News
The 2022 NBA Draft made the Magic, Thunder and Rockets all winners
The three-best players in the 2022 NBA Draft have found their new homes.
The Orlando Magic selected versatile Duke forward Paolo Banchero with the No. 1 pick, the Oklahoma City Thunder selected Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren second, and the Houston Rockets rounded out their young Big 3 with the third pick, drafting Auburn’s Jabari Smith Jr.
All three players were in play to go No. 1 overall, a testament to the talent at the top of the draft class. There were no losers in the top-three picks. Here’s why ping-pong balls provided perfect picks for three rebuilding franchises.
ORLANDO SELECTS BANCHERO
The Magic have been stockpiling young players for nearly a decade, and drafting Banchero signals a change of direction for a long-struggling franchise.
Banchero, a forward ESPN likened to both Ben Simmons and Michael Beasley, joins Cole Anthony, Franz Wagner and Wendell Carter Jr. with Jonathan Isaac expected to return from a knee injury. The Duke forward averaged 17 points, 8 rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block per game under Mike Krzyzewski last season and projects to start immediately on a Magic team that hasn’t made the playoffs in a decade.
THUNDER STRIKE HOLMGREN
Holmgren, the 7-foot perimeter scorer who’s drawn comparisons to both NBA superstars Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo, joins another young team in Oklahoma City hoping to build a nucleus it can develop into a playoff contender.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been the franchise cornerstone, and Josh Giddey was a breath of fresh air in his breakout rookie season, but Holmgren gives the Thunder a player who has legitimate star potential. He can score at all three levels, is a capable rim protector who averaged close to four blocks at Gonzaga, and is much tougher than his slim frame might suggest.
ROCKETS ROUND OUT BIG 3
The Rockets didn’t have a successful season in the win-loss column, but head coach Stephen Silas developed both rookie Jalen Green and the embattled-but-talented Kevin Porter Jr.
Auburn’s Jabari Smith Jr. is a versatile wing player who rounds out Houston’s Big 3 as the player many considered the most talented in the draft. While averaging a steal and a block per game as a more-than-capable defender, Smith averaged 17 points per game and shot 42% from three-point range.
The Rockets now have a legitimate young nucleus to build on in the post-James Harden era, not to mention they have six first-round picks in the next five draft classes.
News
Danny Mendick suffers a season-ending ACL tear, while the Chicago White Sox call up hot prospect Lenyn Sosa
Danny Mendick didn’t curse his luck.
The White Sox infielder’s season came to end Thursday with news that he tore the ACL in his right knee, an injury suffered Wednesday in an outfield collision with Adam Haseley.
”You know what, that ball was in no man’s land,” Mendick said while using crutches a few hours before the Sox opened a four-game against the Baltimore Orioles at Guaranteed Rate Field.
“You’re going out, you’re trying to be aggressive. There’s nothing I would ever take back about it. I’m an aggressive player. I know Haseley is too. I talked to him about it. I wouldn’t change it. You go after the ball — that’s how it works. Maybe a little miscommunication, but that’s part of it.”
The Sox, however, might curse their fortunes when it comes to keeping players healthy.
In addition to Mendick, outfielder Adam Engel on Thursday was placed on the 10-day IL. Engel suffered a strained right hamstring one inning after Mendick went down during a 9-5 home loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday.
Engel’s same hamstring cost him the first 58 games of last season. He returned June 6 but went on the 10-day IL later that month.
This time around, he said the injury feels less severe.
”Waking up today, definitely sore but nowhere near as bad as what I’ve experienced last year,” he said. “So I’m optimistic that it should be on the shorter side of an IL stint and it shouldn’t take too long to get back healthy, get back out there.”
The Sox on Thursday recalled first baseman/outfielder Gavin Sheets from Triple-A Charlotte and selected the contract of Double-A infielder Lenyn Sosa.
Eloy Jiménez was transferred to the 60-day IL and was eligible to be reinstated Thursday. He is rehabbing with Charlotte.
Meanwhile, outfielder Luis Robert was held out of Thursday’s game with a leg injury.
”He’s got an issue he’s had before, so we are going to let it quiet down,” manager Tony La Russa said. “I expect he’ll play tomorrow.”
The Sox count their lineups day to day. They’ve suffered a string of injuries since Garrett Crochet and Lance Lynn went down in spring training.
The injury bug also has nipped Tim Anderson, Yoan Moncada, Liam Hendriks, Yasmani Grandal and Aaron Bummer.
Mendick, 28, who is hitting .289 with 15 RBIs in 31 games, had earned more playing time from La Russa and respect from Sox fans for his gritty play, especially while filling in for Anderson while the All-Star shortstop was recovering from a right groin strain.
”It’s a great game in a lot of ways, but a lot of time there’s no justice,” La Russa said. “What he’s done to earn extra playing time and been so productive.
“Our record, we survived Tim being out, and almost every one of those games, Danny did something or somethings, plural.”
Anderson returned from his IL stint Monday.
Medick said he doesn’t know what’s happening with the Sox, but “for all the injuries we’ve had it’s impressive what we’ve done so far. Guys will be coming back and getting better, to full strength, and we’re going to be dangerous.”
