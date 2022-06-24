News
Knicks select cap space in 2022 NBA Draft, trade away pick and Kemba Walker
The Knicks ditched their first-round pick and ditched Kemba Walker.
It was a confusing and hectic first two hours of the draft for the Knicks, with little to show for it but more cap space for their Jalen Brunson quest.
They failed to trade for Jaden Ivey, who was picked fifth by the Pistons. Then Leon Rose dealt his 11th pick to OKC for three future conditional first-round picks, although unbeknownst at the time to the Barclays Center crowd, which booed the choice of Ousmane Dieng because they thought the Frenchman went to New York.
Two picks later, at No. 13, the Hornets took Memphis center Jalen Duren and sent him to the Pistons in a three-team trade, with Walker going to Detroit for a Knicks draft pick (presumably one of the picks acquired from OKC).
So the only definite is Walker’s sad homecoming chapter is over. He has $9.2 million left on his contract, which the Pistons will likely eat by releasing the Bronx-bred point guard.
The Pistons were the winners of the draft by adding Ivey and Duren to a lineup with Rookie of the Year Caden Cunningham.
The Knicks were, if nothing else, a draft-day letdown after flirting with fireworks. Perhaps shedding salary will work in the long run in their pursuit of Brunson or Malcolm Brogdon or (gulp) Kyrie Irving, but sacrificing a draft pick to shed a player signed just a year ago is an acknowledgement of failure from the front office.
The Knicks were $18 million under the cap after shedding Walker, according to ESPN cap guru Bobby Marks. They’re also trying to deal Nerlens Noel, Alec Burks and Evan Fournier before free agency. An offer starting at about $25 million should be too high for Brunson, per league analysts, but the Knicks are bullish on the point guard.
It’s also worth noting that Brunson’s father, Rick, was just hired as an assistant coach and is like family to team president Leon Rose.
Rose’s son now represents Jalen Brunson for CAA.
The night started with a shocker with Duke’s Paolo Banchero going first overall, blowing up the mock boards that had Auburn’s Jabari Smith as the consensus top choice.
Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren went second to OKC and Smith fell to the Rockets at third. Iowa’s Keegan Murray was a slight surprise at No. 4 to the Kings, passing on Jaden Ivey. Perhaps not coincidentally, Ivey wasn’t keen on joining the Kings and said he had no contact with the organization before the draft.
The Knicks bailed on the first round after their disappointing 11th-place finish last season, one year after climbing to fourth.
Barring the unexpected, Julius Randle and RJ Barrett will head the roster after both averaging over 20 points last season. Randle’s production and mood remain a hot topic after last season’s deterioration.
Derrick Rose should return from his ankle surgery to boost the offense, but the young players – specifically Obi Toppin, Immanuel Quickley and Quentin Grimes – surged toward the end of the season and earned consideration for greater roles.
GREAT EXPERIENCES
This was the first year for NBA Experiences at the NBA draft, an attraction for fans who pay for for two days of dining and immersion.
Among the perks was a steak dinner with Dominique Wilkins, who provided the following highlight tales of his career:
· Bernard King was the only player who ever intimidated him.
· Former Hawks teammate Kevin Willis used to place onions on his chest before games to make himself upset.
· Michael Jordan admitted to Wilkins that the only reason he won their famous 1988 Slam Dunk contest because it was held in Chicago.
()
Witnesses drag feet at trial of Nipsey Hussle shooter
LOS ANGELES — A judge issued a warrant Thursday for an eyewitness to the shooting death of rapper Nipsey Hussle for failing to appear to testify at the trial of the man charged in the slaying, and in his absence a police detective testified on the reluctance of witnesses that has marked the case.
Evan “Rimpau” MacKenzie, a close friend of Hussle’s who was a pallbearer at his funeral and was standing next to him when he was shot, has repeatedly ignored subpoenas ordering him to appear and testify for the prosecution, resulting in Judge H. Clay Jacke II issuing the bench warrant with $500,000 bail.
“Mr. Mackenzie, did he express a reluctance to testify?” Aaron Jansen, attorney for defendant Eric Holder, asked Los Angeles police Detective Cedric Washington, who answered that MacKenzie had said as much in phone conversations.
The taboo against “snitching” has pervaded every part of the trial of Holder, who is charged with first-degree murder in the 2019 death of Hussle and with attempted murder because two bystanders were struck with gunfire.
It was a conversation between Holder and Hussle on the subject — in which Hussle told Holder there were rumors of “paperwork” suggesting he’d been talking to authorities — that prosecutors peg as Holder’s motive for returning minutes later to gun Hussle down.
