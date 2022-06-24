News
Orlando Magic make Paolo Banchero the No. 1 pick in NBA draft
In a surprise move, the Orlando Magic made Duke’s Paolo Banchero the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft on Thursday.
The 6-foot-10, 250-pound power forward is the fourth No. 1 pick in franchise history, joining Shaquille O’Neal, Chris Webber, and Dwight Howard.
Banchero was chosen over early favorites to be taken No. 1: Chet Holmgren (Gonzaga) and Jabari Smith (Auburn).
More to come ….
Scott Jensen proposes tax cuts to counter inflation, including phaseout of personal income tax
Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen called Thursday for tax cuts and a clampdown on government spending and regulations to help Minnesotans cope with the highest inflation rate in 40 years.
Inflation is already dominating election campaigns nationwide. Republicans see it as a potent issue for trying to build up their ranks at the Minnesota Capitol and other statehouses across the country, as well as in Congress.
“We need to put more money in the pocketbooks and the checkbooks of everyday Minnesotans now,” Jensen said at a news conference.
Democratic Gov. Tim Walz a day earlier renewed his call for legislators to approve one-time tax rebate checks of $1,000 for individual filers and $2,000 for couples to return part of the state’s remaining $7 billion budget surplus to taxpayers to help them cope with high gas and other prices.
That got Walz a shout-out Wednesday from President Joe Biden, who called on other state and local governments to take similar actions as he proposed a federal gas tax holiday. But Republican legislative leaders once again dismissed the rebate proposal as an election-year gimmick and maintained their calls for permanent tax cuts. Chances for a special session to approve any changes remain dim.
Jensen criticized the governor’s plan as “pandering” because he’d send checks to all Minnesotans whether they paid taxes that contributed to the surplus or not. He called for an eventual phase-out of the state’s personal income tax. He also backed a GOP push to eliminate state income taxes on Social Security benefits, which are already exempt for many lower- and middle-income Minnesotans.
Though his plan was short on specifics on how he’d get there, Jensen said his goal is to return around $4,000 to $5,000 for every family of four, and that his plan might include some kind of one-time, up-front payment along with permanent cuts.
Democrats criticized Jensen for a lack of details, saying his proposal to eliminate the personal income tax would cost the state $30 billion in annual revenue that funds education, health care and other programs.
“Scott Jensen’s tax plan will decimate our schools and gut public programs that our families rely on for access to affordable health care and so much more,” Marissa Luna, executive director of the Democratic-aligned Alliance for a Better Minnesota, said in a statement. “We need a leader who works for all of us, not just the wealthy and big corporations.”
Jensen, a family practice physician and former state senator from Chaska, has been moving beyond the vaccine skepticism and opposition to Walz’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic that helped him secure the GOP endorsement, and has been talking up public safety and economics in recent weeks.
He previously proposed suspending the state’s 28.6 cents-per-gallon gas tax. Walz hasn’t ruled out a gas tax holiday, but the idea didn’t catch on before the Legislature adjourned its regular session last month, and the governor has called his rebate proposal a more effective alternative.
Governors can’t do much to reduce inflation, which is a problem of the national economy, but Jensen said the state can help cut people’s costs. He didn’t have many specifics for how to address the big hole that eliminating the personal income tax would blow in the state budget. But he said he wants to get that conversation going.
“If we can’t have that conversation, we’re never going to solve the problem with big, bold ideas,” Jensen said.
Creating a “sizzling economy” could help, Jensen said, along with “dramatically reducing” state expenditures. Eliminating waste, fraud and abuse could make a “huge dent,” he added, citing the cost overruns with the troubled Southwest Light Rail project and state driver’s licensing system as examples, along with fraud that’s been exposed in day care and food bank programs.
Charges: Man drew loaded gun within inches of St. Paul officer’s face; no one was injured in ensuing struggle
A domestic-related call at a St. Paul apartment on Tuesday took a turn for the worse for a police officer when a man drew a loaded handgun within inches of the officer’s face, according to prosecutors.
At one point, as St. Paul officer Andy Heroux fought for the gun, he felt it was going to be fired. Heroux “turned his head and closed his eyes anticipating the gunshot,” but the gun did not fire, according to a criminal complaint filed Thursday.
Allen Denzell Oliver-Hall, 27, of St. Paul, was charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.
During the struggle, Heroux managed to grab the gun from Oliver-Hall and throw it across the living room floor. The officer held him down until another officer arrived and he was put in handcuffs.
