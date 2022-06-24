Finance
Normal Microbial Flora
The human body harbors several species of bacteria, viruses, fungi, and protozoa. The excellent majority of these are commensals, or “normal flora,” defined as organisms that live symbiotically on or inside the human host but rarely cause disease.
Anatomic sites where bacteria are usually discovered include the skin (staphylococci and diphtheroids), oropharynx (streptococci, anaerobes), large intestine (enterococci, enteric bacilli), and vagina (lactobacilli). Determining when an isolate is a component from the typical flora rather than an invasive pathogen may be difficult.
For example, culture of staphylococci from a blood sample may represent skin contamination at the time of phlebotomy or may indicate a potentially life-threatening bloodstream infection. Helpful clues include symptoms and signs of virus (eg, cough, fever) and the presence of inflammatory cells (eg, polymorphonuclear cells in the sputum and an elevated proportion of immature neutrophils within the blood).
Isolation of an obligate pathogen for example Mycobacterium tuberculosis from any website is diagnostic of virus. Fortunately, couple of microorganisms are absolute pathogens. For instance, Neisseria meningitidis, a major bacterial cause of meningitis, can be cultured from the oropharynx of as numerous as 10% of asymptomatic people, in which case it represents transient typical flora.
Even if asymptomatic, the host can serve as a carrier, transferring bacteria to susceptible people. Infections resulting from commensals that hardly ever cause illness (eg, Candida albicans) or organisms ubiquitous in the environment which are generally not considered human pathogens (eg, Mycobacterium avium complex; MAC) are termed opportunistic infections.
These infections occur nearly exclusively in immunocompromised hosts such as HIV-infected sufferers or transplant recipients. The agents are opportunists in that they take advantage of impaired host immunity to trigger virus but rarely trigger illness in a healthy host. The website from which an organism is cultured is essential in differentiating colonization from virus.
Growth of any microorganism from a usually sterile website such as blood, cerebrospinal fluid, synovial (joint) fluid, or deep tissues of the body is diagnostic of virus. For example, Bacteroides, the predominant genus of bacteria within the colon, might trigger intra-abdominal abscesses and sepsis when the integrity from the colonic mucosa is breached.
Staphylococcus epidermidis, a common skin commensal, can trigger bacteremia after intravascular catheter placement. Knowledge from the common endogenous flora may be helpful in determining the cause of an infection and may aid in the choice of empiric antibiotic therapy. When the delicate symbiosis between the commensal and the host is disturbed, the typical flora may be overgrown by either endogenous or exogenous organisms.
This phenomenon, which may be transient or persistent, is called colonization. For instance, broad-spectrum antibiotics will destroy normal vaginal flora, for example lactobacilli, and allow overgrowth of Candida (yeast) species. When replacement from the typical flora occurs within the hospital surroundings, the colonizers are said to be nosocomially acquired.
The distinction between hospital-acquired and community-acquired infections has blurred in recent years, simply because of an improve in medical care within the house or skilled nursing facility among sufferers who previously would have required long-term hospitalization.
For this reason, the broader term “healthcare-associated infections” is used to encompass both hospitalized patients and patients with frequent medical interactions (eg, residence in nursing home, outpatient hemodialysis, home intravenous antibiotics). Healthcare-associated infections are significant because the organisms are often resistant to multiple antibiotics.
Not uncommonly, colonization will progress to symptomatic infection. For instance, people hospitalized for extended periods frequently become colonized with gram-negative bacteria such as Pseudomonas aeruginosa. These people are then at increased risk for life-threatening infections for example pseudomonas pneumonia.
Host defense mechanisms that serve to inhibit colonization by pathogenic bacteria consist of (1) mechanical clearance, (2) phagocytic killing, and (3) depriving organisms of necessary nutrients. Successful colonizers have adapted to evade or overcome these defenses. For instance, gonococci, the bacteria that cause gonorrhea, avoid excretion in the urine by adhering to the mucosal epithelium from the urogenital tract with pili.
