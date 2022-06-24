Medications for Drug Addiction Recovery

Share Pin 0 Shares

Recovering from a drug or alcohol addiction takes a lifetime of effort. Recovering addicts must consistently attend therapies, practice self-reflection, and develop new coping mechanisms in order to stay sober for the long term. Unfortunately, most addicts experience a relapse at some point in their recovery. Drug cravings and post acute withdrawal symptoms can be too much for even the most dedicated and disciplined addict to handle.

In some cases, healthcare professionals will actually prescribe new drugs for recovering addicts. Though it can be risky to give drugs to someone who has exhibited addictive behavior patterns, certain pharmaceuticals can be invaluable for maintaining sobriety. Most addicts experience a combination of cravings, depression, physical pain, and social problems post-treatment, and these medicines often allow them to manage their symptoms and make good decisions. Here are some of the most common types of drug addiction medications.

Medications for Opiate Addiction

Opiates such as heroin are some of the most addictive – and most physically dangerous – substances currently abused. Even after a successful detoxification, opiate addicts often experience intense cravings. To combat these cravings and their accompanying mental and physical problems, many doctors actually prescribe other opium derivatives. The most common of these pharmaceutical-grade opiates are methadone and Naltrexone.

These medicines work by altering the way in which heroin affects certain receptor sites in addicts’ brains. Since addiction is a neurological disorder, such medication can be necessary for curbing uncontrollable cravings. However, these opium derivatives also carry risks of their own. Though they tend not to be as addictive as their illicitly-used counterparts, methadone and naltrexone can still be habit-forming. Doctors who prescribe these drugs must carefully monitor their patients to ensure consistent dosages.

Medications for Cocaine Addiction

There are currently no drugs designed specifically to treat cocaine addiction. However, there are still several medicines which have proven effective in this regard. One drug called Gabapentin increases levels of calming neurotransmitters in addicts’ brains. Since people addicted to drugs typically crave the euphoria of dopamine releases, this calming effect can act as a substitute and reduce cravings to manageable levels.

Two other medications cocaine addicts sometimes use are n-acetylcysteine and nocaine. N-acteylcysteine can actually repair brain cell damage caused by heavy cocaine use. It is also available over the counter and is less habit-forming than most illicit drugs. Nocaine is a drug scientists are still testing that appears to weakly mimic the effects of cocaine. It doesn’t have the same stimulant effects, so it may prove helpful for weaning some patients off of cocaine without disrupting their lives with intense detox and drug treatment.

Medications for Alcoholism

The first substance the Federal Drug Administration approved for treating alcoholism was disulfiram. This medicine helps some alcoholics fight their cravings by upsetting the gastrointestinal system when combined with alcohol. Addicts who consistently take disulfiram may simply avoid alcohol consumption because of the combination’s resultant nausea and vomiting. People addicted to alcohol may also use acamprosate – a drug which can help reduce depression, aggression, and other psychological post acute withdrawal symptoms.

These medications may be effective in treating addictions, but they cannot replace a holistic treatment program at a rehabilitation clinic. If you or someone you love is currently struggling with drugs or alcohol, use the links below for a free, no-obligation consultation. Take the first step on the road to recovery today.