The gun had a round in the chamber, according to the criminal complaint.
APARTMENT BUILDING
Heroux was sent to the apartment building at 1553 Timberlake Road — just west of Interstate 35E and south of Wheelock Parkway — around 3:20 p.m. on what was initially reported to involve a custody exchange.
Oliver-Hall’s girlfriend, identified in the complaint as KA, said that earlier in the day he yelled and damaged things at her apartment. She said he was drunk and barricaded the front door with a couch. She and her son left.
KA told Heroux she had returned to the apartment to gather more belongings, but could not get in because her keys were inside. KA and her aunt asked Heroux to “help get KA back into her apartment, to make sure Oliver-Hall was OK, and to make sure it was safe for her to return,” the complaint read.
Oliver-Hall let Heroux inside and said he did not live there and was visiting KA. His eyes were bloodshot and watery and his breath smelled of alcohol, leading Heroux to believe he was still drunk. Oliver-Hall asked Heroux to leave several times so he could gather his stuff, but the officer said he could not do that since KA wanted him to stay in the apartment with him. Heroux tried to encourage Oliver-Hall to leave with him for KA’s safety. He agreed.
Oliver-Hall walked over to a couch, said he wasn’t going back to jail and sat down. Heroux assured him he wasn’t looking to take him to jail, that he just wanted to give him a ride somewhere, the complaint states.
Oliver-Hall repeatedly said he would leave if Heroux turned his back for a few seconds, leading the officer to believe he was trying to distract him and conceal something, the complaint says. Heroux asked dispatch for another squad to respond.
LIFE-THREATENING SITUATION, ACCORDING TO COMPLAINT
Heroux then saw the back end of a handgun sticking out between Oliver-Hall’s legs.
“Officer Heroux realized he was in a life-threatening situation, and he decided to grab Oliver-Hall while ordering Oliver-Hall to keep his hands up,” the complaint read.
Oliver-Hall grabbed the handgun and drew it to within inches of Heroux’s face. He grabbed the gun’s barrel, then tackled Oliver-Hall. They landed on the couch.
Oliver-Hall had his finger near the gun’s trigger and yelled, “The gun is loaded!” according to the complaint. Heroux felt the gun was about to be fired and believed “Oliver-Hall would shoot him if he got control of it,” the complaint read.
Oliver-Hall refused to let the gun go when ordered to do so, according to the complaint. Heroux was able to wrest the gun from him and throw it. Oliver-Hall tried to get to his feet, but Heroux used his body weight to hold him down on the couch until the second officer arrived.
Oliver-Hall has a prior felony conviction for residential burglary out of Illinois that may make him ineligible to possess firearms, the complaint states. He was sentenced on that charge shortly after turning 18 years of age.
Oliver-Hall remained at the Ramsey County Jail on Thursday in lieu of $200,000 bail. He is scheduled to make a first court appearance on the charge Friday morning.
Hearing: Trump told Justice Dept. to call election ‘corrupt’
By ERIC TUCKER
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump hounded the Justice Department to pursue his false election fraud claims, striving in vain to enlist top law enforcement officials in his desperate bid to stay in power and relenting only when warned in the Oval Office of mass resignations, according to testimony Thursday to the House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.
Three Trump-era Justice Department officials recounted persistent badgering from the president, including day after day of directives to chase baseless allegations that the election won by Democrat Joe Biden had been stolen. They said they swept aside each demand from Trump because there was no evidence of widespread fraud, then banded together when the president weighed whether to replace the department’s top lawyer with a lower-level official willing to help undo the results.
The hearing, the fifth this month by the panel probing the assault on the Capitol, made clear that Trump’s sweeping pressure campaign targeted not only statewide election officials but also his own executive branch agencies. The witnesses solemnly described the constant contact from the president as an extraordinary breach of protocol, especially since the Justice Department has long cherished its independence from the White House and steered clear of partisan politics in investigative decisions.
“When you damage our fundamental institutions, it’s not easy to repair them,” said Jeffrey Rosen, the acting attorney general in the final days of the Trump administration. “So I thought this was a really important issue, to try to make sure the Justice Department was able to stay on the right course.”
The hearing focused on a memorably tumultuous time at the department after the December 2020 departure of Attorney General William Barr, who drew Trump’s ire with his public proclamation that there was no evidence of fraud that could have changed the election results. He was replaced by his top deputy, Rosen, who said that for a roughly two-week period after taking the job, he either met with or was called by Trump virtually every day. The common theme, he said, was “dissatisfaction about that the Justice Department had done to investigate election fraud.”
Trump presented the department with an “arsenal of allegations,” none of them true, said Richard Donoghue, another top official who testified Thursday. Even so, Trump prodded the department at various points to seize voting machines, to appoint a special counsel to probe fraud claims and to simply declare the election corrupt.
The department did none of those things.
“For the department to insert itself into the political process this way, I think would have had grave consequences for the country that very well may have spiraled us into a constitutional crisis,” Donoghue said.
The testimony made clear that Trump did, however, find a willing ally inside the department, in the form of an environmental enforcement lawyer who’d become the leader of the agency’s civil division. The attorney, Jeffrey Clark, was introduced to Trump in late December by a Republican congressman and postured himself as willing to champion the election fraud claims. In a contentious Oval Office meeting on the night of Jan. 3, 2021, just three days before the election, Trump toyed with replacing Rosen with Clark but backed down amid threats of mass resignations,
Clark’s name was referenced early and often in the hearing, with Rep. Adam Kinzinger, an Illinois Republican and committee member, deriding him as a lawyer whose sole qualification was his fealty to Trump. A lawyer for Clark did not return messages seeking comment.
“Who is Jeff Clark?” Kinzinger asked rhetorically. “He would do whatever the president wanted him to do, including overthrowing a free and fair democratic election.”
Barely an hour before the hearing began, it was revealed that federal agents on Wednesday searched Clark’s Virginia home, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to discuss it by name and spoke on condition of anonymity. It was not clear what agents were seeking.
The latest hearing centered less on the violence at the Capitol than on the legal push by Trump to undo the election results. In one phone conversation, according to handwritten notes taken by Donoghue and highlighted at Thursday’s hearing, Trump directed Rosen to “Just say the election was corrupt and leave the rest to me and the R. Congressmen.”
Around that time, Trump was introduced by a Republican congressman, Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, to Clark, who’d joined the department in 2018 as its chief environmental lawyer and was later appointed to run its civil division. Clark has been subpoenaed by the committee but was not among the witnesses Thursday. Lawmakers on Thursday played a videotaped deposition showing him repeatedly invoking his constitutional right against self-incrimination.
Perry’s name surfaced later in the hearing, when the committee played videotaped statements from Trump aides saying that he and several other Republican members of Congress sought pardons from the president that would shield them from criminal prosecution, the testimony revealed.
Perry and fellow GOP Reps. Andy Biggs of Arizona, Mo Brooks of Alabama, Matt Gaetz of Florida and Louie Gohmert of Texas all had been involved in efforts to reject the electoral tally or submit “fake electors.” Gaetz tweeted Thursday that the hearing was a “political sideshow.”
The situation came to a head on Jan. 3, 2021, a Sunday, when Clark informed Rosen in a private meeting at the Justice Department that Trump wanted to replace him with Clark as acting attorney general. Rosen, resisting the idea of being fired by a subordinate, testified that he contacted senior Justice Department officials to rally them together. He also requested a White House meeting.
That night, he showed up at the White House for what would be a dramatic, hours-long meeting centered on whether Trump should follow through with his plans for a radical leadership change at the department. Also there was Steven Engel, another senior Justice Department and Rosen ally who testified Thursday, and Clark.
At the start of the meeting, Rosen testified Thursday, “The president turned to me and he said: ‘The one thing we know is you, Rosen, you aren’t going to do anything. You don’t even even agree with the claims of election fraud and this guy at least might do something.”
Donoghue made clear to Engel that he would resign if Trump replaced Rosen with Clark. Trump asked Engel whether he would do the same, and Engel responded that absolutely he would because he’d be left with no choice.
The president backed down. The night, and later his Republican administration, ended with Rosen still atop the Justice Department.
Donoghue also sought to dissuade Trump from believing that Clark had the legal background to do as the president wished since he was not a criminal prosecutor at the department.
“And he kind of retorted by saying, ‘Well, I’ve done a lot of very complicated appeals and civil litigation, environmental litigation, and things like that,’” Donoghue said. “And I said: ‘That’s right. You’re an environmental lawyer. How about you go back to your office, and we’ll call you when there’s an oil spill.’”
___
Associated Press writers Michael Balsamo, Lisa Mascaro, Mary Clare Jalonick and Farnoush Amiri in Washington contributed to this report.
For full coverage of the Jan. 6 hearings, go to
