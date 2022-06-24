News
Minnesota reacts to the U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade
Minnesota politicians and others weighed in on the historic U.S. Supreme Court decision Friday overturning Roe v. Wade.
Prolife advocates praised the ruling while those supporting choice saw it as a step backward for the nation. The decision involved Dobbs v. Jackson, a case centered on a Mississippi law that bars most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.
Gov. Tim Walz, a DFLer, in a Facebook post, said: “The Supreme Court’s decision on Roe v Wade is a blatant violation of a woman’s right to choose. But let me say it again: There will never be a ban on abortion in Minnesota on my watch.”
Scott Jensen, a practicing doctor and GOP endorsed candidate for Minnesota governor, issued this statement:
“We have seen many lives diminished after this court ruling decades ago. While Minnesota’s Supreme Court ruled that there is a right to an abortion, as governor I still want to seek out loving and caring alternatives like universal adoption, family planning measures to prevent pregnancies and policies like counseling and alternative referrals, medical assistance and other measures that value people – both born and unborn. I will be a leader that will solve problems, as I have done before such as bipartisan insulin legislation, which values life. Minnesota values are not ‘up-to-the-moment-of-birth’ abortions as Tim Walz and Peggy Flanagan support. The restrictions allowed by our courts are supported by the vast majority of Minnesotans and late term, nine month abortions championed by Tim Walz are not Minnesota values…”
Minnesota House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, issued the following statement:
“Today life prevailed with a decision that will save countless unborn lives. While there is no immediate impact here in Minnesota, this is an important step toward building a nation that values and recognizes life as a gift that should be protected.
“The United States has long been an extreme outlier on abortion on par with countries like North Korea and China who allow abortion up until the moment of birth. 90% of European countries have similar restrictions to those passed in Mississippi that were in question in the Dobbs case. It’s long overdue that we join the rest of the civilized world in providing protections for unborn babies with heartbeats and who can feel pain.
Senate DFL Leader Melisa López Franzen, DFL-Edina, responded to the ruling:
“Today’s Supreme Court decision to overturn the landmark decision in Roe v. Wade is an attack on the fundamental rights of people in Minnesota and across the country to receive the health care they need and overturns almost 50 years of judicial precedent … Let’s be clear: abortion is healthcare, and that remains true for Minnesotans even after this radical decision. Minnesotans deserve the right to make decisions about their own bodies guided by the medical advice of their doctors, not by the decisions of politicians.
John Helmberger, Minnesota Family Council CEO, issued a statement reading:
“This is a historic day for our nation, but amidst all the headlines, it’s important to keep the actual significance of this decision front and center. Because of this decision, fewer children in the womb will be lost to abortion in the coming days. Because of this decision, predatory clinics like Planned Parenthood will be able to target fewer women at their most vulnerable. Because of this decision, more women will understand what is really at stake in an abortion decision and resolve to bring their pregnancy to term … Make no mistake, women who are experiencing a pregnancy for which they’re not prepared are truly in a hard place. Their voices need to be heard, and their needs must be met. But now, my hope is that we can begin to address this difficult situation in a less destructive way. I hope we can show each woman and each child that we value them…”
Singh Mayell, executive director of ACLU Minnesota, in a statement, said:
“The Supreme Court’s devastating and unprecedented decision to take away a basic and fundamental right from half of our nation is shameful. Let us be clear that this ruling forces women to stay pregnant or give birth against their will … It’s important to note that abortion is still legal in Minnesota for now, but politicians keep trying to chip away at this crucial right here too. The ACLU-MN will keep fighting to ensure abortion remains legal in Minnesota so people can make their own decisions about their bodies, their health and their families.
Kat Rohn, executive director of OutFront Minnesota, said in a statement:
“We are deeply saddened by the outcome of today’s ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson, a decision which ends nearly five decades of a federal right to abortion established by Roe v. Wade … At OutFront Minnesota we believe that abortion rights are LGBTQ+ rights and reproductive care is essential health care.”
U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minneapolis, issued the following statement:
“This decision is devastating for millions of women and pregnant people across the country. I am outraged this right-wing court is turning the clock back on generations of progress and prohibiting individuals to have autonomy over their bodies. Let’s be clear: This decision is a blow to everyone who believes in the 14th amendment and to anyone who believes there are limits to how much the government can control the decisions we make in our private lives. Tragically, we know this decision will fall hardest on the most vulnerable such as women who have been abused, who are victims of incest, who have been raped, and those who are already struggling to put food on the table.”
The Minnesota Catholic Conference said in a statement:
“Along with women and men across our nation who respect the inherent dignity of each human life, the Catholic bishops of Minnesota give thanks to God on this historic day as the Supreme Court ends the injustice of the Roe v. Wade decision. We are grateful that the Supreme Court has returned to state Legislatures and federal officials the ability to protect preborn children and save mothers and fathers from the untold pain of abortion … For almost 50 years, Roe grievously denied one of America’s founding principles: that all men and women — irrespective of their stage of development — are created equal, with God-given rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness …”
News
Biden to speak about abortion ruling, outline his plans
By CHRIS MEGERIAN and ZEKE MILLER
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will speak from the White House on Friday about the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that legalized abortion nationwide.
The remarks, which are scheduled for 12:30 p.m. EDT, will outline his approach to this new phase of the fight over abortion access.
The White House has been preparing for this moment since a draft of the decision leaked in May. Officials have been huddling with state leaders, advocates, health care professionals and others to prepare for a future without Roe v. Wade.
