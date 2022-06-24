Finance
The Basics of Taxation and How a Tax Planning Lawyer Can Help
With all the different types of tax, it’s no wonder people would regularly consult with a tax planning lawyer to help them strategize how to minimize their tax liability. In Canada, taxes, tariffs, and duties are collected by different levels of government to fund their programs and services. The three levels of taxation include Federal, Provincial/Territorial and Municipal. Understanding the differences and which types apply to you as a regular working citizen or as a business owner is very important. This is where tax management and strategizing becomes truly helpful in terms of making things easier and complying with provisions of tax laws and its allied rules.
The most common type of tax is the income tax which is derived from a person’s salary or from the revenue of a specific business. Most of us are familiar with this type and in most cases, a corporation will withhold an employee’s income tax to ensure it is filed regularly.
Another type is the consumer and excise tax which is for the production, sale or consumption of goods and services. This is a form of indirect tax. Excise taxes are collected by the producer or retailer and not paid directly by the consumer, and as such often remain “hidden” in the price of a product or service, rather than being listed separately.
Property taxes are charged on the sale and transfer of ownership on different kinds of properties or assets. In general, properties are classified under land, improvements to land (fixed assets like buildings), personal property (moveable assets like vehicles), and intangible property. Many provinces levy property tax on real estate based upon the current use and value of the land. This is the major source of revenue for most municipal governments. While property tax levels vary among municipalities in a province there is usually common property assessment or valuation criteria laid out in provincial legislation.
Another common type of tax is import/export tax. Import duty and taxes are due when importing goods into the country whether by a private individual or a commercial entity. In addition to duty, imports may be subject to other taxes such as GST (General Sales Tax), PST (Provincial Sales Tax), or a combination of both known as HST (Harmonized Sales Tax) depending on the type of importer and province. The amount of duty and taxes due depends on the place of residence of the importer rather than on the location where the goods enter the country.
These are just some of the basic types of taxes people normally pay in Canada. It can get confusing and even overwhelming when you start calculating and even detailing all the different taxes a person needs to pay. This is why it is advisable to consult with a tax professional and seek their assistance in both managing and strategizing how to pay and minimize your taxes. This is not in any way evading your taxes. You are just making sure you do not need to pay anything over and above what you are required to pay. This is where a tax planning lawyer can be of great help.
Barbados – Getting Around
Once upon a time, locals and tourists alike got around the Caribbean island of Barbados on horse-drawn trams that ran on tracks. The capital city of Bridgetown its locus, this became the largest, longest-running, most colorful horse-car tram system in the Caribbean with 25 tram cars on 5 lines running on 10 miles of track. The system operated for 40 years, until 1925.
Today, transportation on the 14-by-21-mile island offers more – and faster – ways of getting around, although I personally would love the romance of traveling the glorious Barbados coastline in a horse-drawn tram.
1. Rent a Moke. Of course, you can rent a conventional car, but the open-sided little Mokes are a lot more fun to zip around in. Like all rental cars in Barbados, they have right-hand drive. Mokes, around $75US a day, have manual transmission and air-conditioning courtesy the whole of outdoors. Beware: if it rains, you’ll get soaked!
2. Hop a route taxi. Called Zed-R vans because their license plates begin with the letters ZR. At 75 cents a head, the Zed-R vans often cram more than the 15 passengers they’re designed to hold. There are no regular stops; people flag down a Zed-R van anywhere they happen to be.
3. Flag down a taxi. There are taxi companies and there are individuals who are licensed to drive their cars as taxis. The license plate of both types begins with the letter Z. They have no meters; always ask the price for a ride to your destination before getting into a Barbados taxi.
4. Take the bus. The Barbados Transport Board runs the official bus service of Barbados. Bus stops are plentiful and are noted by round signs reading, “To city” and “Out of city.” The city referred to is Barbados’ capital, Bridgetown, where many buses take you so you can board another bus going to your specific location. The bus system in Barbados is quite good and the buses are clean and very popular with tourists. The fare is an exact-change of 75 cents, Barbados currency (about 37 cents in US currency).
