Music Therapy Aids in Treatment of Anxiety Disorder
“Music is the universal language of mankind,” said Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, the most popular American poet in the 19th century. No doubt, music touches everybody’s life one way or the other, and listening to it can have a soothing effect on our bodies and minds. No wonder, it enhances the listener’s mood.
In fact, music can be an effective tool in managing anxiety in individuals receiving treatment for anxiety disorder. Several studies unequivocally echo the numerous benefits that music can have in pacifying anxiety in people.
According to a 2015 systematic review and meta-analysis of data from 72 trials by doctors from Queen Mary University of London, surgical patients who listened to music reported to be significantly less anxious than those who did not. They also appeared more satisfied postoperatively. They observed that the patients who were permitted to choose the music showed non-significant reductions in pain and analgesia use.
“Cognitive activities such as listening to music can affect perceived intensity and unpleasantness of pain, enabling patients’ sensation of pain to be reduced,” felt the authors. They said, “Another potential mechanism could be reduced autonomic nervous system activity, such as reduced pulse and respiration rate and decreased blood pressure.” This explains the potential effect of music on anxiety.
Patients receiving treatment for an anxiety disorder can immensely benefit from the use of music as a complementary therapy. There are many generalized anxiety disorders treatment center that include music therapy in their treatment plans and asses its impact on the patients.
Another 2015 study titled “Music Therapy in Generalized Anxiety Disorder,” now available online, explored the possible benefits of music in the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder (GAD). The authors said that music therapy is a novel approach in clinical psychiatry for generalized anxiety disorder.
The study used music therapy to decrease the symptomatology of this disorder following a structured protocol and the results visibly demonstrated that music therapy was effective in reducing anxiety and depression levels in GAD patients.
Key takeaways from the research:
- Along with pharmacotherapy treatment, music therapy can reduce anxiety levels in case of a GAD.
- Along with pharmacotherapy treatment, music therapy can reduce depression levels in a GAD case.
- Music therapy can achieve a significant improvement in patients with GAD.
Well-known treatment programs like the GAD treatment Center can gain extensively from such researches, which would add a new dimension to the treatment.
A similar study by researchers at the University of Utah Pain Research Center also discovered that listening to music can be highly effective in reducing pain in high-anxiety individuals. Music, according to them, can distract people and can be effective among those who can easily become absorbed in cognitive activities. The research, which tried to evaluate the potential benefits from music in diverting psychological responses to experimental pain stimuli, unraveled that the arousal from the pain stimuli decreased reliably with the increase of music-task demand.
This shows that music has a role to play in reducing anxiety in people. It can divert the attention from a worry and work in mollifying anxiety symptoms in an individual. Extensive use of this therapy will assuage medication in anxiety treatment and also work as a long-term solution for anxiety disorder patients. Besides, it is cost effective as well.
Dublin – A Beginner’s Guide to a Luxury Stay in Ireland
Luxury Stay at the Dublin Dylan Hotel
The newest boutique hotel in Dublin, the Dylan Hotel, which is rated five stars, is located just a few minutes from the city center. The hotel has received two awards, as the best new hotel in 2006 and as the best boutique hotel in 2008 from Hospitality Ireland Magazine. It was designed with opulent Victorian facade that ensconces a contemporary interior. This Dublin hotel exudes elegance, which is also reflected in the individual design of its rooms. The 44 rooms and six suites are fully equipped with modern amenities like plasma televisions, MP3 players, in-room safes, cordless phones with voicemail, custom made 7th Heaven Beds which you would not want to get out of, the best Frette linen, air conditioning, under floor heated bathrooms, power showers, robes & slippers, Etro toiletries and a mini bar. You get a sumptuous array of food and wine choices in their in-house restaurant that is opulently furnished in the 1940’s fashion. The Dylan is simply one of the best hotels in Dublin.
The Grandeur of the Radisson SAS St. Helen’s Hotel
The Radisson SAS St. Helen’s Hotel is one of Dublin’s magnificent hotels. Built in the 17th century, it was once one of Ireland’s historic mansions. This beautiful Dublin hotel is located 3 miles away from the city center and is surrounded by woodlands and lush gardens. The 151 lavishly-appointed rooms and 25 suites overlook the beautiful gardens. Balconies with beautiful views of the garden are found in the best rooms. The guest rooms are located in the extension building which was just recently put up using Portland to copy the front part of the original mansion. The rooms are appointed with modern conveniences like a mini-bar, tea & coffee maker, ironing facilities, cable television and wi-fi internet. This lavish Dublin hotel has an Italian restaurant that offers a varied selection of good food and wine. One of the best hotels to stay in Dublin is the Radisson SAS St. Helen’s Hotel.
