Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion
By MARK SHERMAN
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade. Friday’s outcome is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.
The decision, unthinkable just a few years ago, was the culmination of decades of efforts by abortion opponents, made possible by an emboldened right side of the court that has been fortified by three appointees of former President Donald Trump.
The ruling came more than a month after the stunning leak of a draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito indicating the court was prepared to take this momentous step.
It puts the court at odds with a majority of Americans who favored preserving Roe, according to opinion polls.
Alito, in the final opinion issued Friday, wrote that Roe and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, the 1992 decision that reaffirmed the right to abortion, were wrong the day they were decided and must be overturned.
“We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled. The Constitution makes no reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision,” Alito wrote.
Authority to regulate abortion rests with the political branches, not the courts, Alito wrote.
Joining Alito were Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett. The latter three justices are Trump appointees. Thomas first voted to overrule Roe 30 years ago.
Chief Justice John Roberts would have stopped short of ending the abortion right, noting that he would have upheld the Mississippi law at the heart of the case, a ban on abortion after 15 weeks, and said no more.
Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan — the diminished liberal wing of the court — were in dissent.
“With sorrow—for this Court, but more, for the many millions of American women who have today lost a fundamental constitutional protection—we dissent,” they wrote.
The ruling is expected to disproportionately affect minority women who already face limited access to health care, according to statistics analyzed by The Associated Press.
Thirteen states, mainly in the South and Midwest, already have laws on the books that ban abortion in the event Roe is overturned. Another half-dozen states have near-total bans or prohibitions after 6 weeks of pregnancy, before many women know they are pregnant.
In roughly a half-dozen other states, the fight will be over dormant abortion bans that were enacted before Roe was decided in 1973 or new proposals to sharply limit when abortions can be performed, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports abortion rights.
More than 90% of abortions take place in the first 13 weeks of pregnancy, and more than half are now done with pills, not surgery, according to data compiled by Guttmacher.
The decision came against a backdrop of public opinion surveys that find a majority of Americans oppose overturning Roe and handing the question of whether to permit abortion entirely to the states. Polls conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and others also have consistently shown about 1 in 10 Americans want abortion to be illegal in all cases. A majority are in favor of abortion being legal in all or most circumstances, but polls indicate many also support restrictions especially later in pregnancy.
The Biden administration and other defenders of abortion rights have warned that a decision overturning Roe also would threaten other high court decisions in favor of gay rights and even potentially, contraception.
But Alito wrote in his draft opinion that his analysis addresses abortion only, not other rights that also stem from a right to privacy that the high court has found implicit, though not directly stated, in the Constitution. Abortion is different, Alito wrote, because of the unique moral question it poses.
Whatever the intentions of the person who leaked Alito’s draft opinion, the conservatives held firm in overturning Roe and Casey.
In his draft, Alito dismissed the arguments in favor of retaining the two decisions, including that multiple generations of American women have partly relied on the right to abortion to gain economic and political power.
Changing the composition of the court has been central to the anti-abortion side’s strategy. Mississippi and its allies made increasingly aggressive arguments as the case developed, and two high-court defenders of abortion rights retired or died. The state initially argued that its law could be upheld without overruling the court’s abortion precedents.
Then-Gov. Phil Bryant signed the 15-week measure into law in March 2018, when Justices Anthony Kennedy and Ruth Bader Ginsburg were still members of a five-justice majority that was mainly protective of abortion rights.
By early summer, Kennedy had retired and was replaced by Justice Brett Kavanaugh a few months later. The Mississippi law was blocked in lower federal courts.
But the state always was headed to the nation’s highest court. It did not even ask for a hearing before a three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which ultimately held the law invalid in December 2019.
By early September 2020, the Supreme Court was ready to consider the state’s appeal.
The court scheduled the case for consideration at the justices’ private conference on Sept. 29. But in the intervening weeks, Ginsburg died and Barrett was quickly nominated and confirmed without a single Democratic vote.
The stage now was set, although it took the court another half year to agree to hear the case.
By the time Mississippi filed its main written argument with the court in the summer, the thrust of its argument had changed and it was now calling for the wholesale overruling of Roe and Casey.
The first sign that the court might be receptive to wiping away the constitutional right to abortion came in late summer, when the justices divided 5-4 in allowing Texas to enforce a ban on the procedure at roughly six weeks, before some women even know they are pregnant. That dispute turned on the unique structure of the law, including its enforcement by private citizens rather than by state officials, and how it can be challenged in court.
But Justice Sonia Sotomayor noted in a searing dissent for the three liberal justices that their conservative colleagues refused to block “a flagrantly unconstitutional law” that “flouts nearly 50 years of federal precedents.” Roberts was also among the dissenters.
Then in December, after hearing additional arguments over whether to block the Texas law known as S.B. 8, the court again declined to do so, also by a 5-4 vote. “The clear purpose and actual effect of S. B. 8 has been to nullify this Court’s rulings,” Roberts wrote, in a partial dissent.
