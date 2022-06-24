Finance
Shipping Tips Every Dirt Bike Owner Should Know
Owning a dirt bike is more than just a quixotic desire for those denizens of society whose arteries are filled Epinephrine (adrenaline junkies to you and I). But, one of the bottlenecks that can stifle the realization of that fantasy bike possession is the very act of shipping that bike, and more specifically, shipping the bike economically.
Now, dirt Bikes can be shipped across the US by utilizing a cornucopia of transportation possibilities found across the country. There are, indeed, numerous firms which offer dedicated dirt bike shipping. Shipping bikes is facile, uncomplicated and affordable using these motorbike shipping companies. You can also utilize these motorbike haulers for shipping dirt bikes or even high end luxury Yamaha bikes.
One of the chief concerns of any proud dirt bike owner will be the safety of the merchandise en route. When making the decision regarding the dirt bike transportation service, you can opt for either a generic open trailer or, perhaps more wisely, choose a covered trailer. The majority of dirt bike shipping is performed utilizing enclosed trailers. dirt bike are effortlessly harmed by the corrosive and unforgiving elements, as a consequence, the enclosed dirt bike transports trailers are a superior choice. Many dirt bikes can be conveniently fit on one 18 wheeler trailer, so numerous shipments can make the voyage simultaneously. Your bike can also be made safeguarded from theft or loss if shipped within an enclosed trailer.
Although an enclosed bike transport trailer is a wise choice in most cases, there are a, not irrelevant fraction of instances when an open trailer is the superior option for dirt bike shipping. If the bike that is being shipped is trekking a short distance-less than a few hundred miles-then it can be safely shipped on an open bike shipping trailer. Because the bike is transported in one trip, damage from the elements or possibility of theft is minimized. For the scenario that you are on a tight schedule, it may be easier to find a hauler with an open transport trailer for your bike.
While on a shipping trip a dirt bike is not covered by your personal policy. Damage or loss must thus be protected by coverage from your bike shipping company offering a minimum amount of insurance. A copy of their insurance certificate can easily verify their coverage offer. A background-check regarding their provided information with their insurance company or with the Department of Transportation is all that is required to be given that additional peace of mind.
It is necessary to remember that this cargo protection insurance, although required by law, will possibly not cover the full value of your bike. So, it is important to ascertain the kinds of damages covered by the policy, the coverage limit and the specialty items or accessories that are also included. Additional insurance coverage during transport is a must in case the motor bike is valuable. Your bike shipping company should ideally supply this coverage or send you to a third-party insurance company.
Although it is improbable, bike shipping sometimes do result in damage before its arrival. In such case, all damages must be recorded on the “Bill of Lading” and the transporter must sign a copy. The acceptance of the motorcycle should not be refused unless the bike has become completely unusable due to the damages.
The claim must be filed and collected following the instructions of the motorcycle shipping company. A patient outlook right from the beginning allows for a smooth claim collection. Usually the shipping company is only interested to quickly resolve your problem, and it is in your interest to help them do that. In case you require any help, the Better Business Bureau or the Department of Transportation can surely provide it for you.
Finance
Halo Reach Exodus Walkthrough – How to Complete Exodus Alone on Legendary
Part 1: The Devil His Due
In this mission, there are no Elites and a large number of Brutes. Furthermore, there is little DMR ammo, so you will not have enough ammo to remove every Brute’s helmet and then get a headshot with the DMR. For this reason, you will need to adjust your loadout to use other weapons to kill the Brutes. I wrote this walkthrough demonstrating how to play mainly using the Sniper rifle and gravity hammer as your secondary weapon. However, there are also plenty of assault rifles and shotguns scattered throughout the level, so use whichever loadout works best for you.
You begin this level with a 24 ammo magnum, 1 frag, sprint, and only 9 bars of health. You have just landed from orbit in the city New Alexandria after destroying the Covenant Cruiser and immediately begin assisting the evacuation efforts. You begin in a large plaza, which is the “Courtyard” multiplayer map. Turn to your right and head up to the top of the tower, where you will find more magnum ammo. Then head down the courtyard and exit through doors underneath the second floor ledge. After passing through a second door, you will see two Skirmisher minors and a Skirmisher major, so kill them with magnum headshots and take the more full plasma pistol as your secondary weapon.