Now Biden’s plans will be tested in terms of politics and policy.
Outside the Supreme Court, a crowd of abortion supporters swelled to the hundreds after the ruling was issued. One chanted into a bullhorn, “legal abortion on demand” and “this decision must not stand.”
A competing faction demonstrated in favor of the ruling, holding signs saying “the future is anti-abortion″ and “dismember Roe.”
Biden and other Democrats hope to use outrage over the court decision to rally voters in November’s midterm elections. Although nationwide legislation ensuring access to abortion appears out of reach, more Democratic victories at the state level could limit Republican efforts to ban the practice.
In a statement, Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Justice Department “will work tirelessly to protect and advance reproductive freedom.” He said that in addition to protecting providers and those seeking abortions in states where it remains legal, “we stand ready to work with other arms of the federal government that seek to use their lawful authorities to protect and preserve access to reproductive care.”
He also noted that the Food and Drug Administration has approved the use of mifepristone, a drug used to end pregnancies.
“States may not ban mifepristone based on disagreement with the FDA’s expert judgment about its safety and efficacy,” Garland said.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said the court’s ruling “is outrageous and heart-wrenching” and fulfills the Republican Party’s “dark and extreme goal of ripping away women’s right to make their own reproductive health decisions.”
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., applauded the decision.
“A lot of lives are going to be saved,” McCarthy told reporters. “But it also goes back to people in the states to have a say in the process.”
Many Republican-controlled states are poised to severely restrict abortion, or even ban it outright.
The White House has been exploring options for Biden to take executive action to safeguard abortion rights, but his options are limited.
Lawrence Gostin, who runs the O’Neill Institute for National and Global Health at Georgetown Law, said before Friday’s ruling that he expected the Biden administration to be “to be nibbling around the edges, and is not going to do anything really profound.”
Gostin said he’s discussed a variety of options with administration officials but believes they are “gun shy” given the potential for legal challenges that could lead to more roadblocks from a Supreme Court dominated by conservatives.
Some of Gostin’s suggestions included having Medicaid cover the cost of traveling across state lines to end pregnancies, as well as expanding access to abortion medication that can be delivered by mail.
“States couldn’t pick and choose what cancer drug they would allow, and they shouldn’t be permitted to choose what options women have for medication abortions that are fully approved as safe and effective,” he said.
Alexandra LaManna, a White House spokeswoman, said this week that the president “believes we should defend the right of all Americans to make their own decisions,” and she added that Republican policies “include abortion bans with no exceptions for rape or incest, and criminalizing women who have an abortion and the physicians who perform them.”
During their preparations, White House officials have held a series of meetings with advocates, medical groups and faith leaders who are supportive of abortion access.
The Rev. John Dorhauer, the general minister and president of the United Church of Christ, drove from Cleveland to Washington to attend one meeting earlier this month. Another virtual meeting was held this week, featuring Vice President Kamala Harris.
“It was rather impressive to see the commitment the White House and the vice president’s office has had to gather advocates from around the country,” Dorhauer said.
However, there are also concerns that the administration is not ready.
Dr. Colleen McNicholas, chief medical officer of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri, attended a recent virtual meeting with abortion providers and said she expects “a true health crisis.”
“I think that we should have been preparing for far longer than we have been,” McNicholas said. “Do I think that they recognize that this a problem? Yes. Do I think that they’re prepared in this moment? No.”
___
Associated Press writers Will Weissert, Matthew Daly, Lisa Mascaro and Mary Clare Jalonick contributed to this report.
News
Gophers to play Virginia Tech in 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge
The Minnesota men’s basketball team will face Virginia Tech in the 2022 ACC/Big Ten Men’s Basketball Challenge, the university announced Friday. The game will be Nov. 28 in Blacksburg, Va., with tipoff and television broadcast information to be announced at a later date.
This will be the second Big Ten/ACC game between the two teams, and the second meeting in program history. The Gophers beat Virginia Tech, 58-55, at Williams Arena in 2011.
ACC/BIG TEN CHALLENGE
The Big Ten and television partner released all ACC/Big Ten Challenge matchups on Friday. Start times and TV info will be released at a later date.
Nov. 28: Minnesota at Virginia Tech; Pitt at Northwestern
Nov. 29: Syracuse at Illinois; Maryland at Louisville; Penn State at Clemson; Virginia at Michigan; Wake Forest at Wisconsin; Georgia Tech at Iowa.
Nov. 30: Ohio State at Duke; Purdue at Florida State; Rutgers at Miami; North Carolina at Indiana; Michigan State at Notre Dame; Boston College at Nebraska.
News
Ravens to host fans for 17 training camp practices, including session at M&T Bank Stadium
The Ravens will hold 17 free and open training camp practices, the team announced Friday, highlighted by a July 30 session at M&T Bank Stadium.
The Ravens’ first full-team practice will be held July 27, and fans can attend training camp through Aug. 17. Post-practice autograph sessions for children ages 6 to 14 will be held after each practice.
The 16 practices at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills will be limited to about 1,000 fans per day. Fans can visit the Ravens’ website or mobile app starting at 11 a.m. on July 13 to claim a parking pass for the practices. Reservations will be made on a first-come, first-served basis.
“We are excited to welcome the Ravens Flock back to training camp,” senior vice president of marketing Brad Downs said in a statement. “We look forward to hosting our outstanding fans and kicking off what will surely be a fantastic season of Ravens football.”
The July 30 practice at M&T Bank Stadium will begin at 7 p.m. and feature an autograph session for children and a fireworks and laser show.
