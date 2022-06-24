How To Become A Power Trader With PrimeXBT Trading Contests

The powerful tools provided by PrimeXBT are always more than meets the eye. At a glance, the new Contests module is a place where traders can join weekly competitions for a chance to win colossal crypto prizes ranging from $1,000 to $100,000 USDT.

However, PrimeXBT Contests is also a risk-free trading environment where traders can practice trading strategies, backtest the reliability of technical indicator signals, and much more.

Find out how you can become a power trader in no time flat with PrimeXBT Trading Contests and the advanced tools the award-winning platform provides.

What Is PrimeXBT? All About The Award-Winning Margin Trading Platform

PrimeXBT is a rapidly-growing margin trading platform first launched in 2018 and quickly gained popularity due to its leveraged trading positions allowing crypto holders to short Bitcoin and other top cryptocurrencies.

Today, PrimeXBT has built on its core margin trading offering with a wide range of altcoins from categories like the Metaverse, DeFi, GameFi, and more. PrimeXBT also provides access to traditional trading instruments like gold, oil, stock indices, and forex currencies.

The platform has also introduced a variety of innovative products and services, such as the Covesting copy trading module, APY-generating yield accounts, a free mobile app for Android and iOS devices, and so much more. Using the combination of tools, instruments, features, and more, users can build and manage a diverse portfolio of today’s hottest assets and copy high-ROI strategy managers.

What Are PrimeXBT Contests? What You Need To Know To Compete

PrimeXBT Contests is an entirely different kind of tool. No capital is ever at risk, and instead, there is only much to gain. As discussed, Contests are entirely risk-free.

That’s because Contests relies on virtual funds to provide to traders to compete and meet certain trading conditions. Depending on the prize at stake, conditions range from a walk in the park to very challenging so that only the best possible are able to win.

Each week, users can enlist in new weekly competitions and enter for a chance to compete for a variety of crypto-based prizes. PrimeXBT also runs exclusive partner Trading Contests that offer an opportunity to win one-of-a-kind NFTs.

How PrimeXBT Contests Prepares The Next Generation Of Power Traders

With no funds ever at stake, traders can also get wild, have a little bit of fun, experiment, or backtest trading strategies. The best traders remove all subjective beliefs from trading, or else emotions can improperly influence decisions. By backtesting technical indicators or specific setups and gathering observable results, objective decision-making can lead to more consistency and success.

PrimeXBT provides traders with all the most popular technical analysis tools and indicators. It also launched the PrimeXBT Trading Academy led by expert trader Dirk Hartig, which provides video tips and other education on how to trade like the pros. When combined with the risk-free, real-world simulated market environment of PrimeXBT Contests, dedicated traders can quickly become profitable.

Backed by plenty of education and backtested trading results, going for the top prize becomes a lot more realistic. Prizes range from $1,000 in USDT for placing in some Contests to as much as $100,000 USDT for winning the grand prize in a Global Trading Contest. With free capital, free education, and with newfound skills, anyone can become a power trader at PrimeXBT.

Become A Power Trader With PrimeXBT And The Contests Module

PrimeXBT lets newly discovered power traders turn into legends with the Covesting copy trading module. Rise the ranks, and followers will come in droves to copy your trades, earning you even more capital than otherwise possible.

Earned capital from Contests can be put further to work passively via yield accounts or actively via margin trading more than 100 different trading instruments. All of these powerful tools are under one roof – making PrimeXBT a power trader’s dream. Try PrimeXBT Contests today and be quickly on your way to becoming a power trader, making the very most out of everything the platform has to offer.