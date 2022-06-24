Finance
Serving by Publication in Pierce County-Tacoma Washington (12/8/2012)
Service by publication is the most expensive option when serving legal documents. The most common and best type of service is always personal service; if personal service is not feasible then substituted service is the next best alternative. Service by first class mail signature required can be completed in certain circumstances but most individuals will simply just not sign the envelope, and lastly we have service by publication. Serving by publication requires an order or special permission from the court where your action is filed. There are a few reasons that service by publication could be justified. For instance, if the defendant is homeless or say the target is eluding or evading service. For these reasons the court may or may not issue you an order granting service by publication. This type of service is by far the most costly and time consuming way to effectuate service on a defendant. All other options should be completely exhausted before attempting service of this type, including multiple attempts at old addresses, deposing neighbors, family members, and any coworkers to diminish all possibilities of exacting a good address. If you still have not procured a good address on the individual a Skip- Trace should be done to show good faith effort on your part to locate the opposing party. The process sought out to serve by publication varies from county to county and each local jurisdiction has its own set of rules that must be adhered to in order to satisfy the court. In most cases service by publication is handled by attorneys however if you cannot afford one you can try using pre-paid legal. They offer full service legal consultation on all legal matters for a nominal fee of 17.00 dollars a month with no annual contract. This means you can use the service for the duration of your case and cancel it at any time. Pre-paid legal services can be purchased from Legalshield.com. Trying to navigate the minutia of legal forms can be troublesome especially if you do not have working knowledge of legal documents and civil process. For this reason we recommend calling an attorney for further instructions before attempting to do this yourself. However, if you are not able to get an attorney there are some free resources that can help you along the way. Walawhelp.org has a great how to guide and instruction forms available on their site; they are also a great resource for other legal documents and forms. Keep in mind not all situations are alike so use caution when using these forms yet helpful they are not foolproof. Once you have completed your declaration for service of summons by publication and all your paperwork has been submitted to the court you will need to obtain the court order, keep in mind you will need to show detailed proof that you have no other way to effect service. Google, Wikipedia, walawhelp.org, and the pierce county law library are good resources in addition to pre-paid legal for information on execution of service by publication.
Running your ad in the newspaper!
Once you have the signed court order call your county clerk for a list of newspapers approved for publishing legal newsletters in your county see-(RCW 65.16.070). Also see the Washington state legislatures website apps.leg.wa.gov or a quick Google search for (service by publication WA) this will produce the same result. Boilerplate samples from the states website of (RCW 4.28.110) and (RCW 12.04.100) are below for reference. Most Legal notices generally are ran in the Tacoma News Tribune or The Tacoma Daily Index. The Tacoma Daily Index will run 100 words for 31.00 dollars for the first day and 27.00 for additional days, totaling 409.00 dollars for 3 weeks and 818.00 for a 6 week run. Publications usually run for 3 to 6 weeks consecutively depending on what court action you have, please consult an attorney. The newspaper will generate an affidavit of mailing at the conclusion of your run. You can reach the Tacoma News Tribune at 253-597-8742 or the Tacoma Daily Index at (253)-627-4853. Don’t forget to file the completed affidavit of publication with the court.
RCW 4.28.110 and RCW 12.04.100 (district court) samples are below for reference.
RCW 4.28.110 (Service by publication as of 12/8/2012)
Manner of publication and form of summons.
The publication shall be made in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the action is brought once a week for six consecutive weeks: PROVIDED, That publication of summons shall not be made until after the filing of the complaint, and the service of the summons shall be deemed complete at the expiration of the time prescribed for publication. The summons must be subscribed by the plaintiff or his or her attorney or attorneys. The summons shall contain the date of the first publication, and shall require the defendant or defendants upon whom service by publication is desired, to appear and answer the complaint within sixty days from the date of the first publication of the summons; and the summons for publication shall also contain a brief statement of the object of the action. The summons for publication shall be substantially as follows:
In the superior court of the State of Washington for the county of…
… , Plaintiff,
vs.
No…
… , Defendant.
The State of Washington to the said (naming the defendant or defendants to be served by publication):
You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the… day of… , 1… , and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff… , and serve
a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for plaintiff… , at his (or their) office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. (Insert here a brief statement of the object of the action.)
… ,
Plaintiff’s Attorneys.
P.O. Address…
County…
Washington.
[2011 c 336 § 98; 1985 c 469 § 2; 1895 c 86 § 2; 1893 c 127 § 10; RRS § 233.]
Notes:
Publication of legal notices: Chapter 65.16 RCW.
RCW 12.04.100 (district court)
(Service by publication as of 12/8/2012)
Service by publication.
In case personal service cannot be had by reason of the absence of the defendant from the county in which the action is sought to be commenced, it shall be proper to publish the summons or notice with a brief statement of the object and prayer of the claim or complaint, in some newspaper of general circulation in the county wherein the action is commenced, which notice shall be published not less than once a week for three weeks prior to the time fixed for the hearing of the cause, which shall not be less than four weeks from the first publication of the notice. The notice may be substantially as follows:
The State of Washington,
| | > | |
ss.
