Finance
The Best Books For Bar Exam Preparation
Preparing for the bar exam requires you to practice, practice and practice more, but having the right resources to study from is equally important. This article’s focus is upon the materials that worked for me and came recommended to me from ABA law school graduates and colleagues who have passed the bar on their first attempt. After following their advice, I finally passed.
First, you absolutely must have the current version of Barbri’s Mini Convisor Review. It’s all the black letter law you need to memorize for the bar exam. The law provided within this guide is complete, thorough and includes all the elements you’ll need to analyze in your essay responses. Use this review guide to create your rule statements and you’re well on your way to passing the bar exam. You can purchase it used or new.
The MBE portion requires more practice. You can use any of the MBE question books on the market and there are even online testing programs available, if that suits you. I suggest the Emmanuel Strategies and Tactics for the MBE. Answer as many practice questions as you can. You’ll need to learn from your mistakes and really notice the patterns in the questions to be able to answer all 200 questions within the time limit. Then, the night before the MBE test, only review your notes created from the answers you missed during practice.
To pass the bar exam, you need to practice. I recommend writing practice essays under timed conditions. Also, having someone else review your answers and give objective feedback is extremely helpful. I have taken several bar exam review courses, and they all, but one, over inflated my practice essay scores, which led me to believe I was performing better in practice than I did on the bar exam. When I finally found Bar Graders on the web and took more than 40 practice essays, my exam score significantly improved. These are past bar exam graders and I would want no one else grading my practice essays. Hands down, they should be your only bar review course.
Lastly, a few words about the Performance Test. Try a strategy that has you working efficiently on the performance test. There are a lot of performance exam strategies that will have you prepare a grid outline of the issues that match the law and you work from that grid to type or write your answer. Forget those graphs, charts and rainbow highlighter approaches because they don’t work and waste your precious time. Of course, many of the bar review courses include materials on the performance test, so you may not need to purchase additional materials. However, if you’re wondering what else is out there and what has worked for other bar exam takers, then its worth a search for additional materials. I wish you the very best in your preparations for the exam and in your career.
Finance
The Advantages of Using a Private Virtual Server and VPS Hosting
Using a private virtual server introduces you to a virtual hosting environment that operates on one physical server but is made up of several smaller accounts. Each of these is separated from its neighbors and works on its own operating system. VPS lets you have most of the benefits of dedicated hosting more affordably and without having to share applications with others.
Just like dedicated hosting, VPS allows you to benefit from account access or script setups. There may be some limitations when it comes to CPU and RAM usage, as well as in disk space or bandwidth, but it gives you more control over almost the entirety of your machine. Other similarities between the two include custom firewalls, dedicated IP addresses, and remote access. However, a VPS can cost about ten times less than dedicated hosting.
Compared to services that will only give you limited bandwidth and a URL, VPS offers so much more in terms of protection. Its security features are more reliable and you can customize it according to your preferred settings. Aside from this, you have the ability to install the programs and applications you want to make sure that your firewalls and antivirus are working smoothly.
If you’re a reseller of private visual servers, you will find that VPS hosting is a highly lucrative venture. Setting up new accounts is extremely easy and it has a generally low overhead. With a solid infrastructure and adequate web space with tools such as email and online services, you can assure your customers with 99.9 percent uptime using either a Windows Plesk, Linux, or customized private virtual server.
Finance
Personal Injury Lawyers Help Claim Compensation For Injuries
If you are injured as a result of the recklessness of another person it is best you talk to a personal injury lawyer. A personal injury lawyer assists their clients claim compensation who have been injured because of recklessness of another party or the company you are working for. Normally these claims consist of car accidents, medical negligence, office injuries caused by malfunctioning machines, slips and falls, physical violence, and in addition for a defective consumer product that brings about physical injury. You can claim economic compensation derived from the level of the case as well as claiming for other matters akin to salary losses or job loss attributable to the injury.
Given that not all lawyers are equipped to file a personal injury claim, it is necessary to locate a skilled personal injury lawyer. Throughout a court case, the insurance companies appoint lawyers who are completely aware on the subject of personal injury laws; hence, it is extremely fundamental for the injured person to have a lawyer who is just as educated. Expert lawyers who focus in a particular injury can take advantage of their knowledge to take care of the claim.
