The Distinguishing Features of Web Hosting Types

For anyone desiring an online presence, understanding the different web hosting types is the first step toward success. This knowledge will be your weapon in deciding on the right hosting plan for your business. There are many hosting types but I will treat the popular ones.

Free hosting: This is the most common of all hosting types. As the name implies, you pay nothing for creating and hosting a website or blog. It comes with a lot of conditions, so if you are signing up for a free hosting service, read the terms of service very well. There are limitations and restrictions on this hosting type and in most cases, there are adverts placed on your site. This clearly indicates that the absolute control of your web pages lies solely with the free service provider. Consequently, this type of hosting is ideal for a hobby site because if you use it for a business site, you will be damaging your reputation.

Shared hosting: Shared hosting gives you the opportunity to create and run a website at a cheaper rate. This is due to the fact that you will be placed on the same server with some other customers, and since you are sharing a server with others, you will also share the cost with them. Shared hosting is good for small business owners who can migrate to other plans as their businesses grow. One of the disadvantages in this type of hosting is that there are limitations to the amount of data transfer that is allowed between your website and the rest of internet community.

VPS hosting: VPS is an acronym of Virtual Private Server and it is an advanced form of shared hosting. In this hosting type, a server is split into multiple divisions and a part is allocated to you, thereby giving you more access to the server. This will give you the feeling that you are on a dedicated server, but in actual sense, you are not. VPS hosting is ideal for medium-sized companies with corresponding traffic expectations and large databases. This is because it gives room for an allocation of a higher bandwidth than shared hosting.

Dedicated hosting: You can imagine how great it would be to be the sole owner of a server – that is what dedicated hosting is all about, but it comes with a price. As a matter of fact, it is the most expensive of all hosting types because you will have full access to the server environment. Furthermore, you can create as many websites as possible and you can even host other websites for profit. Dedicated hosting is the choice of large corporations with high bandwidth requirements and large databases. It is also good for business owners who intend to create many websites. The disadvantage of dedicated hosting is that it is expensive to acquire and maintain, but the turnover will outweigh the cost in the long run.