County of…
In justice’s court,… justice.
To…
You are hereby notified that… has filed a complaint (or claim as the case may be) against you in said court which will come on to be heard at my office in… , in… county, state of Washington, on the… day of… , A.D. 19… , at the hour of… o’clock… m., and unless you appear and then and there answer, the same will be taken as confessed and the demand of the plaintiff granted. The object and demand of said claim (or complaint, as the case may be) is (here insert a brief statement).
Complaint filed… , A.D. 19…
… , J. P.
[1985 c 469 § 6; Code 1881 § 1720; 1873 p 337 § 27; RRS § 1766.]
Notes:
Legal publications: Chapter 65.16 RCW.
(RCW 65.16.010-160) – (12/8/2012)
(RCW 12.04.100) – (12/8/2012)
(RCW 4.28.100) – (12/8/2012)
(RCW 4.28.110) – (12/8/2012)
Antidepressants – Research Study
Finally, the truth is revealed about antidepressants. Lead researcher, Professor Irving Kirsch from the Psychology department at the University of Hull, said, “The difference in improvement between patients taking placebos and patients taking antidepressants is not very great. This means that depressed people can improve without chemical treatments. Given these results, there seems little reason to prescribe antidepressant medication to any but the most severely depressed patients, unless treatments have failed to provide a benefit. This study raises serious issues that need to be addressed surrounding drug licensing and how drug trial data is reported.”
The University of Hull is located in the City of Hull situated in East Yorkshire, UK. The University is a progressive university featuring world-class teaching and research. Their teaching skills are highly rated in national quality assessments and is of international acclaim in many fields, the quality of which informs their teaching at all levels.
The research analysis showed that in comparison to placebo effects, antidepressants do not have clinically significant effects in mildly depressed people or in most people, who suffer from very severe depression. Furthermore, the apparent clinical effectiveness of antidepressants in the small group of extremely depressed people is somewhat distorted. The seemingly good result came from fact that these people’s response to the placebo decreased, rather than any notable increase in their response to antidepressants.
Furthermore, in a comparative study of Behavior Therapy, Psychoanalysis and Hypnotherapy published by American Health Magazine, this study reveals that Hypnotherapy is highly effective in the treatment of people, who have mental health issues.
o Psychoanalysis: 38% recovery after 600 sessions
o Behavior Therapy: 72% recovery after 22 sessions
o Hypnotherapy 93% recovery after 6 sessions
Other studies include:
o A comparative study of hypnotherapy and psychotherapy in the treatment of methadone addicts. Manganiello AJ. American Journal of Clinical Hypnosis 1984; 26(4): 273-9.
Significant differences were found on all measures. The experimental group had significantly less discomfort and illicit drug use, and a significantly greater amount of cessation. At six month follow up, 94% of the subjects in the experimental group who had achieved cessation remained narcotic free.
o Intensive Therapy: Utilizing Hypnosis in the Treatment of Substance Abuse Disorders American Journal of Clinical Hypnosis, Jul 2004 by Greg Potter
Treatment was given to 18 clients over 7 years. A 77 per cent success rate was maintained at the 1-year follow-up. 15 were treated for alcoholism or alcohol abuse, 2 were treated for cocaine addiction, and 1 client was treated for marijuana addiction.
o American Journal of Clinical Hypnotherapy (a publication of the American Psychological Association) 2004 Apr;46(4):281-97)
This research study on Self-hypnosis for relapse preventing training with chronic drug-/alcohol users showed raised Self-esteem & Serenity. Lowered Impulsivity and Anger Participants were 261 veterans admitted to Substance Abuse Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Programs (SARRTPs). Individuals who used repeated self-hypnosis, “at least 3 to 5 times a week,” at 7-week follow-up, reported the highest levels of self-esteem and serenity, and the least anger/impulsivity, in comparison to the minimal-practice and control groups.
o The use of hypnosis in cocaine addiction. Page RA, Handley GW. Ohio State University, Lima 45804. American Journal of Clinical Hypnosis 1993 Oct;36(2):120-3.
The subject was a female in her twenties. Hypnosis was successfully used to overcome a five gram per day cocaine addiction of approximately eight months. She decided to use hypnosis. She used hypnosis three times a day for four months, her addiction was eliminated. She has been drug free for nine years. Hypnosis was the only intervention.
o University of Washington School of Medicine, Depts. of Anesthesiology and Rehabilitation Medicine, Int J Clin Exp Hypn. 2001 Jul;49(3):257-66. Barber J.
90.6% Success Rate Using Hypnosis. Of 43 consecutive people undergoing this treatment protocol, 39 reported remaining abstinent at follow-up (6 months to 3 years post-treatment).
o Texas A&M University – System Health Science Center College of Medicine, USA.
Int J Clin Exp Hypn. 2004 Jan;52(1):73-81.
Thirty smokers enrolled in an HMO were referred by their primary physician for treatment. Twenty-one patients received hypnosis for smoking cessation. At the end of treatment, 81% reported that they had stopped smoking, and 48% reported abstinence at 12 months post-treatment.
o University of Connecticut, Storrs – Allison DB, Faith MS. Hypnosis as an adjunct to cognitive-behavioral psychotherapy for obesity: a meta-analytic reappraisal. J Consult Clin Psychol. 1996;64(3):513-516.
