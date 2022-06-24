Connect with us

News

State patrol to conduct high-intensity patrols on east metro freeways this weekend

Published

4 mins ago

on

State patrol to conduct high-intensity patrols on east metro freeways this weekend
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Fifteen Minnesota State Patrol troopers will patrol east metro freeways in Chisago, Dakota and Washington counties starting Friday at 2 p.m. and ending Sunday at 8 p.m. This high-intensity patrol is part of Project 20(22), which prioritizes the enforcement of speed, seat belt use, distraction and impairment violations.

The goal is to have a visible presence and protect motorists, according to the state patrol. Officials with the Minnesota Department of Public Safety hope drivers will see the extra patrols and make safe driving decisions.

The first Project 20(22) enforcement was held May 13 to May 15 in the Brainerd Lakes area, and during that time 786 vehicles were stopped. 602 were stopped for speeding and 14 drivers were arrested for DWI.

“This continued enforcement will help make Minnesota roads safer by stopping dangerous driving behaviors,” said chief of the Minnesota State Patrol Col. Matt Langer, in a statement.

One hundred and fifty-five traffic-related deaths have occurred on Minnesota roadways so far through June 19 of this year. Project 20(22) is meant to help prevent these deaths.

State Patrol districts across Minnesota are dedicating specific weekends to the high-intensity patrols. Twin Cities metro freeways will be covered this weekend and July 15 to July 17. Interstate 35 from Pine City to Duluth will be covered Aug. 5 to Aug, 7, while Interstate 94 from Moorhead to Rogers will be covered Sept. 16 to Sept. 18.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Magic trade NBA’s draft No. 35 pick to Lakers for future second-rounder

Published

16 mins ago

on

June 24, 2022

By

Magic trade NBA’s draft No. 35 pick to Lakers for future second-rounder
google news

As expected, the Orlando Magic won’t be using both of their second-round picks in Thursday’s NBA draft.

The Magic traded the No. 35 pick to the Los Angeles Lakers for a 2028 second-round pick and cash, a league source told the Orlando Sentinel.

The second-round pick will be the better/higher pick between the Lakers’ 2028 second-rounder and the 2028 second-round pick the Washington Wizards owe the Lakers as part of the five-team trade (Brooklyn Nets-Indiana Pacers-San Antonio Spurs-Lakers-Wizards) that sent Russell Westbrook to Los Angeles in August 2021, per a league source.

Orlando, which has the draft’s No. 1 pick, also has the No. 32 pick.

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.

()

google news
Continue Reading

News

Loons nearing move of forward Adrien Hunou back to France

Published

22 mins ago

on

June 24, 2022

By

Loons nearing move of forward Adrien Hunou back to France
google news

Minnesota United is working to offload high-priced forward Adrien Hunou.

The Loons have been drawing up paperwork to move the underwhelming Frenchman back to his native Ligue 1 with Angers and it might be approved yet this week, the Pioneer Press learned Thursday. It’s unclear the exact nature of the transaction will take: a loan; a loan with purchase requirement/purchase option; or a full transfer.

Translated reports out of France on Thursday had the deal in the form of a loan with an option to buy.

Hunou was not present at Loons’ training in Blaine on Thursday and he might leave the U.S. as soon as Friday. MNUFC plays at Inter Miami on Saturday night.

Hunou arrived in Minnesota on a transfer fee north of $3 million from Rennes in Ligue 1 last season and his guaranteed salary was listed at $2.68 million for 2022, per the MLS Players Association figures. The 28-year-old did not live up to his place at atop the Loons’ payroll.

Hunou has not scored nor assisted in 128 minutes across nine MLS matches this season. He saw drastically scaled back playing time, with striker Luis Amarilla and converted right winger Robin Lod preferred in the No. 9 position by manager Adrian Heath. Hunou was also down the list of substitute options this season.

The Loons are looking to free up salary budget space and one of three Designated Player spots going into the summer transfer window in July and August. If the move goes through, MNUFC would have three senior roster spots and two international slots available to use.

Possible attacking additions are on the Loons’ target list for this summer.

Hunou expressed some frustration over the lack of playing time, but remained professional as playing time dried up. He requested and did play for MNUFC2, the club’s new developmental team, and he featured in the Loons’ games in the U.S. Open Cup run, scoring two goals against lower-level competition.

This deal would end Hunou’s tenure in Minnesota halfway through a three-year contract, which included a club option for 2024. MNUFC has remaining payments due on Hunou’s transfer fee.

Hunou arrived in May 2021 and scored seven goals in 1,707 MLS minutes last season, but he was one of MLS’ biggest underperforming scorers compared to his expected goals (10.2), per fbref.com.

MNUFC pursued Hunou since 2020 and he scored 26 goals in 6,160 minutes for Rennes. He averaged 0.38 goals per 90 minute for Rennes and 0.34 for Minnesota.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Lynx: Sylvia Fowles cleared to play tonight vs. Phoenix

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 23, 2022

By

Lynx: Sylvia Fowles cleared to play tonight vs. Phoenix
google news

Sylvia Fowles, out the past five games with a knee injury, has been cleared to return to play for Thursday night’s game against the Phoenix Mercury at Target Center, the team said.

Fowles, voted an all-star for the eighth time on Wednesday, has been recovering from a cartilage injury in her right knee. She’s averaging 16.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks in 12 games.

In a related move, forward Nikolina Milić, a 6-foot-3 rookie center, was released from her hardship contract. Milić, 28, started the past three games and has appeared in all 17 regular-season contests. She averaged 6.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 14.4 minutes a game.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending