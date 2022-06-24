News
Magic take Banchero 1st, Holmgren, Smith follow in NBA draft
By BRIAN MAHONEY
NEW YORK (AP) — The question for weeks leading into the NBA draft was whether the first pick would be Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren or Jabari Smith Jr.
The answer finally came Thursday night — and even Banchero didn’t know it until moments before the announcement of the Orlando Magic’s selection.
“I had a feeling from the information I was being told is that it was just kind of up in the air,” Banchero said. “Orlando wasn’t really sure yet, and just to be ready for whatever.
“I didn’t find out, though, that I was actually getting picked until about 20 seconds before the commissioner got on the stage. I didn’t even have time to really think about it or anything. It just kind of happened. I can’t believe it, but I’m ready. I’m ready.”
After leading the Blue Devils to the Final Four in coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final season, the 6-foot-10 forward was called first by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to begin the draft, beating out fellow first-year forwards Smith and Holmgren.
The order had been debated throughout the process, with Smith often considered the player who would go No. 1.
Instead, he wasn’t even second, falling behind Holmgren to Houston at No. 3.
“Definitely added a chip, but God makes no mistakes, so I’m happy to be here,” Smith said. “I’m happy to be where I’m wanted. I’m happy to get to Houston and just show them, give them what they picked. Just happy to be here.”
All the players picked looked thrilled, with Banchero among those crying or coming close as they hugged friends and family.
Wearing a purple suit full of bling, he received a loud ovation inside Barclays Center, where Duke lost in the ACC Tournament final. He came the fourth Duke player taken No. 1 since 1966, when the NBA did away with territorial draft rights, and was followed by Blue Devils teammates Mark Williams (No. 15, Charlotte), A.J. Griffin (No. 16, Atlanta) and Wendell Moore Jr. (No. 26, Dallas).
The Magic were picking first for the fourth time and they’ve done well with their previous choices. They took Shaquille O’Neal in 1992, traded the rights to Chris Webber for Penny Hardaway the next year, and went with Dwight Howard in 2004.
All eventually reached the NBA Finals with the Magic.
Holmgren went second to the Oklahoma City Thunder after the 7-footer led the West Coast Conference in blocked shots, rebounding and shooting percentage at Gonzaga. He looked sharp in his black suit but may need it to eventually be a bigger size for success in the NBA, as he’s listed at just 195 pounds.
He’s not worried about that talk.
“I wake up every day with a plan on how to make myself a better person, better basketball player,” Holmgren said. “I put so much effort into executing that, that it doesn’t really leave room to put effort into things that, one, I can’t control, and two, don’t help make me better.”
The Rockets were happy to end up in Smith who has the skills to go higher. The 6-10 forward from Auburn is a natural fit in the current NBA game, able to defend all three frontcourt positions and with a shooting stroke that allowed him to hit 42% behind the arc.
Forward Keegan Murray, after a huge leap in his second season in Iowa, jumped all the way to the No. 4 pick by the Sacramento Kings. The Detroit Pistons, a year after taking Cade Cunningham with the No. 1 pick, took athletic Purdue guard Jaden Ivey fifth.
Before the selections began, Silver congratulated the Golden State Warriors on their recent NBA championship and reminded fans that their core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green was built through the draft.
All the teams at the top of this draft need help and have recent high picks already on their rosters, so will hope the Warriors way works for them as well.
Bennedict Mathurin, a Canadian who played at Arizona, went to Indiana with the No. 6 pick. The Portland Trail Blazers followed with Kentucky’s Shaedon Sharpe, Dyson Daniels of the G League Ignite was taken eighth by New Orleans, Baylor’s Jeremy Sochan stayed in Texas with San Antonio at No. 9, and Washington rounded out the top 10 with Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis.
Then the trades began, with the New York Knicks moving picks to amass more of them. They dealt the rights to No. 11 pick Ousmane Dieng to Oklahoma City for three future first-round selections, and acquired the rights to No. 13 pick Jalen Duren from Charlotte and dealt him along with Kemba to Detroit for more picks, a person with knowledge of the details told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because that trade would not become official Thursday.
Walker spent one season with the Knicks but wasn’t with the team for the finish after falling out of coach Tom Thibodeau’s rotation.
The Warriors made Patrick Baldwin Jr. of Wisconsin-Milwaukee their pick at No. 28 and the first round ended with Oklahoma City taking UCLA’s Peyton Watson and agreeing to trade his rights to Denver.
___
More AP NBA: and
News
Adley Rutschman homers, catches shutout as outfield defense dazzles in Orioles’ 4-0 win over White Sox
Adley Rutschman has arrived.
Sure, the top prospect in baseball and the Orioles’ farm system reached the majors just more than a month ago. But the player who inspired all that hype has been bubbling in recent days, coming to the surface in full force in Thursday night’s series opener against the Chicago White Sox. Rutschman homered and added an RBI double to supply Baltimore’s first three runs and caught the Orioles’ third shutout in six games in a 4-0 victory at Guaranteed Rate Field.
The performance was the greatest evidence yet that Rutschman’s bat is approaching the lofty expectations placed upon it when baseball’s top prospect first joined the Orioles (32-39). Over the past two weeks, Rutschman is batting .326/.370/.651, with 10 of his 14 hits going for extra bases. Baltimore is 16-15 since promoting him to the majors.
