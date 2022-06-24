News
St. Andrew’s alum Josh Minott heading to Minnesota Timberwolves after NBA Draft trade
St. Andrew’s alum and Memphis forward Josh Minott may not be heading to the team that selected him in the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft, but he is turning pro all the same.
Minott is heading to the Minnesota Timberwolves after they traded for his draft rights on Thursday night. The 19-year-old Minott was initially selected by the Charlotte Hornets with the No. 45 pick, but the Timberwolves landed him and the New York Knicks’ 2023 second-round draft pick by trading the draft rights of Bryce McGowens to the Hornets.
The 6-foot-8 Minott played just one collegiate season with the Tigers, averaging 6.6. points and 3.8 rebounds in 14.6 minutes per game as a freshman. He started five times in 33 appearances for Memphis.
Voted a Sun Sentinel All-County Player of the Year in 2021, Minott enjoyed a stellar high school career with St. Andrew’s. He not only helped the Scots win their first state championship as a junior, but also averaged 23.1 points and 8.3 rebounds as a senior.
Minott will now look to make the roster of a Timberwolves team that went 46-36 last season en route to reaching the first round of the playoffs.
()
News
Heat go for experience, flexibility in filling summer roster with undrafted prospects
The Miami Heat seemingly prioritized offseason flexibility and older prospects over NBA lineage when it came to filling out their summer roster in the wake of Thursday’s draft.
So it’s off to the Los Angeles Lakers for Scotty Pippen Jr., the undrafted Vanderbilt guard, and on to the Toronto Raptors for Ron Harper Jr., the undrafted Rutgers guard, both of their fathers NBA champions with the Chicago Bulls. Also headed to the Lakers’ summer roster is undrafted LSU center Shareef O’Neal, the son of Heat championship center Shaquille O’Neal, who had a pre-draft workout a week ago at FTX Arena.
Instead, with their two two-way contracts already filled, by in-season additions Javonte Smart and Mychael Mulder, the Heat took a more methodical approach with the players added for their offseason roster that will compete in summer leagues in San Francisco and Las Vegas.
In the hours after the Heat selected Serbian big man Nikola Jokic at No. 27 with their lone pick of the draft, the Heat reached agreements on tryout contracts with numerous undrafted players.
St. Bonaventure’s Jalen Adaway: A 6-foot-5 senior guard who started his college career at Miami of Ohio. Adaway, 25, averaged 15.3 points this past season, shooting .376 on 3-pointers.
University of San Francisco’s Jamaree Bouyea: A 6-1 22-year-old fifth-year senior who scored 36 points in this year’s NCAA Tournament against Murray State, averaging 17.3 points this past season, at .367 on 3-pointers.
Oakland University’s Jamal Cain: A 6-7, 23-year-old senior forward who previously played four seasons at Marquette before emerging as the Horizon Conference co-Player of the Year, when he averaged 19.9 points and 10.2 rebounds.
UNLV’s Bryce Hamilton: A 6-4 23-year-old guard who is coming off a first-team All-Mountain West season after averaging 21.9 points as a senior.
St. John’s Aaron Wheeler: A 6-9 23-year-old forward who spent his first four collegiate seasons at Purdue before averaging 10 points and shooting .385 on 34-pointers as a senior.
Texas Tech’s Bryson Williams: A 6-8, 24-year-old senior forward who spent his first two seasons at Fresno State and then two more at UTEP before finishing up at Texas Tech. He is coming off a season when he averaged 14.1 points, shot .417 on 3-pointers.
In addition, the Heat also are expected to feature Jovic, Mulder, Smart, midseason addition Haywood Highsmith and center Omer Yurtseven on their summer roster.
The Heat have yet to announce whether any players from their G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, will join their summer roster, but big man Micah Potter, who thrived with the Heat’s summer roster last season and then was productive in Sioux Falls, opted for a summer invitation from the New York Knicks.
