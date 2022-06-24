News
Scott Jensen proposes tax cuts to counter inflation, including phaseout of personal income tax
Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen called Thursday for tax cuts and a clampdown on government spending and regulations to help Minnesotans cope with the highest inflation rate in 40 years.
Inflation is already dominating election campaigns nationwide. Republicans see it as a potent issue for trying to build up their ranks at the Minnesota Capitol and other statehouses across the country, as well as in Congress.
“We need to put more money in the pocketbooks and the checkbooks of everyday Minnesotans now,” Jensen said at a news conference.
Democratic Gov. Tim Walz a day earlier renewed his call for legislators to approve one-time tax rebate checks of $1,000 for individual filers and $2,000 for couples to return part of the state’s remaining $7 billion budget surplus to taxpayers to help them cope with high gas and other prices.
That got Walz a shout-out Wednesday from President Joe Biden, who called on other state and local governments to take similar actions as he proposed a federal gas tax holiday. But Republican legislative leaders once again dismissed the rebate proposal as an election-year gimmick and maintained their calls for permanent tax cuts. Chances for a special session to approve any changes remain dim.
Jensen criticized the governor’s plan as “pandering” because he’d send checks to all Minnesotans whether they paid taxes that contributed to the surplus or not. He called for an eventual phase-out of the state’s personal income tax. He also backed a GOP push to eliminate state income taxes on Social Security benefits, which are already exempt for many lower- and middle-income Minnesotans.
Though his plan was short on specifics on how he’d get there, Jensen said his goal is to return around $4,000 to $5,000 for every family of four, and that his plan might include some kind of one-time, up-front payment along with permanent cuts.
Democrats criticized Jensen for a lack of details, saying his proposal to eliminate the personal income tax would cost the state $30 billion in annual revenue that funds education, health care and other programs.
“Scott Jensen’s tax plan will decimate our schools and gut public programs that our families rely on for access to affordable health care and so much more,” Marissa Luna, executive director of the Democratic-aligned Alliance for a Better Minnesota, said in a statement. “We need a leader who works for all of us, not just the wealthy and big corporations.”
Jensen, a family practice physician and former state senator from Chaska, has been moving beyond the vaccine skepticism and opposition to Walz’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic that helped him secure the GOP endorsement, and has been talking up public safety and economics in recent weeks.
He previously proposed suspending the state’s 28.6 cents-per-gallon gas tax. Walz hasn’t ruled out a gas tax holiday, but the idea didn’t catch on before the Legislature adjourned its regular session last month, and the governor has called his rebate proposal a more effective alternative.
Governors can’t do much to reduce inflation, which is a problem of the national economy, but Jensen said the state can help cut people’s costs. He didn’t have many specifics for how to address the big hole that eliminating the personal income tax would blow in the state budget. But he said he wants to get that conversation going.
“If we can’t have that conversation, we’re never going to solve the problem with big, bold ideas,” Jensen said.
Creating a “sizzling economy” could help, Jensen said, along with “dramatically reducing” state expenditures. Eliminating waste, fraud and abuse could make a “huge dent,” he added, citing the cost overruns with the troubled Southwest Light Rail project and state driver’s licensing system as examples, along with fraud that’s been exposed in day care and food bank programs.
Charges: Man drew loaded gun within inches of St. Paul officer’s face; no one was injured in ensuing struggle
A domestic-related call at a St. Paul apartment on Tuesday took a turn for the worse for a police officer when a man drew a loaded handgun within inches of the officer’s face, according to prosecutors.
At one point, as St. Paul officer Andy Heroux fought for the gun, he felt it was going to be fired. Heroux “turned his head and closed his eyes anticipating the gunshot,” but the gun did not fire, according to a criminal complaint filed Thursday.
Allen Denzell Oliver-Hall, 27, of St. Paul, was charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.
During the struggle, Heroux managed to grab the gun from Oliver-Hall and throw it across the living room floor. The officer held him down until another officer arrived and he was put in handcuffs.
The gun had a round in the chamber, according to the criminal complaint.
APARTMENT BUILDING
Heroux was sent to the apartment building at 1553 Timberlake Road — just west of Interstate 35E and south of Wheelock Parkway — around 3:20 p.m. on what was initially reported to involve a custody exchange.
Oliver-Hall’s girlfriend, identified in the complaint as KA, said that earlier in the day he yelled and damaged things at her apartment. She said he was drunk and barricaded the front door with a couch. She and her son left.