He snapped a scoreless tie in the fourth inning. With one out, Ryan Mountcastle — who entered play tied for the American League lead in extra-base hits for the month — doubled, taking third on an error in the outfield. That added base proved meaningless, with Rutschman driving a Johnny Cueto cutter a projected 402 feet to right field at 107 mph for his second major league home run.
Another Mountcastle knock in the sixth chased Cueto and put two on for Rutschman, who lashed Reynaldo Lopez’s third pitch down the first base line. It scored Austin Hays, who offensively couldn’t match the cycle he posted Wednesday but dazzled defensively once again.
Rutschman, too, was sharp with his glove, catching Dean Kremer’s second straight shutout start and the scoreless innings Félix Bautista, Dillon Tate and Jorge López provided behind him. Having pitched six clean frames in his previous outing and 5 2/3 more Thursday, Kremer became only the third Oriole since 2019 with consecutive scoreless starts of at least five innings.
Hays again … and again
If the word to not run on Hays’ arm in the outfield is spreading around the league, it seemingly hasn’t made its way to Chicago yet.
After throwing out a runner at third base while playing center field Wednesday, Hays kept a run off Kremer’s line with a perfect throw home a half-inning after Rutschman’s homer. He wasn’t done defensively, diving across the chalk of the right field line to grab Jake Burger’s fly in the eighth.
Hays’ six outfield assists are the second most in the majors, trailing only Cleveland outfielder Myles Straw’s eight. Baltimore’s 16 outfield assists are tied with the Texas Rangers for the most of any team.
Hays’ night was part of a collective defensive showcase from the Orioles’ outfield, with center fielder Cedric Mullins and left fielder Anthony Santander also ranging for several difficult catches to support Baltimore’s pitching staff. Mullins provided Baltimore’s final run with an RBI single in the ninth.
Around the horn
>> Right-hander Spenser Watkins threw only one inning in Wednesday’s start for Triple-A Norfolk because the Orioles consider him an option for Saturday’s opening in their rotation, manager Brandon Hyde said.
>> Orioles prospect Terrin Vavra homered to open Norfolk’s game but left after he was hit in the head with a pitch in his next plate appearance.
>> Right-hander Matt Harvey threw six scoreless innings for High-A Aberdeen in his 2022 debut. Harvey, on a minor league contract, is serving a suspension for violating the league’s drug policy through July 7 but is able to pitch at levels beneath Triple-A before that.
>> The Orioles traded minor league infielder Patrick Dorrian to the Milwaukee Brewers for cash considerations.
This story will be updated.
Friday, 8:10 p.m.
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
()
News
Magic choose Caleb Houstan in 2nd round of NBA draft
The Orlando Magic picked Caleb Houstan at No. 32 in the second round of the NBA draft on Thursday.
The Magic originally had picks No. 1 and No. 32 before receiving No. 35 from Indiana via Milwaukee.
The Magic then traded the No. 35 pick to the Los Angeles Lakers hours before the draft.
()
News
Magic pick Michigan shooter at No. 32, trade 35th pick to Lakers
As expected, the Orlando Magic didn’t use both of their second-round picks in Thursday’s NBA draft.
They did, however, choose forward Caleb Houstan from Michigan. He’s a 6-8 shooter who averaged 10.1 points in his only season and made 35.5% of his 3s.
The Magic traded the No. 35 pick to the Los Angeles Lakers for a 2028 second-round pick and cash, a league source told the Orlando Sentinel earlier in the day.
Orlando announced the trade Thursday afternoon.
The second-round pick will be the better pick between the Lakers’ 2028 second-rounder and the 2028 second-round pick the Washington Wizards owe the Lakers as part of the five-team trade (Brooklyn Nets-Indiana Pacers-San Antonio Spurs-Lakers-Wizards) that sent Russell Westbrook to Los Angeles in August 2021.
The Magic took Paolo Banchero with the No. 1 pick.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
()
Magic take Banchero 1st, Holmgren, Smith follow in NBA draft
Adley Rutschman homers, catches shutout as outfield defense dazzles in Orioles’ 4-0 win over White Sox
Magic choose Caleb Houstan in 2nd round of NBA draft
Important Facts to Learn Before Hiring a Child Psychiatrist
Magic pick Michigan shooter at No. 32, trade 35th pick to Lakers
Timberwolves trade down, select Auburn center Walker Kessler
Bitcoin Price Eyes Upside Break, Why BTC Could Surge to $23K
Online CEU Courses
Chicago Bulls select Arizona guard Dalen Terry with the No. 18 pick in the NBA draft
Heat go international, take Serbian forward Nikola Jovic at No. 27 in NBA draft
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
The Greatest Lie Ever Told Release Date
Toscana Filming Locations
Factors To Consider When Purchasing A Gaming Laptop
Stillwater: Celebration planned to mark fire department’s 150th anniversary
Why Did Vecna Kill Chrissy In Stranger Things
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
News4 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
-
News4 weeks ago
The Greatest Lie Ever Told Release Date
-
News4 weeks ago
Toscana Filming Locations
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Factors To Consider When Purchasing A Gaming Laptop