Magic trade NBA’s draft No. 35 pick to Lakers for future second-rounder
As expected, the Orlando Magic won’t be using both of their second-round picks in Thursday’s NBA draft.
The Magic traded the No. 35 pick to the Los Angeles Lakers for a 2028 second-round pick and cash, a league source told the Orlando Sentinel.
The second-round pick will be the better/higher pick between the Lakers’ 2028 second-rounder and the 2028 second-round pick the Washington Wizards owe the Lakers as part of the five-team trade (Brooklyn Nets-Indiana Pacers-San Antonio Spurs-Lakers-Wizards) that sent Russell Westbrook to Los Angeles in August 2021, per a league source.
Orlando, which has the draft’s No. 1 pick, also has the No. 32 pick.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
Loons nearing move of forward Adrien Hunou back to France
Minnesota United is working to offload high-priced forward Adrien Hunou.
The Loons have been drawing up paperwork to move the underwhelming Frenchman back to his native Ligue 1 with Angers and it might be approved yet this week, the Pioneer Press learned Thursday. It’s unclear the exact nature of the transaction will take: a loan; a loan with purchase requirement/purchase option; or a full transfer.
Translated reports out of France on Thursday had the deal in the form of a loan with an option to buy.
Hunou was not present at Loons’ training in Blaine on Thursday and he might leave the U.S. as soon as Friday. MNUFC plays at Inter Miami on Saturday night.
Hunou arrived in Minnesota on a transfer fee north of $3 million from Rennes in Ligue 1 last season and his guaranteed salary was listed at $2.68 million for 2022, per the MLS Players Association figures. The 28-year-old did not live up to his place at atop the Loons’ payroll.
Hunou has not scored nor assisted in 128 minutes across nine MLS matches this season. He saw drastically scaled back playing time, with striker Luis Amarilla and converted right winger Robin Lod preferred in the No. 9 position by manager Adrian Heath. Hunou was also down the list of substitute options this season.
The Loons are looking to free up salary budget space and one of three Designated Player spots going into the summer transfer window in July and August. If the move goes through, MNUFC would have three senior roster spots and two international slots available to use.
Possible attacking additions are on the Loons’ target list for this summer.
Hunou expressed some frustration over the lack of playing time, but remained professional as playing time dried up. He requested and did play for MNUFC2, the club’s new developmental team, and he featured in the Loons’ games in the U.S. Open Cup run, scoring two goals against lower-level competition.
This deal would end Hunou’s tenure in Minnesota halfway through a three-year contract, which included a club option for 2024. MNUFC has remaining payments due on Hunou’s transfer fee.
Hunou arrived in May 2021 and scored seven goals in 1,707 MLS minutes last season, but he was one of MLS’ biggest underperforming scorers compared to his expected goals (10.2), per fbref.com.
MNUFC pursued Hunou since 2020 and he scored 26 goals in 6,160 minutes for Rennes. He averaged 0.38 goals per 90 minute for Rennes and 0.34 for Minnesota.
Lynx: Sylvia Fowles cleared to play tonight vs. Phoenix
Sylvia Fowles, out the past five games with a knee injury, has been cleared to return to play for Thursday night’s game against the Phoenix Mercury at Target Center, the team said.
Fowles, voted an all-star for the eighth time on Wednesday, has been recovering from a cartilage injury in her right knee. She’s averaging 16.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks in 12 games.
In a related move, forward Nikolina Milić, a 6-foot-3 rookie center, was released from her hardship contract. Milić, 28, started the past three games and has appeared in all 17 regular-season contests. She averaged 6.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 14.4 minutes a game.
Title IX played a big part in Laura Ricketts’ life. ‘The impact is immeasurable,’ the Chicago Cubs co-owner and MLB groundbreaker says.
On a scorching June afternoon, historic Wrigley Field served as a fitting backdrop.
Chicago Cubs co-owner Laura Ricketts holds a rare position within men’s professional sports leagues. She is one of a few women currently at the ownership level. And as chairman of the board for Cubs Charities, Ricketts has witnessed firsthand how sports can have an impact on communities.
Although she didn’t grow up with aspirations of a career in sports, Ricketts says she was the best athlete in her family.
“My brothers would probably disagree about that, but my mom will not disagree. She knows,” Ricketts said with a smile during a recent interview with the Tribune. “So that was my thing.”
Born five years before Title IX passed in 1972, Ricketts was among the first generation of girls to benefit from the amendment, which included opportunities in sports. She recalled playing T-ball at 5 years old, and by the time she reached high school, volleyball, softball, basketball and track filled up her calendar. Recently she has started playing tennis with her wife, Brooke.