Continue through a parallelogram shaped door to your left, and you will enter a dark corridor. A UNSC soldier over the radio will then warn you of suicide Grunts ahead, so swap to your magnum. You will soon be confronted by four suicide Grunts. As soon as you see the Grunts, immediately begin killing the closest Grunts with magnum headshots as you walk backwards down the corridor. If they begin getting too close to you, turn around and sprint back into the open plaza where you will have plenty of room to finish them off. As you continue down the corridor, you will be confronted by groups of two, three, and five more suicide Grunts. Use the same tactics as before to safely eliminate them as well. The corridor will eventually bring you to a slightly larger room with stars up to a second level. Here you will find six Grunts on the top level. As soon as they see you, some number of these Grunts will begin suiciding while the others will remain on the top level to shoot you. Stay in the corridor and first shoot the suicide Grunts, then kill any remaining Grunts on the top level. In a closet at the top of the stairway, you will find a health kit that you should use to restock the health you lost when falling from orbit.
As you exit to your left, you will come outside to find a handful of civilians and a spirit with Brutes inside. Step back inside to avoid damage until the spirit leaves. Once heading outside for the second time, you will find two marines attempting to protect some civilians from a Brute. Next to a marine carcass directly outside of the corridor, you will find two assault rifles and a magnum. Restock on ammo and trade your plasma pistol for an assault rifle, then help the marines finish off the Brute with this assault rifle.
Move up the stairs along the left wall, where you will find an 8 ammo sniper rifle, a Sprint crate, two assault rifles, a health kit, and two marines. Swap your assault rifle for the sniper rifle. Even when you are playing on Legendary, this powerful weapon is capable of killing both Brute Majors and Brute Minors with a single headshot. Below you will find five Brute minors, all of whom you should kill with sniper rifle headshots. Back up and use the elevation of your perch as cover when the Brutes return fire. Be sure to only shoot when you are positive that you will get a headshot because any leftover ammo will help you greatly in the next fight. One strategy I use to conserve ammo is to kill the last Brute with a sticky grenade, but only attempt this if you are an experienced grenade thrower, because if you miss, you will have no good weapons for killing the Brute up close.
If you are a poor sniper: I personally find it very difficult to headshot enemies with a sniper rifle, despite the higher accuracy and better zoom. However, I have developed some strategies which greatly help me, even with my poor aim. First of all, patience is the key. Although it may be too difficult for you to headshot a moving target, you should be able to at least follow them with your reticule while they are moving. Then, once they stop moving, move your reticule over their head and fire once you see a dot in your reticule. Be sure that the Brute is standing still long enough for you to hit it; it is very important that you hit with nearly every shot in this mission because your ammo level is quite low. Another key problem a beginning sniper may encounter is that you will stop zooming in once you have been shot. To avoid this, either constantly keep moving, or if this is too hard for you, stand in an area where only part of your body protrudes from behind your cover. Keep in mind that when standing in a higher position than you enemy, this can mean simply moving backward enough that only your head is visible to them, while their entire body is visible to you.
After finishing off all of the enemies in the plaza, jump down from your sniping perch and hug the left wall as you push forward. After you move far enough, three Skirmisher majors and a Brute minor will come out of the door to the right. Use the back wall with the trashcan symbol as cover, kill the Skirmishers with your magnum, and kill the Brute your sniper rifle. If necessary, there is a health kit, assault rifle, and frag grenade to the right of the food vendor building.
As you continue on through the door, you will come to a large indoor area with four marines, two health kits, a magnum, and many of assault rifles scattered across the floor area. First, run up the stairs to your left and kill the two Grunts directly in front of you in order to prevent them from flanking you in the future. Then return down stairs and snipe as many Brutes as possible while staying in this initial room. In the Courtyard ahead of you, there are three Grunts, three Jackals, five Brute minors, and one Brute major. Once you have expended all of your sniper ammo sniping Brutes, swap your sniper rifle for one of the many assault rifles on the floor. Sprint out of the room and into the first hallway to your left, where you will find a DMR crate with a 45 ammo DMR. Swap your magnum for the DMR. Continue up the staircase behind you and pick up more DMR ammo from behind tree planter. Using this as cover, pick of all of the enemies that you can see with your DMR. At this point, you have enough DMR ammo to pop of the Brutes helmets and then kill them with a headshot, although it is important that you hit with almost every shot.
