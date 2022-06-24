News
Pride festival, parade mark 50th anniversary in Twin Cities
The Twin Cities Pride festival and parade are returning this weekend after the pandemic brought the celebrations of the LGBTQ+ community of Minnesota to its full cancellation in 2020 and strict limitations in 2021.
Across the state, the coming days have no shortage of Pride related events. They range from a two-spirit powwow at South High School in Minneapolis, a beer dabbler at the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden on Friday, a Trans Joy Fest in Duluth and Pride Month trivia night at Summit Brewing Co. in St. Paul on Saturday. There’s also a Pride themed amphibian presentation and mixer at the Dodge Nature Center this Tuesday.
This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Twin Cities Pride festival, with the iconic Pride march honoring Ashley Rukes, former director of the festival. Gathering in Loring Park in downtown Minneapolis since 1972, Minnesota’s LGBTQ+ community is celebrating 50 years of Pride gatherings.
It started as a small group of 50 people marching to from Loring Park to Nicollet Mall in celebration of their identities. Now, Loring Park has now become the destination for one of the largest Pride festivals in the country, attracting roughly 400,000 attendees each year.
If you go
Who: All LGBTQ+ community members and allies are invited to join in the events inspired by Pride month.
What: Twin Cities Pride festival and parade in downtown Minneapolis celebrating the LGBTQ+ community and its members. LGBTQ+ and BIPOC owned vendors will be stationed in Loring Park. Beer garden is free and open to attendees 21 and over. Other organizations throughout the metro area will host inclusive events for the weeks to come.
When: Minneapolis festival goes from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday. Sunday’s parade will begin at 11 a.m.. Times and locations of other events in the metro can be found on Twin Cities Pride website’s updated events calendar.
Where: The festival will be held in Loring Park, and Sunday’s parade will begin on Hennepin Ave. and Seventh street.
How to get there: Transportation, directions, and parking maps are available on the Pride website, and metro transit is providing free rides to the festival.
Chicago White Sox place Danny Mendick on the IL with a torn ACL and call up hot prospect Lenyn Sosa
The Chicago White Sox continued to get hit hard on the injury front Thursday with the news infielder Danny Mendick suffered a torn ACL in his right knee during an outfield collision Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Mendick was placed on the 10-day IL along with Adam Engel, who suffered a strained right hamstring one inning after Mendick went down.
The Sox on Thursday recalled first baseman/outfielder Gavin Sheets from Triple-A Charlotte, and selected the contract of Double-A infielder Lenyn Sosa. Eloy Jiménez was transferred to the 60-day IL and was eligible to be reinstated as early as Thursday. Jiménez is rehabbing at Charlotte.
Engel’s injury was not considered severe, but the loss of Mendick for at least the rest of the season is another crushing blow to the Sox, who’ve suffered a string of injuries since Garrett Crochet and Lance Lynn went down during spring training.
Mendick, 28, was hitting .289 with 15 RBIs in 31 games, earning more playing time from manager Tony La Russa and respect from Sox fans for his gritty play.
The left-handed hitting Sheets batted .270 with two home runs in nine games at Charlotte after being demoted June 10. He hit .204 in his first stint with the Sox this season, regressing from last year’s promising rookie season.
Sosa, 22, can play short, second or third, and has been one of the Sox’s top prospects this season. He led the Southern League Thursday with a .331 average, 85 hits and 48 RBIs, while posting a .933 OPS at Double-A Birmingham. The Venezuelan infielder, signed as an international free agent in 2016, will wear No. 50.
The Sox take on the Baltimore Orioles Thursday in the start of a four-game series.
Ravens veterans will report to training camp in late July
In less than five weeks, the Ravens will be heading back to Owings Mills for training camp.
Rookies will report to the team facility July 19, and veterans on July 26, the NFL announced Thursday. Only four teams have an earlier reporting date for veterans.
The Ravens haven’t announced their training camp schedule yet, but their first full-team practice is expected to be held July 27. According to the team, fans passes will be made available July 13.
Last year’s preseason was a costly one for the Ravens, who lost cornerback Marcus Peters, inside linebacker L.J. Fort, and running backs J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill to season-ending injuries. Wide receivers Miles Boykin and Rashod Bateman and defensive lineman Derek Wolfe, meanwhile, opened the season on injured reserve after suffering injuries in camp.
Quarterback Lamar Jackson also missed 10 days of camp after testing positive for the coronavirus the night before the first full-team practice.
Coach John Harbaugh said last week that it was too early to know the impact of the Ravens’ revamped strength and conditioning program.
“”What did [former U.S. Secretary of Defense Donald] Rumsfeld say? ‘It’s an unknowable,’ something like that?” Harbaugh joked, referring to Rumseld’s 2002 comments about “known knows,” “known unknowns” and “unknown unknowns.” “But I feel like the guys appreciate what we’re doing, and I can’t wait to take it into training camp and see how it affects us.”
St. Paul businessman and veteran Ralph Nardini dies at 93
St. Paul businessman Ralph Nardini passed away June 6 at the age of 93 at his home in Shoreview.
“Ralph was a friend to everybody,” said Joe Fox, who served the Ramsey County Fair Board with Nardini. “He was a warm person to be around, and had no problem making strangers feel comfortable.”
Nardini was born in St. Paul in 1929. He grew up playing hockey and working at the Nardini Family Restaurant. After graduating from Johnson High School, he joined the U.S. army and served as a cook in the Korean War.
Back in St. Paul, he started Nardini Fire Equipment, which he ran for 50 years and built into one of Minnesota’s largest fire equipment companies. In his free time, Nardini was an avid golfer at the North Oaks Golf Club.
As an active member of his hometown, Nardini served in various positions on the Ramsey County Fair Board. He also volunteered his time with the St. Paul Midway Lions, the Roseville Central Park Foundation, the Suburban Chamber of Commerce, the Saint Paul Club, and the St. Paul Winter Carnival.
“He would stop in the County Fair office everyday and see what he could do to help,” Fox said. “He ran his own business, but we would joke that he was my ‘gopher,’ and he would run around doing anything that needed to be done.”
Nardini is survived by his wife, Lenore; sister, Irene Klatt; children, Tom and Gay; stepchildren, Terri Termblay, Tony, Tim and Tina Payton; and grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