Pneumococci resist phagocytosis by encapsulation inside a slime layer that impairs uptake by neutrophils. Some staphylococci elaborate enzymes known as hemolysins that destroy host red blood cells, thus giving them access to a needed source of iron. Colonization of sites that are usually sterile or have really couple of microbes is usually simpler because there’s no competition for nutrients from endogenous flora. However, host defenses at these websites are frequently vigorous.
For instance, the stomach is normally sterile because few microbes can survive at the typical gastric pH of 4.0. Nevertheless, if antacids are used to decrease gastric acidity, colonization from the stomach and trachea with gram-negative bacteria rapidly occurs. The typical flora prevents colonization via several mechanisms. These organisms frequently have a selective benefit over colonizers in that they’re already established in an anatomic niche.
This means that they are bound to receptors on the host cell and are able to metabolize local nutrients. Numerous species of the typical flora are capable to create bacteriocins, proteins which are toxic to other bacterial strains or species. Finally, the normal flora promotes production of antibodies that may cross-react with colonizing organisms.
For instance, an antibody produced against E coli, a gram-negative bacterium normally found in the big intestine, cross-reacts with the polysaccharide capsule of a meningitis-producing strain of N meningitidis. When the normal flora is altered (eg, by the administration of broad-spectrum antibiotics), one bacterial species might predominate or exogenous bacteria might gain a selective advantage, permitting colonization and predisposing the host to infection.
Virtual Office Space Provides New Business Owners With Authentic And Substantive Benefits
In this ever expanding internet age we are discovering new and innovating ways of streamlining the way in which we conduct our business. The world is a very big place and yet we are able to work with anyone from anywhere at any given time and that is what makes this day and age an incredibly exciting time to do business; and of course to be alive!
One of the most interesting developments in business is the introduction of the virtual office; A commonly misunderstood and severely underrated way of operating a new business. If you were to have tried to pitch the idea to an entrepreneur in the 80’s they would have thought you insane! To have an office that you don’t work from and doesn’t physically exist? – Granted without the internet the concept sounds rather farfetched but all of that aside the benefits of renting virtual office space are highly propitious.
A virtual office space is a business location that only exists in the realm of cyberspace. This is the kind of setup that allows business owners and their employees to work from absolutely any location they choose by using technology such as their mobile phones, laptops and computers via access to the internet. Renting virtual office space can provide you with a significant amount of flexibility and financial savings in comparison to the traditional office space setup. Virtual office space also allows the business owner to employ anyone they desire without the restrictions of having to hire those who live within a certain area. This opens up a whole new world of opportunity and allows you to extend your search and broaden your horizons entirely.
When it comes to conducting meetings, this can be done via tele and video conferencing and all documents can be shared and transmitted electronically. This highlights some of the greener elements that make virtual office space a more viable option to those who are looking to ‘do their part for the environment’ – by saving on money, fuel and resources.
There are a number of companies out there who are in the business of providing virtual office space to new businesses. This allows people to possess the prestige of an important sounding address in a reputable business district without having to commit to actually renting or getting a mortgage on a physical office location. These companies also provide a number of additional services such as a professional phone answering service and even the occasional rental of office space and conference rooms (as sometimes it is necessary to have your employees in the same room together, especially when spit-balling a new and important project for example).
The best thing about virtual office space is that there is very little commitment! You can trial a virtual office space without having to sign up for a 30 year mortgage. This offers you an ideal opportunity to try it out and see if it suits the way in which you wish to operate your business. No strings, no bricks, no water.
Causes of Divorce – The Three A’s
There are probably as many causes of divorce as there are individuals divorcing. Only the couple themselves can really make the decision as to whether it is genuinely “irretrievably broken.”
I would submit that there are three key areas that encompass the most of the real causes of divorce – the “3 A’s – Adultery, Abuse, and Addiction.”
