News
Minnehaha Academy’s Chet Holmgren goes to Thunder with No. 2 overall pick
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Thunder chose Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren with the No. 2 overall pick in the NBA draft on Thursday night. And then the intrigue began.
In Holmgren, the Thunder got a versatile 7-footerwho was a second-team Associated Press All-American in his only college season. He averaged 14.1 points and 9.9 rebounds and ranked fourth nationally with 3.7 blocks per game for the Zags.
Who is joining Holmgren wasn’t clear as the first round got rolling. A person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press that the New York Knicks had traded the No. 11 pick — 19-year-old French forward Ousmane Dieng — to the Thunder, reportedly for first-round picks.
Dieng played for the New Zealand Breakers last season and averaged 8.9 points and 3.2 rebounds. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been finalized.
The Thunder then took Santa Clara guard Jalen Williams at No. 12 pick. The 6-foot-6 guard averaged 18 points and 4.2 assists last season as a junior. He’s the first Santa Clara player picked since Steve Nash was selected 15th overall in 1996.
Holmgren, a graduate of Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis, shot 61% from 3-point range and 39% from 3-point range last season — the kind of efficiency that could help a Thunder team that ranked last in the league in field goal percentage, 3-point percentage and scoring last season.
RELATED: There has never been a player quite like Minnesota native Chet Holmgren
His skill could help him be effective as he works to add to his slender 195-pound frame.
He will join a young core that includes Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Lu Dort, Darius Bazley and Tre Mann. Alexander averaged 24.5 points last season.
Giddey, last year’s No. 6 overall pick, was a second-team All-Rookie selection last season. Dort is one of the league’s best defensive players when healthy. Bazley is an athletic wing player and Mann was an explosive scorer off the bench. Gilgeous-Alexander, the oldest player in that group, is just short of his 24th birthday.
The Thunder hope Holmgren eventually can help them regain some of the glory from the Kevin Durant-Russell Westbrook era. The Thunder went to the Western Conference Finals four times with that duo and the NBA Finals once. The Thunder have not won a playoff series since Durant left and have missed the playoffs the past two seasons. They went 24-58 last season.
The franchise has had success early in drafts in the past, selecting Durant No. 2 overall in 2007, Westbrook No. 4 overall in 2008 and James Harden No. 3 in 2009.
___
AP Basketball Writer Brian Mahoney contributed to this report.
News
Federal environmental report finds BWCA risk, could doom proposed Twin Metals mine
The U.S. Forest Service issued a draft environmental assessment Thursday to lay the foundation for a proposed 20-year moratorium on copper-nickel mining upstream from the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.
Formally, the proposal would “withdraw” from new mineral leasing for 20 years about 352 square miles within the Rainy River watershed in the Superior National Forest around the town of Ely. The plan threatens to doom the proposed Twin Metals mine near Birch Lake, which drains into a river that flows into the Boundary Waters. But it would not affect a separate project, the proposed PolyMet mine near Babbitt and Hoyt Lakes, which lies in a different watershed.
The Forest Service plans to start a 30-day comment period Tuesday when it publishes a notice in the Federal Register. The assessment was posted on the project website Interior Secretary Deb Haaland will make the final decision on whether to approve the moratorium.
“The proposed mineral withdrawal aims to prevent further negative environmental impacts from future mining operations,” the Forest Service said in its announcement of the draft. “It also evaluates the impacts of future mining on important social, cultural, and economic values.”
Democratic U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum, who represents a St. Paul-area district and is sponsoring legislation to permanently ban copper-nickel mining in that area, welcomed the study, as did environmental groups that have been fighting the Twin Metals project for years. They say the risk of acid mine drainage poses an unacceptable threat to the country’s most-visited federally designated wilderness area.
McCollum said in a statement that the draft “makes it clear that sulfide-ore copper mining in the Superior National Forest is a toxic threat to the Boundary Waters. This pristine, precious wilderness demands permanent protection. The EA’s scientific foundation leaves no doubt: it is simply too risky to mine in this location.”
But Twin Metals said in a statement that the study was “not informed by science” and contradicts the goals of the Biden administration to ensure domestic accessibility of copper and other minerals needed for the renewable energy economy.
“We remain confident that we will move this project forward, responsibly source clean energy minerals and bring 750 family-sustaining jobs and 1,500 spinoff jobs to the communities of northeast Minnesota,” the company said.
Republican U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber, who represents northeastern Minnesota, where iron mining is a major industry, said the Biden administration “politicized” the review to kill Twin Metals instead of evaluating the project on its own merits.
“Biden and his fellow elitist Democrats in Washington and St. Paul are denying my constituents of our way of life,” Stauber said in a statement. “Joe Biden has made his position clear: he’d rather have foreign and child slave labor produce minerals instead of American union miners working to deliver Minnesota’s mineral wealth to the nation and world using the best environmental and labor standards.”