KA told Heroux she had returned to the apartment to gather more belongings, but could not get in because her keys were inside. KA and her aunt asked Heroux to “help get KA back into her apartment, to make sure Oliver-Hall was OK, and to make sure it was safe for her to return,” the complaint read.
Oliver-Hall let Heroux inside and said he did not live there and was visiting KA. His eyes were bloodshot and watery and his breath smelled of alcohol, leading Heroux to believe he was still drunk. Oliver-Hall asked Heroux to leave several times so he could gather his stuff, but the officer said he could not do that since KA wanted him to stay in the apartment with him. Heroux tried to encourage Oliver-Hall to leave with him for KA’s safety. He agreed.
Oliver-Hall walked over to a couch, said he wasn’t going back to jail and sat down. Heroux assured him he wasn’t looking to take him to jail, that he just wanted to give him a ride somewhere, the complaint states.
Oliver-Hall repeatedly said he would leave if Heroux turned his back for a few seconds, leading the officer to believe he was trying to distract him and conceal something, the complaint says. Heroux asked dispatch for another squad to respond.
LIFE-THREATENING SITUATION, ACCORDING TO COMPLAINT
Heroux then saw the back end of a handgun sticking out between Oliver-Hall’s legs.
“Officer Heroux realized he was in a life-threatening situation, and he decided to grab Oliver-Hall while ordering Oliver-Hall to keep his hands up,” the complaint read.
Oliver-Hall grabbed the handgun and drew it to within inches of Heroux’s face. He grabbed the gun’s barrel, then tackled Oliver-Hall. They landed on the couch.
Oliver-Hall had his finger near the gun’s trigger and yelled, “The gun is loaded!” according to the complaint. Heroux felt the gun was about to be fired and believed “Oliver-Hall would shoot him if he got control of it,” the complaint read.
Oliver-Hall refused to let the gun go when ordered to do so, according to the complaint. Heroux was able to wrest the gun from him and throw it. Oliver-Hall tried to get to his feet, but Heroux used his body weight to hold him down on the couch until the second officer arrived.
Oliver-Hall has a prior felony conviction for residential burglary out of Illinois that may make him ineligible to possess firearms, the complaint states. He was sentenced on that charge shortly after turning 18 years of age.
Oliver-Hall remained at the Ramsey County Jail on Thursday in lieu of $200,000 bail. He is scheduled to make a first court appearance on the charge Friday morning.
Hearing: Trump told Justice Dept. to call election ‘corrupt’
By ERIC TUCKER
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump hounded the Justice Department to pursue his false election fraud claims, striving in vain to enlist top law enforcement officials in his desperate bid to stay in power and relenting only when warned in the Oval Office of mass resignations, according to testimony Thursday to the House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.
Three Trump-era Justice Department officials recounted persistent badgering from the president, including day after day of directives to chase baseless allegations that the election won by Democrat Joe Biden had been stolen. They said they swept aside each demand from Trump because there was no evidence of widespread fraud, then banded together when the president weighed whether to replace the department’s top lawyer with a lower-level official willing to help undo the results.
The hearing, the fifth this month by the panel probing the assault on the Capitol, made clear that Trump’s sweeping pressure campaign targeted not only statewide election officials but also his own executive branch agencies. The witnesses solemnly described the constant contact from the president as an extraordinary breach of protocol, especially since the Justice Department has long cherished its independence from the White House and steered clear of partisan politics in investigative decisions.
“When you damage our fundamental institutions, it’s not easy to repair them,” said Jeffrey Rosen, the acting attorney general in the final days of the Trump administration. “So I thought this was a really important issue, to try to make sure the Justice Department was able to stay on the right course.”
The hearing focused on a memorably tumultuous time at the department after the December 2020 departure of Attorney General William Barr, who drew Trump’s ire with his public proclamation that there was no evidence of fraud that could have changed the election results. He was replaced by his top deputy, Rosen, who said that for a roughly two-week period after taking the job, he either met with or was called by Trump virtually every day. The common theme, he said, was “dissatisfaction about that the Justice Department had done to investigate election fraud.”
Trump presented the department with an “arsenal of allegations,” none of them true, said Richard Donoghue, another top official who testified Thursday. Even so, Trump prodded the department at various points to seize voting machines, to appoint a special counsel to probe fraud claims and to simply declare the election corrupt.
The department did none of those things.
“For the department to insert itself into the political process this way, I think would have had grave consequences for the country that very well may have spiraled us into a constitutional crisis,” Donoghue said.