Pleasure at the Citywest Hotel, Conference, Leisure & Golf Resort
Citywest Hotel, Conference, Leisure & Golf Resort is considered one of Ireland’s biggest hotel and convention/events venue. This hotel is also considered one of Europe’s top conference venue with a capacity of 4,000 guests. This enormous Dublin hotel is about 15 kilometers from the center of Dublin and sits on 400 acres of woodland providing its guests with a secluded and quiet ambiance. The hotel boasts of 1,714 spacious rooms equipped with modern amenities like broadband internet, tea &coffee making facilities, ironing facilities, multichannel television, Jacuzzi and a minibar. The guests may also request extra facilities like air conditioning, bathrobes, slippers and many more. For the golf lovers, Citywest has two 18-hole golf courses designed by Christy O’Connor Junior with Ireland’s finest fairways that will challenge both amateurs and professionals. The hotel also has a health and leisure center that has facilities for the ardent health aficionado and for guests who want to rejuvenate. The Citywest Hotel is advised for those who might want to hold a convention or simply for those who want to rest and relax.
Classy Dublin Merrion Hotel
Right in the heart of Dublin, across from Government buildings and the National Museum, stands the Merrion Hotel, one of Dublin’s top-ranked 5-star hotels. This Dublin hotel is home to one of Ireland’s most important private art collection. It is decorated with fine antiques and décor to replicate the elegance of the 18th century townhouses. You can relax and invigorate in the 123 large guest rooms and 19 suites which are all provided with state of the art amenities such as wifi internet access, cable satellite television, fax machine, ironing facilities and a minibar. Two of Dublin’s best restaurants are housed in the Merrion, the Cellar Restaurant and Restaurant Patrick Dilbaud, Dublin’s only 2-Star Michelin Restaurant. For those who want to relax and refresh themselves, the hotel has the Tethra Spa, a full service spa where guests can use the large infinity pool and the steam room. Consider a stay at the Merrion Hotel when you are in search of the best hotels in Dublin.
Owner Builder Financing Without A Contractor’s License
So you’ve done some research on owner builder financing… Maybe you’ve called you’re local bank and said, “I want to build my own home, I need owner builder financing.”, and they basically said, “Good luck finding that!” Well, loans for owner builders do still exist and you don’t need a background in home building to get financing.
You’ll find that some lenders call a program that they have, an owner builder financing program, only to find out that what it really means is that they will let you build your own home if you’re a General Contractor. That’s still great for those with Contractor’s licenses, but what about your average working family with no experience and no license? Most banks require you to have a license or require an approved/preferred site supervisor. Some require an approved builder. What do you do if you want to build your own home, but don’t want to use a builder or site supervisor. Read on.
The internet is a great tool to start searching to see what your options are when you’ve been turned down for owner builder financing locally, so for that I applaud you for finding this article.
Owner builder financing is slowly becoming harder and harder to find mainly because of the current state of the mortgage industry. With all of the foreclosures being filed all across the country, lender guidelines are becoming tougher to meet. Stated income and no doc programs are nearly gone, although there are a hand full of lenders who will still fund them with limited to no documentation to good borrowers. With guidelines stiffening, large lenders are shifting towards A paper loans with very little risk, especially when it comes to owner builder loans. But, this doesn’t mean that every lender has stopped lending money to owner builders, it’s just harder to locate one that will.
Every month, hundreds, if not thousands, of people are looking to the internet to locate and owner builder financing company, but there are a few to be found by searching alone. And, if you do find one, there’s a chance that they do not lend in your state. So, what do you do?
Well, credit unions enjoy funding owner builder loans, it’s just a matter of finding one that can help you in your local area. They usually have great terms for their owner builder financing programs and understand that type of construction loan. Otherwise, your other option is to locate an owner builder consulting company who has probably done all the research for you who can help you with the financing through one of their lenders. A plus to using an owner builder company is that, for a small fee, you can obtain better terms on your loan, like 100% financing for land, all materials, and labor. The reason, because of their involvement, either as a site supervisor or remote consultant, your success as an owner builder increases, therefore it’s less risk for the bank.
One thing to watch out for, are owner builder companies who charge outrageous fees. Some owner builder consulting companies charge such a ridiculously high fee that hiring a General Contractor would have cost you the same.