Exploring the island is fun because the geography varies from white sandy beaches to the lush “Little Scotland” to the plentiful sugar cane fields. Be prepared, though, to be detained by a man pushing a cart full of coconuts ahead of you. But then, who’s in a hurry in Barbados?
7 Tips To Keep In Mind When Buying Your First Property
Many people got rich buying and selling real estate. So, investing in real estate is a lucrative business. Unlike buying stock, you can easily put in millions of dollars into your first purchase. But you have to have the necessary information before getting started. Below are some tips for you to get started.
1. Repairs
Do you know how to use a toolbox? Can you repair drywall? Can you unclog a toilet? There is no doubt that you can call a professional to get these jobs done, but this will cost you a significant amount of money. Most property owners, especially those with a few homes, do the repair work on their own in order to save money. So, if you can’t do these projects yourself, you may not want to be a landlord.
2. Debt
Experienced investors have debt as an important part of their portfolio of investment. However, a common man can’t afford to carry debt. So, if you have a student loan to pay, or you have some medical bills to pay, buying a rental property won’t be the right move for you.
3. The Down Payment
Usually, if you want to invest in real estate, you should be ready to make a big down payment. Aside from this, investment properties require approval requirements that are more stringent. So, the small sum that you put down on your home won’t work for your investment property. For this, you need a minimum of 20%. So, you have to keep this in mind.
4. Higher Interest Rates
Now, the cost of getting a loan may not be that expensive, but the rate of interest on your investment property may be a bit higher. Keep in mind that you need to make a mortgage payment that won’t be so high. This payment should not be too difficult for you to pay.
5. Figure out Your Margins
Big firms that purchase some distressed properties opt for at least 5% return on their investment. The reason is that they have a staff to pay salaries to. As an individual, we suggest that you aim for 10% ROI. According to estimates, the maintenance cost of the properties is 1% of the value of the property.
6. Buying a Fixer-Upper
You may want to get a house that can be bought at a bargain for flipping into a rental. However, if you are going to buy for the first time, doing so will be a bad idea. Moreover, unless you are good at home improvements, the renovation will cost you plenty of money. What you need to do is search for a home the value of which is lower than that of market. Moreover, make sure that the house doesn’t need heavy repairs.
7. Figure out Operating Expenses
On average, the operating expenses on a fresh property are at least 35% of the gross operating income obtained from that property. So, you should figure out your operating expenses as well.
Hopefully, now you are ready to buy your first home
Obtaining an Injunction for Protection Against Domestic or Repeat Violence
If you are the victim or served with notice that you are the respondent in a petition for domestic or repeat violence, it is important to immediately contact an experienced criminal defense or family law attorney familiar with domestic violence or repeat violence injunctions..
As a criminal defense and family law attorney in Fort Lauderdale, I oftentimes receive inquiries asking how an individual would seek to obtain an injunction for protection against domestic or repeat violence. I created this “cheat sheet” for my clients to understand the requirements necessary to obtain such injunctions.
To obtain an injunction, an individual (with or without the help of a criminal defense or family law attorney) must first complete a detailed petition citing the reasons why they are seeking an injunction. The petition can oftentimes be found online through your local clerk of courts website. The individual requesting the injunction is the PETITIONER. The person who is alleged to commit the act of violence is the RESPONDENT. The petitioner can also receive the petition at their county courthouse. Provided the petitioner is not in immediate danger, I would encourage the petitioner to gather their thoughts and create a detailed summary of any acts of violence committed by the respondent during their relationship prior to completing the petition. Please note, the petitioner can always amend their petition at a later time. Courthouse personnel are always available to help the petitioner author their petition. Most courthouses will provide interpreters, if necessary.