Once you have killed all of the enemies that you can see from this cover, turn to your left and head up the staircase along the wall. Be prepared for one or two Brutes (depending on how many you killed before) to attack you as soon as you reach the top of the staircase. Kill them both with helmet and head headshots. After killing them, you have a good view of the remainder of the area, so can easily kill any remaining enemies with your DMR. After you have cleared out all of the enemies in the plaza, run back to the front of the room to restock on DMR ammo, then return to the elevator and restock on health from one of the health kits. Once you are fully rearmed, activate the elevator.
By activating the elevator, you trigger two phantoms to drop many more covenant outside. Sprint through the open door to the right of the elevator and detach the machine gun turret to your left. Then run into the inlet behind you along the left wall and drop the turret. At this time, one phantom will deploy directly in front of you, and the other will deploy from the side opposite of the elevator in the courtyard. The Phantom near you will initially deploy four Grunts and two Brute minors. From your inlet, you have the perfect angle to kill the Brute minors with helmet headshots as soon as they hit the ground. However, if you exit the inlet to kill the Grunts, the phantom’s turret will kill you, so only kill them if they cross in front of your line of fire. Meanwhile, the other phantom will deploy three Skirmisher majors, two Brute minors, and a Brute major with a gravity hammer. However, these enemies do not pose an immediate threat. The phantom near you will drop a Brute major with a gravity hammer and then leave. Depending on your preference, kill the Brute major either with a helmet and headshot combo or with your detached machine gun turret. Once killing him, trade your assault rifle for his gravity hammer. Finish off the Grunts from the first phantom, then kill any remaining enemies in the courtyard with either the gravity hammer, DMR, or detached turret. Once you have completely cleared the area, restock on health and enter the elevator, but be sure to bring your turret with you if it has any ammo remaining.
Part 2: Too Close to the Sun
Exit the elevator and move through the room to a damaged ledge overlooking a tangle of steel and cement structures. You will find a full DMR and shotgun crate on this ledge, so restock on DMR ammo. In front of you there are find three ODSTs fighting two banshees. Help them kill the banshees with any ammo left in your machine gun turret. Follow the ledge right to two more ODSTs, all equipped with jetpacks. Swap out your sprint armor ability for a jetpack in the storage room directly behind you. This is required to continue the level. Drop the turret and use the jetpack to follow the ODST group (the Bullfrogs) along the ledges. After jumping across the first few ledges, the remainder of the bullfrogs will join you. Stop on the last ledge before the large platform, on which you will see many covenant. The Bullfrogs will almost immediately try to rush forward, but you should stay back and kill as many covenant as possible from the ledge you are currently on. You should see six Grunt majors, one Grunt heavy with a fuel rod, two Jackals, and a Jackal sniper at the edge of the platform, all of which you can easily pick of with your DMR. Be sure to kill the Grunt heavy first. Once you have cleared out as many enemies as possible, jetpack across to the left side of the first floor and run into the dark tunnel in the left wall.
Follow this tunnel, and it will take you to the second level. Once you come up to the second level, six Brute minors and a Brute major with a gravity hammer will move towards you from farther back on this level. In addition, some of the initial infantry from before often retreat to these Brutes, and will now face you a second time. To eliminate these enemies, walk a few steps out the tunnel, kill a few enemies with headshots, and then run back into the tunnel for safety once your shields become low or the covenant throw a plasma grenade at you. If a Brute comes too close to the tunnel entrance, kill him with your gravity hammer. This strategy will take some time, but with some patience, it will be very successful. For optimal results, do not to stray too far from the tunnel entrance and to run back inside the tunnel immediately once your shields fall below 25%. Once you can no longer see any more enemies from the tunnel entrance, move forward up to the red cargo crate and use it as cover to eliminate any stragglers.