In their Senate hearings, Trump’s three high-court picks carefully skirted questions about how they would vote in any cases, including about abortion.
But even as Democrats and abortion rights supporters predicted Kavanaugh and Gorsuch would vote to upend abortion rights if confirmed, the two left at least one Republican senator with a different impression. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine predicted Gorsuch and Kavanaugh wouldn’t support overturning the abortion cases, based on private conversations she had with them when they were nominees to the Supreme Court.
Barrett was perhaps the most vocal opponent of abortion in her time as a law professor, before becoming a federal judge in 2017. She was a member of anti-abortion groups at Notre Dame University, where she taught law, and she signed a newspaper ad opposing “abortion on demand” and defending “the right to life from fertilization to natural death.” She promised to set aside her personal views when judging cases.
Trump, meanwhile, had predicted as a candidate that whoever he named to the court would “automatically” vote to overrule Roe.
St. Andrew’s alum Josh Minott heading to Minnesota Timberwolves after NBA Draft trade
St. Andrew’s alum and Memphis forward Josh Minott may not be heading to the team that selected him in the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft, but he is turning pro all the same.
Minott is heading to the Minnesota Timberwolves after they traded for his draft rights on Thursday night. The 19-year-old Minott was initially selected by the Charlotte Hornets with the No. 45 pick, but the Timberwolves landed him and the New York Knicks’ 2023 second-round draft pick by trading the draft rights of Bryce McGowens to the Hornets.
The 6-foot-8 Minott played just one collegiate season with the Tigers, averaging 6.6. points and 3.8 rebounds in 14.6 minutes per game as a freshman. He started five times in 33 appearances for Memphis.
Voted a Sun Sentinel All-County Player of the Year in 2021, Minott enjoyed a stellar high school career with St. Andrew’s. He not only helped the Scots win their first state championship as a junior, but also averaged 23.1 points and 8.3 rebounds as a senior.
Minott will now look to make the roster of a Timberwolves team that went 46-36 last season en route to reaching the first round of the playoffs.
Heat go for experience, flexibility in filling summer roster with undrafted prospects
The Miami Heat seemingly prioritized offseason flexibility and older prospects over NBA lineage when it came to filling out their summer roster in the wake of Thursday’s draft.
So it’s off to the Los Angeles Lakers for Scotty Pippen Jr., the undrafted Vanderbilt guard, and on to the Toronto Raptors for Ron Harper Jr., the undrafted Rutgers guard, both of their fathers NBA champions with the Chicago Bulls. Also headed to the Lakers’ summer roster is undrafted LSU center Shareef O’Neal, the son of Heat championship center Shaquille O’Neal, who had a pre-draft workout a week ago at FTX Arena.
Instead, with their two two-way contracts already filled, by in-season additions Javonte Smart and Mychael Mulder, the Heat took a more methodical approach with the players added for their offseason roster that will compete in summer leagues in San Francisco and Las Vegas.
In the hours after the Heat selected Serbian big man Nikola Jokic at No. 27 with their lone pick of the draft, the Heat reached agreements on tryout contracts with numerous undrafted players.
St. Bonaventure’s Jalen Adaway: A 6-foot-5 senior guard who started his college career at Miami of Ohio. Adaway, 25, averaged 15.3 points this past season, shooting .376 on 3-pointers.
University of San Francisco’s Jamaree Bouyea: A 6-1 22-year-old fifth-year senior who scored 36 points in this year’s NCAA Tournament against Murray State, averaging 17.3 points this past season, at .367 on 3-pointers.
Oakland University’s Jamal Cain: A 6-7, 23-year-old senior forward who previously played four seasons at Marquette before emerging as the Horizon Conference co-Player of the Year, when he averaged 19.9 points and 10.2 rebounds.
UNLV’s Bryce Hamilton: A 6-4 23-year-old guard who is coming off a first-team All-Mountain West season after averaging 21.9 points as a senior.
St. John’s Aaron Wheeler: A 6-9 23-year-old forward who spent his first four collegiate seasons at Purdue before averaging 10 points and shooting .385 on 34-pointers as a senior.
Texas Tech’s Bryson Williams: A 6-8, 24-year-old senior forward who spent his first two seasons at Fresno State and then two more at UTEP before finishing up at Texas Tech. He is coming off a season when he averaged 14.1 points, shot .417 on 3-pointers.
In addition, the Heat also are expected to feature Jovic, Mulder, Smart, midseason addition Haywood Highsmith and center Omer Yurtseven on their summer roster.
The Heat have yet to announce whether any players from their G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, will join their summer roster, but big man Micah Potter, who thrived with the Heat’s summer roster last season and then was productive in Sioux Falls, opted for a summer invitation from the New York Knicks.
As for those with South Florida ties, undrafted University of Miami guard Charlie Moore took a summer deal with the Detroit Pistons.
Summer rosters tend to be fluid, with players often lured elsewhere by guaranteed money or two-way contracts.
While NBA teams are limited to 20-player rosters during the offseason, players on summer rosters, other than those holding NBA contracts, do not count against that total.