The duty Judge (“on-call” Judge) will review the petition and determine whether he/she has a legally sufficient basis (“strong and clear evidence”) to enter an ex parte Order issuing a temporary injunction against the respondent. The duty Judge will base their decision on the criteria listed below. Provided the Judge issues a temporary injunction, the local sheriff’s office will seek to serve the respondent with such notice. Upon being served with the temporary injunction, the respondent will not be permitted to have direct or indirect contact with the petitioner unless the Order is amended (or deleted) by the Court. Indirect contact includes contact by third parties and email and text message correspondence. The Court Order provides the petitioner “protection” against the respondent until the next Court hearing, usually within 14 days after the Order is entered. At that time, the respondent can choose to defend themselves against the accusations in the petition and request the Court to delete the Order. Both sides can seek to retain a criminal defense or family law attorney to represent their interests at such hearing(s).
At the Court hearing, a Judge will determine whether to amend or delete the temporary Order after hearing testimony from the petitioner, respondent, and any relevant witnesses. The Court can choose to amend the Order from a temporary injunction to a permanent injunction depending on the severity of the facts.
In Florida, A petitioner is entitled to obtain an Injunction for Protection Against Violence if they fit into one of the following four categories:
Florida Statute 741.30 – Domestic Violence
“Domestic violence” means any assault, aggravated assault, battery, aggravated battery, sexual assault, sexual battery, stalking, aggravated stalking, kidnapping, false imprisonment, or any criminal offense resulting in physical injury or death of one family or household member by another family or household member.
Family or household member includes: a spouse; an ex-spouse; a relative by blood or marriage who currently lives with the petitioner or who lived with the petitioner in the past; anyone who lives with the petitioner in the same dwelling as a family unit; or anyone with whom the petitioner has a child with, regardless of whether the petitioner lives with the respondent.
The petitioner will have to show by competent substantial evidence that he/she was a victim of domestic violence OR has reason to believe he/she is in imminent danger or becoming a victim of domestic violence.
Florida Statute 784.046 – Repeat Violence
The petitioner will have to show by competent substantial evidence that he/she was a victim of: ONE (1) incident of stalking or TWO (2) incidents of an assault, battery, or sexual battery, one of which must have occurred within the last six months. Anyone can be eligible to obtain an injunction against repeat violence
Florida Statute 784.046 – Dating Violence
“Dating violence” means any assault, aggravated assault, battery, aggravated battery, sexual assault, sexual battery, stalking, aggravated stalking, kidnapping, false imprisonment, or any criminal offense resulting in physical injury or death.
Dating violence means violence between people who have, or have had, a continuing and significant romantic or intimate relationship. The relationship must have existed in the past six months, have been characterized by the expectation of affection or sexual involvement, and the frequency (amount) and type of interaction must have included that the persons have been involved over time and on a continuous basis during the course of the relationship. It is not considered “dating violence” in cases where the contact between the two people has been “casual” or “ordinary.”
The petitioner will have to show by competent substantial evidence that he/she was victim of dating violence AND has reason to believe he/she is imminent danger of becoming a victim of another act of dating violence OR the petition has reason to believe that he/she is imminent danger of becoming a victim of dating violence.
Florida Statute 784.046 – Sexual Violence
Sexual violence means any ONE incident of sexual battery; a lewd and lascivious act, committed upon or in the presence of a person younger than 16 years of age; luring or enticing a child; sexual performance by a child; OR any other forcible felony wherein a sexual act is committed or attempted, regardless of whether criminal charges based on the incident were filed, reduced, or dismissed by the State Attorney.
The petitioner will have to show that he/she is a person who is the victim of sexual violence or the parent and local guardian of a minor child who is living at home who is the victim of sexual violence AND has reported the incident to law enforcement AND is cooperating in any criminal proceeding against the respondent. Alternatively, the petitioner can show that the respondent who committed the sexual violence against them or their minor child was sentenced to term of imprisonment in State prison for the sexual violence AND the respondent’s term of imprisonment has expired OR is due to expire within 90 days.
If you are the victim (petitioner) or served with notice that you are accused of domestic violence or repeat violence (respondent), you should immediate contact an experienced criminal law or family law attorney to review your case.
The information in this article site was developed by Lyons, Snyder & Collin, P.A. for informational purposes only and should not be considered legal advice. The transmission and receipt of information from this article does not form or constitute an attorney-client relationship with Lyons, Snyder & Collin. Persons receiving the information from this article should not act upon the information provided without seeking profession legal counsel.