After you kill all of the covenant on this level, four more ODSTs will arrive to assist you, and more enemies will begin moving down from the floor above you. However, they will not move down to your level, so this provides a perfect opportunity to restock. Restock your health on the health kit on the far right corner of the second level and restock your DMR ammo from the DMRs of fallen Bullfrogs. If you are using an assault rifle or shotgun instead of the gravity hammer, there is an assault rifle and shotgun crate in the tunnel with the green arrow on the first floor, opposite of the tunnel you used before.
Once fully restocked, you can push farther up the complex. On the third to fourth level staircase, there are three Grunts, and on the fourth level, there are two Brute minors and a Brute major with a concussion rifle. First, pick off the Grunts on the stairs, and then either walk or jetpack up to the first room on the fourth floor. Use the same strategy that you used in the tunnel by stepping into the doorway and pulling as many helmet headshots as possible before hiding back in the room. I found that these Brutes are much more aggressive and are more likely to charge you, so if you see one charging, stand directly to the side of the door and gravity hammer it as it walks in. If you become injured during this fight, there is health kit near the stairs on the third floor and a health kit far back on the fourth floor, past the Brutes.
After clearing out all of these enemies, continue to the through the door at the far end of the fourth floor, where you will meet a marine. You will then walk into a large, multi-floor complex. As soon as you walk into it, turn directly around a jet pack up to the top floor. Exit through a door marked New Alexandria Concourse. You will come outside, where you will find four marines and an ODST attempting to evacuate many civilians. Up against one wall, you will find a large assortment of weapons, but I would suggest only taking the DMR. Assist the marines in killing the three Grunts and three Jackals that are attacking them.
After killing this small group of enemies, you will be confronted with a much more difficult task. You need to evacuate the civilians up the tower to the landing pad, but it is heavily guarded by covenant. In the area ahead of you, you will find a Grunt major, two Jackals, two Jackal snipers with focus rifles, and three Brute majors (two with concussion rifles and one with gravity hammer.) It is incredibly difficult to push up the main staircase due to the constant pressure of the concussion rifles and focus rifles, so you should instead take a much less guarded route. Run along the ledge until you come to the right side of the last planter. Here, jump and jetpack across to the other side. It is very important that you keep an altitude lower that the ledge you are trying to reach until the last second so that the Jackal snipers cannot shoot you while you are flying. Once you land, the enemies will begin to chase you, so run away from them until you see a turn in the wall marked with a blue sign with a five on it. Using the wall as cover, you can wait and kill all the enemies chasing you with your DMR and gravity hammer from here. Push forward and use the planters and blocks as cover to eliminate any remaining enemies. Swap your gravity hammer for the Brute major’s gravity hammer if it has more energy.
As you continue up the next flight of stairs, you will find six Grunts, a Jackal sniper with a focus rifle, and any enemies that retreated from the lower levels. Worst of all, there is a Brute chieftain with a fuel rod on the top level. Begin by killing all of the lighter infantry with your DMR from the cover of the first staircase. When the Brute chieftain fires his fuel rod at you, simply walk backwards a few steps and it will fly over your head. Once only the Brute is left, you will need to get close to him without him killing you with his fuel rod. Once you get close to him, he will be unable to shoot you without hurting himself, so you can easily kill him with your gravity hammer. To do this, run up to the wall to the right of the first staircase, and then jetpack up this wall between his shots. You can then take cove behind the black triangular wall here at the top of this ledge. The next time he stops firing to reload, run to the bench below the New Alexandria Concourse sign. Here, you are at too steep of an angle for him to shoot you. Carefully walk up the stairs and then charge him. Once you get close, he will no longer shoot you, so all you must do is hammer him three times to kill him.