The Forest Service first proposed the moratorium in the final days of the Obama administration, which canceled Twin Metals’ two federal mineral rights leases. The Trump administration reversed that decision and canceled the environmental assessment process. But the Biden administration revived the proposed moratorium last year, and in January terminated the leases, saying they had been unlawfully reinstated.
Twin Metals is owned by the Chilean mining company Antofagasta. The proposed $1.7 billion underground mine was in the very early stages of the permitting process until the state Department of Natural Resources pulled the plug on its own environmental review in February, citing the company’s loss of the federal leases.
“The environmental assessment released today provides a strong scientific foundation for a 20-year ban on copper mining near the Boundary Waters,” Becky Rom, national chair for the Campaign to Save the Boundary Waters, said in a statement. “It is deeply rooted in peer-reviewed science, law, and established federal public lands policy, and validates the concerns of local residents and the American people about the risk sulfide-ore copper mining poses to the Wilderness.”
News
Knicks select cap space in 2022 NBA Draft, trade away pick and Kemba Walker
The Knicks ditched their first-round pick and ditched Kemba Walker.
It was a confusing and hectic first two hours of the draft for the Knicks, with little to show for it but more cap space for their Jalen Brunson quest.
They failed to trade for Jaden Ivey, who was picked fifth by the Pistons. Then Leon Rose dealt his 11th pick to OKC for three future conditional first-round picks, although unbeknownst at the time to the Barclays Center crowd, which booed the choice of Ousmane Dieng because they thought the Frenchman went to New York.
Two picks later, at No. 13, the Hornets took Memphis center Jalen Duren and sent him to the Pistons in a three-team trade, with Walker going to Detroit for a Knicks draft pick (presumably one of the picks acquired from OKC).
So the only definite is Walker’s sad homecoming chapter is over. He has $9.2 million left on his contract, which the Pistons will likely eat by releasing the Bronx-bred point guard.
The Pistons were the winners of the draft by adding Ivey and Duren to a lineup with Rookie of the Year Caden Cunningham.
The Knicks were, if nothing else, a draft-day letdown after flirting with fireworks. Perhaps shedding salary will work in the long run in their pursuit of Brunson or Malcolm Brogdon or (gulp) Kyrie Irving, but sacrificing a draft pick to shed a player signed just a year ago is an acknowledgement of failure from the front office.
The Knicks were $18 million under the cap after shedding Walker, according to ESPN cap guru Bobby Marks. They’re also trying to deal Nerlens Noel, Alec Burks and Evan Fournier before free agency. An offer starting at about $25 million should be too high for Brunson, per league analysts, but the Knicks are bullish on the point guard.
It’s also worth noting that Brunson’s father, Rick, was just hired as an assistant coach and is like family to team president Leon Rose.
Rose’s son now represents Jalen Brunson for CAA.
The night started with a shocker with Duke’s Paolo Banchero going first overall, blowing up the mock boards that had Auburn’s Jabari Smith as the consensus top choice.
Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren went second to OKC and Smith fell to the Rockets at third. Iowa’s Keegan Murray was a slight surprise at No. 4 to the Kings, passing on Jaden Ivey. Perhaps not coincidentally, Ivey wasn’t keen on joining the Kings and said he had no contact with the organization before the draft.
The Knicks bailed on the first round after their disappointing 11th-place finish last season, one year after climbing to fourth.
Barring the unexpected, Julius Randle and RJ Barrett will head the roster after both averaging over 20 points last season. Randle’s production and mood remain a hot topic after last season’s deterioration.
Derrick Rose should return from his ankle surgery to boost the offense, but the young players – specifically Obi Toppin, Immanuel Quickley and Quentin Grimes – surged toward the end of the season and earned consideration for greater roles.
GREAT EXPERIENCES
This was the first year for NBA Experiences at the NBA draft, an attraction for fans who pay for for two days of dining and immersion.
Among the perks was a steak dinner with Dominique Wilkins, who provided the following highlight tales of his career:
· Bernard King was the only player who ever intimidated him.
· Former Hawks teammate Kevin Willis used to place onions on his chest before games to make himself upset.
· Michael Jordan admitted to Wilkins that the only reason he won their famous 1988 Slam Dunk contest because it was held in Chicago.
()
News
Witnesses drag feet at trial of Nipsey Hussle shooter
LOS ANGELES — A judge issued a warrant Thursday for an eyewitness to the shooting death of rapper Nipsey Hussle for failing to appear to testify at the trial of the man charged in the slaying, and in his absence a police detective testified on the reluctance of witnesses that has marked the case.
