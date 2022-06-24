Much Needed Crypto Incident Response Program Launched by Chainalysis

- An asset recovery attorney and law enforcement liaison may be provided upon request.
Crypto Incident Response is Chainalysis’s new quick response solution for organizations targeted by a cyber-attack or unauthorized network penetration that includes theft or demand for a cryptocurrency.
In 2021, illegal cryptocurrency transactions accounted for barely 0.15 percent of all cryptocurrency transactions, a stark contrast to the increase of lawful cryptocurrency transactions. Illicit usage, such as hacking and ransomware theft, is at an all-time high. National security issues are raised, crypto confidence is weakened, and the innocent are harmed all across the globe.
Experienced Team to Help Recover Crypto Assets
An incident victim who had their cryptocurrency money demanded or stolen may call the Chainalysis Crypto Incident Response hotline, which is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Chainalysis will then appoint a team of investigators that will work around the clock and with the victim to investigate the case. An asset recovery attorney and law enforcement liaison from Chainalysis may be provided upon request.
Chainalysis investigators have worked with commercial and public sector organizations on hundreds of crypto occurrences and have helped solve some of the most elevated cybercriminal matters. There is no lost time with the Chainalysis Crypto Incident Response service, regardless of where the victim is. As time is of the essence, the Chainalysis technology may make the difference in stopping criminal actors from cashing out their bad earnings by promptly tracking and labeling money.
Crypto attacks are becoming more frequent and severe, making it difficult to develop confidence in the system. When it comes to helping organizations in need, Chainalysis also wants to show criminals that crypto isn’t only a haven to hide in when they commit crimes.