Against the large planter, you will find a DMR, two health kits, two frag grenades, and an assault rifle. Restock on ammo as well as health if necessary. Continue across the bridge, where you will find three Grunt majors and two Grunt heavies with fuel rods. As usual, kill the Grunt heavies first. You will then come to the last fight of this section, in which you will need to clear the building in front of you and secure the landing pad. This is one of the hardest fights of this mission due to very poor cover and difficult enemies. Inside of the building, there are three Grunts, two Jackals, three Brute minors, and a Brute chieftain with a fuel rod. Outside on the landing pad, there are also two shade turrets, both operated by Grunt heavies.
First, enter through either of the side entrances. These will take you to the second floor of the building. Kill any enemies on the same floor as you, starting with the closest enemies first. Then, kill any enemies on the first floor, but do not attempt to kill the Brute chieftain. If possible, kill the Brutes with helmet headshots to avoid damage, but use your gravity hammer if they get to close. Do not walk outside, or else the shade turrets will easily kill you. If you need to restock on health or ammo, there is an assault rifle and shotgun crate, health kit, and frag grenade on the second level directly above the main door. There are also health kits along the wall in front of each side entrance. Midway through your fight, a phantom will drop two more Jackals and a Brute major with a gravity hammer on the landing pad. Stay on the second floor to kill them if they come inside, and if they stay outside, you can deal with them later. Once only the Brute chieftain remains inside of the building, you can safely kill it with your gravity hammer. Remember, it takes three hits too kill the Brute chieftain if you are playing on legendary. I find that the safest way to kill it is to jump down on top of it from the second level. As long as you stay close to the chieftain after your first hit, it will be unable to shoot you, and will only growl a lot. Now that the building is clear, you can kill each shade turret by quickly stepping outside, killing the Grunt with a headshot, then stepping back inside once the other shade turret returns fire. Finish any remaining enemies that stayed outside from the doorways as well.
After clearing out the shade turrets, two falcons and a pelican will arrive. The pelican will evacuate any surviving civilians, and the falcons will take you to your next fight.
Part 3: I Should Have Become a Watchmaker
Enter either of the machine gun turrets on either of the falcons and the pilot will fly you to a makeshift missile base overrun by covenant. On the way you will fly by many marines combatting covenant forces, whom you can assist by killing the most powerful covenant infantry and vehicles. All of these covenant forces will be focused on fighting the marines, so will be little threat to you. However, after around 1 minute 15 seconds, two to three banshees will fly behind you. Be sure to shoot them as soon as possible.
After around two minutes, you will arrive at a small outpost a short distance from missile batteries. Your falcon will hover for a while before landing, providing you time to kill the four Grunts two Jackals and in front of you. In the outpost, you will find three marines, plenty of ammo for many guns, and two health kits. In addition, falcons will deploy five more marines. Restock on health and DMR ammo and trade your secondary weapon for a plasma pistol from one of the Jackals or Grunts.
The area ahead of you is the “Beachhead” firefight mission. This area is surrounded by many covenant vehicles, so you will need to kill these first. Move forward and jump over the rocks into the shallow bay, where you will find a Grunt heavy operating a ghost to your left. If possible, kill the Grunt from a distance with your DMR, but if he is facing towards you, you will need to stun him with your plasma pistol and then jack the ghost. Either way, take control of the ghost and drive it into the garage labeled New Alexandria Caracalla Park so that no other enemies can renter it.
Head up the stairs to the right of the garage, and begin charging your plasma pistol as you walk up the last flight of stairs. Continue facing the door at the top of the stairs marked exit, and back into the door to your left. This will trigger two Brute chieftains, one with a gravity hammer and one with a fuel rod, to come out of the exit door. The gravity hammer chieftain will come first, so remove its shields and then stick it. As soon as you stick him, immediately back into the room so that the second chieftain cannot fuel rod you. Stand in front of the bench in this room and watch your radar to determine from which door the chieftain is entering. Escape through the other door, swap your plasma pistol for the first Brute chieftain’s gravity hammer, and then hammer the second chieftain as it exits the room you were in. Remember, it will take two to three hits depending on how much damage it took from the sticky you threw.