The shooting took place in a predominately Black South Los Angeles neighborhood where both men and most of the witnesses grew up, and where mistrust of police and courts runs deep. Even Hussle’s friends and fans, and people hit by Holder’s gunfire, have been reluctant to talk in the public venue.
“I don’t know nothing, don’t see nothing,” Kerry Lathan, who was wounded in the shooting, said on the stand last week, refusing to identify himself in surveillance video that was played for jurors. He then declined to identify Holder as the shooter.
“You don’t want to testify about what happened?” Deputy District Attorney John McKinney asked him.
“That’s right,” Lathan replied.
On Thursday, Jansen sought to pin the hesitancy on Holder and Hussle’s ties to the Rollin’ 60s street gang.
“Typically in gang cases is there a reluctance to testify?” Jansen asked.
“I wouldn’t limit it to gang cases,” Washington replied.
“I’m asking about gang cases,” Jansen said.
“I do believe it is common, yes,” Washington said.
Jansen continued, “Several witnesses in this case have said they did not want to come to court, and they felt that their families would be in danger, right?”
Washington conceded that there were.
In follow-up questions from prosecutors, Washington downplayed the gang aspect.
“I’ve investigated many cases that are outside of the scope of gang cases. I’ve found that a majority of people are reluctant to come to court or talk to law enforcement,” Washington said. “Everybody seems to think that from coming to court, they are going to be subject to retaliation.”
“Has there been any threat to any witness in this case that accused them of snitching?” McKinney asked. “Do you know of any harm that came to anyone in this case for being a witness or talking to police?”
Washington said no to both questions, acknowledging there was a threat made last week by an anonymous caller to Bryannita Nicholson, who testified for the prosecution that she had acted as Holder’s unwitting getaway driver.
Nicholson, who was given immunity in exchange for her testimony, had her identity kept secret when she testified before a grand jury in 2019.
Last week, after her identity was revealed but before she took the stand, she received the phone call.
“A male voice was heard saying something to the effect that ‘You had Nipsey Hussle killed,’” Washington said. “Bryannita hung up.”
McKinney emphasized that the threat was not about her testifying, but about her role in Hussle’s death.
Nicholson was given extra security, and was escorted through a special entrance for her two days of testimony this week, in which she appeared to speak freely and confidently, showing no reluctance.
Others have been far more hesitant and tight-lipped on the stand, though several eyewitnesses have identified Holder as the shooter, making it unlikely the absence and silence of other witnesses will do much damage to a powerful prosecution case.
The defense has acknowledged that Holder shot Hussle, but says there was no premeditation and he is not guilty of first-degree murder.
Prosecutors have just one more witness before they rest their case, and the jury could have it soon.
“Unless Rimpau gets picked up,” McKinney said after court.
Senate OKs landmark gun violence bill, House passage is next
By ALAN FRAM
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate on Thursday easily approved a bipartisan gun violence bill that seemed unthinkable just a month ago, clearing the way for final congressional approval of what will be lawmakers’ most far-reaching response in decades to the nation’s run of brutal mass shootings.
After years of GOP procedural delays that derailed Democratic efforts to curb firearms, Democrats and some Republicans decided that congressional inaction was untenable after last month’s rampages in New York and Texas. It took weeks of closed-door talks but a group of senators from both parties emerged with a compromise embodying incremental but impactful movement to curb bloodshed that has come to regularly shock — yet no longer surprise — the nation.
The $13 billion measure would toughen background checks for the youngest gun buyers, keep firearms from more domestic violence offenders and help states put in place red flag laws that make it easier for authorities to take weapons from people adjudged dangerous. It would also fund local programs for school safety, mental health and violence prevention.
The election-year package fell far short of more robust gun restrictions Democrats have sought for years, including bans on the assault-type weapons and high-capacity ammunition magazines used in the slayings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas. Yet the accord let leaders of both parties declare victory and demonstrate to voters that they know how to compromise and make government work, while also leaving room for each side to appeal to its core supporters.
“This is not a cure-all for the all the ways gun violence affects our nation,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., whose party has made gun restrictions a goal for decades. “But it is a long overdue step in the right direction. Passing this gun safety bill is truly significant, and it’s going to save lives.”
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., in a nod to the Second Amendment right to bear arms that drives many conservative voters, said “the American people want their constitutional rights protected and their kids to be safe in school.” He said “they want both of those things at once, and that is just what the bill before the Senate will have accomplished.”
The day proved bittersweet for advocates of curtailing gun violence. Underscoring the enduring potency of conservative cIout, the right-leaning Supreme Court issued a decision expanding the right of Americans to carry arms in public. The justices struck down a New York law that has required people to prove a need for carrying a weapon before they get a license to do so.
