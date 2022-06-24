Connect with us

Magic choose Caleb Houstan in 2nd round of NBA draft

Published

13 seconds ago

on


The Orlando Magic picked Caleb Houstan at No. 32 in the second round of the NBA draft on Thursday.

The Magic originally had picks No. 1 and No. 32 before receiving No. 35 from Indiana via Milwaukee.

The Magic then traded the No. 35 pick to the Los Angeles Lakers hours before the draft.

()

Magic pick Michigan shooter at No. 32, trade 35th pick to Lakers

Published

6 mins ago

on

June 24, 2022

By


As expected, the Orlando Magic didn’t use both of their second-round picks in Thursday’s NBA draft.

They did, however, choose forward Caleb Houstan from Michigan. He’s a 6-8 shooter who averaged 10.1 points in his only season and made 35.5% of his 3s.

The Magic traded the No. 35 pick to the Los Angeles Lakers for a 2028 second-round pick and cash, a league source told the Orlando Sentinel earlier in the day.

Orlando announced the trade Thursday afternoon.

The second-round pick will be the better pick between the Lakers’ 2028 second-rounder and the 2028 second-round pick the Washington Wizards owe the Lakers as part of the five-team trade (Brooklyn Nets-Indiana Pacers-San Antonio Spurs-Lakers-Wizards) that sent Russell Westbrook to Los Angeles in August 2021.

The Magic took Paolo Banchero with the No. 1 pick.

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.

()

Timberwolves trade down, select Auburn center Walker Kessler

Published

18 mins ago

on

June 24, 2022

By


The Timberwolves had two clear weaknesses bite them in key moments of their first-round playoff loss to Memphis: They weren’t big enough and they couldn’t rebound.

With his first selection as Minnesota’s president of basketball operations, Tim Connelly did his best to address those holes. After trading down three picks in the first round, the Timberwolves selected Walker Kessler of Auburn with the No. 22 pick in Thursday’s draft.

At 7-foot-1, 245 pounds, Kessler is an imposing defensive presence in the paint. He led all of Division I basketball with 155 blocked shots en route to claiming national defensive player of the year honors.

The 20-year-old averaged 11.4 points and 8.1 rebounds this season as a sophomore for the Tigers. He showed the nimbleness necessary to defend at all levels and also was a strong finisher around the rim.

Minnesota acquired the pick by trading its No. 19 pick, along with a future second-round pick, to Memphis in exchange for picks No. 22 and No. 29 in Thursday’s draft.

The selection of Kessler suggests Minnesota is serious about its willingness to play Karl-Anthony Towns at power forward, at least at times. Towns has operated in that type of role alongside certain other Wolves forwards in the past but rarely alongside a true center such as Kessler.

The pick is a pivot from the Gersson Rosas regime, in which Towns was rarely placed alongside even a legitimate power forward.

Playing Towns at power forward takes defensive pressure off the all-star forward in certain matchups and could shore up Minnesota’s rebounding issues.

At the same time, centers often come along slowly in the NBA, so Kessler’s true impact may not be felt immediately. It seems unlikely he’ll start at center as a rookie, but he does seem like a good bet to serve as the Wolves’ backup center, likely with some minutes played next to Towns.

Chicago Bulls select Arizona guard Dalen Terry with the No. 18 pick in the NBA draft

Published

24 mins ago

on

June 24, 2022

By


The Chicago Bulls selected Arizona guard Dalen Terry with the No. 18 pick in the NBA draft on Thursday, adding wing depth to their roster as the team looks to build around DeMar DeRozan for the 2022-23 season.

The 19-year-old averaged eight points and 3.9 assists in his sophomore season with the Wildcats, serving a utilitarian role for the Wildcats that highlighted his ball movement and defense. Terry helped lead Arizona to a Pac-12 championship ahead of a Sweet 16 exit in the NCAA Tournament. At 6-foot-7, Terry will add length to the Bulls around the perimeter, a factor the undersized roster was sorely missing.

Despite early projections placing him further down on the draft board, the guard impressed teams throughout team workouts. After a workout with the Portland Trail Blazers, Terry didn’t hold back on confidence in his ability to perform in the NBA.

“There’s going to be a redraft in 10 years and it’s going to be different,” Terry said.

Terry will likely fill a rotational role for the Bulls in his rookie season. The Bulls are looking to return their starting core from the 2021-22 season, including star guard Zach LaVine as he navigates his first summer as a free agent.

This story will be updated.

()