The testimony made clear that Trump did, however, find a willing ally inside the department, in the form of an environmental enforcement lawyer who’d become the leader of the agency’s civil division. The attorney, Jeffrey Clark, was introduced to Trump in late December by a Republican congressman and postured himself as willing to champion the election fraud claims. In a contentious Oval Office meeting on the night of Jan. 3, 2021, just three days before the election, Trump toyed with replacing Rosen with Clark but backed down amid threats of mass resignations,
Clark’s name was referenced early and often in the hearing, with Rep. Adam Kinzinger, an Illinois Republican and committee member, deriding him as a lawyer whose sole qualification was his fealty to Trump. A lawyer for Clark did not return messages seeking comment.
“Who is Jeff Clark?” Kinzinger asked rhetorically. “He would do whatever the president wanted him to do, including overthrowing a free and fair democratic election.”
Barely an hour before the hearing began, it was revealed that federal agents on Wednesday searched Clark’s Virginia home, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to discuss it by name and spoke on condition of anonymity. It was not clear what agents were seeking.
The latest hearing centered less on the violence at the Capitol than on the legal push by Trump to undo the election results. In one phone conversation, according to handwritten notes taken by Donoghue and highlighted at Thursday’s hearing, Trump directed Rosen to “Just say the election was corrupt and leave the rest to me and the R. Congressmen.”
Around that time, Trump was introduced by a Republican congressman, Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, to Clark, who’d joined the department in 2018 as its chief environmental lawyer and was later appointed to run its civil division. Clark has been subpoenaed by the committee but was not among the witnesses Thursday. Lawmakers on Thursday played a videotaped deposition showing him repeatedly invoking his constitutional right against self-incrimination.
Perry’s name surfaced later in the hearing, when the committee played videotaped statements from Trump aides saying that he and several other Republican members of Congress sought pardons from the president that would shield them from criminal prosecution, the testimony revealed.
Perry and fellow GOP Reps. Andy Biggs of Arizona, Mo Brooks of Alabama, Matt Gaetz of Florida and Louie Gohmert of Texas all had been involved in efforts to reject the electoral tally or submit “fake electors.” Gaetz tweeted Thursday that the hearing was a “political sideshow.”
The situation came to a head on Jan. 3, 2021, a Sunday, when Clark informed Rosen in a private meeting at the Justice Department that Trump wanted to replace him with Clark as acting attorney general. Rosen, resisting the idea of being fired by a subordinate, testified that he contacted senior Justice Department officials to rally them together. He also requested a White House meeting.
That night, he showed up at the White House for what would be a dramatic, hours-long meeting centered on whether Trump should follow through with his plans for a radical leadership change at the department. Also there was Steven Engel, another senior Justice Department and Rosen ally who testified Thursday, and Clark.
At the start of the meeting, Rosen testified Thursday, “The president turned to me and he said: ‘The one thing we know is you, Rosen, you aren’t going to do anything. You don’t even even agree with the claims of election fraud and this guy at least might do something.”
Donoghue made clear to Engel that he would resign if Trump replaced Rosen with Clark. Trump asked Engel whether he would do the same, and Engel responded that absolutely he would because he’d be left with no choice.
The president backed down. The night, and later his Republican administration, ended with Rosen still atop the Justice Department.
Donoghue also sought to dissuade Trump from believing that Clark had the legal background to do as the president wished since he was not a criminal prosecutor at the department.
“And he kind of retorted by saying, ‘Well, I’ve done a lot of very complicated appeals and civil litigation, environmental litigation, and things like that,’” Donoghue said. “And I said: ‘That’s right. You’re an environmental lawyer. How about you go back to your office, and we’ll call you when there’s an oil spill.’”
___
Associated Press writers Michael Balsamo, Lisa Mascaro, Mary Clare Jalonick and Farnoush Amiri in Washington contributed to this report.
For full coverage of the Jan. 6 hearings, go to
Chicago Bears Q&A: Is there a realistic move GM Ryan Poles could make for a notable WR? Who will be the best addition to the roster?
The Chicago Bears are off for summer break until late July when training camp begins in Lake Forest. Brad Biggs answers your Bears questions in this final mailbag until camp.
I find it curious national media lambaste the talent level of the Bears’ WR corps while continually urging the organization to trade draft capital to acquire another team’s disgruntled and/or underperforming wideout. Kenny Golladay is the latest example. Is there a realistic trade option at wide receiver that would actually elevate the roster, or is Ryan Poles being prudent by staying the course? — David D., Arlington Heights
Well, the Bears don’t have a lot of proven talent at the position outside of Darnell Mooney, and I don’t believe a lot of folks around the league view him as a No. 1 receiver. Could he ascend into that role? No doubt. The jump he made from his rookie season to last year was impressive, and with a new coaching staff, new playbook and some familiarity with quarterback Justin Fields, Mooney definitely could make significant gains again in 2022.