Continue out the door from which you did not enter. You will find one or two Grunts underneath the covered walkway below you. Kill them with your DMR and trade your gravity hammer for the more full plasma pistol. Notice where you leave your gravity hammer because you will need it in the future. Turn left and renter the ghost that you stored in the garage. Drive all the way to the water and hug this water line as you continue right until you will come to a wraith directly below the sky bridge. From the safety of the rocks, kill the Grunt gunner with your DMR. Then, jetpack towards the wraith at around 15 feet of the ground as you charge your plasma pistol. This way, the wraith will be unable to hit you. Once you achieve a lock-on, stun the wraith and then plant a grenade to kill it.
Renter your ghost and continue to hug the waterline. You will come to a second wraith somewhere next to the second missile battery, although its position will vary due to how it chose to move past its spawn point. Kill this wraith using the strategy described above. Shortly after killing the second wraith, a ghost will come from the main building to kill you. Hid in the rocks, stun it with your plasma pistol, and then jack it when it gets close. With your first ghost, drive it off the edge into the water, jumping out at the last second. This will prevent any other covenant from entering it. Then enter the second ghost you jacked and drive it back to the same garage as before. Now that you have cleared away the largest enemy threats, you can retake the missile batteries.
First, trade your plasma pistol for the gravity hammer you had before. Continue down the covered walkway towards the first missile battery. Around the missile battery, you will find up to seven Grunts, two Brute minors, and a Brute major. However, depending on the success of the marines and/or the Grunts you killed for their plasma pistols, there may be less Grunts. Using the pillars holding up the covering as cover, DMR snipe as many Grunts, Brutes, and Jackals as possible. If it is too difficult for you to kill the Brutes from this distance, only focus on the Grunts and Jackals for now. Once you have killed all of the visible enemies, continue moving forward, but remained zoomed in with your DMR so you can quickly kill any more enemies that move out of cover. Once you come close to the battery, run behind either of the two planters directly in front of the walkway. From here, you will have a perfect shot at any remaining light infantry. Kill any remaining Brutes with your gravity hammer.
Now you are safe to activate the first missile battery. This triggers a falcon to deploy four marines at your position. Around the battery, you will find a health kit, a DMR, assault rifle, and magnum crate, frag grenades, an active camouflage and drop shield crate, and a rocket launcher. Restock on DMR ammo and health. You may wish to swap your jetpack for a drop shield if you find you are frequently losing health. You may also want to swap your gravity hammer for a rocket launcher if you find that you are more experienced with this weapon.
After fully restocking, you will need to reactivate the second missile battery. Jetpack up to the sky bridge. Somewhere in the middle of the bridge, you will see a Brute chieftain with a plasma launcher. Run towards him and dodge any plasma grenades he shoots or throws at you. However, once you get within around 25 feet, you will be too close to doge. Jetpack over the side of the bridge, and continue to jetpack towards him while using the glass siding as cover. Once you reach him, jetpack over the siding once again, land next to him, and kill him with your gravity hammer. At this point, you are too close for him to shoot or stick you.
Stop at around halfway across the bridge. From here, you have a good position to DMR snipe the covenant defending the second battery. You will find two Jackals, two Brute minors, and a Brute major with a gravity hammer. You will need to kill all of these enemies with your DMR before you move up because you have no cover when crossing the second half of the bridge. If your shields fall below 25%, walk backwards and the curvature of the bridge will protect you.
Once all of the covenant defending this missile battery are dead, move across the bridge and activate the second missile battery. To the left of it you will find an assault rifle and shotgun crate and a health kit. More importantly, if you head back towards the main building, you will find an eight ammo sniper rifle next to a barricade with which you should swap your gravity hammer.
All that remains is to fire the missile batteries to destroy the corvette. However, activating the second battery triggered both a spirit to drop off reinforcements and for more covenant to spawn within the base. In total, you will have to kill the following; three Grunts, two Jackals, three Skirmishers, two Brute minors, and two Brute majors with concussion rifles. In addition, a second spirit will drop a ghost directly behind you. The Skirmishers will immediately rush you, so kill them with your DMR. Next, kill the ghost by repeatedly shooting the top of the Grunt’s methane pack with your DMR until it ruptures. Move out onto the sky bridge and kill the Brutes with your sniper rifle and the light infantry with your DMR. This is by far the best sniping position because the spirits do not shoot you as they leave and you are too far away for the infantry to return fire at you. Once you have killed as many enemies as possible, follow the walkway and jetpack onto the large glass cover. From here, you have a clear shot at any of the remaining enemies, and you can simply walk backwards for cover. Once you have killed all of the covenant protecting the base, trigger the missile batteries from the room that you fought the chieftains in earlier. These missiles successful take down the corvette, concluding the Exodus mission of the campaign.