The vote on final passage was 65-33.
Hours earlier, senators voted 65-34 to end a filibuster by conservative GOP senators. That was five more than the 60-vote threshold needed. The House planned to vote on the measure Friday and approval seemed certain.
On that vote, 15 Senate Republicans joined all 50 Democrats, including their two allied independents, in voting to move ahead on the legislation.
Yet that vote highlighted the risks Republicans face by defying the party’s pro-gun voters and firearms groups like the National Rifle Association. Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Todd Young of Indiana were the only two of the 15 up for reelection this fall. Of the rest, four are retiring and eight don’t face voters until 2026.
Tellingly, GOP senators voting “no” included potential 2024 presidential contenders like Tom Cotton of Arkansas, Ted Cruz of Texas, Josh Hawley of Missouri and Tim Scott of South Carolina. Some of the party’s most conservative members voted “no” as well, including Sens. Rand Paul of Kentucky and Mike Lee of Utah.
While the Senate measure was a clear breakthrough, the outlook for continued congressional movement on gun curbs is dim.
Less than one-third of the Senate’s 50 GOP senators backed the measure and solid Republican opposition is certain in the House. Top House Republicans urged a “no” vote in an email from the No. 2 GOP leader, Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, that called the bill “an effort to slowly chip away at law-abiding citizens’ 2nd Amendment rights.”
Both chambers — now narrowly controlled by Democrats — could well be run by the GOP after November’s midterm elections.
In a statement, President Joe Biden said Uvalde residents told him when he visited that Washington had to act. “Our kids in schools and our communities will be safer because of this legislation. I call on Congress to finish the job and get this bill to my desk,” Biden said.
Senate action came one month after a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers in Uvalde. Just days before that, a white man was accused of being motivated by racism as he killed 10 Black grocery shoppers in Buffalo. Both shooters were 18 years old, a youthful profile shared by many mass shooters, and the close timing of the two slaughters and victims with whom many could identify stirred a demand by voters for action, lawmakers of both parties said.
The talks were led by Sens. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Thom Tillis, R-N.C. Murphy represented Newtown, Connecticut, when an assailant killed 20 students and six staffers at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012, while Cornyn has been involved in past gun talks following mass shootings in his state and is close to McConnell.
Murphy said the measure would save thousands of lives and was a chance to “prove to a weary American public that democracy is not so broken that it is unable to rise to the moment.”
“I don’t believe in doing nothing in the face of what we saw in Uvalde” and elsewhere, Cornyn said.
The bill would make the local juvenile records of people age 18 to 20 available during required federal background checks when they attempt to buy guns. Those examinations, currently limited to three days, would last up to a maximum of 10 days to give federal and local officials time to search records.
People convicted of domestic abuse who are current or former romantic partners of the victim would be prohibited from acquiring firearms, closing the so-called “boyfriend loophole.”
That ban currently only applies to people married to, living with or who have had children with the victim. The compromise bill would extend that to those considered to have had “a continuing serious relationship.”
There would be money to help states enforce red flag laws and for other states without them that for violence prevention programs. Nineteen states and the District of Columbia have such laws.
The measure expands the use of background checks by rewriting the definition of the federally licensed gun dealers required to conduct them. Penalties for gun trafficking are strengthened, billions of dollars are provided for behavioral health clinics and school mental health programs and there’s money for school safety initiatives, though not for personnel to use a “dangerous weapon.”
Chicago Bulls select Arizona guard Dalen Terry with No. 18 pick in the NBA draft
The Chicago Bulls selected Arizona guard Dalen Terry with the No. 18 pick in the NBA draft on Thursday, adding wing depth to their roster as the team looks to build around DeMar DeRozan for the 2022-23 season.
The 19-year-old averaged eight points and 3.9 assists in his sophomore season with the Wildcats, serving a utilitarian role for the Wildcats that highlighted his ball movement and defense. Terry helped lead Arizona to a Pac-12 championship ahead of a Sweet 16 exit in the NCAA Tournament. At 6-foot-7, Terry will add length to the Bulls around the perimeter, a factor the undersized roster was sorely missing.
Despite early projections placing him further down on the draft board, the guard impressed teams throughout team workouts. After a workout with the Portland Trail Blazers, Terry didn’t hold back on confidence in his ability to perform in the NBA.
“There’s going to be a redraft in 10 years and it’s going to be different,” Terry said.
Terry will likely fill a rotational role for the Bulls in his rookie season. The Bulls are looking to return their starting core from the 2021-22 season, including star guard Zach LaVine as he navigates his first summer as a free agent.
This story will be updated.
()