As for those with South Florida ties, undrafted University of Miami guard Charlie Moore took a summer deal with the Detroit Pistons.
Summer rosters tend to be fluid, with players often lured elsewhere by guaranteed money or two-way contracts.
While NBA teams are limited to 20-player rosters during the offseason, players on summer rosters, other than those holding NBA contracts, do not count against that total.
()
News
Casual Mexican concept Centro to open in St. Paul’s Highland Park
We knew that Centro, the much-loved Northeast Minneapolis counter-service bar and restaurant known for its casual Mexican fare was coming to St. Paul. Now we know where!
The restaurant will take over the Highland Park storefronts that were formerly occupied by Waxing in the City, Menchie’s, and Great Clips on Cleveland Avenue.
“That Menchie’s spot always caught my eye, and right after I moved here it became vacant,” said owner Jami Olson, who has lived in St. Paul for 17 years and moved a few blocks away from the new space recently. “It took us a little while to get our ducks in a row, but we’re ready now.”
And because the 6,000-square-foot space was too big for just a Centro, Olson said she’s adding a burger concept as well. Olson said she’s not yet ready to reveal the name for the burger outfit, but it will share space with Centro. Both will be fast-casual, and you’ll be able to order from either concept from your phone. There will be a full-service bar that serves both concepts as well.
The brand is rapidly expanding — another new location, which will also contain the burger concept, will open later this summer on Eat Street in Minneapolis. That location is already serving as a commissary kitchen for the brand, and in-house delivery is carried out from it. Olson previously said her goal is to open five stores in the next five years.
The team is shooting for opening the Highland Park location in early spring 2023. They’d love to do it earlier, but supply chain issues are keeping them from properly outfitting the kitchen before then.
“I’m excited about everything that’s happening in this neighborhood — the Ford plant development, it’s really cool,” Olson said.
Centro: 750 S. Cleveland Ave.; centrompls.com
News
Early voting for MN Aug. 9 primary election starts Friday. What to know.
Minnesota residents who want to vote early in the state’s Aug. 9 primary election can start casting ballots Friday, June 24.
By law, voters can cast ballots by mail or in person up to 46 days before an election. If you want to vote by mail from home, go to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website (www.sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting) and click on “Other ways to vote,” where you can apply for an absentee ballot.
You must have a witness present — either a registered voter or a notary — as you complete your ballot and vote. Return the completed absentee ballot to your county election office by mail, fax or email.
Ballots for the 2022 primary election will be mailed starting Friday, June 24. You can apply for a ballot any day except Election Day. Your returned ballot must be received by Election Day or it will not be counted.
You may also drop off your mail-in ballot in person at the local elections office that mailed it to you. Those ballots must be returned by 3 p.m. on Election Day.
You can track the status of your ballot and make sure it was received and counted on the Secretary of State’s website.
St. Andrew’s alum Josh Minott heading to Minnesota Timberwolves after NBA Draft trade
THORChain’s Mainnet Hits the Surface-After a While
Disadvantages of Voice Over IP
Crypto Market Conditions Heat Up Swiss Regulatory
Planning and Design of Behavioral Healthcare Facilities
About the Recent Court Ruling Against IRS Oversight of Tax Preparers
New Jersey Attorney Ethics Investigations – The "Ten-Day Letter"
Heat go for experience, flexibility in filling summer roster with undrafted prospects
Cosmos (ATOM) Price Swells 12%
Benefits of Using an Apache Web Server Explained
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
The Greatest Lie Ever Told Release Date
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
Toscana Filming Locations
Factors To Consider When Purchasing A Gaming Laptop
Stillwater: Celebration planned to mark fire department’s 150th anniversary
Why Did Vecna Kill Chrissy In Stranger Things
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
News4 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
-
News4 weeks ago
The Greatest Lie Ever Told Release Date
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
-
News4 weeks ago
Toscana Filming Locations
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Factors To Consider When Purchasing A Gaming Laptop