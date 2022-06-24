Pros and Cons of Mobile Satellite Phones

Share Pin 0 Shares

Phones with global coverage such as iridium 9555 are the in thing nowadays especially for those who need to be in the wilderness for some mind blowing adventures. However, this is not for ordinary use. While this can be advisable to other people with extreme lifestyle and extraordinary jobs, this type of phone is not for the average individual. While ordinary mobile phones can be used on the streets, at home, inside vehicles and inside the office, they are usually unattainable in high seas, desert, mountains and other remote areas. In such areas where coverage is limited, a satellite phone can be your best friend.

Advantages of Satellite Mobile Phones

Iridium 9555 receives and delivers phone calls through a satellite that orbits the earth. Maintaining such an advanced communications method is highly technical that is why the charges are quite high due to its maintenance requirements. However, if you would take a look at its advantages, its charges for the services is all worth it. Satellite mobile phones have a stronger signal and subscribers won’t have to experience dropped calls. Another good thing about satellite mobile phones is that they are equipped with voicemail with indicators and incoming phone number so users will still know if they have calls waiting for them on an area with low signal strength.

Because of its stable signal, you maintain contact with friends and family at home while you are on your hunting trip or on your travel adventure and more importantly, you can send messages or call authorities right away during emergencies. No matter where you are as long as there is a clear line of sight to satellites in the sky, you will get signal and send out your emergency calls when you need to.

Disadvantages of Satellite Phones

Satellite phones also have its share of disadvantages. For one, such type of mobile phones only work when there is a direct sight of line to the sky, therefore, they don’t work inside the buildings or in covered areas. Satellite telephones also find it hard to get coverage near tall buildings or during bad weather so it is not advisable for one to buy this type of mobile phone for everyday use. Iridium 9555 phones are also bigger than the typical cellular phones therefore they are not handy and they can be an inconvenience to carry around. Per minute charges of this type of phone is also higher compared to regular phones.