Finance
Things to Consider When Crowdfunding for Charity – Impact Guru
Crowdfunding for charity is no easy matter. This is because everybody who is aware of the popularity of Crowdfunding in India put their fundraising profiles up in the crowdfunding platforms in India. Because of this, the crowdfunding platforms are now overcrowded with crowdfunding campaigns.
Under such circumstances, it becomes important to follow a few rules in order to ensure not only the maximum traffic to the crowdfunding platforms but also that those potential donors actually end up contributing something. Traditional fundraisers have themselves have never had a smooth ride to success for the simple reason that there have been way too many initiatives. And also, there have never been any guarantees regarding the crowdfunding initiatives being genuine. So, authenticity often comes into question regarding the crowdfunding ventures in India.
In order to safeguard a crowdfunding campaign for charity purposes and to ensure against all the other drawbacks that keep people off crowdfunding campaigns, there are a few things that should be followed by every organizer, private or as a collective in the form of a non-profit.
1. Make sure that you are using a popular and reputable platform. That is the primary way of ensuring that the donors are able to trust the platform on which they are going to donate their money and that the money is processed successfully. Also, the reputed crowdfunding platforms also have a wide reach across social media platforms, and already have a loyal support base, many of whom are themselves established figures in their respective fields and can lend their expertise to you and your campaign and make it reach heights.
2. If you are new in the crowdfunding space, you may consider keeping non-virtual options open. Which includes sending out supporters of your campaign to prime locations in order to increase the visibility of the campaign and make it popular among those who are not regular in the crowdfunding sites or in order to increase the knowledge about the crowdfunding campaign and the purpose of the charity.
3. Keep an option open for donations that are not monetary, if possible. Which includes donations like clothes, food material, etc., or whatever may pertain to the subject of the charity.
4. Keep in mind that donations can be small. For all that it is worth, donors tend to be loyal to a number of causes. Which is why it is a great thing in itself if they even give you a bit to donate to your charity, which means that they consider you important enough at least.
5. Make it a point to connect with your donors. This means that you need to keep them informed about each and every step in your campaign. What their donations are doing, how their donations would be impacting lives, etc. Do not forget to send your acknowledgment to each supporter on the receipt of the donation. You should also ensure that the visitors to your page are assured about the safety of transactions in the crowdfunding profile.
6. Your crowdfunding website needs to showcase the values which your charity prioritizes, or if it is a campaign based on a project, you need to ensure that the profile gives off the serious vibes of your campaign. You may need to have a separate website to put every small detail in there, at the same time keeping in mind that the crowdfunding page to remains attractive.
7. Understand that crowdfunding is based a lot on empathy. Unless you can make the potential donors understand the impact of their donations, it is going to be difficult to acquire donations. Make the donors understand exactly what is at stake- the lives they are going to impact, the way they are going to do so. In order to do that, put up videos and photographs in the way it is required. People often tend to underestimate the power of videos. In your website, put up videos at each and every stage to humanize the beneficiaries of the crowdfunding campaign.
8. Understand the importance of peer-to-peer fundraising in charities. You can engage your supporters to form their own chains. Not only that, you can support them in their events to raise funds for your campaigns, and also increase visibility. Events like marathons and concerts go a long way in ensuring enormous success for charity drives.
9. Sponsors are very important in charity drives. Try to rope in the small startups who are related to your cause, or who are sympathetic, as it would be a win-win for all the parties involved. Also, do not forget to advertise the major contributions to your campaign.
Keeping these things in mind, it is not going to be much easier to gather funds for the charity campaign in the best crowdfunding platforms in India. But there may be some regulations you need to keep in mind, like your non-profit having the required clearances and permissions to conduct the crowdfunding campaign in the first place.
