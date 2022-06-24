Connect with us

Gophers to play Virginia Tech in 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge

Gophers to play Virginia Tech in 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge
The Minnesota men’s basketball team will face Virginia Tech in the 2022 ACC/Big Ten Men’s Basketball Challenge, the university announced Friday. The game will be Nov. 28 in Blacksburg, Va., with tipoff and television broadcast information to be announced at a later date.

This will be the second Big Ten/ACC game between the two teams, and the second meeting in program history. The Gophers beat Virginia Tech, 58-55, at Williams Arena in 2011.

ACC/BIG TEN CHALLENGE

The Big Ten and television partner released all ACC/Big Ten Challenge matchups on Friday. Start times and TV info will be released at a later date.

Nov. 28: Minnesota at Virginia Tech; Pitt at Northwestern

Nov. 29: Syracuse at Illinois; Maryland at Louisville; Penn State at Clemson; Virginia at Michigan; Wake Forest at Wisconsin; Georgia Tech at Iowa.

Nov. 30: Ohio State at Duke; Purdue at Florida State; Rutgers at Miami; North Carolina at Indiana; Michigan State at Notre Dame; Boston College at Nebraska.

Ravens to host fans for 17 training camp practices, including session at M&T Bank Stadium

12 mins ago

June 24, 2022

Ravens to host fans for 17 training camp practices, including session at M&T Bank Stadium
The Ravens will hold 17 free and open training camp practices, the team announced Friday, highlighted by a July 30 session at M&T Bank Stadium.

The Ravens’ first full-team practice will be held July 27, and fans can attend training camp through Aug. 17. Post-practice autograph sessions for children ages 6 to 14 will be held after each practice.

The 16 practices at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills will be limited to about 1,000 fans per day. Fans can visit the Ravens’ website or mobile app starting at 11 a.m. on July 13 to claim a parking pass for the practices. Reservations will be made on a first-come, first-served basis.

“We are excited to welcome the Ravens Flock back to training camp,” senior vice president of marketing Brad Downs said in a statement. “We look forward to hosting our outstanding fans and kicking off what will surely be a fantastic season of Ravens football.”

The July 30 practice at M&T Bank Stadium will begin at 7 p.m. and feature an autograph session for children and a fireworks and laser show.

Wisconsin Planned Parenthood halts abortions after ruling

18 mins ago

June 24, 2022

Wisconsin Planned Parenthood halts abortions after ruling
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Planned Parenthood in Wisconsin immediately halted all scheduled abortions at its clinics in Madison and Milwaukee following the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling striking down the Roe v. Wade decision on Friday.

Wisconsin has an 1849 law that bans abortion, except to save the life of the mother, but whether that law is enforceable was expected to be the center of yet-to-be-filed lawsuits. Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, a Democrat, said he would have news next week about next steps in reaction to the court’s ruling.

Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin President Tanya Atkinson said in a statement that the group will now focus on getting patients in Wisconsin access to “safe abortion care where it remains legal, offering travel assistance, and providing appropriate follow-up care when they return home.”

A Republican candidate for governor, Tim Michels, earlier this week called on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to put the Wisconsin National Guard on alert in the event of violent protests. The office of an anti-abortion group in Madison was vandalized last month and no one has been arrested.

On Wednesday, Wisconsin’s Republican-controlled Legislature refused to overturn the state’s ban as Evers called on them to do. Evers is making abortion rights a pillar of his reelection campaign, as are Democrats looking to take on Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson.

Magic draft profile: Meet Caleb Houstan, Orlando's second-round pick

24 mins ago

June 24, 2022

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker’s record-breaking kick honored as NFL’s Best Moment of the Year
The Orlando Magic once again dipped into the University of Michigan pipeline, selecting Caleb Houstan at No. 32 in the second round of Thursday’s NBA draft.

The Magic had several Wolverines in their organization last season.

Franz Wagner, who the Magic chose at No. 8 in last year’s draft, Moe Wagner and Ignas Brazdeikis were former Michigan players on Orlando’s 2021-22 roster. Brazdeikis was on a two-way contract. Former Wolverine center Jon Teske, who went undrafted in 2020, has played for Orlando’s G League affiliate, the Lakeland Magic the last two seasons.

Houstan joins No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero in the Magic’s draft class. Orlando traded the No. 35 pick to the Los Angeles Lakers hours before the draft.

“We had Caleb in early in the process,” Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman told the Orlando Sentinel Thursday evening. “He can be a very capable shooter. He has a very team-oriented outlook. He guards. He does a lot of little things that don’t show up in the box score — he’s ahead of the ball, he’s the first one back defensively, he’ll box out a guy so his teammate can get the ball. He’s just a very smart, sound player who quietly does winning things. That’s kind of his personality, too.”

Here’s a quick analysis of Houston’s strengths, areas he can improve and his fit in Orlando.

Caleb Houstan (Michigan)

Height: 6-foot-8 | Weight: 205 pounds | Age: 19 | Wingspan: N/A

2021-22 averages: 10.1 points (38.4% from the field — 42.6% on 2s, 35.5% on 3s), 4 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

The buzz: Houstan, a 2021 McDonald’s All-American, was a consensus former 5-star coming out of Montverde Academy. He was teammates with Scottie Barnes, Cade Cunningham, Moses Moody, Day’Ron Sharpe and Jalen Duren during his time with the Eagles. After three years at Montverde, Houstan graduated early and reclassified to the 2021 recruiting class, where he was ranked as the No. 11 high school prospect by 247Sports. Houstan, who scored in double figures 17 times, started in all 34 of Michigan’s games before the Wolverines fell to Villanova in the NCAA tournament’s Sweet Sixteen. He was one of the bigger mysteries in this draft class after declining his invitation to the mid-May draft combine, leading to speculation he had a preferred landing spot or was promised by a team.

Scouting report: Could become a high-level shooter. Thrived in catch-and-shoot and spot-up situations. Showed his range extended beyond the arc and glimpses of movement shooting coming off handoffs — a staple of coach Jamahl Mosley’s offense. Has longer arms, which he uses to help contain ball handlers on the perimeter and make good contests. Needs to improve his finishing and touch closer to the rim. Not the most explosive or quickest athlete. He’ll also need to improve as a self creator and as a pull-up shooter.

Fit: Houstan has the potential to be the kind of player who can knock down 3s and defend at a high level the Magic could use on the wings. He’s one of the younger prospects in this draft class, turning 20 in January 2023. It wouldn’t be surprising if the Magic took a more patient approach with Houstan’s development, including spending time with Lakeland.

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.