Hypnosis Subjects Lost More Weight Than 90% of Others and Kept it Off – Researchers analyzed 18 studies comparing a cognitive behavioral therapy – relaxation training, guided imagery, self monitoring or goal setting with the same therapy supplemented by hypnosis. Those who received the hypnosis lost more weight than 90 percent of the non hypnosis, and maintained the weight loss two years after treatment ended.
o Patterson DR. Ptacek JT. Baseline pain as a moderator of hypnotic analgesia for burn injury treatment. Journal of Consulting & Clinical Psychology 1997; 65(1): 60-7.
Hypnosis Lowered Post-treatment Pain in Burn Injuries. Participants in the hypnosis group reported less post treatment pain than did patients in the control group.
o Karl Menninger School of Psychiatry and Mental Health Sciences, Menninger Clinic, Topeka, Kansas, USA. [email protected] Emerg Med Clin North Am. 2000 May;18(2):327-38, x. The use of hypnosis in emergency medicine. Peebles-Kleiger MJ.
Hypnosis Useful in Hospital Emergency Rooms – Hypnosis can be a useful adjunct in the emergency department setting. Its efficacy in various clinical applications has been replicated in controlled studies. Application to burns, pain, pediatric procedures, surgery, psychiatric presentations – coma, somatoform disorder, anxiety, and posttraumatic stress), and obstetric situations – hyperemesis, labor, and delivery are described.
If you are interested in using hypnosis for physical or emotional issues the following article will be of assistance in finding the right professional. How To Choose A Hypnosis Professional.
http://ezinearticles.com/?How-to-Choose-a-Clinical-Hypnosis-Professional&id=129753
Tax Professionals That Help With Tax Debt
There are many types of tax professionals that help with taxes. They are hired by taxpayers, just like you, who need help in one way, shape, or form. No matter where you stand or who you are, if you need help with your taxes you can always rely on a professional who has more experience than you. Believe it or not, there are probably hundreds upon hundreds of tax professionals in your area that are willing to help you with any questions on your mind or situation you are facing.
Some tax experts can help only with the basics such as filing a return. There is nothing wrong with this if that is all you are looking for. Of course, you may need a professional with more experience. In that case, you will probably want to move towards hiring a tax attorney or an enrolled agent. These tax professionals have more experience in advanced areas of tax code. And as you can imagine, an attorney can help you with anything that may have legal implications such as settling tax debt through bankruptcy.
What problem are you having? The answer to this question will help you to determine which types of tax professionals to speak with. From there, you can make a decision on who to hire. Even though you may be in a hurry there is no need to rush. You want to make sure you hire the professional that is right for the job.
As you can see by now, there are tax experts to help with every situation. If you are not totally confident in your ability to handle something, you should think about hiring a professional. This will keep you sane, while also allowing you to stay confident that you are making the right tax related decisions.
The Distinguishing Features of Web Hosting Types
For anyone desiring an online presence, understanding the different web hosting types is the first step toward success. This knowledge will be your weapon in deciding on the right hosting plan for your business. There are many hosting types but I will treat the popular ones.
Free hosting: This is the most common of all hosting types. As the name implies, you pay nothing for creating and hosting a website or blog. It comes with a lot of conditions, so if you are signing up for a free hosting service, read the terms of service very well. There are limitations and restrictions on this hosting type and in most cases, there are adverts placed on your site. This clearly indicates that the absolute control of your web pages lies solely with the free service provider. Consequently, this type of hosting is ideal for a hobby site because if you use it for a business site, you will be damaging your reputation.
Shared hosting: Shared hosting gives you the opportunity to create and run a website at a cheaper rate. This is due to the fact that you will be placed on the same server with some other customers, and since you are sharing a server with others, you will also share the cost with them. Shared hosting is good for small business owners who can migrate to other plans as their businesses grow. One of the disadvantages in this type of hosting is that there are limitations to the amount of data transfer that is allowed between your website and the rest of internet community.
VPS hosting: VPS is an acronym of Virtual Private Server and it is an advanced form of shared hosting. In this hosting type, a server is split into multiple divisions and a part is allocated to you, thereby giving you more access to the server. This will give you the feeling that you are on a dedicated server, but in actual sense, you are not. VPS hosting is ideal for medium-sized companies with corresponding traffic expectations and large databases. This is because it gives room for an allocation of a higher bandwidth than shared hosting.
Dedicated hosting: You can imagine how great it would be to be the sole owner of a server – that is what dedicated hosting is all about, but it comes with a price. As a matter of fact, it is the most expensive of all hosting types because you will have full access to the server environment. Furthermore, you can create as many websites as possible and you can even host other websites for profit. Dedicated hosting is the choice of large corporations with high bandwidth requirements and large databases. It is also good for business owners who intend to create many websites. The disadvantage of dedicated hosting is that it is expensive to acquire and maintain, but the turnover will outweigh the cost in the long run.
