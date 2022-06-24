Finance
How to Choose the Right Web Hosting Company
You have made up your mind that you will buy a domain name (or several) and take out web hosting from a website hosting provider.
First some considerations about the domain name(s)
Domain names do not really have anything to do with web hosting and can be registered independently from the hosting package. There are advantages if you have domain name and hosting separate. For example, if the hosting company you selected fails to provide a good service, all you need to do is find a better website hosting company and change the domain name settings. If you have domain name and hosting with the same company and the company ceases trading, the last thing they think about is your hosting or domain name. By having them separate, you are lowering the risk.
Disadvantages of registering the domain name with your hosting company
Many website hosting companies offer to register domain names on your behalf. You think that your domain name is with your hosting company, when, in fact, they register it through some third party registrar for you. You then receive an invoice in 2 years time from a company you never heard of, ignore it, and in the worst case lose your domain name.
Furthermore, in many cases, you will not get access to your domain name details nor will you be given a domain name control panel. Why do you need a domain name control panel? You need to be able to update the contact information for your domain name(s). If you move house for example and do not update you domain name details and for some reason you need to change registrar etc. (or because your web hosting company ceased trading), you are in danger of losing your domain name because you cannot prove any longer that you are the owner of a certain domain name.
Also, a domain name control panel allows you to change email forwarding, web forwarding, and most importantly, the domain name servers, as well as some other settings. Check out 123-Reg if you want to find out more about that.
Larger hosting providers
Have a good look around online and check out different providers. There are many large hosting companies out there such as 1and1. The advantage of registering with a large hosting company is that they have hardly any downtime and their servers will be fast and up-to-date with the latest spam protection etc. Website hosting can be costly though if you register with a large web hosting company and if you want any additional services, you will have to pay for them. Support can be an issue too – you usually have to fight through hundreds of “Frequently Asked Questions” before you are allowed to send an email to their support team. You might also have to call a Premium Rate phone number if you need to speak to someone urgently. These rates can rate from £0.50 to £2 per minute (!) or even more. In most cases, you will receive good support, but in some cases you might be put through to an unexperienced person who has to speak to their supervisor to double-check things frequently – and all that at a premium rate!
The biggest problem with large web hosting providers is that if you miss the annual payment and do not react to their payment reminders – they will remove your website, your account, without further notice. In some cases, there will not be any chance to recover your website. With a large web hosting company, your website is just a number in a very large pool of websites. If they lose your custom, so what!
Web hosting with a smaller web hosting provider
If you find a reliable smaller web hosting provider, chances are that you will receive a personal service, and support questions are answered with a lot more detail and a lot quicker. Most likely, you can call a UK landline or an 0845 or 0870 number which is a lot cheaper than £2 per minute. In some cases, you might be able to receive a reply to your support question – which you sent on a Saturday evening – that same night.
If you miss your payment with a smaller web hosting company, they will most likely call you personally and remind you on your late payment. They are keen to keep you as a customer and will probably not remove your account and your website immediately.
Web Statistics
Ask the web hosting company if they provide extensive website statistics. You want to know how many visitors have accessed your website, what search terms they used to find your website in Google and other search engines, how many visitors you have per day, on a certain day of the week, and so on. Please also ask if you can have access to the website log files. You might think that adding a website hit counter will provide enough information, but that is actually the most inaccurate method of counting your website visitors – and apart from that they look tacky and unprofessional. Your web hosting company should provide statistics that are at least as comprehensive as Webalizer and if statistics are important for you, you need to have access to your log files which can then be analyzed with statistics analysing software (such as Surfstats).
E-Mail issues to watch out for
Before you take out sign up with a hosting company, ask them if they provide SMTP/POP3 which you need to set up email accounts. If you want one or several e-mail addresses with your website – such as [email protected] – the web hosting company needs to provide SMTP/POP3 setup. Some web hosting companies only allow you to receive emails sent to [email protected], but they will not allow you to use these e-mail addresses to send e-mails from. They will simply argue that you can use your Internet Service Provider E-Mail address – such as [email protected] This does not look professional at all, and you should avoid web hosting companies that do not provide SMTP/POP3 service.
Backups
Check with your web hosting company how often backups are made. Usually, backups are made on a daily basis. If you have a large online store on your website and the server room at the web hosting premises is on fire, you will lose all your work if they do not back up their web server files. So please check if they have a backup routine in place.