Finance
Going Global With Grants
I had worked with grants for more than 15 years when at the beginning of this year I decided to go international. Following my interests, I decided to focus on getting grant funding for organizations working outside the United States. Little did I know that I will have to master a whole new language of grantspeak and a whole new and different world of funders.
The Language
We, grant professionals in the US, have our own jargon. Not surprisingly, there are parallel jargons in other parts of the world. Just as an example, what I would call a preproposal or preliminary proposal is referred to as a “concept note” by non-US funders. In several cases, particularly in the European Commission grant proposals, I came across a matrix called Logical Framework Analysis (LFA or logframe), which to me looks like a combination of a logic model and an implementation schedule that I used to do for American federal grants. Supposedly this LFA format has actually been developed in the US (by USAID) in the 1970s, and it seems to have become an international hit.
Another aspect that seems to be much more important when developing proposals for international NGOs is the gender factor. Since the situation of women and girls in many countries of the developing world is so different from that of men and boys, many funders are very sensitive to gender issues in project design and delivery. We have to always consciously keep it in mind and explicitly address equitability of participation in the project and distribution of resources.
Funders and where to find them
International NGOs get their funding from anywhere they can (Isn’t it what everybody does?) While American nonprofits seem to mostly rely on US funders, international NGOs look everywhere. Even though I worked on many international projects before, they were always funded by US funders and always managed by an American organization, in most cases an educational institution. It was quite an eye opener for me to delve into the world of international funders. There are several categories of funders to consider.
First, there are multilateral development banks. They are called multilateral because they are financed by many governments. Their geographic focus can be global or regional. Examples of such banks are the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, International Development Bank. Their main business is to provide loans and advice to client governments, but their local country offices often make grants to NGOs. Their grant programs are not necessarily easy to find on their websites so it takes some digging to get the information, but it’s worth the effort. Many of them also have excellent background research for specific regions and countries that is much more current than information on the US State Department or USAID sites.
Some multilateral agencies also fund NGOs, for example United Nation’s International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), United Nation’s Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), United Nations Development Program (UNDP), United Nations Development Fund for Women (UNIFEM) and World Health Organization (WHO). Navigating the huge UN bureaucracy can be difficult, but once the relationship is established, it can last for many years. Other agencies, such as OPEC, for example, also have grant programs for NGOs.
There are also Official Development Assistance (ODA) Agencies of governments of wealthy countries, which usually have well developed websites with information on funding initiatives and application processes. Some of the NGOs I have worked with received funding from Scandinavian development agencies, the Australian AusAID, and the Canadian International Development Agency. The truth is that many other governments are much more generous with their international aid that our government.
Private foundations exist not only in the United States. Some of my client NGOs received grants from foundations in Switzerland, Germany, UK or the Netherlands. Searching for these foundations is more complicated as there is no good database that includes all of them.
International corporations are also a big source of funding internationally. All of them (or almost all) consider corporate social responsibility (CSR) and corporate philanthropy (CP) an important part of doing business. The latest iteration of their approach is what they call “creating shared value”-an approach designed to deliver as much value to the company as to society. They tend to fund projects that are related to their business focus (e.g. pharmaceutical companies fund projects that focus on healthcare access and quality) and in the areas where they operate, but there are exceptions. Their websites are fairly easy to locate and the application processes are clear and easy to follow.
International Nongovernmental Organizations are global charities that raise money from a variety of sources and support projects in the developing world. Many of them focus on a specific issue, such as American Save the Children or French Medicins Sans Frontieres. Connecting with them and maybe even creating a close partnership in certain areas can result in funding for specific initiatives.
On the whole, researching funders for international organizations and projects is a little like doing detective work. To get beyond the obvious sources, you have to follow clues and hunches and develop your own tracking mechanisms and your own database of potential funders. Like everything, the more you do it, the easier it gets.
As other countries are getting wealthier and more philanthropic and the US economy is struggling, philanthropy and grant making are becoming more and more international. Maybe it’s time to think about broadening your grant seeking? Creative partnering is a good way to start, but that’s a whole new topic…
