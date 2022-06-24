News
Senate OKs landmark gun violence bill, House passage is next
By ALAN FRAM
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate on Thursday easily approved a bipartisan gun violence bill that seemed unthinkable just a month ago, clearing the way for final congressional approval of what will be lawmakers’ most far-reaching response in decades to the nation’s run of brutal mass shootings.
After years of GOP procedural delays that derailed Democratic efforts to curb firearms, Democrats and some Republicans decided that congressional inaction was untenable after last month’s rampages in New York and Texas. It took weeks of closed-door talks but a group of senators from both parties emerged with a compromise embodying incremental but impactful movement to curb bloodshed that has come to regularly shock — yet no longer surprise — the nation.
The $13 billion measure would toughen background checks for the youngest gun buyers, keep firearms from more domestic violence offenders and help states put in place red flag laws that make it easier for authorities to take weapons from people adjudged dangerous. It would also fund local programs for school safety, mental health and violence prevention.
The election-year package fell far short of more robust gun restrictions Democrats have sought for years, including bans on the assault-type weapons and high-capacity ammunition magazines used in the slayings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas. Yet the accord let leaders of both parties declare victory and demonstrate to voters that they know how to compromise and make government work, while also leaving room for each side to appeal to its core supporters.
“This is not a cure-all for the all the ways gun violence affects our nation,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., whose party has made gun restrictions a goal for decades. “But it is a long overdue step in the right direction. Passing this gun safety bill is truly significant, and it’s going to save lives.”
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., in a nod to the Second Amendment right to bear arms that drives many conservative voters, said “the American people want their constitutional rights protected and their kids to be safe in school.” He said “they want both of those things at once, and that is just what the bill before the Senate will have accomplished.”
The day proved bittersweet for advocates of curtailing gun violence. Underscoring the enduring potency of conservative cIout, the right-leaning Supreme Court issued a decision expanding the right of Americans to carry arms in public. The justices struck down a New York law that has required people to prove a need for carrying a weapon before they get a license to do so.
The vote on final passage was 65-33.
Hours earlier, senators voted 65-34 to end a filibuster by conservative GOP senators. That was five more than the 60-vote threshold needed. The House planned to vote on the measure Friday and approval seemed certain.
On that vote, 15 Senate Republicans joined all 50 Democrats, including their two allied independents, in voting to move ahead on the legislation.
Yet that vote highlighted the risks Republicans face by defying the party’s pro-gun voters and firearms groups like the National Rifle Association. Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Todd Young of Indiana were the only two of the 15 up for reelection this fall. Of the rest, four are retiring and eight don’t face voters until 2026.
Tellingly, GOP senators voting “no” included potential 2024 presidential contenders like Tom Cotton of Arkansas, Ted Cruz of Texas, Josh Hawley of Missouri and Tim Scott of South Carolina. Some of the party’s most conservative members voted “no” as well, including Sens. Rand Paul of Kentucky and Mike Lee of Utah.
While the Senate measure was a clear breakthrough, the outlook for continued congressional movement on gun curbs is dim.
Less than one-third of the Senate’s 50 GOP senators backed the measure and solid Republican opposition is certain in the House. Top House Republicans urged a “no” vote in an email from the No. 2 GOP leader, Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, that called the bill “an effort to slowly chip away at law-abiding citizens’ 2nd Amendment rights.”
Both chambers — now narrowly controlled by Democrats — could well be run by the GOP after November’s midterm elections.
In a statement, President Joe Biden said Uvalde residents told him when he visited that Washington had to act. “Our kids in schools and our communities will be safer because of this legislation. I call on Congress to finish the job and get this bill to my desk,” Biden said.
Senate action came one month after a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers in Uvalde. Just days before that, a white man was accused of being motivated by racism as he killed 10 Black grocery shoppers in Buffalo. Both shooters were 18 years old, a youthful profile shared by many mass shooters, and the close timing of the two slaughters and victims with whom many could identify stirred a demand by voters for action, lawmakers of both parties said.
The talks were led by Sens. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Thom Tillis, R-N.C. Murphy represented Newtown, Connecticut, when an assailant killed 20 students and six staffers at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012, while Cornyn has been involved in past gun talks following mass shootings in his state and is close to McConnell.