Free Webhosting with your internet service provider
Please do not use this! Your internet service provider company provide an internet connection. That is what they specialise in. They sometimes “throw in” free web hosting for up to 100 MB or even more. They normally do not provide SMTP / POP3 setup for the sending / receiving of emails related to your website (such as [email protected] ), nor will they provide databases, server scripting language support and such like. Usually, you can only upload websites developed in pure HTML, and in some cases you will not be able to use FTP software for uploading your files and managing your files on the web server. Your business website will probably use some sort of server-side scripting language – such as ASP, PHP etc. and maybe use a database such as MySQL. If your website is with your Internet Service Provider, the support for this service can be poor and the account can sometimes not be upgraded to include server-side scripting languages, and/or databases.
Web Hosting Costs
Web Hosting costs can vary greatly. You can take out web hosting for as little as £15 per year, or you can get web hosting, including 5 email addresses, 100 MB web space (which is a lot for a small business presence) for as little as £30 per year (check out Plugsocket). If you buy a web design magazine, you will see many adverts from bigger web hosting companies. Check out their prices, their policies, and maybe give them a call – you will find out how long it takes until your call is answered.
Do not jump in because it is cheap, and conversely, do not think the service must be great because it is expensive. Check out what is on offer and then make an informed decision.
Difference Between Self-Managed and Self-Directed Teams
Many companies use teams to help improve quality, work processes, or customer service. When a company is beginning the team-building journey, the leaders need to understand what sort of team they want to end up using the most in the organization. Although many use the terms self-managed and self-directed interchangeably for teams, there are differences in how the teams are used and operate. Listed are characteristics of the two sorts of team to consider when developing work teams in an organization.
Characteristics of a self-managed team
- Team receives goals from leadership and determines how to accomplish their goals.
- Builds employee commitment and increases morale.
- Team members must get training in holding meetings, problem solving, project planning, and team skills.
- Team designs job procedures and determine their work processes and assignments.
- Although little supervision is required, this can be time consuming for leader as the team progress and direction may need to be monitored.
- Requires open communication from leadership on company goals and objectives.
- Team can increase customer satisfaction through better response time in getting work done or answers to problems.
Characteristics of a self-directed team
- Team determines own goals and determines how to best to accomplish them.
- Creates environment of high innovation, commitment, and motivation in team members.
- Team members need additional training in decision making, resolving conflicts, and advanced problem solving techniques.
- Can be high cost since it is time consuming to build team and conflict will occur.
- Less time consuming for leader, but is harder to track progress and verify team is going in correct direction.
- Requires a system that provides two-way communication of corporate strategy between leaders and their teams.
- Teams can reduce cycle time because they solve any work problems as they arise and make informed decisions on how to proceed.
In reviewing the characteristics of self-managed and self-directed teams, the differences in how the teams may operate and which may best be used in a particular organization or situation may be easier for management to understand. With this understanding, companies wanting to use teams to help improve quality, work processes, or customer service may get a better idea how to determine which sort of team may best fits their situation and desired outcomes.
Comparison Between Manual and Computerized Accounting
Accounting is a fundamental slogan of every business. Without the accounting practice, it is difficult to be effective in your business. Its basically helps you to monitor the transactions happening and make sure that all the expenditures are meaningful. Accounting helps you to reduce the unnecessary expenses and increase the profit scale of the business. All the companies implementing the same strategy of recording the transactions to achieve the maximized profit with the minimized expenditure. Accounting can be done either manually or using the accounting software. We are going to discuss about the advantages and disadvantages of the manual accounting and the computerized accounting in this article.
Generally accounting cycle has certain steps of activities. Recording all the transactions as “Journal”. Posting them into ledger accounts. Preparing trial balance, making adjustment entries, preparing adjusted trial balance, preparing financial statements and proper disclosures, posting the closing entries and preparing the balance sheet. This is all about accounting. It is not a big deal to carry out this sequential process, but its become dramatically hectic when there are thousands of transactions.