Evan “Rimpau” MacKenzie, a close friend of Hussle’s who was a pallbearer at his funeral and was standing next to him when he was shot, has repeatedly ignored subpoenas ordering him to appear and testify for the prosecution, resulting in Judge H. Clay Jacke II issuing the bench warrant with $500,000 bail.
“Mr. Mackenzie, did he express a reluctance to testify?” Aaron Jansen, attorney for defendant Eric Holder, asked Los Angeles police Detective Cedric Washington, who answered that MacKenzie had said as much in phone conversations.
The taboo against “snitching” has pervaded every part of the trial of Holder, who is charged with first-degree murder in the 2019 death of Hussle and with attempted murder because two bystanders were struck with gunfire.
It was a conversation between Holder and Hussle on the subject — in which Hussle told Holder there were rumors of “paperwork” suggesting he’d been talking to authorities — that prosecutors peg as Holder’s motive for returning minutes later to gun Hussle down.
The shooting took place in a predominately Black South Los Angeles neighborhood where both men and most of the witnesses grew up, and where mistrust of police and courts runs deep. Even Hussle’s friends and fans, and people hit by Holder’s gunfire, have been reluctant to talk in the public venue.
“I don’t know nothing, don’t see nothing,” Kerry Lathan, who was wounded in the shooting, said on the stand last week, refusing to identify himself in surveillance video that was played for jurors. He then declined to identify Holder as the shooter.
“You don’t want to testify about what happened?” Deputy District Attorney John McKinney asked him.
“That’s right,” Lathan replied.
On Thursday, Jansen sought to pin the hesitancy on Holder and Hussle’s ties to the Rollin’ 60s street gang.
“Typically in gang cases is there a reluctance to testify?” Jansen asked.
“I wouldn’t limit it to gang cases,” Washington replied.
“I’m asking about gang cases,” Jansen said.
“I do believe it is common, yes,” Washington said.
Jansen continued, “Several witnesses in this case have said they did not want to come to court, and they felt that their families would be in danger, right?”
Washington conceded that there were.
In follow-up questions from prosecutors, Washington downplayed the gang aspect.
“I’ve investigated many cases that are outside of the scope of gang cases. I’ve found that a majority of people are reluctant to come to court or talk to law enforcement,” Washington said. “Everybody seems to think that from coming to court, they are going to be subject to retaliation.”
“Has there been any threat to any witness in this case that accused them of snitching?” McKinney asked. “Do you know of any harm that came to anyone in this case for being a witness or talking to police?”
Washington said no to both questions, acknowledging there was a threat made last week by an anonymous caller to Bryannita Nicholson, who testified for the prosecution that she had acted as Holder’s unwitting getaway driver.
Nicholson, who was given immunity in exchange for her testimony, had her identity kept secret when she testified before a grand jury in 2019.
Last week, after her identity was revealed but before she took the stand, she received the phone call.
“A male voice was heard saying something to the effect that ‘You had Nipsey Hussle killed,’” Washington said. “Bryannita hung up.”
McKinney emphasized that the threat was not about her testifying, but about her role in Hussle’s death.
Nicholson was given extra security, and was escorted through a special entrance for her two days of testimony this week, in which she appeared to speak freely and confidently, showing no reluctance.
Others have been far more hesitant and tight-lipped on the stand, though several eyewitnesses have identified Holder as the shooter, making it unlikely the absence and silence of other witnesses will do much damage to a powerful prosecution case.
The defense has acknowledged that Holder shot Hussle, but says there was no premeditation and he is not guilty of first-degree murder.
Prosecutors have just one more witness before they rest their case, and the jury could have it soon.
“Unless Rimpau gets picked up,” McKinney said after court.
Minnehaha Academy’s Chet Holmgren goes to Thunder with No. 2 overall pick
Get Personal Injury Lawyers Help for Immediate Relief From Accidents
Federal environmental report finds BWCA risk, could doom proposed Twin Metals mine
Knicks select cap space in 2022 NBA Draft, trade away pick and Kemba Walker
Witnesses drag feet at trial of Nipsey Hussle shooter
3 Facts About Why You Should Use Product Comparison Shopping
Senate OKs landmark gun violence bill, House passage is next
Chicago Bulls select Arizona guard Dalen Terry with No. 18 pick in the NBA draft
Magic fill biggest need by drafting Paolo Banchero at No. 1 in NBA draft
The Charmer – Attacker
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
The Greatest Lie Ever Told Release Date
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
Factors To Consider When Purchasing A Gaming Laptop
Toscana Filming Locations
Stillwater: Celebration planned to mark fire department’s 150th anniversary
Why Did Vecna Kill Chrissy In Stranger Things
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
News4 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
-
News4 weeks ago
The Greatest Lie Ever Told Release Date
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Factors To Consider When Purchasing A Gaming Laptop
-
News4 weeks ago
Toscana Filming Locations