Adultery is one of the leading underlying causes of divorce in this country. According to the electronic article “Adultery: Statistics on Cheating Spouses,” published by Eagle’s Nest Publications, “60-70 percent of adultery victims are women” while “30-40 percent of adultery victims are men.” In various countries adultery is illegal. In the United States, adultery is only legally recognized as grounds for divorce in a couple of states. However, adultery is usually one of the top reasons cited for divorce. This is not a new behavior, but modern technology, readily available sex partners and societal apathy seems to foster the behavior. There are many couples who have been able to survive an adulterous affair and rebuild a marriage, but this is usually a challenging process and takes a great deal of commitment. If the couple are not each focused on rebuilding a relationship of fidelity and trust, the marriage will likely not survive as a healthy relationship.
Abuse has so many faces, that it really is a study in and of itself. Perhaps it will suffice to say that abusive behaviors do not go away just because they are exposed to the light of day. Abuse, be it emotional, physical, sexual, or any combination, takes counseling and sincere and focused work and commitment to change. It often requires significant counseling and the work of a twelve step program to come to self-mastery. And, very often the abused cannot risk staying until the abuser masters herself or himself.
Addictions lead many people to become so dependent on a behavior or a substance that they no longer see how to abstain from it. These addictions – whether it be physical, such as drugs, alcohol, pornographic or sexual addictions, emotional, such as eating disorders, gambling or shopaholism, or other addictions, interfere with an individual’s abilities to place their priorities on their marriage and family relations. Everything becomes secondary. And as with abuse, the other spouse may not choose to endure the fallout in hopes that the addicted party can become sober from their addiction and remain so.
There are powerful 12-Step programs available that address the whole gamut of addictions, including pornography and sexual addictions, as well as substance abuse and gambling. Many psychologists and other mental health professionals suggest that these addictions are only mastered and controlled through a 12 step program, based on the original Alcoholics Anonymous model. Where there is addiction, there are victims of those addictions within the family, and healing best occurs if those victims of the addictions seek counseling and help as well as the addict himself/herself.
There are avenues of trying to deal with each of these problems, if both parties are determined to work at the solutions. In the short term, it may seem the more difficult choice. Often it does not work because the spouses are not equally committed to building a relationship that will survive.
Business Meeting Thank You Note Samples
After just about any meeting, successful or note, it never hurts to follow up with a thank you note. It shows you respect your client’s time and even if your product wasn’t a good fit this time, your client knows you’re a courteous, professional colleague he’d like to do business with again.
Email or snail mail? You know best; think about the client’s company culture. Usually email is fine, especially if you’re thanking for something informal like time.
Your tone is also something only you can gauge. When in doubt, more formal is better. You don’t have to be cold or stuffy but do be respectful.
Here are a few examples you can customize to your own situation.
Example 1:
Dear Todd,
It was a pleasure meeting you yesterday. Your ideas on new approaches to sales in our region were insightful and a great help to me. Thank you for making time to meet with me and for sharing your thoughts.
Sincerely,
—————————————–
Dear Dr. Price,
Thank you for seeing me yesterday. I appreciated the chance to discuss our new products with you. Your opinions are always helpful and interesting. I hope the latest product will fit your needs.
It’s always a pleasure to see you!
Best Regards,
—————————————–
Josh,
It was a pleasure to finally get a chance to meet you today. Your research project sounds very interesting and offers a compelling value proposition to to the mobile phone carriers. As discussed, my team has done extensive work in the type of data collection that your research requires.
Please let me know if I can provide you with more details about how we would work on the project.
Look forward to speaking with you soon.
—————————————–
Dear Paul,
Thank you for your time today. Jack and I very much appreciated your input on our new business development strategy. I know that you have a number of demands on your schedule right now so the fact that you took as much time as you did to guide us is even more welcome.
We will be sure to circle back with you when the plan is finalized in order for you to provide your stamp of approval as well as any final comments.