The Bears are hopeful Byron Pringle is ready to spread his wings now that he’s out of Kansas City and in a position to get more opportunities. Equanimeous St. Brown is an interesting player but he was never consistent enough to get on the field regularly in Green Bay. Rookie Velus Jones Jr. is a player the Bears are really excited about but he has yet to play a down in the NFL. The vast majority of teams have depth with more proven experience and, in many cases, more known talent.
Do I think the Bears will trade for Golladay? No, I don’t. I haven’t heard any rumors in that regard, and why would Poles want to pay big money — Golladay is due $13 million this season — for a player who has a track record of injuries, especially last season? You would think the Bears believe they can get similar production out of one of the players already on the roster. Plus, Golladay is 28.
I get repeated questions about the position, and nearly all are valid. I don’t see the Bears making a blockbuster move for a game-breaker at the position. Who thinks Poles wants to trade his 2023 first-round draft pick for a player who is going to require a massive contract? Not me. I think the Bears are curious to see how their crop of receivers pans out. Not everyone is going to excel or meet expectations, but if one or two are solid, it’s a step in the right direction. Maybe an unknown will step forward. I thought former Notre Dame wide receiver Chris Finke made some nice plays this spring. He’s undersized at 5-foot-9, 186 pounds, but maybe he can compete for a look in the slot. Finke entered the NFL undrafted in 2020 with the San Francisco 49ers. We’ll see what he and the others look like when training camp gets rolling.
I feel the Bears are getting dumped on nationally and picked to be worse than the Jacksonville Jaguars. I believe Matt Eberflus will get them playing hard and Justin Fields can win more games than people think. Cincinnati Bengals-type season? — @dpeak1313
The Bengals reached the Super Bowl last season. I do not believe the Bears are going to enjoy a similar resurgence in 2022 and ultimately be crowned NFC champions. There’s a heck of a lot of space in the middle, though, between being worse than the Jaguars and being as good the Bengals. I agree Eberflus likely will get the team playing hard, which can create the kind of energy needed in the building to power through some rough spots in the schedule. The coaching staff has been really positive about Fields this spring, and he has nowhere to go but up.
I understand Bears fans, at least a good portion of them, are tired of hearing that this might be a season full of growing pains. From a national perspective, why would there be a different quick take on the team? They won six games last season. Statistically, Fields struggled as much as about any rookie quarterback has in the last decade. Some marquee defensive players departed, and there are significant questions about an offensive line that struggled last season. The only additions to the O-line were center Lucas Patrick, signed to a two-year, $8 million contract, and a quartet of Day 3 draft picks. If Fields takes some steps forward, the Bears can be competitive nearly every week and be close into the fourth quarter. Then, it’s about making plays.
Are the Bears heading into a really bad season as all experts predict? — @jcadengo1
Can you rattle off three or four compelling reasons why this could be a playoff season for Eberflus in Year 1? Yes, it happened for Matt Nagy in 2018, but he walked through the doors of Halas Hall and talked defensive coordinator Vic Fangio into staying put. The Bears had a playoff-ready defense when Nagy was hired, and that unit only got better when Khalil Mack was acquired via trade. I don’t see a Mack-type player being added to the roster before the season.
The Bears are starting from scratch on offense and defense. Obviously, you need to keep a close eye on Fields and his developmental. There are many other compelling storylines to keep an eye on. The roster that has gotten younger and will continue to turn over in the next 12 months. If Fields steps up and shows improvement this season while a good bunch of younger players gains experience and shows promise and the final record is 7-10, is that really bad? Let’s see what happens. I think GM Ryan Poles presented a long-term plan to Chairman George McCaskey, a plan he knew would take multiple years to come together. Poles hasn’t said as much, but as I have written before, this roster wasn’t a weekend DIY project when he took it over. I think people need to have open minds and shape their expectations accordingly.
Do you think Trestan Ebner will play a big role in the offense, and if so, how does that fit in with David Montegomery and Khalil Herbert? — @sambiinoo
A big role? That might be asking a bit much from a rookie sixth-round pick. He projects as a change-of-pace back when he’s fully up to speed. Injuries to players ahead of him on the depth chart could create more opportunities. When I think “big role,” I am envisioning something over one-third of the snaps on offense, which seems a bit ambitious considering the presence of Montgomery and Herbert, whom you referenced, as well as Darrynton Evans.