“It’s hard to overstate how it’s impacted my life — and it made me who I am today, honestly,” Ricketts said of sports. “Sports teaches you about being a teammate, it teaches you to put yourself out there, it teaches you to work really hard, it teaches you about resiliency, it teaches you that there’s no shame in failing as long as you try hard or try something new.
“I know all of those played into my development and who I am to this very day.”
Ricketts also has the distinction of being Major League Baseball’s first openly gay owner. Ricketts, who was out when her family bought the Cubs in 2009, acknowledges there can be a burden to breaking barriers; however, she believes it’s an opportunity.
“I may be a queer woman, but I’m also a white woman,” Ricketts said, “so imagine being a queer brown or Black woman, or just imagine being a Black or brown human being of limited means in this country, right? I don’t know what it’s like to walk in their shoes, but I can have the beginning of an understanding of what it’s like not to be equal and to be thought of as the other. I have this incredible access and incredible privilege.
“Obviously it comes up in baseball. … I have the credibility as the queer person in the room to give the leeway for conversation and to allow people to grow and to learn from it.”
Her foundation in sports helped Ricketts navigate law school at Michigan, and eventually as a lawyer, in a competitive, largely male environment. Ricketts remembers women in law school forming a study group, encouraging and supporting each other. In the years since, this dynamic has played out for Ricketts through her work on a local and national level.
In addition to leading the Cubs’ charity efforts and creating youth programming, Ricketts in 2012 cofounded LPAC, the first queer women-focused super PAC that endorses and supports candidates who are committed to LGBTQ+ and women’s equality and social justice. She has also served on the boards of the National Leadership Council for Lambda Legal, a nonprofit for LGBTQ+ civil rights, and EMILY’s List, an organization that works to elect Democratic pro-choice women.
“I’m very aware of the unique position that I’m in,” Ricketts said. “I’m happy to say it’s not as unique as it was 10 years ago, but for women in professional sports, it still just feels like a trickle and it’s such a slog to get more. But I do feel like we’re slowly building momentum. The people in these roles, the impact that it has is immeasurable, and so I feel that responsibility.”
A big project awaits Ricketts and the organization through Cubs Charities. They are set to build an urban youth academy to house some of their sports-based youth development programs for boys and girls. The project is expected to be officially announced in the near future.
The academy will feature sports fields, including at least one indoor infield, and a community center. It is expected to be built in an area of Chicago that needs investment but will draw youths from across the city.
“We really strive to be the best, and in the case of Cubs Charities, it doesn’t just mean in the way we conduct our business or our staff,” Ricketts said. “It’s not just for the sake of being the best but to show the impact you can have and to be a model for other teams. We want to be the team that other teams look to and say, ‘Let’s go talk to the Cubs and see what they did because they’re doing it right,’ in terms of diversity, equity and inclusion.”
Ricketts has seen strides in the diversity of the Cubs front-office personnel with just under 40% of them women, noting, “We should be at 51% in my estimation.” She wants to do more — including working with Major League Baseball to encourage more equity in the sport. Ricketts, a mom of three, sees this as an area she can grow into because of the visibility of professional sports.
Behind the scenes, Ricketts has been trying to affect change. When the Cubs were searching for a new play-by-play voice for Marquee Sports Network last year, Ricketts nudged the higher-ups at the network to talk to women for the position. Beth Mowins was ultimately brought on to call a handful of games. During Cubs board meetings, Ricketts, often the only woman in the room, has made clear they need more women and people of color in these roles.
In her position, Ricketts says questions must be asked as to why women can’t be recruited to stay in — or even get in — the organization, noting the need for an environment and culture that helps them rise to the top.
“My personal mission and my personal belief is that we need women in positions of power and leadership. We all need it, not just women need it, but as a society, as a planet.” Ricketts said. “Because if we don’t have women in positions of leadership and power in sports, in government, in politics, in education, in business, then we forfeit.
“We forfeit what we can be, what we can achieve individually. We forfeit what we can achieve as a gender. But we’re all forfeiting what we can become and what we can achieve as a community and as a society.”
Being part of a family ownership group can bring more individual scrutiny, particularly when differing politics are involved. While her immediate family members are notably Republican, Ricketts, an executive committee member of the Democratic National Committee, doesn’t feel she needs to make it a tit-for-tat situation on a public level.
She does, though, feel compelled to have conversations with family members to understand where they are coming from and have them understand her perspective “at least how they speak about things and how they look at things, to take that into consideration, how to see things from someone else’s shoes.”
“When you have a larger family of means and they’re all doing a lot of things, they’re all trying to impact the world for what they feel is the greater good of everybody,” Ricketts said. ”And you own a baseball team together and you have that visibility, there’s attention between being known for what you do and what you’re about and sort of being lumped in with the family as a whole. I would want to be known for what I do, what I’ve accomplished.”
