders. Like everything, the more you do it, the easier it gets.
As other countries are getting wealthier and more philanthropic and the US economy is struggling, philanthropy and grant making are becoming more and more international. Maybe it’s time to think about broadening your grant seeking? Creative partnering is a good way to start, but that’s a whole new topic…
Finance
Mortgage Terminology Discussed In Plain English
Buying a house is not only a thrilling purchase, but it is also a massive responsibility. First of all you need to make sure that you qualify for home financing, then you need to hold thumbs that the mortgage application goes well and once all the paperwork is finally done and dusted, you have to commence with monthly repayments. which typically continues for between 20 and 30 years!
Trying to find your first home loan or mortgage loan as it is also referred to, can be quite a scary process. You will be swamped with unfamiliar terminology and words which you might not be able to make sense of. This all can add a lot of stress to an already nerve-racking process; therefore it’s advisable to at least have a basic perception of some of the most common home loan terms:
A home loan can also be called a mortgage loan, a house loan or a bond. No matter what you choose to call it, you need to realise that your property is seen as security for the loan. The financial institution has the full right to take the house back should you not be able to honour your repayments.
One of the first documents that a mortgage lender would ask to see is an agreement of sale. This is also known as a deed of sale and is a report stating that you, the prospective buyer, is usually considering buying a specific property or home from the person known as the owner.
Many mortgages cannot be acquired without bond protection. Bond protection is a lot like life cover and will cover the outstanding amount on the bond in cases where the borrower passes away or becomes disabled.
Some people prefer to take a loan in order to be able to construct their own homes. In this scenario a building loan would be required. Not many finance companies offer building loans as it is an enormous risk to the lender. In the event that you don’t make your payments, there is not much that they can do with a partly completed house and they run the risk of losing a lot of money.
If the bank uses the term cession, they are just referring of the procedure where the rights of ownership is shifted from the seller of the home to you, the buyer. After this has been completed you are formally the new owner of the house or property.
To be able to protect a buyer, all sales contracts need to include a cool down period. This is a day or two where the prospective purchaser can terminate or stop his offer to purchase and both the seller and the home loan company should honour this final decision. A cooling off period is generally around 5 days, but can differ from bank to bank.
I hope the above terminology can make acquiring a mortgage a little less intimidating! Buying a property is an exciting process, don’t let anything spoil your fun!
Finance
The Bill W Plant
If you are in recovery, you may have heard of, or seen a certain little green plant making its way around the rooms of your twelve step program. Maybe you have seen a little plant being given as a gift at a sobriety anniversary. Maybe your sponsor has one, or your sponsor’s sponsor. Maybe you even have one, and have shared it with your sponsors.
When I arrived in the community thirteen years ago, I didn’t notice or see any of these plants. Six years ago I first saw one given away at a 12 Step social function. This little plant then began to show up, in my awareness, here and there, being passed from member to member, or given as a gift to celebrate an anniversary cake. When I met my husband, he had a small struggling plant that his sponsor had given him.
I assumed the care of this little plant with delight, and began propagating it. Over the next couple of years, I had nurtured 10 healthy plants. These plants love and thrive on attention, just like most people in recovery! My intention was to have this little green plant in each of the 8 private bedrooms of A Home Away Retreat. Below is a copy of the card placed beside each flourishing symbol of recovery.
The Bill W. Plant
Also known as Swedish Ivy, the plant in your bedroom comes with a great story to share. That is what recovery is all about, one alcoholic sharing with another.
Bill W. passed away on January 24, 1971 in Miami, Florida. When his wife, Lois, returned to their home in New York, now known as Stepping Stones, she brought home the plant that had been in Bill’s Florida hospital room. Lois cared for the plant until the mid 1980’s, when she passed it on to Harriet Sevarino, beloved cook and companion of Bill and Lois for 35 years. Harriet passed the plant on to Michael M., a member of AA from Atlanta, Georgia. Lois asked Michael to pass it on to members of AA in Bill’s memory. Michael did just that, sharing cuttings and offshoots of this plant with AA members all around the world.
The plant in your room comes from a slender shoot that John D. brought from Ontario, a descendent of the original. The plant was passed on to John by Dave P. in 2005. Through tender care and propagation of cuttings, this plant is here today for you to care for and enjoy. It loves sun, and likes to dry out completely between waterings.
If you like, please take a small cutting home with you, share it with your new friends in recovery, and pass it on too. Cuttings root easily in water. Like the fellowship, when a piece of the plant is passed on, the plant grows stronger, and with care, and sharing, it spreads to homes and communities around the world.
I hope that one day every member who wants a plant shall have one.
Finance
VOIP Advantages and Disadvantges
Advantages of VOIP services
You get to make free long distance calls, and you get all the free features such as caller id, call waiting, three-way calling, voice mail and more.
VOIP cost about half the cost of traditional phone services and it seems that the taxes and surcharges are much lower. Also your bill is easier to understand and it can be viewed via the Internet. You can track all of your incoming and outgoing calls and the minutes that you are using with real time reporting.
Great instant online and phone customer support that is far better than the service that you receive through the big companies. There are no holding problems, delays, or automated calls.
Disadvantages of VOIP services
Sometimes you hear an echo sound through your phone; it sounds like you are repeating yourself. Also if your cable or DSL goes out, so does your phone line.
There is no emergency reliability. Maybe you will never need it, but if you have to use 911, you have to give exact address and name. They have a hard time tracking where you are and this could cost you valuable seconds.
You must have a DSL router or a second computer set up to run a second phone line. With traditional phone services, a phone jack is in almost every room.
Research your choices
To view our recommended sources for voip and read more articles about voip, visit Nationwidebillrelief.com/voip.html
Use due diligence in order to make a wise choice in choosing your phone service. We hope this advice is helpful for you in making a sound choice on your home telephone service.
Going Global With Grants
Mortgage Terminology Discussed In Plain English
The Bill W Plant
VOIP Advantages and Disadvantges
Meditation As a Tool for Rehabilitation of Prison Inmates
The Basics of Taxation and How a Tax Planning Lawyer Can Help
Barbados – Getting Around
Solana New Product Challenges Smartphone Manufacturers
7 Tips To Keep In Mind When Buying Your First Property
Obtaining an Injunction for Protection Against Domestic or Repeat Violence
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
The Greatest Lie Ever Told Release Date
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
Toscana Filming Locations
Factors To Consider When Purchasing A Gaming Laptop
Stillwater: Celebration planned to mark fire department’s 150th anniversary
Why Did Vecna Kill Chrissy In Stranger Things
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
News4 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
-
News4 weeks ago
The Greatest Lie Ever Told Release Date
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
-
News4 weeks ago
Toscana Filming Locations
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Factors To Consider When Purchasing A Gaming Laptop