Murphy said the measure would save thousands of lives and was a chance to “prove to a weary American public that democracy is not so broken that it is unable to rise to the moment.”
“I don’t believe in doing nothing in the face of what we saw in Uvalde” and elsewhere, Cornyn said.
The bill would make the local juvenile records of people age 18 to 20 available during required federal background checks when they attempt to buy guns. Those examinations, currently limited to three days, would last up to a maximum of 10 days to give federal and local officials time to search records.
People convicted of domestic abuse who are current or former romantic partners of the victim would be prohibited from acquiring firearms, closing the so-called “boyfriend loophole.”
That ban currently only applies to people married to, living with or who have had children with the victim. The compromise bill would extend that to those considered to have had “a continuing serious relationship.”
There would be money to help states enforce red flag laws and for other states without them that for violence prevention programs. Nineteen states and the District of Columbia have such laws.
The measure expands the use of background checks by rewriting the definition of the federally licensed gun dealers required to conduct them. Penalties for gun trafficking are strengthened, billions of dollars are provided for behavioral health clinics and school mental health programs and there’s money for school safety initiatives, though not for personnel to use a “dangerous weapon.”
Chicago Bulls select Arizona guard Dalen Terry with No. 18 pick in the NBA draft
The Chicago Bulls selected Arizona guard Dalen Terry with the No. 18 pick in the NBA draft on Thursday, adding wing depth to their roster as the team looks to build around DeMar DeRozan for the 2022-23 season.
The 19-year-old averaged eight points and 3.9 assists in his sophomore season with the Wildcats, serving a utilitarian role for the Wildcats that highlighted his ball movement and defense. Terry helped lead Arizona to a Pac-12 championship ahead of a Sweet 16 exit in the NCAA Tournament. At 6-foot-7, Terry will add length to the Bulls around the perimeter, a factor the undersized roster was sorely missing.
Despite early projections placing him further down on the draft board, the guard impressed teams throughout team workouts. After a workout with the Portland Trail Blazers, Terry didn’t hold back on confidence in his ability to perform in the NBA.
“There’s going to be a redraft in 10 years and it’s going to be different,” Terry said.
Terry will likely fill a rotational role for the Bulls in his rookie season. The Bulls are looking to return their starting core from the 2021-22 season, including star guard Zach LaVine as he navigates his first summer as a free agent.
This story will be updated.
Magic fill biggest need by drafting Paolo Banchero at No. 1 in NBA draft
When the Orlando Magic kicked off a rebuild in March 2021 centered around young talent, they could’ve only hoped to put themselves in this position.
The position to win the NBA’s draft lottery last month. The position to select Paolo Banchero with the No. 1 pick in Thursday’s draft.
Whether Banchero will live up to the long-term expectations of a No. 1 pick won’t be answered immediately.
What is known is the drafting of Banchero is the single most significant decision the Magic’s basketball operations leadership, led by president Jeff Weltman, has made since deconstructing the roster and the organization’s biggest draft-day decision since taking Dwight Howard over Emeka Okafor with the No. 1 pick in 2004′s draft.
Although it wasn’t clear if there was a franchise-changing player available in this draft, making the choice for No. 1 more difficult than most years, the Magic made the right pick based on where they’re looking to go.
“I’m very confident that we are going to get a guy with size, talent, IQ, skill, character — everything that we want to be about,” Weltman said ahead of the draft. “We’re going to add him to our group of already exciting young players. We’ll put him in a position to fully maximize his potential. Beyond that, it goes where it goes.”
Why Banchero was the pick
This year’s draft wasn’t like some years where the No. 1 pick is an “easy” decision like it was when Cade Cunningham, Anthony Davis or LeBron James were available.
The feeling entering Thursday was that Banchero, Chet Holmgren and Jabari Smith were all good options for the top pick, but none great enough to separate themselves within the tier they shared with each other.
With the margins as thin as they were, Orlando decided to fill its biggest need which is why Banchero was the pick.
