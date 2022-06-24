News
Heat linked to Kyrie Irving’s latest NBA wandering eye, as Nets situation grows muddled
The Miami Heat have been here before, at the intersection of Kyrie Irving and the All-Star guard’s wandering eye for something different.
So after leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers for the Boston Celtics, and then the Celtics for the Brooklyn Nets, Irving now has been linked to several other NBA destinations, including the Heat.
At a contract crossroads that can have him opt out by month’s end on the $36.9 million on the final season of his Nets contract, or return and secure a massive extension, Irving’s saga took a twist ahead of Thursday’s NBA draft.
That is when ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported, “If Kyrie Irving can’t reach an agreement to stay with Brooklyn, he has a list of teams he’d like them to consider on sign-and-trades, including Lakers, Clippers, Knicks, Heat, Mavs and 76ers. None of those teams have cap space to sign him without Nets’ help.”
In order for the Heat to come within the necessary matching-salary range for Irving, it would require one of Kyle Lowry, Jimmy Butler or Bam Adebayo to be part of such a deal.
A package of Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro would leave the Heat shy of the needed $27.7 million in outgoing salary, unless several smaller Heat salaries also are included.
Irving has had an uneven run with the Nets, to the degree that The Athletic reported on Thursday that Brooklyn forward Kevin Durant also could be rethinking his time with the Nets.
The Heat had been linked to Irving before he both moved on to the Celtics and the Nets.
During an ESPN appearance in 2017, Butler had mentioned Irving among the NBA players he most would want to play alongside. Those comments came while Butler was a member of the Chicago Bulls.
“I love Kyrie’s game, man,” Butler said at the time. “And he’s a really good dude.”
Butler also was the prime proponent of the Heat adding Lowry last summer.
Kammerer impact
It has been four years since Chet Kammerer stepped down as the point man for the Heat on the NBA draft. But the influence remained as the team prepared for Thursday night’s selections.
Having added Kammerer’s title to his ongoing role as Heat assistant general manager, Adam Simon said the Kammerer model continues as part of the team’s process.
“He’s had a tremendous impact on what we do here and how I do things,” Simon said, with Kammerer, now a senior advisor, among those in the team’s draft room on Thursday night at FTX Arena.
While Kammerer had a reputation of identifying draft prospects that others overlooked, Simon said he works to his own strengths.
“I can’t do some of the things that Chet does,” Simon said. “My job is actually different. I spend a lot of time doing things with my strengths, with working with agents and dealing with other people.
“But Chet had such a great attention to detail and I think that has certainly rubbed off on all of us that had worked under him and with him these years. Just the way he approached projects and assignments. Very creative mind trying to gather intel.”
With Kammerer having been with the Heat since 1996, the influence on Heat scouting executives such as Keith Askins and Eric Amsler has been significant.
“We’ve been using what he shared with us for all these years,” Simon said. “I think Eric and Keith, myself, we still have a lot of the forms and sheets and processes that he used all these years, and then you end up putting your own little twist on things.”
His kicks
After appearing alongside friend and international soccer star Paul Pogba at last weekend’s “Beautiful Game” celebrity soccer match at DRV PNK stadium in Fort Lauderdale, the Heat’s Butler then joined Pogba in a similar event this week in Guinea.
Butler was joined on the pitch in the match in Africa by singer Akon, among others.
Butler long has spoken of his friendship with Pogba and has hosted him at Heat game at FTX Arena.
()
News
As St. Joseph’s Hospital old signage comes down in St. Paul, Fairview’s Center for Community Health and Equity launches
In a sign of its further transformation the old St. Joseph’s Hospital signage was taken down Thursday and its successor, the “Fairview Community Health and Wellness Hub,” took another step forward.
Plans are for the wellness hub to take a statewide, research-based look at health disparities and promote new and existing health and wellness programs through partner nonprofits.
In recent months, St. Joe’s has had several missions.
