St. Joseph’s Hospital signage comes down, Fairview’s Center for Community Health and Equity launches
In a sign of its further transformation the old St. Joseph’s Hospital signage was taken down Thursday and its successor, the “Fairview Community Health and Wellness Hub,” took another step forward.
Plans are for the wellness hub to take a statewide, research-based look at health disparities and promote new and existing health and wellness programs through partner nonprofits.
In recent months, St. Joe’s has had several missions.
Since January, the former ambulance bays at St. Joseph’s Hospital in downtown St. Paul served as staging areas for palettes of food ready to be distributed by the Sanneh Foundation, an effort organized hand in hand with Second Harvest Heartland and M Health Fairview.
More recently, Minnesota Community Care began filling in a floor of the old hospital space in advance of a soft opening for its new primary care clinic, which is scheduled to begin seeing patients in July. The federally-qualified health center plans to offer medical, dental and vision services, followed this fall by wide-ranging “gender care” targeted to transgender and gender non-conforming patients.
“It’s an exciting time,” said Diane Tran, the center’s director for Community Health Equity. “The signs have come off the building, and there will be more services coming online in the coming weeks.”
ESTABLISHED IN 1853
St. Joe’s, which was established in 1853 by the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet as the state’s first hospital, shuttered its emergency room and relocated most other services in December 2020, an M Health Fairview decision that continues to rankle some elected officials and St. Paul advocates.
Though certain mental health and addiction services remain, upwards of 10,000 patients have been sent to new locations for care.
Nevertheless, Tran and others foresee a more targeted use of the former hospital building, which is gradually being converted into a hub for research and wellness programs.
The center plans to host community health discussions and engagement around key “social determinants of health” — the everyday factors that help people live longer, happier lives.
Among the priorities will be a “Food is Medicine” program that focuses on steering the vulnerable to food programs while educating low-to-moderate income groups around the state that healthy eating is tied to better health outcomes. “What are the things that have worked, and how do we scale these and expand them … to think holistically and at a greater scale about the need for food support?” Tran said.
ADDITIONAL PROGRAMS
Additional future programs will include Ebenezer Senior Living’s enhanced senior day services and skilled nursing units, as well a Fairview retail pharmacy.
The Fairview Community Health and Wellness Hub will officially launch this summer with a land ceremony hosted by the American Indian Family Center in St. Paul.
In July, Tran hopes to install a temporary exhibit on Native American land treaties assembled by the Minnesota Humanities Center.
This Astros-Yankees series should be a slobberknocker
The Yankees have done a lot this year, but they haven’t played the Astros yet.
Outside of the Red Sox, the games against the Astros are undoubtedly the most heated ones on the Yankees’ schedule. With the Yankees returning home in the middle of the night after their last series in Tampa, manager Aaron Boone was asked if seeing the Astros could stimulate the team following their late-night travel.
“One of the cool things about Yankee Stadium, especially this year, we’ve had that juice,” Boone said. “I would certainly expect, coming off a road trip, we’ll walk out there tonight and they’ll be pretty energized.”
The Astros have established themselves as the American League’s clear second-best team. In a normal year, their 43-25 record would likely be enough to put them in position for the AL’s top seed. But the Yankees have played a brand of baseball that the Bronx hasn’t seen since the powerhouse 1998 team won 114 games, going 11-2 in the postseason on their way to a World Series championship.
This Yankees-Astros series, especially with the added caveat of it being their first meeting of 2022, stands to be a very competitive one. Riddled with excellent pitching matchups and several deserving All-Stars in both dugouts, Boone and his troops are ready for a war.
“They’re complete,” Boone assessed the Astros. “They have outstanding depth in their bullpen, really good starting pitching, they catch the ball, they’re athletic. They’re probably as complete of a team as we’ve played. You know it’s going to be a challenge.”