Throughout the 2021-22 season and the early stages of this rebuild, the Magic lacked a reliable offensive hub. They had the league’s second-worst offensive rating, only behind the Oklahoma City Thunder, last season.
Banchero may be the closest thing to a go-to offensive option in this draft class. It’s the bet Orlando is taking.
Orlando values versatility, defensive intensity, playing with pace and space and communication. Offensively, Banchero is there. There are concerns about his defense, but the Magic have the infrastructure to cover for him as he progresses on that end of the floor. Coach Jamahl Mosley demands defense.
The Magic needed someone to make life easier for them offensively, and they chose the player who they believe will do that.
“The best feature he brings,” Weltman said Thursday, “is he makes it easier for other guys to play.”
Positional fit
It helps that Banchero fits among the players Orlando already has in place.
He has the combination of size, skill and offensive prowess that helps him score in myriad ways. Banchero’s a smart playmaker and the best passer of the trio considered for the top pick.
He’ll slot between Franz Wagner, the No. 8 pick in last year’s draft, and Wendell Carter Jr. in an Orlando frontcourt that won’t lack playmaking or offensive versatility.
There also will be room for big man Mo Bamba, who started for the Magic throughout the 2021-22 season and will be a restricted free agent this offseason.
Banchero hasn’t been shy about proclaiming that he’s the best player in this year’s draft class.
Now, he’ll be looked upon to be the catalyst for the Magic to level up, which Mosley has said Orlando needs to do this offseason.
“The thing about Paolo is there is no one thing [that makes him stand out],” Weltman said. “He’s such a multi-positional player. He fits the modern NBA. That’s one of the things the league is looking for. You don’t have these guys very often. You say the most NBA-ready, I agree. What gets lost in that sometimes is the incredible growth he has as well. He’s going to get a whole lot better.”
Expectations
As for how drafting at No. 1 will impact the Magic’s approach to the 2022-23 season, Weltman’s reiterated before Thursday that Orlando will continue to be patient with its rebuild.
“You guys know we didn’t do all the roster deconstruction we did so we can rush back to the middle,” he said. “That’s not what we’re trying to do. Right now, we want to play better basketball, make fewer mistakes, increase our IQ, build chemistry and continue to understand which of our players are going to impact winning. We do want to get better, but not at the expense of rushing back to mediocrity. We do want to have something sustainable. You have to elevate the standard to do that. You can’t just stay at the basement level.”
But there’s pressure on the Magic — especially externally — to become a winner again quickly.
There’s been a recent common trend among the teams who’ve been in the Magic’s position before drafting at No. 1. Teams that won fewer than 30% of their games before drafting the top pick in the last 15 years typically made marginal improvements to their winning percentage the following season before making a more significant leap in the No. 1 pick’s second season.
As Weltman said after the Magic won the draft lottery, Orlando was “privileged to have the pressure” of the No.1 pick.
Now, they’re privileged to have that pick turn into a player — Banchero — and the expectations that come with it.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
St. Paul now accepting police chief applications, with plans to appoint next chief in late summer or early fall
St. Paul officially kicked off the search for a new police chief Thursday, with a job posting that will be open for a month.
Todd Axtell stepped down in the beginning of June after serving a six-year term. Mayor Melvin Carter named Jeremy Ellison, most recently a deputy chief, as the department’s interim chief.
Carter said in early May that he planned to name the next police chief in late summer or early fall. The timeline remains the same, said Kamal Baker, Carter’s press secretary, on Thursday.
The next chief’s starting salary will be $132,000 to $180,000, depending on experience and qualifications, according to the job posting. When St. Paul last searched for a police chief in 2016, the salary range was $114,000 to $161,000.
Minneapolis is also searching for a police chief and the city council approved an increased salary range last week — $257,000 to $300,000.
St. Paul retained AB Strategic Security Group, at a cost of about $43,000, to recruit candidates, review applications and, with the city’s Human Resources Department, advance eligible candidates to the city’s police chief examining committee, which has already been appointed, Baker said.
Applications are due by the end of day on July 22. The examining committee will lead community engagement work, review applications, conduct interviews and recommend five candidates to Carter. He’ll then make his selection of a chief to serve a six-year term.