Mendick was upbeat despite the season-ending injury, believing he has ample time to rehab and be ready for Day 1 of spring training in 2023.
”They’ve given me a good timeline of when I end up getting surgery and when I can start getting after it until I can be full,” said Mendick, who wasn’t sure of his surgery date. “It’s exciting to be looking forward to it. I’m looking forward to … being fully healthy and really strong.”
The left-handed-hitting Sheets batted .270 with two home runs in nine games with Charlotte after being demoted June 10. He hit .204 in his first stint with the Sox this season, regressing from his promising rookie year.
But after Sheets’ stint with the Knights and working with their hitting coach, Chris Johnson, Sox hitting coach Frank Menechino “really felt like Gavin was more himself,” La Russa said. “He’s a veteran now, so he’ll get dressed and he’ll get stretched, he’ll play right field.”
Sosa, 22, can play short, second or third and is one of the Sox’s top prospects. He led the Southern League entering Thursday with a .331 average, 85 hits and 48 RBIs while posting a .933 OPS at Double-A Birmingham.
“He’s going to help wherever he can, but when you’re putting together the year he has you’ve got to believe he’s going to be an everyday player, La Russa said. ”He’s been (playing) every day down there and he’s tearing the cover off the ball. The fact he can play three infield spots makes it easier.”
The Venezuelan infielder, signed as an international free agent in 2016, will wear No. 50. He was not in the starting lineup Thursday.
Tribune reporter Paul Sullivan contributed.
News
Orlando Magic make Paolo Banchero the No. 1 pick in NBA draft
In a surprise move, the Orlando Magic made Duke’s Paolo Banchero the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft on Thursday.
The 6-foot-10, 250-pound power forward is the fourth No. 1 pick in franchise history, joining Shaquille O’Neal, Chris Webber, and Dwight Howard.
Banchero was chosen over early favorites to be taken No. 1: Chet Holmgren (Gonzaga) and Jabari Smith (Auburn).
More to come ….
News
Scott Jensen proposes tax cuts to counter inflation, including phaseout of personal income tax
Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen called Thursday for tax cuts and a clampdown on government spending and regulations to help Minnesotans cope with the highest inflation rate in 40 years.
Inflation is already dominating election campaigns nationwide. Republicans see it as a potent issue for trying to build up their ranks at the Minnesota Capitol and other statehouses across the country, as well as in Congress.
“We need to put more money in the pocketbooks and the checkbooks of everyday Minnesotans now,” Jensen said at a news conference.
Democratic Gov. Tim Walz a day earlier renewed his call for legislators to approve one-time tax rebate checks of $1,000 for individual filers and $2,000 for couples to return part of the state’s remaining $7 billion budget surplus to taxpayers to help them cope with high gas and other prices.
That got Walz a shout-out Wednesday from President Joe Biden, who called on other state and local governments to take similar actions as he proposed a federal gas tax holiday. But Republican legislative leaders once again dismissed the rebate proposal as an election-year gimmick and maintained their calls for permanent tax cuts. Chances for a special session to approve any changes remain dim.
Jensen criticized the governor’s plan as “pandering” because he’d send checks to all Minnesotans whether they paid taxes that contributed to the surplus or not. He called for an eventual phase-out of the state’s personal income tax. He also backed a GOP push to eliminate state income taxes on Social Security benefits, which are already exempt for many lower- and middle-income Minnesotans.
Though his plan was short on specifics on how he’d get there, Jensen said his goal is to return around $4,000 to $5,000 for every family of four, and that his plan might include some kind of one-time, up-front payment along with permanent cuts.
Democrats criticized Jensen for a lack of details, saying his proposal to eliminate the personal income tax would cost the state $30 billion in annual revenue that funds education, health care and other programs.
“Scott Jensen’s tax plan will decimate our schools and gut public programs that our families rely on for access to affordable health care and so much more,” Marissa Luna, executive director of the Democratic-aligned Alliance for a Better Minnesota, said in a statement. “We need a leader who works for all of us, not just the wealthy and big corporations.”
Jensen, a family practice physician and former state senator from Chaska, has been moving beyond the vaccine skepticism and opposition to Walz’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic that helped him secure the GOP endorsement, and has been talking up public safety and economics in recent weeks.
He previously proposed suspending the state’s 28.6 cents-per-gallon gas tax. Walz hasn’t ruled out a gas tax holiday, but the idea didn’t catch on before the Legislature adjourned its regular session last month, and the governor has called his rebate proposal a more effective alternative.
Governors can’t do much to reduce inflation, which is a problem of the national economy, but Jensen said the state can help cut people’s costs. He didn’t have many specifics for how to address the big hole that eliminating the personal income tax would blow in the state budget. But he said he wants to get that conversation going.
“If we can’t have that conversation, we’re never going to solve the problem with big, bold ideas,” Jensen said.
Creating a “sizzling economy” could help, Jensen said, along with “dramatically reducing” state expenditures. Eliminating waste, fraud and abuse could make a “huge dent,” he added, citing the cost overruns with the troubled Southwest Light Rail project and state driver’s licensing system as examples, along with fraud that’s been exposed in day care and food bank programs.