Houston’s 43 wins, plus-61 run differential, 114 wRC+ and 3.04 collective ERA all rank second in the American League behind the Yankees. The Astros’ position players have combined for 12.9 Wins Above Replacement (the Yankees’ 14.8 make them the only AL team with more) and their pitching staff checks in at 9.1 WAR, trailing only the Yankees’ 11.4 on the American League leaderboard.
Of course, with the Astros and Yankees, the elephant in the room is always the 2017 and 2019 American League Championship Series. The 2017 one — which was before Boone’s time in the managerial seat — is also tarnished by the Astros’ cheating scandal. Boone was asked if this adds any import to the series, even if it is just four regular season games in June.
“To me, it’s past history,” Boone stated. “I think it’s a shot in the arm series in a tough stretch. The rivalry that certainly exists has something to do with some past things too. I think our guys look forward to that and like playing on the big stages against the best teams.”
SCHMIDT TO SCRANTON
Clarke Schmidt was optioned back to Triple-A on Thursday morning.
Albert Abreu, the former Yankee who re-joined the team after being claimed off waivers from Kansas City on Tuesday, is back on the active roster. Fellow right-handed reliever David McKay was traded to Tampa Bay for cash considerations after being designated for assignment on Tuesday. Boone spoke about the decision making process in demoting Schmidt.
“I think there’s a lot of value in home going down and starting,” he began. “Maybe he can go down for three or four weeks and get a handful of starts while also, long term, building some volume moving forward if he’s going to be a starter for us this year or down the road.
“As far as staying on the [big league] roster, he’s shown that he belongs and deserves to be here,” Boone added. “I think he’s made huge strides from where he was last year. I feel like he’s a way better pitcher.”
Schmidt, who owns a 3.00 ERA in 24 innings this season, made the Yankees’ Opening Day roster but has been back and forth between the minors and majors for most of the year. While the overall numbers look decent, Schmidt still hasn’t kicked his walk habit. An issue that plagued him in his minor league journey as well, Schmidt has issued a free pass to 12.2% of the hitters he’s faced in 2022.
If he can get straightened out, Schmidt’s stuff makes him an intriguing arm, particularly with Chad Green missing the rest of the year with injury. The same can be said for Abreu, who pitched in 28 games for the Bombers in 2021.
“Hopefully we can get him back to what we saw in the back half of last year, which was a guy throwing the ball incredibly well,” Boone said of Abreu. “If you recall, last year down the stretch, we were pitching him in some big time situations and he was doing the job.”
TREVIN-YES
In a world where hitting has become optional for most MLB catchers, Jose Trevino has put together a sly All-Star case.
Over his last 25 games, the unheralded backstop is mashing .353/.408/.662. During that span, eight of his 24 hits have gone for extra bases, including six homers and one of just 12 triples by a catcher this year. For the season, Trevino is second among AL catchers in Wins Above Replacement. He trails only Toronto’s Alejandro Kirk, who has played in 15 more games.
Not bad for someone who replaced Ben Rortvedt on the Yankees’ depth chart.
()
Dates set for Dolphins’ joint practices with Buccaneers, training camp start
The Miami Dolphins’ pair of joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be held on Aug. 10 and 11 in Tampa, the Buccaneers announced Thursday as part of a release of their training camp schedule.
The Wednesday and Thursday dates for joint practices are standard in the NFL ahead of a Saturday preseason game, which is set for Aug. 13 at Raymond James Stadium.
While the Dolphins’ full slate of training camp practices has not yet been released, the NFL announced Thursday that the Miami’s report date for training camp is July 26 for veterans and July 19 for rookies.
The Dolphins’ preseason schedule also involves home games against the Las Vegas Raiders on Aug. 20 and Philadelphia Eagles on Aug. 27. New coach Mike McDaniel has said the the team will also host the Eagles for joint practices ahead of that exhibition.
The purpose of NFL joint practices is to have teams compete in drills against an opponent in the preseason after a number of intrasquad practices leading up to the sessions.