Let us focus on the main issues of manual accounting here. Paper works are involved in manual accounting. All the accounting activities would be carried out on the paper manually. Obviously, it would take much time and resources for the large organization. Computerized accounting saves lot of time where in, the employee has to record the transactions and all the other calculations would be carried out by the software either automatically or by a request. Computerized accounting provides accurate results on the precised report but some software takes much time and resources as manual accounting requires. Hence, it is not easy to decide on which software would work more fast and economic. Best computerized accounting software is highly expensive. On the other hand, computerized accounting could handle thousand calculations simultaneously where as manual accounting needs much time to do that. Even then, we cannot say that manual accounting provides no benefits. Manual accounting can be handled with cheap work force and resources. It is reliable as it is done manually with minutes of observations. Do not have to rely on the machines.
The main advantage of computerized accounting is the speed and accuracy. We can have an easy backup and restoration system. All the data and information will be secured. The disadvantages includes high cost, updating the system, special training for the personnel, relying only on the machines and the reduced employment.
Both the computerized and the manual accounting got the merits and the demerits. They can be differentiated only in terms of cost, speed and the mobility. It can be implemented according to the size of the business. Small and Medium sized companies prefer manual accounting considering the low cost. They could utilize quality accountants and carry out the day to day activity or even they could simply offshore their accounting tasks to an outsourcing firm. Large scale businesses completely rely on the computerized accounting as it gives fast and accurate results. It would be really helpful for them to have the accounting records without any chaos.
Medications for Drug Addiction Recovery
Recovering from a drug or alcohol addiction takes a lifetime of effort. Recovering addicts must consistently attend therapies, practice self-reflection, and develop new coping mechanisms in order to stay sober for the long term. Unfortunately, most addicts experience a relapse at some point in their recovery. Drug cravings and post acute withdrawal symptoms can be too much for even the most dedicated and disciplined addict to handle.
In some cases, healthcare professionals will actually prescribe new drugs for recovering addicts. Though it can be risky to give drugs to someone who has exhibited addictive behavior patterns, certain pharmaceuticals can be invaluable for maintaining sobriety. Most addicts experience a combination of cravings, depression, physical pain, and social problems post-treatment, and these medicines often allow them to manage their symptoms and make good decisions. Here are some of the most common types of drug addiction medications.
Medications for Opiate Addiction
Opiates such as heroin are some of the most addictive – and most physically dangerous – substances currently abused. Even after a successful detoxification, opiate addicts often experience intense cravings. To combat these cravings and their accompanying mental and physical problems, many doctors actually prescribe other opium derivatives. The most common of these pharmaceutical-grade opiates are methadone and Naltrexone.
These medicines work by altering the way in which heroin affects certain receptor sites in addicts’ brains. Since addiction is a neurological disorder, such medication can be necessary for curbing uncontrollable cravings. However, these opium derivatives also carry risks of their own. Though they tend not to be as addictive as their illicitly-used counterparts, methadone and naltrexone can still be habit-forming. Doctors who prescribe these drugs must carefully monitor their patients to ensure consistent dosages.
Medications for Cocaine Addiction
There are currently no drugs designed specifically to treat cocaine addiction. However, there are still several medicines which have proven effective in this regard. One drug called Gabapentin increases levels of calming neurotransmitters in addicts’ brains. Since people addicted to drugs typically crave the euphoria of dopamine releases, this calming effect can act as a substitute and reduce cravings to manageable levels.
Two other medications cocaine addicts sometimes use are n-acetylcysteine and nocaine. N-acteylcysteine can actually repair brain cell damage caused by heavy cocaine use. It is also available over the counter and is less habit-forming than most illicit drugs. Nocaine is a drug scientists are still testing that appears to weakly mimic the effects of cocaine. It doesn’t have the same stimulant effects, so it may prove helpful for weaning some patients off of cocaine without disrupting their lives with intense detox and drug treatment.
Medications for Alcoholism
The first substance the Federal Drug Administration approved for treating alcoholism was disulfiram. This medicine helps some alcoholics fight their cravings by upsetting the gastrointestinal system when combined with alcohol. Addicts who consistently take disulfiram may simply avoid alcohol consumption because of the combination’s resultant nausea and vomiting. People addicted to alcohol may also use acamprosate – a drug which can help reduce depression, aggression, and other psychological post acute withdrawal symptoms.
These medications may be effective in treating addictions, but they cannot replace a holistic treatment program at a rehabilitation clinic. If you or someone you love is currently struggling with drugs or alcohol, use the links below for a free, no-obligation consultation. Take the first step on the road to recovery today.