One excellent program for owner builder financing is construction to permanent loan, this is one loan for the land, construction, and permanent mortgage once your home is complete. This is the best type of loan available for your average size home. You have one set of closing costs for what is traditionally three loans. It works like a normal construction loan, but once you reach completion of your home, it is modified to a permanent mortgage, such as a 30 year fixed, a 15 year fixed, or some type of ARM loan.
Owner Builder Financing Rates
Construction loan rates for owner builders is not terribly insane. People are concerned about paying a high interest rate during construction and should be, but the truth is, construction loan rates are not that bad. The bank is taking a huge risk on you upfront, so to be able to build your home for less than 8.5% during construction would still be a great deal, but the truth is, rates can be even lower than this. Of course after the construction period and you modify to a permanent mortgage, rates should be in the ballpark of what market rates are at that time. There are some loan programs that allow you to lock in your permanent rate before you even start construction.
For owner builder financing approval, you are basically qualifying for the end loan, this is what makes the construction loan possible. Although, if your construction loan term goes over the set 6, 9, 12 month period, whatever is designated by the lender, you may need to be approved again for the end loan.
Construction interest can be paid during construction or some programs allow your construction interest to come out of your construction loan during your build. However, if you do have to pay interest during your construction loan period, you will only be paying interest on the amount that you have currently drawn on. For instance, if you have just closed, you are only paying interest on the amount that was paid by the bank for the land. As you build and draw additional funds for the project, your interest payments will increase. This is a great incentive to make sure that the construction of your home is going as planned and that the project is always moving right along.
Owner builder financing is still available and is not going away any time soon. As long as lenders scrutinize each project so they limit their risks, owner builder financing programs should be around for some time to come.
Why? When you apply for a construction loan, you are budgeting that you can build your house for 85% of what it will be worth, depending on the lenders guidelines. This means that if your home will be worth $100,000 at the end of construction, you should be able to build it for $85,000. Some lenders are tighter on these rules and require that number to be higher or lower, but for the most part, you are required to qualify under ‘future appraised value’ or ‘cost to build’.
Soft Market Areas
In this day and age, there are areas that are designated as soft market areas due to the rate in decline of house values within a certain county, geographical location to a declining area, or zip code. What does this mean for you? Well, if you plan to build in a soft market area, you will be required to bring some money to the closing table either in the form of cash or equity in the land you already own. Most lenders require a down payment of 10% upon closing if you plan on building in a soft market. Some lenders require 20% down. Owner builder financing is still available in these areas, but a down payment is needed.
Owner builder financing is available and can be located either locally or through a nationwide lender to build your own home without having to carry a contractors license.
The Best Books For Bar Exam Preparation
Preparing for the bar exam requires you to practice, practice and practice more, but having the right resources to study from is equally important. This article’s focus is upon the materials that worked for me and came recommended to me from ABA law school graduates and colleagues who have passed the bar on their first attempt. After following their advice, I finally passed.
First, you absolutely must have the current version of Barbri’s Mini Convisor Review. It’s all the black letter law you need to memorize for the bar exam. The law provided within this guide is complete, thorough and includes all the elements you’ll need to analyze in your essay responses. Use this review guide to create your rule statements and you’re well on your way to passing the bar exam. You can purchase it used or new.
The MBE portion requires more practice. You can use any of the MBE question books on the market and there are even online testing programs available, if that suits you. I suggest the Emmanuel Strategies and Tactics for the MBE. Answer as many practice questions as you can. You’ll need to learn from your mistakes and really notice the patterns in the questions to be able to answer all 200 questions within the time limit. Then, the night before the MBE test, only review your notes created from the answers you missed during practice.
To pass the bar exam, you need to practice. I recommend writing practice essays under timed conditions. Also, having someone else review your answers and give objective feedback is extremely helpful. I have taken several bar exam review courses, and they all, but one, over inflated my practice essay scores, which led me to believe I was performing better in practice than I did on the bar exam. When I finally found Bar Graders on the web and took more than 40 practice essays, my exam score significantly improved. These are past bar exam graders and I would want no one else grading my practice essays. Hands down, they should be your only bar review course.
Lastly, a few words about the Performance Test. Try a strategy that has you working efficiently on the performance test. There are a lot of performance exam strategies that will have you prepare a grid outline of the issues that match the law and you work from that grid to type or write your answer. Forget those graphs, charts and rainbow highlighter approaches because they don’t work and waste your precious time. Of course, many of the bar review courses include materials on the performance test, so you may not need to purchase additional materials. However, if you’re wondering what else is out there and what has worked for other bar exam takers, then its worth a search for additional materials. I wish you the very best in your preparations for the exam and in your career.
