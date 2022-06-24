Connect with us

Much Needed Crypto Incident Response Program Launched by Chainalysis

Much Needed Crypto Incident Response Program Launched by Chainalysis
  • An asset recovery attorney and law enforcement liaison may be provided upon request.
  • Chainalysis investigators have worked with commercial and public sector organizations.

Crypto Incident Response is Chainalysis’s new quick response solution for organizations targeted by a cyber-attack or unauthorized network penetration that includes theft or demand for a cryptocurrency.

In 2021, illegal cryptocurrency transactions accounted for barely 0.15 percent of all cryptocurrency transactions, a stark contrast to the increase of lawful cryptocurrency transactions. Illicit usage, such as hacking and ransomware theft, is at an all-time high. National security issues are raised, crypto confidence is weakened, and the innocent are harmed all across the globe.

Experienced Team to Help Recover Crypto Assets

An incident victim who had their cryptocurrency money demanded or stolen may call the Chainalysis Crypto Incident Response hotline, which is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Chainalysis will then appoint a team of investigators that will work around the clock and with the victim to investigate the case. An asset recovery attorney and law enforcement liaison from Chainalysis may be provided upon request.

Chainalysis investigators have worked with commercial and public sector organizations on hundreds of crypto occurrences and have helped solve some of the most elevated cybercriminal matters. There is no lost time with the Chainalysis Crypto Incident Response service, regardless of where the victim is. As time is of the essence, the Chainalysis technology may make the difference in stopping criminal actors from cashing out their bad earnings by promptly tracking and labeling money.

Crypto attacks are becoming more frequent and severe, making it difficult to develop confidence in the system. When it comes to helping organizations in need, Chainalysis also wants to show criminals that crypto isn’t only a haven to hide in when they commit crimes.

Inverse Finance Yet Again Exploited of $1.2 Million by Hackers

Bitcoin Recovery Slows Down As Whale Inflows Remain Elevated

June 24, 2022

Bitcoin Whales
The latest recovery rally in the price of Bitcoin has now slowed down as on-chain data shows signs of dumping from whales.

Bitcoin Exchange Whale Ratio Continues To Be At High Values

As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, BTC whales are sending their coins to exchanges at the moment.

The “exchange whale ratio” is an indicator that measures the ratio between the sum of the top ten transactions to exchanges and the total Bitcoin exchange inflows.

In simpler terms, this metric tells us how the whale transactions (that is, the ten biggest transfers) compare with the total amount going into exchanges.

If the value of this ratio is high, it means whales are making up for a large part of the inflows right now. Such a trend can be a sign of dumping from these whales, and thus can be bearish for the crypto’s price.

Related Reading | Two Months Of Extreme Fear Leaves Crypto In Panic, Bitcoin At $20K

On the other hand, low values of the indicator imply whales are making up a healthy part of the inflows currently. This trend can prove to be either neutral or bullish for the value of BTC.

Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in the Bitcoin exchange whale ratio over the last few months:

The 72-hour MA value of the metric seems to have been high recently | Source: CryptoQuant

As you can see in the above graph, the Bitcoin exchange whale ratio has stayed at pretty high values in recent days.

Generally, the indicator’s value remains less than 0.85 during bull markets, while it stays at higher values than that in bear market periods.

Related Reading | Bitcoin Rejected At $21K, Why A Retest Of The Lows Could Be Positive

The current value of the ratio is above 0.90, which means more than 90% of the exchange inflow is from the ten largest transactions right now. This can be a hint that whales are dumping at the moment.

Bitcoin attempted a recovery rally over the last few days after hitting the low below $18k, but the run has now slowed down as the value of the coin now looks to be moving sideways.

This halt in the move may possibly be because of selling from whales that the exchange whale ratio is signaling right now.

BTC Price

At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $20.7k, down 2% in the last seven days. Over the past month, the crypto has lost 31% in value.

The below chart shows the trend in the price of the coin over the last five days.

Bitcoin Price Chart

Looks like the value of the crypto has been consolidating sideways over the past few days | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
Featured image from Fábio Hanashiro on Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, CryptoQuant.com
Bitcoin Miners Contributing To BTC Crash? New Report Sheds Light

June 23, 2022

Bitcoin
Bitcoin remains in the red with a 10% loss over the past week. The number one crypto by market cap has been consolidating at its current levels after a massive crash too it to a multi-year low of $17,500.

Related Reading | Are Small Cap Crypto Assets Rebounding A Sign Risk Appetite Returning?

At the time of writing, BTC’s price trades at $20,400 with sideways movement in the last 24 hours.

BTC moving sideways on the 4-hour chart. Source: BTCUSD Tradingview

As many outlets have been reporting, Bitcoin miners have been reducing their BTC holdings. This has contributed to the selling pressure and to BTC’s price plunging to its current levels from the $30,000 area.

A recent report by analytics firm Coin Metrics looked into BTC miners’ addresses, and funds flow to pin down Bitcoin’s crash real impact on the sector. As the firm claims, the process of tracking down BTC miners’ addresses can be difficult, despite the transparency of the blockchain.

In order to get a clear picture of current miners’ BTC holdings, Coin Metrics labeled the addresses which have come in contact with mining pools. These miners combined their resources and split the rewards for including a block in the blockchain.

Miners pool their resources because they have a bigger chance of receiving the rewards. These pools interact with BTC addresses which Coin Metrics called 0 Hop miners and then the split rewards go to 1 Hop address or miners.

As seen below, the firm was able to discover that there are 2.9 million 1-hop miners, but this is the total number of addresses for every entity that has ever mined 1 BTC. The number has been on a decline since January 2021 when the sector became more industrialized.

Bitcoin BTC BTCUSD miner CM
Source: Coin Metrics

In that sense, active Bitcoin miner addresses interacting with the mining pools total 34,000 in 2022. A much smaller number when compared to its all-time high, and with 2021 when these addresses stood at 92,000.

Bitcoin Miners Reduce Holdings, But Remain Bullish

The total number of 1-hop BTC addresses have been dumping their Bitcoin since July 2020. This metric inversely correlates with the price of BTC. While the cryptocurrency rose, the BTC supply held by these addresses trended to the downside.

These entities have sold at least 500,000 BTC from that period until June 2022 impacted by price volatility. As seen below, active miners have been reducing their supply as well but only sold around 25,000 BTC.

Bitcoin BTC BTCUSD CM 2
Source: Coin Metrics

Coin Metrics analyst Parker Merritt added the following to the recent findings:

While most miners prefer HODLing, last week’s market turbulence threw many miners for a loop. With the wick down below $18K, several companies became forced sellers, liquidating their BTC treasuries to minimize the impacts of a margin call.

Related Reading | Controlling The Chaos: Alameda Ventures Bails Out Voyager With $200M & 15K BTC

There is an uptick on the chart above, which could translate into a new period of BTC accumulation from miners. Overall, less leverage in the crypto market could contribute to healthier price action.

Indian Investors Might Face 28% Additional Crypto Tax in the Form of GST

June 23, 2022

Coinbase Lays-off 8% of Staff in India Following Recent Market Turmoil