Lawyers have contacts with a number of medical specialists who help make the case stronger, in addition they have ample experience gained from solving legal cases previously that are akin to yours. Filing a personal injury lawsuit is a lengthy process and you should have a skilled lawyer by your side for this. There are special lawyers to deal with different kinds of cases, for instance, medical negligence law which is exceptionally complex and requires you to find specialist lawyer that focuses in a meticulous injury. Take for case in point spinal cord injury and brain injury that are exceedingly complex and would need a lawyer who is specialist in handling these kinds of lawsuits.
A brain or spinal cord injury can frequently cause major problems like loss of consciousness and paralysis where the individual cannot work again and wants a lifetime of medical attention. At this point the lawyer filing the case must be capable of exposing the reason, with the assistance of a medical specialist, with the aim of validating the point. Lacking a right lawyer this can cause loss of a great deal of money and time. There are special lawyers for all kinds of mishaps for instance car mishaps, workplace mishaps, slip and fall and mishaps attributable to malfunctioning products. At the time of engaging a personal injury lawyer observe, which fields of lawsuit he is specialist in, notice if he has earlier worked on cases akin to yours and if yes, how many and what was their outcome.
Finance
Tips for Parents to Help Their Child Get Clean From Substance Abuse
For parents, it is heartbreaking to see their child struggling with substance abuse. There could be multiple reasons behind a child’s entry into the world of addiction and it becomes the duty of the parents to safeguard the physical and psychological health of a child by taking ownership of the situation and resolving to prevent future abuse.
Here are some ways through which parents can help their child lead a sober life and address the underlying issues to prevent recurrence.
- Having right perspective to deal with addiction – When parents get to know about their child’s addiction problem, they could have a different perspective and may not come to a consensus. One might perceive it as a social problem and think that the society will have to deal with it. The other one might see it as a moral problem. One could also perceive it as a criminal issue if the child abused an illegal substance. However, the best approach to the problem is to understand that addiction is a disease and, like any other physical ailment, it needs proper diagnosis, management and aftercare.
- Getting out of denial – Sometimes, parents are so convinced about their parenting style that they find it hard to believe that their child could get into an addiction. Living in denial is a recipe for disaster as a lot of time is wasted and help is denied to the one who needs it the most. It is important to accept the situation and instead of complaining, put efforts towards instituting support for the child.
- Identifying the signs – It is important to look for specific signs of the problem before approaching a child and confronting him/her. A parent must be cautious if the child is showing increased irritability, agitation and mood swings without any apparent reasons. If the child stays alone and does not mingle much with the family, then this could also be a red flag. If the child misses school and tutions often or loses weight and health, professional support should be sought without any delay.
- Healing the underlying pain – If a child is abusing drug, it could be that he or she is dealing with an underlying problem, which warrants undivided parental attention. The hidden cause could be parental neglect, family conflicts, history of abuse in the family, peer pressure, etc. It is important to understand that unless the root cause of the problem is dealt with, the problem will keep recurring.
- Spending considerable time with children – It is important that parents shower their children with quality time and attention. It is equally important to lay down certain rules and instill a sense of discipline and honesty among children. The child should know that if he or she drinks alcohol or takes drugs, certain privileges are bound to be withdrawn. Additionally, a parent can also encourage the child for periodic drug tests if they suspect anything. What matters most is being involved in children’s lives, participating in games, going out for movies, cooking or any other pleasurable activity. Family support at all times is crucial to a child’s development.
- Reaching for professional support – Once a parent has established that the child is grappling with an addiction problem, it is imperative to institute help before matters go out of hand. They should get in touch with a rehab, which can cater to the needs of children and treat addiction in a holistic manner.
Treatment for drug addiction
Parents are role models for their children. Kids imitate parents’ actions and look up to them for love and affection. It is important that parents do not get into any sort of addiction and keep the atmosphere at home safe and secure for the younger ones. If the addiction problem looks too hard to be managed alone, parents should reach out for professional help.