The Bears appear to have decent depth and competition beginning in training camp. Maybe Ebner can carve out a role for himself early in the season and he is smooth catching the ball out of the backfield. I certainly think he can step in immediately as a multi-phase contributor on special teams. He will be an interesting rookie to track during camp and preseason.
With spots open at linebacker, right guard and defensive tackle and salary cap space, do the Bears make more free-agent moves before camp? — @pilcher2700
Whom are they going to sign? With 32 teams having 90-man rosters right now, it’s not as if a bunch of guys are on the street who look like Week 1 starters once they have a contract and a uniform. Yes, I expect this roster to be constantly evolving, and that could mean players added because of injuries or other reasons. No, I don’t envision the Bears adding a difference maker off the street. Maybe they get a player or two who can fit their system during roster cuts, but it’s not as if the Bears are just biding their time waiting to pounce on potential free agents. Most of the moves at this point are for camp depth.
Who is your prediction for the MVPA (most valuable player added) for this roster? — @gentleindif
That is an interesting question and you can make a case for a handful of players because there are so many new faces. It certainly appears the Bears plan on starting cornerback Kyler Gordon and safety Jaquan Brisker right away, and the rookies could help solidify a secondary that had issues at times last season. Linebacker Nicholas Morrow appears to be a really good fit for this scheme because of his range and athleticism. If one of the wide receivers steps up — Byron Pringle, Equanimeous St. Brown or rookie Velus Jones Jr. — that would go a long way toward helping quarterback Justin Fields. The Bears believe Lucas Patrick, the new center, can be a tone setter for the offensive line and that is certainly needed. Justin Jones and Al-Quadin Muhammad are new additions to the defensive line. Like I said, there are a lot of choices among several new faces.
If I had to pick one, I’d go with Gordon. He was their highest draft pick and it looks like he could be the starting left cornerback. Brisker has a nice combination of size and athleticism and could be a really exciting young player as well.
Given the hole at right guard, is the possibility of starting Braxton Jones at left tackle more about getting the best five O-linemen on the field and maybe means Larry Borom or Teven Jenkins plays guard? — @jtbcubs
I see where you are going here but I don’t think you make a decision at left tackle, of all positions, because of a question you have at right guard. Left tackle is the premier position on the offensive line and you can make a case right guard is at the bottom of the list. I say this because some coaches really value an athletic player at left guard, making it more of a priority than the right guard position.
Yes, the Bears need to find their five best linemen and get them on the field. They’ve yet to look at Borom or Jenkins at guard this spring, at least as far as I saw. Could that change on Day 1 of minicamp? Sure. Some I talked to when the Bears drafted Jenkins last year thought he might be best playing inside. But I don’t think you put a rookie fifth-round pick at left tackle unless you believe he’s your best option at that position, no matter what else you have going on along the line. Questions at left tackle trump questions at right guard. Maybe Jones excels when pads going on next month.
Which player is more likely to be starting in Week 1: Robert Quinn or Braxton Jones? — @gucasliogito
I have to say Quinn. He’s a starter for this defense until he isn’t on the roster. Jones has a lot of ground to cover before he can really be in the mix to nail down that job.
What are the Bears doing with Teven Jenkins? — @joeymalabarba
Jenkins got what amounted to half the snaps with the starters at right tackle this spring. It should be noted he was the first player to get a look there too. I imagine he remains in the mix to win that job with an outside chance of the team taking a peek at him inside at right guard. Jenkins is a big, physical player who should look better when pads go on in training camp. It would be premature to write him off at this point. There are a lot of moving parts on the offensive line right now and we’ll have to see how things shake out in the first couple weeks of training camp.
Given Ndamukong Suh’s production last year (compared to Akiem Hicks and including health), wouldn’t Suh be a great one- or two-year plug-in veteran option on the D-line? — @basucally
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers effectively replaced Suh by signing Hicks to a one-year deal. The 35-year-old Suh has indicated a desire to continue playing but at his age, and after winning a Super Bowl ring in Tampa, do you think he’d be interested in joining a team that is in the beginning stages of a complete rebuild? My guess is no.
Adding Suh would not fit the profile of the players GM Ryan Poles has brought on board so far. You don’t see a lot of big-name players who are on the back side of their careers. In fact, you really don’t see any. What he has done is shop for available players in their 20s with the idea some or most of them have their best football ahead of them. It doesn’t look like a match for either party. That’s just my take.