Last season, Miami visited the Chicago Bears and hosted the Atlanta Falcons ahead of their respective preseason games with the two NFC teams.
The Dolphins and Buccaneers have been linked throughout the offseason, largely due to Miami’s pursuit of seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady either for a front-office role in the organization or as a player. Brady, who retired and then unretired this offseason to return to the Buccaneers, is set to take a broadcasting role with Fox upon his retirement in earnest, whenever that comes.
()
Heat linked to Kyrie Irving’s latest NBA wandering eye, as Nets situation grows muddled
The Miami Heat have been here before, at the intersection of Kyrie Irving and the All-Star guard’s wandering eye for something different.
So after leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers for the Boston Celtics, and then the Celtics for the Brooklyn Nets, Irving now has been linked to several other NBA destinations, including the Heat.
At a contract crossroads that can have him opt out by month’s end on the $36.9 million on the final season of his Nets contract, or return and secure a massive extension, Irving’s saga took a twist ahead of Thursday’s NBA draft.
That is when ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported, “If Kyrie Irving can’t reach an agreement to stay with Brooklyn, he has a list of teams he’d like them to consider on sign-and-trades, including Lakers, Clippers, Knicks, Heat, Mavs and 76ers. None of those teams have cap space to sign him without Nets’ help.”
In order for the Heat to come within the necessary matching-salary range for Irving, it would require one of Kyle Lowry, Jimmy Butler or Bam Adebayo to be part of such a deal.
A package of Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro would leave the Heat shy of the needed $27.7 million in outgoing salary, unless several smaller Heat salaries also are included.
Irving has had an uneven run with the Nets, to the degree that The Athletic reported on Thursday that Brooklyn forward Kevin Durant also could be rethinking his time with the Nets.
The Heat had been linked to Irving before he both moved on to the Celtics and the Nets.
During an ESPN appearance in 2017, Butler had mentioned Irving among the NBA players he most would want to play alongside. Those comments came while Butler was a member of the Chicago Bulls.
“I love Kyrie’s game, man,” Butler said at the time. “And he’s a really good dude.”
Butler also was the prime proponent of the Heat adding Lowry last summer.
Kammerer impact
It has been four years since Chet Kammerer stepped down as the point man for the Heat on the NBA draft. But the influence remained as the team prepared for Thursday night’s selections.
Having added Kammerer’s title to his ongoing role as Heat assistant general manager, Adam Simon said the Kammerer model continues as part of the team’s process.
“He’s had a tremendous impact on what we do here and how I do things,” Simon said, with Kammerer, now a senior advisor, among those in the team’s draft room on Thursday night at FTX Arena.
While Kammerer had a reputation of identifying draft prospects that others overlooked, Simon said he works to his own strengths.
“I can’t do some of the things that Chet does,” Simon said. “My job is actually different. I spend a lot of time doing things with my strengths, with working with agents and dealing with other people.
“But Chet had such a great attention to detail and I think that has certainly rubbed off on all of us that had worked under him and with him these years. Just the way he approached projects and assignments. Very creative mind trying to gather intel.”
With Kammerer having been with the Heat since 1996, the influence on Heat scouting executives such as Keith Askins and Eric Amsler has been significant.
“We’ve been using what he shared with us for all these years,” Simon said. “I think Eric and Keith, myself, we still have a lot of the forms and sheets and processes that he used all these years, and then you end up putting your own little twist on things.”
His kicks
After appearing alongside friend and international soccer star Paul Pogba at last weekend’s “Beautiful Game” celebrity soccer match at DRV PNK stadium in Fort Lauderdale, the Heat’s Butler then joined Pogba in a similar event this week in Guinea.
Butler was joined on the pitch in the match in Africa by singer Akon, among others.
Butler long has spoken of his friendship with Pogba and has hosted him at Heat game at FTX Arena.
()
Ip Tv