Since January, the former ambulance bays at St. Joseph’s Hospital in downtown St. Paul served as staging areas for palettes of food ready to be distributed by the Sanneh Foundation, an effort organized hand in hand with Second Harvest Heartland and M Health Fairview.
More recently, Minnesota Community Care began filling in a floor of the old hospital space in advance of a soft opening for its new primary care clinic, which is scheduled to begin seeing patients in July. The federally-qualified health center plans to offer medical, dental and vision services, followed this fall by wide-ranging “gender care” targeted to transgender and gender non-conforming patients.
“It’s an exciting time,” said Diane Tran, the center’s director for Community Health Equity. “The signs have come off the building, and there will be more services coming online in the coming weeks.”
ESTABLISHED IN 1853
St. Joe’s, which was established in 1853 by the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet as the state’s first hospital, shuttered its emergency room and relocated most other services in December 2020, an M Health Fairview decision that continues to rankle some elected officials and St. Paul advocates.
Though certain mental health and addiction services remain, upwards of 10,000 patients have had to find new locations at which to seek primary care.
Nevertheless, Tran and others foresee a more targeted use of the former hospital building, which is gradually being converted into a hub for research and wellness programs.
The center plans to host community health discussions and engagement around key “social determinants of health” — the everyday factors that help people live longer, happier lives.
Among the priorities will be a “Food is Medicine” program that focuses on steering the vulnerable to food programs while educating low-to-moderate income groups around the state that healthy eating is tied to better health outcomes. “What are the things that have worked, and how do we scale these and expand them … to think holistically and at a greater scale about the need for food support?” Tran said.
ADDITIONAL PROGRAMS
Additional future programs will include Ebenezer Senior Living’s enhanced senior day services and skilled nursing units, as well a Fairview retail pharmacy.
The Fairview Community Health and Wellness Hub will officially launch this summer with a land ceremony hosted by the American Indian Family Center in St. Paul.
In July, Tran hopes to install a temporary exhibit on Native American land treaties assembled by the Minnesota Humanities Center.
News
NASA reclaims moon dust and cockroaches sold by UMN researcher’s daughter
BOSTON — NASA wants its moon dust and cockroaches back.
The space agency has asked Boston-based RR Auction to halt the sale of moon dust collected during the 1969 Apollo 11 mission that had subsequently been fed to cockroaches during an experiment to determine if the lunar rock contained any sort of pathogen that posed a threat to terrestrial life.
The material, a NASA lawyer said in a letter to the auctioneer, still belongs to the federal government.
The material from the experiment, including a vial with about 40 milligrams of moon dust and three cockroach carcasses, was expected to sell for at least $400,000, but has been pulled from the auction block, RR said Thursday.
“All Apollo samples, as stipulated in this collection of items, belong to NASA and no person, university, or other entity has ever been given permission to keep them after analysis, destruction, or other use for any purpose, especially for sale or individual display,” said NASA’s letter dated June 15.
It went on: “We are requesting that you no longer facilitate the sale of any and all items containing the Apollo 11 Lunar Soil Experiment (the cockroaches, slides, and post-destructive testing specimen) by immediately stopping the bidding process,” NASA wrote.
In another letter dated June 22, NASA’s lawyer asked RR Auction to work with the current owner of the material to return it to the federal government.
The Apollo 11 mission brought more than 47 pounds (21.3 kilograms) of lunar rock back to Earth. Some was fed to insects, fish and other small creatures to see if it would kill them.
The cockroaches that were fed moon dust were brought to the University of Minnesota where entomologist Marion Brooks dissected and studied them.
“I found no evidence of infectious agents,” Brooks, who died in 2007, told the Minneapolis Tribune for an October 1969 story. She found no evidence that the moon material was toxic or caused any other ill effects in the insects, according to the article.
But the moon rock and the cockroaches were never returned to NASA, instead displayed at Brooks’ home. Her daughter sold them in 2010, and now they are up for sale again by a consignor who RR did not disclose.
