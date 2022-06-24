Stepn GST Token Slides 97%

- Uniswap traded at $5.55 and it’s up 6.92% in the last 24 hours.
- On June 15, fees for Uniswap reached a high of $8.36 million.
The average daily fee collected from daily exchanges between June 15 and June 21 was $4.1 million. Uniswap beat Ethereum in terms of daily fees paid above the moving seven-day average.
Uniswap Beats Ethereum
According to statistics on crypto-fees, the average daily fee collected from daily exchanges between June 15 and June 21 was $4.1 million. Uniswap beat Ethereum, along with native tokens including Uniswap and Compound, and fees paid on AAVE and Synthetix have increased (COMP).
Daily and average trading Fees paid chart
On June 15, fees received on the Uniswap network reached a high of $8.36 million, they were less than $8 million on the Ethereum network. Due to the increased demand for DeFi in the current bear market for cryptocurrencies, DEXs on the Ethereum blockchain have seen a marked rise in transaction activity.
Uniswap stated on June 21 that it has acquired NFT marketplace aggregator Genie, following the purchase Uniswap previously increased the range of its offerings to integrate both ERC-20 and NFT.
Users will soon be able to buy and sell digital artifacts and art across all markets. The decentralized exchange claimed that this action supports its objective of enabling universal ownership and exchange on the network and inspiring a positive attitude among them.
