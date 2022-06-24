Finance
Photographers – Consider Core Strengths to Determine Growth Strategies
You own a small one photographer photography business. The photography industry is competitive. Yet, thanks to your hard work, creativity and tenacity, your business has continued to grow. You love your business. However, you love your family more and would like to increase your income while reducing your workload. The growth of the business is what will increase your income; but how do you chart a path to sustainable growth? One key to consider when answering this question is to determine your core competency. The following are some examples of how your core competencies can influence your growth.
1. Core Competency: Processing. Are you able to fly through the processing of your images? Are other photographers amazed at both the quality of your images and your turn around time? If this describes you then processing images is probably one of the core competencies of your business. You likely already have numerous automated batch processes and short-cuts in place. You likely also have solid computer and networking (computer) skills.
One possible growth path for someone in this situation is performing the processing for other photographers. Scripts, Actions and Networks can be extended to other computers. A streamlined process can be documented. Relatively unskilled help can run the simple part of the process. That unskilled help can access the computer with all its scripts from anywhere in the world through remote access computing (thus a photographer can hire from any low wage area of the world). Scale will bring efficiencies which allow for competitive pricing. Daily improvements in the process will increase margins. The model is almost unlimitedly scalable.
2. Core Competency: Marketing. Do you consistently have more customers than do your competitors? Would unbiased observers when comparing your product side by side with some of your less busy competitors say your work is comparable? If this is the case it is likely you have a core competency in photography marketing.
A person with this core competency can easily expand by providing a marketing service for other photographers. This service would be scalable (there are an awful lot of talented photographers who are not getting sufficient business. For example, if you are getting most of your business from your website because you have done some search engine optimization work on your website and you rank high on relevant keywords on Google, you can provide this service to photographers throughout the country.
There are a number of avenues in which a photography business can grow. One factor to consider when creating a growth plan is the photographer’s core competencies.
Tips For Choosing a Building Maintenance Service Provider
When choosing a professional service for repair or maintenance of your building, it is essential to scrutinize your options first. This is the question of aesthetics and internal health of your house or office or some commercial complex. It must not be taken lightly.
You must ask yourself some questions before you narrow it down to a particular professional service. For example, ask yourself:
1. Is your commercial building maintenance service provider is qualified and well equipped to do the entire span of maintenance activities inside and outside your home/ office?
It is important that you make sure that the people your service provider employs and the techniques it uses are skilled enough to pull off a satisfactory job overall.
2. Does your service provider take liability insurance in order to cover any service issues?
It is usual for good service providers to take liability insurance and give you the cover of safety in case job is not done up to the mark.
3. How much experience does your service provider hold?
The more experienced your contractor is, the more satisfactory and extensive services you can expect. With experience, you would also get many references and testimonials that would help you make up your mind in a more informed manner.
4. What is the span of services of your service provider?
An expansive service span would ensure that all your repair needs are met seamlessly and economically. You can expect your contractor to deal in both residential and commercial projects. They may also be into fresh construction of residential, industrial and commercial buildings maintenance.
To know more about the ideal features of a commercial building maintenance service, you may visit us.
Understanding the Juvenile Justice System in Texas
Any time a minor is arrested and accused of a crime, the process can be complex and overwhelming. The way juvenile cases are handled varies per state. For minors facing charges in Montgomery County, the juvenile justice system can be intimidating.
A child is defined as a person between the ages of 10 and 17, according to Texas Code Annotated § 51.02. If a person between the ages of 10 and 17 is arrested, or a person between the ages of 17 and 18 is arrested for conduct he or she engaged in before his or her 17th birthday, that person typically would be tried in juvenile court.
Juveniles can be charged with a variety of misdemeanors and felonies throughout Texas. Some of those charges include:
- Traffic-related crimes, including juvenile DWI
- Drug charges
- Violent juvenile crimes
- Marijuana-related charges
- Juvenile sex crimes, including sexting
- Juvenile theft and property crimes
When a child is arrested in Texas, the juvenile probation department will conduct an intake. The process is used to determine if the offender meets the definition of “child” and if there is probable cause to believe he or she committed the offense. It will also be decided whether the child will be detained prior to trial.
In several Texas counties, including Montgomery County, when a child is taken into custody by law enforcement, he or she is directed to the detention facility where juvenile staff assesses if the child is a risk to the community or himself or herself. If a child is considered a danger, he or she will be detained pending trail.
A child also could be detained if he or she likely would leave the court’s jurisdiction; he or she has no parent or guardian; or the child has a previous conviction. Juveniles do not have the option to bond out of detention, and release must be ordered by the juvenile judge, including administrative releases.
If the child is detained, two hearings will quickly be held in juvenile court, the first within 48 hours to determine probable cause. A detention hearing will be held within one to two business days. Subsequent detention hearings will be held every 10 to 15 days to determine if the child should continue to be held pending trial.
The child will face a two-part trial, with the first part know as the adjudication phase. During this phase, a jury will determine whether the child committed the offense. Children are not found “guilty” or “not guilty.” Instead, the jury will decide whether the charges against the child are “true” or “not true.” In order to find true, the decision must be unanimous.
If the child decides to skip the adjudication phase of trial, he or she may enter a “stipulation,” the equivalent to pleading guilty. The trial will progress directly to disposition, or the sentencing phase. The child typically will not have the right to a jury at this phase, and a judge will decide the punishments.
The main difference between the adult and juvenile justice systems in Texas is the goal of the juvenile justice system is rehabilitation, rather than punishment. Several counties, such as Montgomery County in Southeast Texas, work with a network of associates to help reform the child’s behavior.
For example, the Montgomery County Juvenile Probation Department works with police, guardians, Child Protective Services, Court Appointed Special Advocates, attorneys, mental health physicians, counselors and extended family to assist with the child’s best interest.
The child still will face a punishment, which could include a driver’s license suspension, probation, community service or even incarceration, depending on the crime committed. However, the goal of that punishment is to teach the child and change his or her behavior patterns.
Why a Durable Power of Attorney is “Durable” and Why It’s Great For Estate Planning
English common law understood that agents were sometimes needed in business and commerce. The president of Ford Motor Company, obviously, cannot be everywhere. He needs agents to conduct business. Also, someone who is on vacation out of the country and cannot sign a contract might appoint an agent to sign that all-important paper.
But under common law, an agent no longer had the ability to act when the principal was incapacitated (the “principal” being the person who confers the power). If the principal had dementia and could not sign an agreement, his agent could not sign either. His agent could have no greater power than the principal.
Now, if you haven’t figured this out all ready, we will all feel the effects of aging — if we are lucky. The symptoms are well known and do not require explanation. One of those symptoms particularly hard to take is the loss of memory; the ability to think as clearly as when we were younger. While this is not always disabling it is during this natural aging process that people often need help. But the English common law helped little if someone was in a coma, or had dementia.
Here Comes the Durable Power of Attorney.
But because helpless people obviously need the assistance of an agent the most, most jurisdictions now recognize a “durable” power of attorney (abbreviated “DPOA”). A DPOA is “durable” because it is in effect even when the “principal” is mentally incapacitated.
While a non-durable power of attorney merely authorizes the agent to act as long as there is no incapacity, a DPOA resolves this problem by allowing a trusted agent, or nominee, to act even if the principal lacks legal capacity — or in other words when that person cannot legally make decisions on his or her own behalf due to mental disability.
In California, a DPOA must have specific words to be “durable.” It must state, as provided in California Probate Code §4124, that: “This power of attorney shall become effective upon the incapacity of the principal”, or words to that effect.
Some Benefits of a DPOA
A DPOA has specific benefits; in fact, I would go even further to state that nearly everyone with a formal estate plan should consider having one. Here are some of the benefits:
- Often one may avoid an adult conservatorship. A primary benefit of having a DPOA is that it can often substitute for a formal conservatorship, which is often a costly court proceeding requiring continued court supervision. So if a person is under a disability and has a properly worded DPOA, his or her agent may be able to write checks, manage finances, or to take actions with regard to that person’s estate plan (like funding a trust) without specific court supervision.
- It can be rapidly effective. A DPOA can be effective immediately, or virtually so, without undergoing lengthy proceedings in Probate Court.
- It should be accepted in other states. A valid DPOA should be accepted in other states. California has a specific statute, Probate Code §4053, which specifically recognizes valid DPOAs executed in other states. However, with some states this may not be the case if the document grants a power not authorized in that state. However (and this “however” is big!): The IRS does not make it easy to recognize an attorney prepared power of attorney. There are hurdles set forth in specific Treasury Regulations [See, for instance, Treas. Reg. §601.503] and IRS practice making it difficult for an agent to sign off on tax forms. [IRS Deskguide (Publication 1514)]. However, a California taxpayer with a valid, properly executed power of attorney should not have any problem with the California Franchise Tax Board signing off on a state tax form.
- DPOAs are flexible. Specific authorizations, or “powers,” can be added or restricted in the governing agreement. The specific provisions are up to the principal.
Of Course, Not All is Perfect…
While very useful, the DPOA is not perfect by any means. One major problem is the possibility of abuse.
While conservatorships are bulky legal proceedings, there is at least court supervision. The DPOA lacks supervision and abuses have occurred, all too often. While conservators must jump through many legal hoops, there is no active court supervision or “hoops” for an agent under a DPOA. For example, California requires that conservators provide a court approved accounting of their financial activities. It also requires that conservators be bonded. But without a specific court order there are no such requirements for a mere agent.
Court proceedings can be filed, but that is often impractical. While court proceedings can be instituted to compel (for instance) the agent to submit an accounting or to revoke the agent’s authority, this is done all too infrequently. There is a big difference between a court supervised conservatorship, and filing a petition with the court.
In any event, who is going to file the petition with the court? Remember: The principal is mentally incapacitated! Comatose people generally can’t file probate petitions to compel their agents to account!
Sure, there are risks, and they can be addressed somewhat (but not completely) through a well-drafted document and some common sense precautions. A DPOA may not be for everyone. However, everyone should at least consider a DPOA as an element of his or her estate plan. An effectively drafted DPOA can “round out” a comprehensive plan, and fill in the blanks not covered in trusts and wills.
Disclaimer: The information in this article is not legal advice, and the use of it does not create an attorney-client relationship. Any liability that might arise from your use or reliance on this article or any links from this article is expressly disclaimed. This article is not to be acted upon as if it were legal advice, and is subject to change without notice, or may include obsolete or dated information, or information not relevant to your jurisdiction. If you require legal services, you should consult with an attorney.