It’s not unusual for a third party to lay claim to something that is being auctioned, said Mark Zaid, an attorney for RR Auction.
“NASA has a track record of pursuing items related to the early space programs,” although they have been inconsistent in doing so, Zaid said. By its own admission, NASA acknowledged in one of its letters that it did not know about the previous auction of the cockroach experiment items.
“We have worked with NASA before and have always cooperated with the U.S. government when they lay claims to items,” Zaid said. “At the end of the day, we want to act appropriately and lawfully.”
RR Auction is holding on to the lot for now, but ultimately, it’s up to the consignor to work something out with NASA, he said.
News
Pride festival, parade mark 50th anniversary in Twin Cities
The Twin Cities Pride festival and parade are returning this weekend after the pandemic brought the celebrations of the LGBTQ+ community of Minnesota to its full cancellation in 2020 and strict limitations in 2021.
Across the state, the coming days have no shortage of Pride related events. They range from a two-spirit powwow at South High School in Minneapolis, a beer dabbler at the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden on Friday, a Trans Joy Fest in Duluth and Pride Month trivia night at Summit Brewing Co. in St. Paul on Saturday. There’s also a Pride themed amphibian presentation and mixer at the Dodge Nature Center this Tuesday.
This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Twin Cities Pride festival, with the iconic Pride march honoring Ashley Rukes, former director of the festival. Gathering in Loring Park in downtown Minneapolis since 1972, Minnesota’s LGBTQ+ community is celebrating 50 years of Pride gatherings.
It started as a small group of 50 people marching to from Loring Park to Nicollet Mall in celebration of their identities. Now, Loring Park has now become the destination for one of the largest Pride festivals in the country, attracting roughly 400,000 attendees each year.
If you go
Who: All LGBTQ+ community members and allies are invited to join in the events inspired by Pride month.
What: Twin Cities Pride festival and parade in downtown Minneapolis celebrating the LGBTQ+ community and its members. LGBTQ+ and BIPOC owned vendors will be stationed in Loring Park. Beer garden is free and open to attendees 21 and over. Other organizations throughout the metro area will host inclusive events for the weeks to come.
When: Minneapolis festival goes from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday. Sunday’s parade will begin at 11 a.m.. Times and locations of other events in the metro can be found on Twin Cities Pride website’s updated events calendar.
Where: The festival will be held in Loring Park, and Sunday’s parade will begin on Hennepin Ave. and Seventh street.
How to get there: Transportation, directions, and parking maps are available on the Pride website, and metro transit is providing free rides to the festival.
Heat linked to Kyrie Irving’s latest NBA wandering eye, as Nets situation grows muddled
Ip Tv
As St. Joseph’s Hospital old signage comes down in St. Paul, Fairview’s Center for Community Health and Equity launches
NASA reclaims moon dust and cockroaches sold by UMN researcher’s daughter
Pride festival, parade mark 50th anniversary in Twin Cities
4 Reasons to Try SMART Recovery If 12 Step Meetings Aren’t Your Thing
Chicago White Sox place Danny Mendick on the IL with a torn ACL and call up hot prospect Lenyn Sosa
Ravens veterans will report to training camp in late July
Hiring a DRT Lawyer Will Be Easier by Following These 5 Tips
Categories For Water, Flood Or Sewage Damage – 3 Types Of Categories For Your Insurance Claim
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
The Greatest Lie Ever Told Release Date
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
Factors To Consider When Purchasing A Gaming Laptop
Toscana Filming Locations
Stillwater: Celebration planned to mark fire department’s 150th anniversary
Why Did Vecna Kill Chrissy In Stranger Things
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
News4 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
-
News4 weeks ago
The Greatest Lie Ever Told Release Date
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Factors To Consider When Purchasing A Gaming Laptop
-
News4 weeks ago
Toscana Filming Locations